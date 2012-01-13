Ukrainian Chicken Kiev
A real Kiev recipe, with seasoned butter rolled up in breaded chicken breasts for a richness fit for royalty! This recipe takes a bit of time, but is well worth the effort.
A real Kiev recipe, with seasoned butter rolled up in breaded chicken breasts for a richness fit for royalty! This recipe takes a bit of time, but is well worth the effort.
This is dry like alot of chicken dishes, my trick for all chicken I make is to marinate in BUTTERMILK for 30-40 minutes. Makes any piece of chicken tender no matter how you cook it. Hope this helpsRead More
Takes WAY more fry time than is listed. Fried them for 10-15 minutes on each side and they were still uncooked in the middle. This was too much effort and hassle for a mediocre outcome, I will not be making this again.Read More
This is dry like alot of chicken dishes, my trick for all chicken I make is to marinate in BUTTERMILK for 30-40 minutes. Makes any piece of chicken tender no matter how you cook it. Hope this helps
Kiev has always been the requested "birthday" meal, even now that my children are adults and home for a visit. Also was the end of term foods lab test for my high school classes. If it did not "squirt butter" you did not get full marks :-) so here are a few tweeks to an already good recipe. Include oregano, parsley & real minced garlic to the chilled butter. Once wrapped around the butter, first roll the chicken in seasoned flour, then the egg wash, then the seasoned bread, cracker or potato chip (plain) crumbs THEN wrap tightly in wax paper and chill for at least a half hour, longer if time allows. Can be made a day ahead. Only unwrap when you are ready to place in the hot fat. This avoids the need for tooth picks completely.
A lot of work but very tasty. To keep it a bit healthier, I baked in the oven at 350 for 45 minutes and it browned up nicely.
Great to prepare ahead of time and cook later. Wonderful flavors.
The first time I served this recipe my husband went nuts for it. He asks for it all the time. Now he has started enviting all of his friends over to try it. It is a really great recipie. :o)
This was FANTASTIC!! Fairly easy to prepare, & the taste is incredible! The only thing I had a prob with is using toothpicks to hold it together. I LOVE the way the butter squirts out when you cut into the chicken. I made this for my in-laws & they LOVED it! Thanks for a GREAT recipe!
At our lake cottage without any cookbooks, I wanted to make chicken kiev so went online and found this great recipe. My nineteen year old daughter, the food critic, loved it, as did we all.
This was delicious. Sure there's a mistake in quoting 6 cubes of butter versus 8 chicken breasts but the contributor goes on to state that 1 cube of butter is required for each chicken breast. Obviously you are meant to cut 8 cubes of butter. It was an honest mistake/typo.
Let me admit this first: I did not read the entire recipie before proceeding so I ended up taking short cuts. I did not make the seasoned butter. I just sprinkled the pepper & garlic (I used garlic salt) on the Chicken & rolled in the pat of butter. MAKE SURE YOU HAVE GOOD STRONG TOOTHPICKS!!! I breaded it but didn't put in the fridge. I fried it right away. The taste was still INCREDIBLE! My family LOVED it.
This recipe was to live for! I served it with some company who just absolutely loved it! There were no leftovers!
This is a delicious recipe and well worth anyone trying.
Excellent taste, nice and moist, and not as complicated as it sounded to make. Will definitely be making this again.
William, you have a really good personal recipe here! Thanks for sharing it! I don't keep bread crumbs on hand because I prefer the lighter, crispier Panko crumbs so used them instead. I also sprinkled one tablespoon of Panko on each piece of butter just before rolling the chicken to add more depth in the center. I am with others who are disgusted at the juvenile comments being left here! For those who mentioned the chicken being dry either the oil was probably not the right temperature and/or was over cooked. One other possibility is that they're simply not a white meat lover (white meat generally is on the dryer side) so just use chicken thigh meat instead.
Have made this a few times and on the 2nd time the chicken after frying was still a bit raw, so I took to putting it in the oven for about 20 minutes at 400F afterwards and not worrying about how well done it has to be on the skillet. I don't bother with the toothpicks. After it is rolled in the bread crumbs, I just put it seam down right on the skillet and it seals it nicely.
I had never made Chicken Kiev before, but found out it's one of hubby's favorite recipes, so thought I'd try it. I picked THIS ONE and it was GREAT!!! I actually didn't get to serve it the evening I prepared it, and was worried about the coating being soggy, but it still turned out GREAT!!! ~ I don't think I made any changes, maybe some more seasonings to the chicken and/or flour, but tried to stick to the recipe this time FOR ONCE lol :o) Thank you!! ~It's a KEEPER!!!
