Millionaire Pie IV

This rich pie boasts a dense and creamy layer of sugar and butter, topped by a cloud of whipped cream mixed with tart pineapple and crunchy pecans. Please note: this recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs. Important: be sure to use only fresh eggs for this recipe.
I have looked for this recipe for a long time. My only problem with it is in the ingredients it does not call for the pecans,but in the directions it does. So if you are thinking of trying this recipe you may want to add a cup of crushed pecans to the ingredient list so that you have it when the directions call for it. Also you can try it on a grahm cracker crust if you prefer.
this pie is intensely rich. A locally owned steak house has served this pie for many years, and my family has always presented me with a birth day pie! I tried to duplicate the butter portion several times without a recipe - some good, some not - but this one takes the prize. Tastes just like my favorite pie
