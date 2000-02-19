G. T. Cake
For good times, but not for the faint at heart; extremely rich and dense chocolate cake.
This recipe is delicious, but very dense, rich, moist and chocolately. It has a truffle-like texture.Read More
This recipe is delicious, but very dense, rich, moist and chocolately. It has a truffle-like texture.
This is so delicious! That's probably why it's in the Better Homes and Gardens cookbook, but under another name. . . all the same, worth having once a year (that's about how often a heart can take it!).
I love this recipe but I am having a problem with it. At 45 minutes, 325 degrees, the inside is still very moist and a very hard layer forms on top that I have to peel off and throw away. I have to let it cook over an hour.
A harsh disappointment. I was excited to taste this "truffle like, rich, great cake" and after spending over $15 for the ingredients (I used some good quality chocolate) I must say I was disheartened. The middle took a lot longer to set and the the whole cake hardened on the outside layer and I ended up taking it off and discarding it. It did not taste very rich at all and I did NOT like it with a graham cracker crust. I would suggest using a shortbread crust. It is dense, though so grab your glass of milk...you're going to need it! But that's a good thing. I will keep searching for something richer.
One of the most incredible chocolate experiences...even better with a raspberry sauce
This was GREAT! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out absolutely YUMMY! The cake did form a "crust" on top as it baked...but it didn't affect the cake at all. The cake was like a cross between a truffle and a brownie. yum yum yum.
was a hit with my family for Christmas, but a bit bitter for me
Absolutely delicious...rich, chocolately...anyone who loves chocolate will adore this masterpiece!!
