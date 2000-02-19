G. T. Cake

For good times, but not for the faint at heart; extremely rich and dense chocolate cake.

Recipe by Sarah and Annette

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch springform pan
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and 1/8 cup sugar. Press into the bottom and 1 inch up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan.

  • In saucepan, cook and stir chocolate and whipping cream over low heat until chocolate is melted. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside.

  • In a separate large bowl combine eggs, 3/4 cup sugar and flour. Beat for ten minutes, until fluffy and lemon colored. Fold 1/4 of egg mixture in chocolate mixture to lighten; then fold chocolate mixture back into egg mixture. Pour into crust lined pan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 45 minutes, or until puffed around edges and halfway into the middle. Cool in pan for 20 minutes. Remove sides of springform pan. Allow to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 50.1g; fat 27.1g; cholesterol 130.3mg; sodium 154.5mg. Full Nutrition
