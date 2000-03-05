Cake Mix Cookies VI
A quick and easy cookie with peanut butter and chocolate chips. Fun for older children to do on their own.
I am not exaggerating when I say this is by far the best cookie recipe I've ever made/tasted in every regard!!! Not only is it extremely easy to make with a few simple, inexpensive ingredients you can keep around the house, but the dough is heavenly to snack on and the cookies are soft and moist and to die for! Whenever I take these cookies somewhere, everyone loves them! And I love that you can mix the dough by hand without even having to get out the mixer which is critical in this house when my toddler (and husband) are sleeping. I've made these cookies dozens of times since I first discovered this recipe and I doubt I'll ever make any other kind of chocolate chip cookie in my life! Thank you *so* much for these cookies!!!Read More
I used an ice cream scoop to measure out the dough. These cookies were very light and stood about ¾ of an inch tall, and had a nice shape. When tasting, they are very smooth textured and have a good taste, but nothing spectacular to me. I picked up some of the cake mix flavor, and they were a little drier than I like because of the cake mix. I am simply a person that prefers a softer and chewy cookie when chocolate chips are involved.Read More
wow. let me warn you, these cookies are dangerous! as someone who prides herself on baking from "scratch", these cookies are oustanding! the batter is disgustingly delicious -- i recommend leaving the kitchen while they're in the oven or there won't be any batter left to bake! all in all, very delicious. they're pretty soft right out of the oven, but when left to stand for a bit, they "firm" (they're still very soft cookies) up nicely. so glad i found these!
These cookies are delicious, easy and practically as good as cookies made from scratch. The peanut butter gives it that extra something that cake mix cookies usually lack. A Winner in my house!
Well I'll have you know that this is the first recipe that I've made off of this site, so it was kinda special! My Mom,and My husband & I really loved these so much that I made a batch for some friends. I put the cookies on a beautiful christmas plate, then wrapped it used some transparent gift wrap and tied christmas colored ribbons that were curly cued for added fun! It was a gorgeous presentation that is very very inexpensive and truely from the heart! ~the friends~ love love loved the cookies! Thanks for a fabulous first impression of this site! deserves 10 stars! fyi ~ I added finely chopped pecans to my cookies, but then again, I am a bit of a nut! :)
Doesn't get much better than this, even for those of us who are baking challenged. The cookies are moist and delicious, they are a little on the rich side, but yummy. They seemed slightly underbaked even after cooling on the cookie sheet, but did eventually set up nicely. Everyone loved them. Dare I say this should replace the original chocolate chip cookie recipe on the chocolate chip bag?!
I only had white cake mix in the house, but it still came out great. The dough was kind of crumbly at first, so be sure to mix well. I found that shaping the dough into balls helped form more uniform cookies (although one of them burst open with very eclectic and delicious results) These were a hit when I brought them into work. Try crunchy peanut butter for extra texture.
This dough 'screams' versatility! I cannot imagine the cookies one could create merely by changing the cake mix selected. I have a chocolate fudge cake mix on hand that is waiting to dive into my mixing bowl. This is a wonderfully easy, delicious recipe I am sure to make again and again. Have since made using a chocolate fudge cake mix with chunky peanut butter. The cookies never made it to the sheet because the dough was delicious by itself! This recipes truly is versatile and adds a whole new dimension to cookie making.
Made with white cake mix, so coloring was lighter than typical. Put a few on the cookie sheet before adding the chocolate chips to try it plain/peanut butter. I liked it just as peanut butter regular. Would recommend baking at 10-12 min unless you like a center that tastes a lot like the batter rather than a baked cookie. Of course, this is a cake mix cookie, so expect it to be like a dollop of cake rather than a flat normal chocolate chip cookie.
Excellent! Fabulous! Using this as a base recipe, there aren't enough stars in the galaxy to rate this. You're limited only by your imagination. (I'm thinkin' yellow cake mix, macadamia nuts and white choco chips!) Before today, I couldn't stand soft cookies - it's just the texture. Apparently, I've never had a cookie made from cake mix! If these freeze well, I can always have treats on hand for visitors. That is, if I can keep the family away from them. Some friends and I are having a get-together this week. Guess what I'm taking...
My family loved these cookies. I'm making a batch to send back to college with our daughter. They stay soft and delicious.
Oh my goodness, this recipe is marvelous! The peanut flavor was extremely subtle, but the cookies tasted like wonderful, completely authentic, HOMEMADE chocolate chip cookies! They also came out looking beautiful. Other cake mix cookies I've tried come out too thin and flat or too fluffy and awkward-loo, but these had a beautiful color and were just the right texture and thickness. They looked like they came from a fine bakery. I did use soy butter instead of peanut butter (as I have friends with peanut allergies), but soy butter tastes just like peanut butter to me, so I don't think that made any difference. I also used mini chocolate chips because that's what I had on hand.
