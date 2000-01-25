Best Carrot Cake Ever

This cake was the best! My fiance asked for a carrot cake for his birthday and I looked at him dumbfounded "why would someone ask for a carrot cake for their birthday?" Turns out to be the best decision ever! I had never made a carrot cake before so it was a learning process but it turned out amazing but here are a few tips. MAKE THE CAKE THE DAY BEFORE! I made 3 8in layers so the time to cook those was about 30 minutes. Also, I only used about 4 and 1/2 cups of grated carrots and grated them in the food processor because it takes forever to hand grate them. I drained some of the carrot juice because of some of the reviews I read about it being mushy but when your only using 4 and 1/2 cups you really need the juice (mine wasnt as moist as I wanted it but it still was moist). I also only soaked the raisins for about an hour in pineapple juice and pineapple rum (execellent). Save a little juice for the cake. Also, I used 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 2 extra tsp of cinnamon and vanilla just a sprinkle of the nuts because I used the rest to decorate the sides. If you love pineapples like me use a little more than the recommended amount because you can bearly taste them in the cake. Also, I homemade the cream cheese icing. It was kind of annoying but here is my recommendation. 1 thing of cream cheese, 1 stick of unsalted butter, and a splash of milk (heat over med heat in sauce pan until stirable). Add a pinch of salt, 1 tsp vinalla and 4 cups of conf sugar. stir well. PUT IN FRIDGE so it c