Cake Mix Cookies VI

I needed a quick and easy cookie recipe to send with my husband when he left to work away from home for a week. I chose this recipe because I had all the ingredients on hand and it contained peanut butter, something he requested. I used a butter pecan cake mix (closest to yellow I had) and added a handful of peanut butter chips along with a handful of mini kisses. I used a 1/4 cup of margarine (half a stick) and added it to the water, then microwaved it for 30 seconds, just to soften it a bit. Stirred it till it was blended, then added the eggs. Found the dough super easy to work with--yippee! I forgot to time the first cookie sheet but baked them until they were golden brown. (Second sheet I timed at 14 minutes, that's when they got to the golden brown I wanted.) Don't spread much, don't worry about crowding them slightly. Look and smell really good and they practically slide off the sheet, no chiselling required. Texture-wise: EXCELLENT, like any good peanut butter cookie, the outside was slightly crispy but not hard...the inside was soft. Flavor-wise: NOT BAD, but that's not referring to the original recipe, I am sure the 'different' flavor I'm tasting is due to the butter pecan cake mix I used, because I have made another cake mix cookie with yellow cake mix and the peanut butter flavor came through alot more. These don't taste bad, not at all, just different than I expected. Still tasty. Rave reviews from my husband's work crew!!