I tried this recipe bar-style in a 9x13 glass pan, with a chocolate mix. It was very good, quite rich -- not absolutely out of this world, but worth making again. I feel self-conscious...I'm the only guy here! My culinary efforts are limited to desserts...I like 'em but try to avoid the pre-packaged variety.
I've never taken time to review any of the great foods I've tried here, but had to share this one with you. Believe the folks who tell you this is one of the best cookies coming down the pike!! I used chocolate cake mix...a cheap kind in fact and the outcome was soooo good. We had some men working on a project here and one said they were the best cookies he'd ever eaten. They are chocolate through and through and any time you can marry peanut butter and chocolate, you've got a winner..Thanks for this keeper....and I do like it better than the original chocolate chip recipe. One more thing: I've had other cake mix cookies and this one doesn't give the slightest hint that it contains a (gulp) cake mix...Our little secret, huh?
I didn't have vegetable oil or flour, so I was looking for a recipe without both. I didn't have chocolate chips so I put in a little chocolate syrup; I can't taste the chocolate. But it's still great! I used chunky peanut butter, so it's still got an excellent texture. I'm definitely repeating this recipe. It's delicious!
I used a mixed in some crunchy peanut butter I wanted to use up. The other thing that I did was to criss cross them with a fork so they would be more flat , that worked well ..... other wise they raise more like a little cake cookie
I am 12 and an intermediate cook/baker. This recipe was so easy and delicious! I made one mistake that was easily fixed!(I threw in all the ingredients at once! I fixed it by adding a teaspoon of water.) For my grandmother's old oven I baked it for 7 minutes, turned it, then baked for another 7 minutes.(Her oven heats hotter on one side than the other.) It was light, yet heavy becuase of the chocolate and peanut butter.It is extremely rich! (I used triple chocolate fudge super moist cake mix.) I recommend this recipe to anyone!
I give this recipe 5 stars! I prepared it exactly as written and the cookies were a hit at the gathering that I brought them to!!
Very yummy and easy cookies! I made a second batch using chocolate cake mix and mashed banana instead of peanut butter...also very good. Will try the chocolate variety with peanut butter as well.
I used white cake mix and omitted the chocolate chips. The cookies were soft....almost cake like. I have used cake mix for other cookies with better success. Lemon and spice mixes make 5 star cookies.
These are made using things you most always have in your house and are probably the BEST cookies I have ever tasted! The only alteration I made is to add chocolate cake mix instead of yellow for an extra chocolate taste along with everything else. (I admit I am a chocolate addict..haha) That is really all! I would most definitely recommend this recipe to anyone!
I have never been a huge fan of cake mix cookies, but these are fantastic. I was very shorty on butter in the house ( had exactly a 1/4 cup ) so I saw this and tried it VERY GOOD. Will make again
Great cookies and easy. Will keep this recipe!!!!
Very easy to make. I used white chocolate chips and they reminded me of white chocolate Reese cups. The batter was fairly greasy, I would probably cut down on the butter if I make these again as the peanut butter adds plenty of fat for the dough.
Yummo!! I had to cook them a little longer, but I understand different ovens/different times. Awesome, easy recipe!!
These were great! I love cake, so these were a beautiful combo of cake and cookie. Like a combo PB and choc. chip cookie. Everyone loved these at a recent camping trip and they stayed fabulous and fresh for days. These made about 40 cookies for me, and I didn't flatten the spoonfuls at all. I tried 10 and 12 min, and 12 minutes was definitely best. Perfectly done. Yum!! Also, I used white cake and you would never know the difference. What a great idea!! I imagine choc. cake would be great with the PB!
We loved these!! Just a tad bit too sweet! Wouldn't hurt to cut the amount of chocolate chips in half!!
This was the first recipe I tried, and it delivered! Very good directions, very good results. Instead of chocolate chips, I used M&M's, and they are incredible.
My family absolutely LOVES these. They are usually gone within hours of making them!
fantastic! I did 1/2 peanut butter and 1/2 almond butter and baked them on a Pampered Chef stone for 13 minutes. HUGE HIT!
This is a quick and easy cookie recipe. I used 1/2 peanut butter and 1/2 cup Nutella and 1 cup chocolate chips and 1 cup red and green M&M's so I could use them for a Christmas cookie exchange. Great recipe! Will make these again!