Absolutely perfect! I didn't change a thing and it came out beautifully. Tender and juicy, and FULL of flavor. I was surprised but the chicken sealed itself around the edges, so the butter never leaked out. Very filling and great for my crowded table. My only suggestion - because stove temperatures vary, make sure the oil isn't too hot or the chicken won't cook all the way in the center.
Instead of pounding out the chicken if you cut a pocket in the thickest part. Insert filling. Push flesh together and let sit in Fridge for 20 minutes then bread it make it a lot easier (in my opinion) enjoy.
This was very good. I'm impressed I actually was able to contain the butter, so that once you cut the chicken the butter squirts out. I didn't use toothpicks...I just placed it in the pan seam side down first. I browned both sides then put the whole pan right in the oven for 20 minutes at 400 degrees. Next time I will have to add more of the spices. I liked the flavor, so I wouldn't change the spices...just add more of them. I will be making this again. Thanks for sharing my favorite dish from the famous restaurant...the Russian Tea Room in NYC.
I would give this recipe 5 stars simply because it sounds delicious! The next time I plan chicken cutlets for dinner, this is the recipe I will try.
Takes WAY more fry time than is listed. Fried them for 10-15 minutes on each side and they were still uncooked in the middle. This was too much effort and hassle for a mediocre outcome, I will not be making this again.
This was so good, I made it ahead of time froze it and took it out and baked it in the oven as one reviewer suggested. This was excellent I will make again. Thanks so much for the recipe.
This receipe has been a favorite of mine and my family for years. I've been making it for forty years or so. And when made right, nothing can beat it. Why someone would say it was dry is beyond me. They should say actually how they made it, because if you go according do any directions for chicken kiev, it won't be dry. Absolutely great!
I probably won't make it again. It was just O.K. I thought it was rather dry,though.
So delicious! Changed the dried dill with fresh dill. Used panko instead of bread crumbs. And on cooking, I fry on a cast iron pan for 5 mins each side. Then put it in the oven for 20 mins to cook all the way thru. I love this recipe.
Excellent! I followed the recipe exactly! And it turned out great. Lots of flavors! I would have to say it is as good as something you order in a restaurant! Highly Recommended!
This Kiev recipe version is very good too, thank you.
I made this yesterday for my mom, dad and hubby. Hubby was hesitant at first as he doesn't like boneless skinless breast at all. Well he actually loved it. He said it was the first breast he ate that was moist and full of flavor. I was happy that it fried to a beautiful color in the time stated on the recipie. It was quite a challenge to get them rolled up tight and secure, then floured, dipped and breaded again. More work than I anticipated, BUT well worth it. I did use the suggestion from another review in that after I completed the the rolls, I put them in the freezer for 1/2 an hr. and then in the fridge for 2 more hours before I cooked them. I didn't use any toothpicks and to my surprise they stayed together beautifully. When I went to cut my mom's (she had a stroke and can't cut her own food) well OMG the butter squirted out and she was look om my that is so beautiful and juicy. This well be a spacial occasion dish because of the work involved, BUT thank-you for sharing, Brenda
I made this last night for friends, and we all loved it. I did, however, fry them in our chip fryer, and then was not sure how long to do so, as I did not really need to turn them. I tested one after about 5 minutes, and even though it was fun to see the butter squirt out, the centre was not done yet. Even at that stage the cooked part tasted fantastic! So I probably cooked them for 7 to 8 minutes in total. Problem is we did not want to eat immediately, and the butter seemed to melt away inside. Really loved the taste and appearance, but believe it has to be eaten immediately after being cooked.
Easy to make and VERY tasty.
this chicken was all - some! yummy yummy yummy. My family wanted me to make more. LOL.
Loved this!!!! Both my husband and son said it was restaurant quality!!! A definite keeper!!
This recipe suffers from a total lack of salt (unless you use salted butter). I use unsalted butter, so I added 1/4 tsp. salt to the butter and also the flour. I oven-baked mine and mine came out looking very sad & anemic but I think that's because I forgot the golden rule of flour-eggs-bread and went eggs-flour-bread (so as you can imagine the bread crumbs didn't stick and I think this is ultimately why it didn't brown.) My chickens were done in 20 minutes at 400 degrees. P.S. Do not use Italian bread crumbs in this recipe; I guarantee you won't like how it tastes with dill. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
good recipe, I'm not that good of a chef and I was able to pull it off (barely lol), but the guys liked it! absolutely make sure its cooked alll the way into the middle before serving though!
I've been looking for a good chicken recipe and boy is this one.
I would like to try making these again, but I don't think I'm a good chicken pounder and roller upper :( It's an awkward process for me. But for my first time making chicken kiev this was a really good recipe to go off of. After trying some of the kievs I had to salt them before rolling them up, and I think next time I would like to add other kinds of ingredients for more flavor. Overall my family was quite happy with them :)
Most excellent recipe..typos and all!! lol...I have made this recipe and it is delicious. Served it to friends and they loved it as well. No changes, however, NEXT time I make this I will change up the butter spices just to have variety! Thanks for posting it!
