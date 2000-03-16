Millionaire Pie IV

4.7
4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This rich pie boasts a dense and creamy layer of sugar and butter, topped by a cloud of whipped cream mixed with tart pineapple and crunchy pecans. Please note: this recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs. Important: be sure to use only fresh eggs for this recipe.

Recipe by Saundra

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 - 8 inch pies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl, cream together butter and confectioners' sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, salt, and vanilla extract. Pour half of mixture into each pastry shell and chill.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, beat cream until soft peaks form. Fold in pineapple and pecans. Evenly spread half of mixture into each pastry shell. Chill 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 47.3mg; sodium 169.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022