AMAZING! I made these for a party and they were the best! So moist and yummy! I used crunchy peanut butter and golden butter cake mix...I will definitely make these again!
I tried this with Devil's Food cake mix and it was a hit! I made them for 18 hungry people and everyone got more than one. It was fast and tasted great with the peanut butter.
I was so excited when I read the reviews for this recipe....couldn't wait to try it. I just made them and am disappointed. My kids like them but my husband and I are not too excited anymore!
Perfect. So easy to make and taste so good, I used crunchy peanut butter.
I didn't have a yellow cake mix, so I used devil's food.. then found that "someone" ate the last bag of chocolate chips! SO - I used about 1.5 C of peanut butter instead, to boost the flavor... YUMMY! and so simple. thanx for the recipe, I will make these again, in various ways.
I love these cookies my whole family does! I had to substitute the yellow cake mix for one we had. It was chocolate fudge cake mix. Omg! For anyone who loves chocolate these r perfect with the cake mix I used. Made them countless times!
WOW!!!just got thru baking these and they are great! i added chopped pecans and white chocolate chips because those were the ones i had. They were great!
ease, versatility, economical, and just plain good make these a great cookie. I only had skippy pb which I find not to be as 'peanuty tasting' but it did just fine. Used a white mix, as that was what I had. Had some mini chips, butterscotch morsels, and didn't quite have two cups...ahhh, but there is that package of colorful M&M's....yep...threw those in to equal 2 cups total chips. Look darling, baked up nicely, and I did throw in 1/2 tsp. baking soda, as I like a softer, cakier cookie. I thought they would spread alot but didn't so can put quite a few on the sheet without that fear. Very nice recipe. Intended for my little 12 year old neighbor boy, whom I am sure will love them.
I used Jiffy yellow cake mix and I think I will try again but with a different brand. They had a little bit of strange aftertaste to them, almost chemically. Also they didn't flatten out on their own in the oven. I had to smash them down a little bit mid-way through baking.
very good !!!!
My family found these just okay. They are easy to make and puff up nicely. However they will NEVER replace good ole Tollhouse. Also , the dough was not as great as others said.
Best cookies ever!!! Easy enough to make with my 7 year old, and how can you go wrong with ingredients like these? Now I used a combo of white, semi-sweet, and peanut butter chips. I also threw in some dried cranberries. Amazing!! These cookies were perfect. I will use this recipe over and over. The versitility was also great. You can add just about anything into the batter and it will come out awesome. Next time I plan to use chopped almonds. Cant wait!!!!
Very good. Next time I might decrease the chocolate chips to 1.5 cups. I love chocolate but some of the cookies were mostly chocolate chips and little dough.
The flavor is good but you need a big glass of milk to drink with it. It feels like your mouth is being glued shut.
These are super easy and I love that they are thick cookies!
Make these all the time and my family and friends LOVE them!!!
I am not a fan of mixes! This recipe however, is better than from scratch and i can't believe I am saying this. My son and husband are crazy over these and I will make them again and again!
I made these with butter yellow cake mix and they were very good, the only problem i had was that they were alittle floppy so i put them in the fridge to harden alittle.
very easy, used these on Christmas because I was being lazy and I was kind of tired so instead of making the typical Christmas cookies (AND I HAVE A LIST! GENERATION TO GENERATION) and all the trouble that goes with it! I just whipped up a couple of different type of cake mix cookies and bada boom bada bing now they're the favorite of the whole family!!! (Confusion and disbelief setting in...) unbelievable all these years of wasted time.? Well was Merry Christmas TO ME
I made these last night, and they're gone already. My family loved them and so did my teenage son's friends. Very easy to make.
Wow. They were really soft at first. There definitely needs to be some time to let them harden up and take shape...but once they do, watch out. Soft and pillowy and moist with a wonderful richness...and I don't even like baked things very much. Pretty amazing.
Great cookies to make with a toddler size helper! Made two batches - one with yellow cake mix, one with chocolate cake mix. Both were a big hit. Found the chocolate cookies took a bit longer to bake.
I have renamed this "Satan's Cookies", as Cake Mix Cookies VI really doesn't do them justice...and they are EVIL! Do NOT make these if you have no self control when it comes to warm, chocolately things with peanut butter. Best cookies I have EVER made, so easy, unbelievably good. You would never know it was from cake mix. Thank you (I think, lol) for this recipe!
I did not have a yellow cake mix so I used a chocolate one. I can not explain the happiness in my mouth. My boys can hardly handle waiting for the next batch to cool.... THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS ONE... It is a keeper for my house.
