Ukrainian Chicken Kiev

4.4
80 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 23
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A real Kiev recipe, with seasoned butter rolled up in breaded chicken breasts for a richness fit for royalty! This recipe takes a bit of time, but is well worth the effort.

Recipe by William Uncle Bill Anatooskin

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place each chicken breast between a sheet of wax paper and pound, using a mallet or rolling pin, to about 1/8 inch thickness; be careful not to 'break' the chicken. Wrap and refrigerate until seasoned butter is frozen.

    Advertisement

  • To Make Seasoned Butter: In a small bowl combine the softened butter, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1 teaspoon garlic powder and mix well. Spread mixture into a 2x4 inch rectangle on a piece of aluminum foil; freeze until firm.

  • When butter is firm, cut into 8 equal size pieces and place one piece on each chicken breast. Fold in edges of chicken and roll to encase butter completely. Secure with toothpicks.

  • In a small bowl, beat eggs with water. In a shallow dish or bowl, mix together the 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, dill weed and flour. Place bread crumbs in a separate shallow dish or bowl. Dip chicken rolls in seasoned flour, then egg mixture, then crumbs. Place coated chicken in a shallow dish, cover and refrigerate for about 30 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. When oil is hot, deep fry chicken rolls for about 5 minutes, then turn over and deep fry for another 5 minutes until golden and cooked through, with no pink showing inside. Drain on paper towels, garnish with lemon slices and parsley and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
756 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 65.8g; cholesterol 132.7mg; sodium 197.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022