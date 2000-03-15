Meringue II
This meringue is wonderful. It doesn't get weepy, and has such a good vanilla flavor.
Here are some things to know about meringue that will help you if you are unclear about some of the directions in this recipe. 1) Make sure you have completely seperated the yolk from the white... the slightest bit of yolk will break down you whites. 2) Make you your mixing bowl is 100% GREASE FREE!!! Very important! 3) Keep your eggwhites at ROOM TEMP before you beat. 4) Begin beating the egg whites slowly, increasing speed when they are frothy and beating until soft peaks just begin to form. Continue beating, slowly adding the sugar and then the cornstarch mixture. Beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form, this takes a little time. Egg whites are "STIFF" when the beaters leave ridges in the whites and they are glossy and hold a stiff peak when the beaters are lifted out. 5) It is VERY important to beat your eggwhites completely and not stop until you are ready to put on the pie. Meringue starts to deflate within 5 minutes of turning off the mixer. Hope this helps!!Read More
the meringue looked nice but flatened out as time went on,and it took a long time for the cornstarch mix to get somewhat clear.Read More
If you try nothing else, you HAVE to try this recipe! One word: Awesome! For others, like myself, who are "dummies" at meringue making, I want to point out a few things about this recipe. First of all, it is super easy to make! The cornstarch mixutre (preparation), can be tricky! My mixture never did turn clear. I followed the directions to a T. After about 10 minutes, I gave up, and simply removed it from the heat, as directed. I did cook it on low, and although it never did get clear, it worked, beautifully! I would suggest this: Cook it on low, as directed, and if it never does go clear, remove it from the heat, after about 5 minutes. The recipe did not state what speed to put the beater on. I would suggest hi. As far as how long to actually beat the egg white mixture, that is tricky, too. NOT being familiar with meringue, I beat it on hi for ten minutes! It said to beat, until "stiff." One persons definition of stiff, may not be the same as someone elses! So, with that said, I would recommend beating it, maybe, 5 or 6 minutes. This made a delectible meringue! It was super easy to fix, and more than covered my pie! It peaked, beautifully, just as it should, and I took a picture of it!! I put it in the oven on 350 for 17 minutes, exactly! Meringue II, as the recipe is called, just doesn't get it! This recipe deserves a much better name, and an award! Try it, you'll love it! lamborghinigal@bellsouth.net
At last a meringue that does not weep!! I have tried so many different meringues that weren't supposed to weep and of course they always did. Tried using the extra fine sugar and it helped but did not prevent the weeping.This one truly does not weep and tastes excellent. Thank you for posting this Saundra. This is the one I will continue to use.
This was the best meringue recipe ever. My mom was AMAZED by it!!! I messed up the first time I made it by not letting the corn starch thicken enough.... but my fault completely and the next 3 times I made it it came out perfect and delicious. The "extra step" is more than worth it...
This was my first try at meringue, and I researched carefully before trying this recipe. My husband had told me he didn't like meringue -- after eating my lemon meringue pie (made with Lemon Meringue Pie III from this website) he asked for another piece and said he must not have ever had good meringue! My mother and mother-in-law were amazed that I had made a meringue with such a perfect consistency and that didn't weep! Use this recipe, you won't regret it. Also refer to the "Perfect Meringue" article you can find on allrecipes.
this is the best recipe ever. I have always had trouble with my meringues forever which prevented me from making cream pies. but now i can make them with confidence. thank you . it takes a little extra step but it was worth it for me.
PERFECT! Never made meringue before!! Had to make a Lemon Pie and found comments about this one and decided to try it. I made two pies - the last piece was still in the refrig. for 6 days - the meringue was still perfect - didn't move a inch - nor weap!!Thanks!
OMGosh!! I am "merinqueingly" challenged to say the least! I thought this one sounded like a winner and boy-howdy was it ever! I cut back on the vanilla by 1/2 and may use a little less sugar next time but this one is printed and in my cookbook for ever now. Thanks!
This was truly the PERFECT meringue recipe. I followed the recipe exactly, and couldn't have been happier. No weeping, it held up beautifully over the weekend in the fridge, and the taste/texture was superb! This will be the only meringue recipe I will use from now on.
This is a beautiful meringue that went together easily and turned out pic (see my photo with this recipe to see how dreamy it is). I followed the recipe to a t and got rave reviews both times I have used it.
A little more work than regular meringue, but definitely worth it. Made for an excellent, non-weepy topping for Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie. Even used an extra egg white, but kept the remaining measurements the same. Browned in a 350 oven for about 10 minutes -- perfect. Thanks!
I'm giving this five stars for the texture, & for the fact that it did not shrink or weep at all! Sounds like more work than it actually is, once I got started it was much easier than I'd anticipated so I'll probably try it again but cut the vanilla in half & use even a smaller pinch of salt.
Perfect! I don't even really like meringue but this recipe is so tasty. I made this first before making a coconut cream pie. I read how the meringue won't slide off the pie if you top the pie while the filling is hot off the stove. I then baked the pie and the meringue together for about 13 minutes. It turned out so perfectly, it made me look like a professional. Thank you for the recipe!
WOW!!!!! Ditto all the glowing reviews. I will fear meringue no longer, because this one did not disappoint. Quality control at last :) My best tip is to BEAT very well. It should be unquestionably stiff; if you are not sure, keep beating, because this recipe is not as sensitive to overmixing as traditional meringue is.
I always avoided making pies with meringue because my meringues ALWAYS shrink and weep. NOT ANYMORE! I'm amazed that the cornstarch mixture makes such a difference in the success of the meringue. Thanks for a great recipe.
It took me a lot longer than I thought to make this - I, like some others thought I had done something wrong at one point, but it turns out great. I had hubby put my chocolate pie in the oven for about the last 5 minutes of meringue beating because I was worried that it was cooling off too much, I wanted a good seal on a hot pie. When meringue was ready, I took the pie out of the oven, put the beautiful meringue on and sealed to the edges well. After baking, it was beautiful - I thought I would cry! After 5 hours though, the meringue separated from the crust completely - before the Birthday boy had a chance to see its beauty! I was devastated - UNTIL - we tasted it. Heavenly taste. No weeping, just some shrinking. While eating the pie, we all voted, and decided if I couldnt figure out how to fix the shrinking next time - We didnt care. Love the flavor and texture of this meringue - Thank you so much!
I LOVE this recipe! I used it to top lemon cupcakes filled with lemon curd. I had made the recipe for the meringue that came with the cupcake recipe but it was too soft and sloppy which made eating the cupcakes a mess! this recipe is so nice and firm and comes together so easily. It is definitely a keeper! Thanks to Saundra for the recipe and to Sarah and Beth for their tutorials!
I might have done something wrong, but it wasn't the melt-in-your-mouth bubbly fluff that I expected from meringue. It was more (both in texture and flavor, but I most likely messed up on the texture) like whipped marshmallow topping. It was still really good! But it ended up making my pie a bit too rich since I already made the filling super sweet.
I increased the serving size until i got to the amount of extra egg whites I had left over from my Lemon part of a Lemon Meringue Pie (Grandmas Lemon Meringue Pie recipe)...I just figured it would make extra Meringue. From there I followed the directions exactly. What could go wrong with extra meringue right??? It is SOOOOO good (browning right now). My only pause was how long did it take to get the cornstarch mixture clear. It never really did turn clear but it did turn VERY thick. But it was super smooth so I continued to follow the recipe and seems like all is perfect. This meringue taste NOTHING like other meringue. I may never use cool whip again...it is THAT good. Not to mention how fun it is to mix up with my Kitchen Aid Mixer!
This meringue really doesn''t weep or shrink. I made 2 pies and put them in the frig overnight. Both pies looked great the next day. No shrinking or weeping. It has a nice sweet vanilla flavor too and was easy to make.
Excellent meringue! My mother's recipe has not been working - bad weeping, deflating, pulling away by the next morning, and beads of liquid all across the surface of the meringue. So we tried this new recipe. Beautiful when it came out (the browned areas taste like toasted marshmallows) but the overnight test is the true test; and it came out gorgeous then, too! Barely lost any height, did not pull away from the crust AT ALL, and no puddle of liquid where we'd ate our pieces the night before! The meringue was still a couple inches tall the next day. Our only modification was to use baker's sugar for the last 6 tablespoons (rather than regular granulated) and we used 4 egg whites instead of 3 (because our filling had used 4 yolks). Throw away all your other meringue recipes. This one is the the KEEPER!
Fantastic. I didn't quite use all the sugar, and I made the recipe set to 10 servings and I used 5 egg whites.. Simply amazing and it didn't weep!!!
Made for Thanksgiving...chocolate pies. Only the second time I've made Meringue and it turned out great.
This Meringue recipe was perfect. I have made 4 meringues. the first one turned out great! the other 2 were sloppy in terms of the meringue. This one as, the first one, I followed the recipe perfectly. My utensils as well as my glass bowl. Stick with this recipe, really works best get the meringue to peak.
This is so good, I dare say tastes better than the pie filling it covers! One tip, my hubby made it the first time trying to whip by hand with a wire whisk, poor guy! First try was white mush. Once I advised him to use an electric mixer he had success. We brown the tips of the meringue on Lo Broil for about a minute to get the top brown then turn to Hi Broil to get the darker tips.
Used on Key Lime pie.
Absolutely, definitely perfect. With a stand mixer, it's a snap!!! Perfect and flavorful meringue.
Not the light, airy and fluffy topping I was expecting but better tasting than I've ever had.
So easy and good!! Will use this again!!
Here in the south I have a hard time with meringue... This was fool proof and yummy! This is now my go to recipe for anything that requires it.
This is truely a worry free meringue.... it set up so beautifully... I am pretty sure this recipe is fool proof
I will never put whipped cream on my banana pudding again! It holds up in the fridge and keeps my pudding from turning to soup the way whipped cream does. Not only that but I took it to a ppotluck and didnt have to keep it refridgerated until the last minute like whipped topping. Its as good as it gets and sooo easy! I add a little blackwalnut extract and then topped with toasted walnuts and it got rave reviews. Thanks!!
Easy to make, great consistency, nice flavor. I used it for my key lime pie, to rave reviews!
was okay- lost some of the peaks when adding the starch/water/sugar mixture....but like this version from the one I grew up with.
Awesome! This was the first meringue I ever made and everyone said that it looked and tasted like a pro made it.
Pefect meringue!!
Just tried this out. It is perfect in every way. The amounts of ingredients is enough to cover 2 pies. My wife loved the taste and it was her first time of watching it made ever before. I'm the cook and baker in our home. So if it is your first time of making this don't give up keep beating it till you pull your beaters out and they make peaks. I didn't ever get the cornstarch mixture to clear up so I just put it in and it worked just fine.
This was really good. I used it to top Lemon Meringue Pie III from this site and hubby was a happy guy.
I topped "Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie" from this site with this meringue, based on another user's review. It was a huge hit! I never got the cornstarch/sugar mixture totally clear, but I would say that it was translucent. Other than that, I made it exactly as stated. To the question of when to top the pie (hot or cooled): I began *making* the meringue just after I had poured the lemon filling into the crust, so it was partially cooled when I topped it with meringue. There was no weeping at all, and my family said it was the best meringue they had ever had. Thanks for the recipe!
Super yummy and foolproof for a beginner. I had a little bit of weeping when I refrigerated it, and a few more beads on the second day, but nothing major. I used this with Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie from this site, and tossed in the extra white. Was more than enough filling to cover a 9" pie. Thanks a lot for the awesome recipe!!
I dunno what I did wrong!! I followed the directions exactly. The pie looked so pretty when I put the meringue on and browned it, but by the next day, the meringue shrank and was full of beads. I thought this recipe was supposed to prevent that.
This is AWESOME!! and my husband is questioning me for witchcraft after making it. I used it to top a chocolate meringue pie, I had some extra and made little drops of divinity. It tasted like toasted marshmallows. YUM!
this meringue was great. this was the first time i've used cornstarch for meringue. made nice stiff peaks that browned beautifully in the oven.
Super easy and perfect my first try!
Hubby kept begging for a chocolate meringue pie, since I don't usually like meringue, I had never made it. This recipe has changed my opinion of meringue, I now realize how good it can actually be...thanks!
as promised.....it did not weep.
I tried this recipe for 2 Lemon Meringue pies, had to double the recipe. It turned out great!!!!! I got so many compliments and requests for the recipe. Makes a beautiful meringue and does not weep! I'll be using this one from here on out! Thank you Saundra
What do you do when you don't have Cool Whip?? Make this EASY meringue! This turned out AWESOME as a "frosting" for Jenny's Black Forest Cake (on this site). We also added some food coloring to the meringue for our daughter's birthday. We set aside some of the meringue in a baggie, added different food coloring, cut the corner of the baggie and used it to "write" on top. Hope to add a picture asap to show how it turned out!
I used this on grandmas lemon meringue pie and it was fantastic!
Excellent and easy meringue. The taste is wonderful and it sets so beautiful... no running or weeping. I use it on all my pies as well as other desserts like my banana pudding
great a little extra work but it was worth it. it DID NOT WEEP!
Awesome!! Used it for on top of a rhubarb custard pie and it was the perfect balance of sweetness to go with the tart!! This will be used to top all my meringue pies from now on!!
Made this for a lemon meringue pie. Tasted good, but it fell.
This was my first attempt at meringue, and after following the recipe EXACTLY, it turned out perfectly! I almost gave up, because after beating for what felt like an etermity, my mixture wasn't getting "stiff"...give it time, and it will! Thanks for the great recipe!!!
I have never been a huge meringue fan, but this recipe is outstanding. I topped a lemon meringue pie with it and it was a huge success - I got more compliments on the meringue than the pie itself. This will now become my go to recipe for meringue!
This was a great recipe. It was easy to make. It made plenty of meringue. It was piled high. YUM!! It did pull away from the crust a little bit. I have had this problem with other meringues so I know it is not due to this recipe. It must be how I am sealing it. The flavor was good. It took along time (25 mins) beat into stiff peaks but well worth it. Will be using this meringue again.
awesome!! did not cry at all - we couldn't believe it!! thanks soo much!!
Wonderful meringue...and no weeping!
Perfect! Five Star!
This is the best meringue I have ever made! Thank you :)
Wonderful, delicious and EASY recipe. My first time making meringue and it came out beautifully. Followed the recipe exactly.
I've never been a real fan of meringue until now. This was amazing. I'll never do it any other way again.
Wow! I have a novice cook/baker and this turned out perfect for me!! I bought a new Kitchenaid mixer and was dying to use it, so I made a chocolate meringue pie. The meringue (of which I sometimes like) was AMAZING! The taste was that of a yummy marshmallow - not too sugary at all. This was VERY easy to make (esp. will my mixer). I used the comments of others and kept the mixer in the saucepan on low (constantly stirring) for 5 mins, as mine did not come out clear either. Also, I constantly beat on high in the mixer until foamy and continued beating as I added the saucepan mixer and slowly added the sugar too. AMAZING! Definately a keeper...my family was very impressed!
This is the best meringue. Like other reviewers meringues are not my speciality. But they are now. Worth the extra steps.I use this with lemon meringue pie 3 which I double to make 2 pies therefore I double this reciepe. You will have an extra yoke do'nt worry just follow the rest of the receipe as it is and it will be perfect. Enjoy :)
My first time making a meringue, and it turned out beautifully. I used it for Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie (recipe on this site), and it's perfect. I made the pie this evening, and we're already starting to eat it...if there's any left, I'll check in the morning to see if there's any weeping. The meringue layer separated from my pie, but I think that's because the filling had cooled by the time I got the meringue made...apparently, it's best to put on the meringue when the filling is still hot. Doesn't take away from the presentation or flavor however, and that was my mistake, so this recipe still gets 5 stars!
This is the best meringue I have tasted!!
I used this with the lemon meringue pie III from this website. It turned out well.
This Meringue makes the most beautiful pie. I wanted to impress my mother-in-law to be with her favorite Coconut Cream Pie and this meringue made it look like something out of a magazine. And it was delicious too.
I had never made meringue before. It looks beautiful! No weeping, no shrinking. However, I never did get the first step to be clear, so I just added it after about 10 minutes of cooking it.
Beautiful! Makes a lot. A little too sweet for my taste. And sorry, but it does weep. Still I would make again, but without as much sugar. Thanks for the great recipe!
Wow!!What a great Meringue!! I've been looking for a meringue that would not weep.And one that would really taste good.So this is a keeper!I had a huge Banana Pudding to make for a cookout and this Meringue was such a hit.I piled it on the pudding thick and it held up so good on a hot day too.I made so much I had to 4 times the ingredients.It came out wonderful!And don"t worry if it don't cook clear it still works.I cooked mine for about 20 minutes or so until it thickened somewhat.I also put 3 tablespoons of sugar instead of the two called for.This ones a WINNER!
I had a hard time getting peaks to form but I think that it's probably my fault. This is the first time I've made meringue and even though it wasn't perfect, it tasted amazing!
You have no idea how long i've searched for the perfect and easy Meringue recipe and now I've found it!!!!! so easy, fluffy and absolutely delish!!!
Good Gracious! Where has this recipe been all these years! This has to be the most perfectly designed recipe for meringue I have ever tried. Pie meringue is the hardest thing to get right but this recipe makes it easy. I have had trouble for years trying the get that perfect meringue my mom use to make. Now, finally, I have found the ultimate recipe. If you are afraid of trying a meringue in the past, have no fear anymore! This is just plain perfection! Thank you, Sandra, so much for sharing this with us!
