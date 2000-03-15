Meringue II

251 Ratings
  • 5 223
  • 4 15
  • 3 3
  • 2 4
  • 1 6

This meringue is wonderful. It doesn't get weepy, and has such a good vanilla flavor.

By SAUNDRA

Recipe Summary

additional:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie topping
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, combine water, 2 tablespoons sugar, and cornstarch. Cook over low heat until clear, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.n

  • In a large glass or metal bowl, beat egg whites, cream of tartar, and salt until mixture is foamy. Mix in vanilla, then gradually add the 6 tablespoons sugar, beating constantly until meringue forms soft peaks. Gradually pour in cornstarch mixture, beating until stiff. Spread over top of pie and seal to the crust. Brown in oven if desired.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 13.6g; sodium 21.4mg. Full Nutrition