These cookies are AMAZING!!! I took these to a meeting and they were completely gone. I had several requests for the recipe too. I baked the 1st batch 12 minutes, because they weren't done enough at 10 minutes. Just make sure your oven is good and pre-heated. Also, let them sit at least 5 minutes on the cookie sheet or they'll fall apart. I'm a peanut butter lover so I'll try any recipe with it!! EXCELLENT!!! Thanks!
I needed a quick and easy cookie recipe to send with my husband when he left to work away from home for a week. I chose this recipe because I had all the ingredients on hand and it contained peanut butter, something he requested. I used a butter pecan cake mix (closest to yellow I had) and added a handful of peanut butter chips along with a handful of mini kisses. I used a 1/4 cup of margarine (half a stick) and added it to the water, then microwaved it for 30 seconds, just to soften it a bit. Stirred it till it was blended, then added the eggs. Found the dough super easy to work with--yippee! I forgot to time the first cookie sheet but baked them until they were golden brown. (Second sheet I timed at 14 minutes, that's when they got to the golden brown I wanted.) Don't spread much, don't worry about crowding them slightly. Look and smell really good and they practically slide off the sheet, no chiselling required. Texture-wise: EXCELLENT, like any good peanut butter cookie, the outside was slightly crispy but not hard...the inside was soft. Flavor-wise: NOT BAD, but that's not referring to the original recipe, I am sure the 'different' flavor I'm tasting is due to the butter pecan cake mix I used, because I have made another cake mix cookie with yellow cake mix and the peanut butter flavor came through alot more. These don't taste bad, not at all, just different than I expected. Still tasty. Rave reviews from my husband's work crew!!
So super easy! These cookies are rated at 5 stars, should be a 10. I used sugar free yellow cake mix and tasted great.
These are pretty good for cake mix cookies. I used a french vanilla cake mix, because I had no yellow mix. You could definitely experiment and use different cake mixes and chips. Thanks!
These are great cookies! My husband loves peanut butter cookies so he loved these too! I actually used a white cake mix and it was good. I think I am going to try the yellow next time. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I made these exactly as written and they were not good. I do not understand all the good reviews. I will not make them again.
Oh my gosh. Best cookie ever. Cannot believe how good cake mix can make a cookie. Followed recipe exactly. What is nice about these is that second and third day they are still moist and soft, Unlike scratch cookies that harden and stale so easily. I will make these again and possibly try different variations. Thanks!
These were delicious. The only change I made was to add pecans. My family enjoyed these very much and so much easier than my normal made from scratch recipe!
very simple; not too sweet but just enough to satisfy the need for a dessert. I didn't have chocolate chips so I just added a heaping teaspoon of Nutella. My 9 yr old son said he thought this might be his most favorite cookie ever !
Holy cow, these are so good! and so easy to make! wow!
Fantastic! Added vanilla and small amt of brown sugar.. puffed up beautifully
Oh, my, these are addictive! This is probably my favorite cookie now. I use a cake mix with pudding in it, so they are super soft and chewy/cakey. I have to bake them a couple minutes longer, but that might just be my oven? I also use real butter instead of margarine. They still like to crumble rather easily, but that is probably the butter and pudding in the mix...still they are heavenly!!! Love them!
I think so far this is my favorite cake mix cookie recipe. It however is a little more work than some of the others that I like to make with my 4 year old daughter because they don't require any measuring. The only change I would make would be to cut the chips back to 1 cup.
This has become "the" cooky baked at our house because it's quick, easy and inexpensive and everybody likes them. I've successfully used spice, yellow and chocolate cake mixes... the grandkids like chocolate best! Shopping carefully I can make a dozen for $1.32, a real bargain.
When I bake cakes I generally swap applesauce for half of the oil and egg, adjusting water as needed. I eat a lot of cake and besides being slightly healthier it's way cheaper than trying to keep eggs and oil stocked! So did the same for this recipe. Cookies turned out fine but had to cook for close to 20 mins because I wasn't getting the color on top, might bump to 375 next time around. So if you're keeping track, I used: 1/4 cup peanut butter 1/4 cup butter 1 large egg and 1 cup homemade applesauce (no water needed since homemade.)
These cookies are extremely good! Never been a fan of cake mix cookies - I am now. My 9-year-old son did most of the work and LOVED that he could do it...of course, now he's bragging that he bakes better than Mom. Actually, with these cookies, he might be right. Our only substitution was light butter instead of margerine. SUPER recipe!
My husband liked them. Tried them fresh out of the oven. I think they have an odd taste. Not the Toll House flavor I'm used to but they are a lot easier.
