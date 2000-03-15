If you try nothing else, you HAVE to try this recipe! One word: Awesome! For others, like myself, who are "dummies" at meringue making, I want to point out a few things about this recipe. First of all, it is super easy to make! The cornstarch mixutre (preparation), can be tricky! My mixture never did turn clear. I followed the directions to a T. After about 10 minutes, I gave up, and simply removed it from the heat, as directed. I did cook it on low, and although it never did get clear, it worked, beautifully! I would suggest this: Cook it on low, as directed, and if it never does go clear, remove it from the heat, after about 5 minutes. The recipe did not state what speed to put the beater on. I would suggest hi. As far as how long to actually beat the egg white mixture, that is tricky, too. NOT being familiar with meringue, I beat it on hi for ten minutes! It said to beat, until "stiff." One persons definition of stiff, may not be the same as someone elses! So, with that said, I would recommend beating it, maybe, 5 or 6 minutes. This made a delectible meringue! It was super easy to fix, and more than covered my pie! It peaked, beautifully, just as it should, and I took a picture of it!! I put it in the oven on 350 for 17 minutes, exactly! Meringue II, as the recipe is called, just doesn't get it! This recipe deserves a much better name, and an award! Try it, you'll love it! lamborghinigal@bellsouth.net