Excellent dish, very tasty and easy to make! Think ahead and get that butter all set to use/1
This was a really great dish but only if you are a fairly advanced cook. It was slightly out of my range so it didn't turn out as well as i would have liked. For beginners such as myself, I would recommend butterflying the chicken instead of cutting it in half, so it's easier to encase the butter. I would also recommend tying the chicken with cooking twine instead of using toothpicks, because it holds it more securely, but over all this was a great recipe!
This was very good, very light flavor. I used Panko bread crumbs and baked instead of deep frying.
OMG!!! i have never rated a recipe before but this one was DEFINITELY yummy! i used panko crumbs instead of dry bread for an extra crunch and added some salt and garlic powder to the flour mixture but besides that, I stuck to the recipe. It was a little messy but i loved it and my son loved helping me roll the butter in the chicken! thanks for the great recipe!
So juicy and flavorful, great recipe, yum!
My family absolutely loved this and for sure will make it again!!
Followed the instructions but even after 4 hours my butter did not freeze up. The coating was very tasty and you definitely would need to cook it longer the instructions say. I think next time i will put it in the oven to make it juicier. for the most part it was flavorful but i expected more from it. Basically its just another way to fry a chicken cutlet.
This recipe was good. Quite time consuming, but with more practice I think the timing and results will improve.
We tried this recipie on the weekend it was absolutally faboulous I would reccomend it to anyone. Keep them comming.
Loved it! It was great,very tasty.
My family decided to make this dish for mother's day, it was exactly what we were looking for. We added green onions into the butter mix to better suit our palette. We had a lot of trouble folding in the edges of the chicken (even after repeated attempts at further flattening the chicken). I would recommend making a pocket in the chicken to stuff the butter in, rather than the sizable amount of toothpicks we had to use to keep the chicken rolled up.
This is the best chicken I have had in a long time. My daughter loved it and so did my Hubby, and he's not a real chicken fan. The only thing I altered was I didnt rolled the butter into the chicken breast. I simply took the chicken breast, cut it into thin slices dipped it in the flour-egg-bread crumb mixture and fried them in butter. It was delicious!!
Wow, I LOVED making this! So many HELPFUL reviews! Marinating chicken in Milk works too. Added more spices after reading reviews, and made 16 of these, froze 8. ( no work next time =) I
This worked amazingly!! We forgot toothpicks so wrapped each bundle with hemp string, and coated them string and all!
awesome, made some changes so it has a little less fat and doesn't require you to stand by the stove.
I've looked for a decent chicken kiev recipe for ages, and was skeptical because this just sounded too simple. I just made this for one of my best friends and it has become a favourite of hers!
Loved it. a little messy but fun to make. The Bride said it was way better than the usual Shake & Bake!
Great recipe. This is the first recipe I tried from this site and my boyfriend couldn't stop talking about it. He's a very picky eater with a crazy stomach but i cook a lot being young and from culinary school and although i had problems with the toothpicks. This is a keeper!
OK, but nothing special. Won't be making again.
a little messy, but the BEST kiev I have ever had!
Had a few changes, I thought I got out my chicken breast but it was thighs and instead of bread crumbs I used panko. It did come out cold and tastey. ??
This is so delicious! I used thighs as that's what I had on hand. I followed the directions completely, just increased the amount of the spices called for. I know some people said it was a lot of work to make this, but really, it was so easy and didn't take that much time to prep. everything. I chose to bake these on a rack in a baking pan in my Breville convection Toaster oven, preheated to 350F for 45 minutes. The results were these perfectly browned, crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside little bundles of deliciousness. Oh! I almost forgot...I used panko crumbs instead of bread crumbs because I only had the Italian kind in my pantry. I think, it made them better because I don't know if the bread crumbs would have been as crispy. I served it with the Ukrainian Salat Vinaigrette (Beet Salad) from this site, peas, and mashed potatoes (leftover from last night) It was a great meal that I will be making again for sure!
First time I have ever made this and it was delicious. Even my picky kids loved it. I only gave it 4 stars because it was quite hard getting the chicken thin enough without tearing it (gonna try a different method next time). I added onion powder to the butter mix and a few different spices to the flour mix(to our liking) and used Panko breading(made it so super crunchy!!). I will be making this again.
It was a little time consuming, but worth the effort!
I tried this recipe today and it turned out to be amazing. But i did some alterations after reading the reviews make a whole in the less pounded chicken and filled in seasoned butter. My family loved it. It was easy and i surved it with spinich. ?
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections