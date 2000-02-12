Coffee Butter Frosting
For coffee lovers. A delicious mocha frosting. Perfect with chocolate, caramel, or white cakes.
Excellent butter cream frosting! I couldn't have been more pleased. I scaled this to 32 servings (4 cups powdered sugar) for my 9" layer cake and still wish I would have had more for decorating. I beat the butter a few minutes until fluffy, gradually added the full amount of powdered sugar called for and enough coffee until I got it to the consistency I wanted. I beat the frosting for several more minutes after that, until it was light, creamy, fluffy and silky smooth. This is pleasantly light chocolate - not too strong, and not too sweet, with just a hint of coffee flavor. I found the proportions of all ingredients perfect, and this will be a recipe I'll certainly be comfortable referring to again, whether I use it with the coffee or without, with the chocolate or just as a traditional vanilla buttercream. This frosting as written, however, was the perfect choice for "Chocolate Mocha Cake I," also from this site.Read More
Great consistency, but I found this frosting too sweet with too little flavour. I increased the coffee and cocoa to about 3 tablespoons each to increase the mocha flavour.Read More
I-N-C-R-E-D-I-B-L-E. Delicious. I loved how light and fluffy the frosting was, easy to spread with just a light chocolate flavoring, and plenty of heavenly coffee. I did add a bit extra espresso, and instead of mixing the ingredients all together I whipped up the butter, added the cocoa and coffee, and lastly added the sugar until it was perfect for me. Almost too good to be true, it's so simple. Thank you very much for sharing.
Wow, this icing was so good! I took the advice of others and only used 1 cup of sugar and added 2 tbs of coffee. I brewed 1 cup of water and added 2 tbs of coffee grinds in the coffeemaker, which I think made the coffee strong enough for the recipe... a lot of flavor!
This is a delicious mocha icing. I used it on Black Magic Cake and it was wonderful. However, it does not make very much and my 9x13" cake had what I considered to be too thin a layer of icing. I can't imagine trying to ice a layer cake with just this amount. Next time I will double it.
This didn't have the taste of coffee enough even with a VERY strong coffee, which I used, in it... So I applied to one of the reviews and added 2 more tablespoons of coffee! The taste came up a bit but not so much! In this recipe, I think you should be a tester in your amount of coffee added ;D!
Used this to frost mocha cupcakes, and it was perfect. I did have to double the recipe to frost all 24 cupcakes. It turned out light and fluffy, and definitely had a distinct coffee flavor.
This frosting came out so great that is tasted and looked like it was bought right from the bakery. I made two 9" x 13" cakes and spread the frosting in between. Double the amount of frosting if doing so. EXCELLENT!
Wow! Awesome recipe! I made a lot of the recommended changes (used 1 cup of sugar, doubled the cocoa powder and coffee, and doubled the recipe) and I'm really glad I did. If you're using this for a layer cake or a cake in a 9x13 pan, you absolutely have to double this recipe; otherwise you won't have enough. As with most recipes, I do recommend taste testing to make sure that you're happy with the flavor. For me, the coffee flavor was perfect, but I love coffee. If you only want a hint of coffee, don't double the amount. I started with an electric mixer, but the butter kept getting stuck in the mixer do-hickeys (wish I knew the official name). So then I switched to a wooden spoon. This requires a lot of elbow grease, but it at least prevents you from having to tap out the mixer do-hickeys after every second addition of the sugar / cocoa mix. If using an electric mixer, choose your attachments wisely. I used this for the Black Magic Cake, also on this site, and it complemented it very well.
I have a feeling this would be an excellent compliment to any cake. I used this as the frosting on a spice cake.I used a little more coffee in it because we love coffee anything. Next time I will use more than the suggested 2 cups of confectioners since I felt the cake taste dominated the frosting and I make cakes for the dessert appeal, sweetness. The consistancy can be changed by just popping it in the frig. Anyone can make this suit their taste. Double it you'll be glad you did.
Delicious! I swear I could eat the whole batch of frosting right out of bowl! It took all of my self control, but I did manage to use the frosting to top my cake (Chocolate Mocha Cake I). Perfection!
I made this frosting for a black magic cake and it turned out DIVINE. The only thing I did differently was add a tsp of cinnamon for a little extra flavor and it was the icing on top of the cake (pun TOTALLY intended) so I definitely recommend adding that for a special surprise. I WILL make this again. ; )
I am using this as the frosting for Cake Balls by Allison. I followed suggestions and decreased the sugar to 1 cup. I needed a more intense flavor to use in the cake balls so I used 3T. cocoa, 3T. coffee, 3T. kahlua. Very good!
I had to add more coffee, AND instant coffee powder to give this a noticeable coffee flavor. But once I did, it was great. I used this to ice the Chocolate Mocha Cake I.
I added some vanilla extract and almond extract...so yummy! I put it on the black magic cake on this website....it's a chocolate cake with coffee in it...super yummy combo :)
I only had 2 Tbsp of butter so I used shortening for the rest. I know, I know, the name is coffee BUTTER frosting, but I really wanted to make this. Also, I used 5 Tbsp of cocoa, 5 tbsp. of coffee, and some additional powdered sugar. The coffee flavor is very subtle, but the result is delicious. I put it in the refrigerator before frosting the "Simple 'N' Delicious Chocolate Cake" I made into mini cupcakes and it was perfect. Thanks Ginger!
This recipe was simple and delicious. I paid attention to some of the other comments and made a few minor adjustments. I simply doubled the cocoa and coffee to make sure the flavor wasn't overpowered by the sweetness. The only issue i've run into is getting the frosting onto the cake before someone eats it all.
Tried this as a replacement for my usual mocha butter cream frosting. I took the advice of other reviewers and cut back the sugar to one cup and increased the coffee to 2 tbsp. I think the coffee taste was a little too strong so wouldn't do that again. It was a very light consistency which was nice. I doubled the recipe and was just enough to frost my layer cake. Not sure if I will try this again.
delicious! Definitely needs to be doubled
Great recipe, but I too love the coffee flavor and added more. I also used intant coffee and instant coffee granuals.
OMG!! This frosting is really good and fluffy. I just love the taste of it. I made it to go on The Black Magic cake (from this site) and wow, that is all i can say WONDERFUL combo. Doubled the recipe because i made a 2-layer cake.
Simple and delicious! I used Hershey's Special Dark Cocoa. . . over Simple White Cake from this site. My kids NOW think I'm a cake queen. :)
Best homemade frosting I've ever had! I didn't think the recipe would make enough to frost my cake so I increased the ingredients a bit. I used 1 stick of butter, 2 1/2 cups of powdered sugar, 1 Tbsp cocoa & 3 Tbsp triple strength coffee then whipped with electric mixer. Turned out light, fluffy & better than store bought frosting!
Very yummy. However I used 1/4 cup less sugar and added 1 tablespoon more coffee. Added water to get it to a more spreadable consistency.
Yum!My family loved it on Chocolate Cake.But maybe it needs a little more coffee.
Not bad. It had a good flavor, but was very chocolatey, I couldn't taste the coffee at all. I'm going to play around with it to see if I can get a stronger coffee flavor, maybe leave out the chocolate completely?
This was an excellent frosting. I made it as written but then had to add a bit more coffee because it was so thick (probably would not have needed more coffee if I had sifted the powdered sugar). Made enough to frost 24 cupcakes, used the Black Magic Cake recipe and the two were great together. Will be making again. Thank you
It was way too sugary and lacked flavor!
I love coffee and i made this icing for chocolate cupcakes and they were HEAVEN :]
Great frosting, just a little too sweet for my taste. I ended up using about 2-3 tbsp. of cocoa powder and 3-4 tbsp. of the coffee for a much stronger coffee flavor (I love coffee!). Overall this was a nice base for frosting that can be easily tweaked for personal taste.
This was the first time I ever made my own frosting, and I loved it! I increased the sugar by about a cup, because I needed more frosting, and also added about 3 more Tbsp. coffee and a dash of vanilla. I used it on yellow cake, and sprinkled pecans on top. It was a hit!
Oooo, this recipe was delightful! I frosted some plain yellow cupcakes and all my friends LOVED it! My only suggestion is to put a little less sugar than suggested. I was a little skeptical about putting in 1 1/2 cups of sugar in, so I just put in 1 cup and that was just right. Any more sugar and my teeth would've fallen off. :) And like a lot of reviewers have mentioned, adding a little bit more coffee gives it a better flavor. I put in about 2 or so tablespoons. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for the awesome receipe!
Delicious. I did make changes, as I saw other reviews mention recipe might not cover my 9X13 cake and I sort of put my old family frosting recipe spin on this. I used 1 stick butter, 1 t instant espresso, 2 T strong coffee, and 2 T coco. Blended all that really well, then added maybe 1.5 to 2 C powdered sugar. Mom used to make it this way (scant milk and 1 T vanilla instead of the coffee) and she'd always mix by hand adding more sugar a little at a time to get the consistancy right. I will be making this more often, yum! Can't keep my hubby away from it.
This was great! I used the recommended butter, 1 tablespoon coffee, 1.5 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder and I started with 1/2 cup confectioners sugar and then added little by little until it reached my desired sweetness :) This was a huge hit at my office! And my boyfriend loved it too!
This frosting is delicious! I made it to add on to some so-so chocolate brownies I made and this made them go from ok to incredible. Thanks for the recipe, Ginger.
Pretty yummy, but it does need a stronger coffee flavor. I think espresso would be the best. I made it a second time using amaretto in place of coffee (2 tablespoons) and this was also quite good.
Wonderful base for an icing. When I first tried it it was way too thick and way to sweet but I added about a third of a cup of half and half and it helped a ton!
The icing was a little to sweet and didn't taste much like the strong coffee that I added. To make it less sweet I added another tablespoon of coffee and an extra tablespoon of cocoa powder.
this frosting is delicious! i made an extra strong cup of brewed coffe and added a bit more than the recipe called for...gave it a mocha java taste. family LOVES it.
this was the PERFECT frosting for my chocolate cake!This wasnt a typical children's bday cake frosting which is always too sweet and sugary, better suited for children. This coffee frosting was light, and perfect for adults- very 'whippy'. I will definentley be making this frosting again and again!
This icing was delicious, though I added a tiny bit of extra instant coffee granules to the coffee. I wanted a stronger coffee flavor. I used this to ice the Chololate Mocha Cake I. We had friends over and they each enjoyed theirs, raving especially about the icing.
Luscious! I will play with the coffee more, mine was not a really strong coffee flavor, mostly tasted the chocolate. Great texture, consistency. Great tasting, easy to make frosting! I used this to fill and ice the sides of my "Dark chocolate overload cake."
i tripled the recipe to ice a 2 layer sponge cake 9 inch. i reduced the sugar and made mocha paste-1 table spoon cocoa powder and 2 table spoons instant coffee mixed with 1 to 2 tablespoon lukewarm water, stir quickly to cool d paste. followed one of the reviews to add the paste with the creamed butter to make it well blended easily with the butter only then i added the powdered sugar which i sifted first so that there are no clumps. i beat it longer using my sand mixer until the color of the frosting becomes pale....ready to ice the cake.
Per others suggestions, I did reduce the sugar to 1 C. because we don't like anything too sweet. It came out perfect. It has a delicate coffee flavor (I used strong left-over coffee). It was light and creamy and spread wonderfully; perfect for the chocolate cake.
I'm giving this three stars because I think it was too sweet. Let me tell you, I LOVE frosting, it's my favorite part of a cake--I think whipped icing is a waste of time! :) This was still too sweet for me. I used VERY strong coffee (I brewed 2 cups worth with 5 tbsp coffee grounds) so the coffee flavor was prominent, but still...too sweet. My opinion...
This is a really good frosting recipe. I used 2Tbsps of coffee and only about a cup of powdered sugar. It wasn't too sweet... was just right. I frosted a chocolate cake over which I had poured half a cup of orange juice. Was amazing..
Not bad, but WAY too sweet with 1 1/2 cups of sugar.
The texture of the icing is perfect! However, it was a little too sweet and didn't have a very strong mocha flavor. As others have said, make sure to use 3 Tbsp of cocoa powder and brewed coffee instead of 1, it makes it taste a lot better.
I added 4 tablespoons of coffee and 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder because 1 tablespoon of flavor simply isn't enough for me, and because the coffee wasn't that strong anyway. Turns out I added too much, because the frosting didn't end up as a frosting, it ended up being a glaze. Which isn't really a big deal because they ended up tasting AMAZING with the Cinnamon Mocha Cupcakes I made (also from this website). They had the perfect amount of coffee, and my friend LOVED the Cinnamon Mocha Cupcakes that I made for her birthday! Will definitely make again!
I made 32 servings for my two 9 Inch cakes it called for 4 cups sugar but I used 3 instead and added one more tablespoon of coffee . For my first time making frosting it was great with a few adjustment and the consistency was great
Sorry, I didn't really like this much. WAY too sweet for my liking, almost taste like a cup of coffee that is grossly sweet. If I were to make it again, I'd up the butter and lower the sugar. Also - I had problems with the consistency, which may be because of where I live. It was too dry/thick so I added more espresso and milk to make it more fluffy. This piped well after adding the liquid, but unfortunately it didn't hit the spot for me.
Fantastic recipe! Had so many compliments. I doubled the chocolate and doubled the coffee after reading reviews. I made a triple batch to go with the black magic cake recipe on this site. People thought it was gourmet. Thanks for a great recipe!
wonderful rich chocolate flavor, yet not overwelming. I really like this!! The nice thing is...you know what you are eating!!