I love how easy it was to make these. Also I made a few changes. Used butter-flavored shortening, and used 1 1/2 cups of chips. 1 cup chocolate chips 1/2 c peanut butter/milk chocolate swirls. My batter was moist, not crumbly like others reviewed. Maybe the shortening helped.
I usually have rave reviews for any recipe I try on this site, but I'm disappointed with this recipe. After reading the reviews, I was excited to make and eat these. I made the recipe exactly as written, but had to keep them in the oven 12 minutes and they could have gone longer. As for the dough being delicious as others have mentioned, I just didn't feel that way. I have made other cookies from scratch with much more delicious dough and final product. The cookies did come out thick and they kept form extremely well. They came out of the oven looking the same as when they went in, just a bit darker. I'm sad to say I will not be making this recipe again and recommend viewers choose a different recipe too.
Oh my, wow is all I can say. I used yellow cake mix, and real butter, not margarine, other ingredients exact. These are amazing! I ate three right out of the oven! I couldn't get enough, and was glad I made them when my boys were in bed, or there would have been a fight!
These were really easy to make and they tasted great too!
Personally I am a huge fan of cookie dough, and I found this dough disgusting. I was scared the cookies wouldn't be good, but they were way better than I thought they would be! My family gave them an average rate of 8.5 out of 10. Pretty good!
Excellent, easy to make for people of every cooking level. Very soft. Still warm from the oven and not quite set, but looks like they'll set up great. Delicious! Didn't have yellow cake mix so I used white, still very good. Does not beat grandma's recipe, but good when you don't have as much time.
These rock! The batter was unbelievably good and hard to stay out of! The cookies stay soft inside which is the only way to eat a cookie! And they almost taste like a buckeye (my favorite)! I'm in love!!!
Very good cookies with a great texture! I agree that pressing them down with a fork before baking is best since they hold their exact shape in the oven and don’t puff or change shape. I added photos to show with and without the fork smashing...
EXCELLENT COOKIE ! I used crunchy peanut butter and real butter (softened) instead of margarine and they turned out just fine.
I loved these cookies! I made them for a bake sale, but substituted the peanut butter for Nutella and holy were they tasty. I would definitely have given them at least one more star, but for the unfortunate thinness of the cookies. nice and gooey, super delicious, but thin. Maybe I just need more practice!
Awesome! They tasted great and were so very easy to make. All of my roommates and their kids loved them.
This recipe was a snap to prepare and they taste like gourmet cookies!! I had a devil's food cake mix on hand and no chocolate chips, but even without them they were fabulous! The peanut butter definitely adds that extra special taste.
I've been making these cookies for years! They are still my go to cookie not only because of how easy they are to make, but also because everyone absolutely loves them!! My kids can help make them too which is wonderful. I use yellow cake mix and milk chocolate chips. Delish
Quick, simple & DELICIOUS cookie!
Excellent recipe! I plan on making these over and over again trying the different suggestions from the reviews! Thank you!!
Did them as it was put on the recipe but felt it tasted like cake. lol. Guess it's cause it IS cake.
I didn't have any flour in my house, but I needed to make cookies. I did, however have a yellow butter cake mix, so I found this recipe and gave it a shot. Holy moly! First off, the raw dough is heaven sent. I baked my cookies for 9 1/2 minutes exactly and let them cool for about ten minutes. They were perfect, nice and moist. I think you can very easily experiment with these cookies! Next time I will try devil's food with PB chips. My mouth is watering. My hubby and his fellow students loved them! This was sooo much easier then making regular cookies too!
Just took the last batch of cookies out of the oven. I was looking for an easy recipe for cookies and these looked good. I used a white cake mix and added pecans....very good.
Five stars all the way!!! Two people told me that they were the best cookies they had ever ate! The only thing I changed was to add 1/2 cup of chopped up walnuts. These cookies were the first I had ever tasted that were made from a cake mix... WOW.... Excellent.
super easy to prepare .taste great. will be a new go recipe thank you
Perfect... follwed the recipe exactly...my kids loved them.
Yummy, easy and fun for the kids!!
Recipe was very easy and tasted great. The only thing I did different was to bake them for 12 minutes instead of 10. I just didn't care for the softness at 10 minutes...too gooey.
What a great idea. The possible variations are endless. I liked them but found they do dry out within a day or so ,but nothing a little nuke won't fix.
Good soft cake-y cookies. Next time I'll store them with wax paper between.
These cookies are great. My kids loved them and they are very easy to make. This is a keeper!
My family and I didnt really care for these cookies. I guess I never have made "cake cookies" before, but I was still suprised by the texture of these: VERY different than a typical cookie and VERY cake-like. So probally more of just a personal preference of mine than something being wrong with the recipe.