I made this last night to go with a chocolate meringue pie from this site. This was my first time ever attempting to make meringue, and it was fabulous! Will make many times again, a keeper for sure!
I cannot believe how wonderful this meringue is! It should be called "Miracle Meringue". Not only is there not a "tear" in sight since yesterday; it tastes wonderful. I will never use another recipe. Thank you so much..................even my daughter in law who is the "official pie baker" in this household, was very impressed and asked me to please file the recipe away for her!
EXCELLENT.. Is definitely fluffy and very creamy flavor. I added a little lemon juice right at the end of beating to add a zing. Made to top a lemon pie
It is just as good as everyone says. I made it exactly as directed and it looked and tasted perfect.
this is a great recipe. i had no problem with weeping in any way! thank you so much for sharing! mom always said that you can't make meringue pies on humid rainy days. lol I knew this not to be true because we do have excellent meringue pies on many of rainy days throughout the country!
My first attempt of a meringue pie and I used this recipe! It was perfect. My husband and family commented on how light and tasty it is. Now to conquer a coconut cream pie and, of course, meringue on top! Yummy!!!
My first attempt at meringue. Turned out beautifully and it was delicious. I followed the recipe exactly.
I didn't whip this long enough, but it turned out great! Loved the taste. I will reduce the sugar a bit next time. This reminded me of some pies purchased in a grocery store. I like the fact it wasn't so foamy / airy where you squish it down with your tongue to nothing.
How clear does the cornstarch, sugar and water have to be after cooking it? What texture should it have? I ended up with a very thick goo...which I grradually added to the egg whites.
I loved this recipe - it was wonderful. I doubled it though, as is would not be enough for one pie in my opinion - but that depends on how thick you want it. Thanks for the great recipe.
A little bit more work than standard meringue, but almost impossible to over beat or ruin.
This was the best..no weeping,it was PERFECT!! Just 10 min. in the oven. Used it to top "Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie" from this site.Great pie with this on top!!!
Excellente meringue, works every time! If you place the meringue on top of a cake, make sure to let it cool in the refrigerator for a while.
4 stars and not 5 because i thought that the vanilla flavor was overwhelming (i followed the recipe exactly, next time i'll use half as much vanilla). it's true, this meringue did not weep, i did however get some beading on the top. the thing that perplexed me most was after the pie was cut the meringue didn't seem to want to stay on top of the lemon filling... it had the tendency to slide off. anyone have any ideas on why this might have happened? i followed directions for the filling and meringue to a tee.
Awesome-fool proof meringue!
This was excellent. I couldn't get over how perfect it came out. It didn't weep or shrink from crust!
Wow... I'm cooking handicapped and this recipe was easy and made sense. I was so proud of the end result. My pie received ooooo's and aaahhh's. Thanks for making me feel like I can cook!
This was my first time making meringue so I didn't really know what to expect in the process of making it. First of all, the recipe doesn't tell you what speed to whip it, and I always whip everything on low, so I was standing there forever starting to get worried b/c it wasn't getting thick. Finally I turned it up to hgh and right away it started thickening up! So, make sure you whip the meringue in a stainless steel bowl on HIGH, and it will thicken. I made it to put over a lemon pie and put it in the oven for 20 minutes and it got lightly browned. I wanted the meringue to be a little harder, b/c it was more soft and fluffy, but since it was my first meringue I was quite happy w/ it! And it tasted great! Thank you!
Great taste! I don't think I beat mine long enough though. It probably should have been stiffer, but I was worried about over beating. However, I just read a review that said that this recipe is hard to over beat, and if in doubt, keep beating! So next time I will. I did put mine in the oven for about 13 min. at 350. Worked out great.
This was perfect!!
so i had 4 pies to make in a little under 3 hours. i thought i messed up the meringue when i added the cornstarch directly to the egg whites while they were beating. as it turns out, they held out fine and i had the most beautiful meringue! used with grandma's lemon meringue pie! it was awesome!
Perfect meringue for my coconut cream pies.
I haven't made meringue since I was about 12 years old and I'm 23 now. It took longer to form peaks than I remember and I was starting to worry that I did something wrong. But it eventually got stiff and not only does it look beautiful on top my banana cream pie, but it tastes delicious! Thanks you!
