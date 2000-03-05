Cake Mix Cookies VI

A quick and easy cookie with peanut butter and chocolate chips. Fun for older children to do on their own.

Recipe by Fran

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the eggs, water, margarine and peanut butter. Stir in the cake mix and blend well. Finally, fold in chocolate chips. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 149.2mg. Full Nutrition