This recipe calling for 1 1/2 C. of the sugar; still a little too sweet. Next time I will do just 1 C. sugar. I did add 4 more tablespoons of coffee though. Tastes good. It kinda tamed the sweetness a little, but I will still do it next time with 1 C. I like it otherwise. Thank You I can't believe some of the other butter recipes call for 4-6 cups of sugar. OMG! Thank You for sharing :)
Thanks so much! Great easy recipe! I doubled the recipe since I was making a layered 9 inch chocolate cake. And I added more coffee b/c we are coffee lovers here and I could barely taste it in the original recipe. Also...it helped to thin it out more...my frosting was really thick initially...But turned out great and had plenty of frosting left over.
Wonderful flavor! I love mocha and was so excited when I found this recipe. I did end up adding 2 T. more of cocoa and coffee based on other reviews and it really helped. Will make again!
Quick, easy and light. i used 2-3 T of coffee, and frosted yellow cupcakes with this.
I love this recipe. I originally found this exact same recipe in the American Woman's Cookbook published in 1938 by Consolidated Book Publishers, Inc. For a 9 inch round layer cake, I increase each ingredient by 1.5 to have enough frosting.
Loved the flavor! I added more coffee to make it thinner to drizzle over a chocolate bundt cake. Incredible!!
Light, fluffy, and silky smooth is just what I expect from a buttercream frosting, and this recipe delivered! I decreased the powdered sugar to 1 cup and added 1.5 T cocoa and 2 T strongly brewed coffee. I fully expected the need to add more coffee since I prefer a prominent coffee taste, but after a quick taste test, I was pleasantly surprised to find the flavor spot on! Since DH isn't fond of ANY frosting, I used the recipe amount for his entire 13x9" chocolate birthday cake, so there was only a thin layer, however, doubling the amount would be the way to go for a sheet cake. Kahlua would also make a fine substitute for the coffee. I will definitely make again!
Delicious! I will echo other reviewers' comments. You need to at least triple (scale to 36 servings) this recipe to have enough frosting to fill and frost a 8" layer cake. I made very minor adjustments from there based on others' reviews. I used 4 1/4 cups of confectioner's sugar and 1/2 C cocoa. I measured these into the large bowl, stirred them together, THEN sifted them into the smaller bowl. Note-especially with confectioner's sugar, it makes a difference if you measure before or after sifting. Cream your butter well. The mixture will be stiff and dry when you mix in the sugar/cocoa. I used 3 TBSP strong brewed dark roast Starbucks coffee to start then added by the tsp until I had a good consistency. I ended up using about 4TSP (1/4 C) of coffee. Once I filled the middle I decided the frosting needed to be a little fluffier but didn't want to add more coffee because I thought the flavor was perfect. So, I used 2-3 tsp of milk until I got the fluffy consistency I wanted. Remember the amount of liquid you will need will vary with the weather and whether you sift your sugar before or after measuring or not at all! This is a perfect mocha frosting, Neither the coffee nor the chocolate predominates when you use the proportions I mentioned. I've made it as written in the past and it is wonderful too. As others have said, perfect on the black magic chocolate cake on this site. Enjoy!
so tasty and you dont even need an electric mixer! The recipe yields enough to do a thin layer over a two layer cake.
I used 2 c powdered sugar, 1/3 c butter, 2 T special dark cocoa powder and 3 T espresso. it was just barely enough to cover a double layer chocolate cake. Great taste. I think next time I'll use 3 c powdered sugar, 1/2 c butter, 4 T cocoa and 3 T espresso dissolved as much as it will dissolve in 3 T water or milk. Add milk to the right texture.
LOVE IT!!!!! that is all :)
I added a Tbsp of Kahlua and a bit more unsweetened cocoa powder to top Kahlua brownie bites. Yum!
Perfect recipe!! No changes necessary!!
This frosting was really delicious. For icing a 2 layer cake, you really need to double the recipe. We brewed some really strong coffee. I think for this recipe, the stronger the coffee the better.
This recipie was fantastic although next time I will be doubling the recipe. I did substitute out instant coffee for the brewed on a one for one basis. Thanks!
This frosting is tasty but it's missing something.
This is a great recipe !!!! Except i used 2 &1/2 tbl of coffee , and 2 tbl of cocao powder. And i doubled it is was DELICICOUS!!!!We did swirls of it on cupcakes.
It was alright, but didn't taste much like coffee.
Wonderful mocha flavor. I added quite a bit more coffee until I got a good spreading consistency. Great on yellow cake!
this was AWE SOME!!!!!! Thank you for sharing!!
Love, love, love this recipe. My family, who is very skeptical of home-made frosting, loved it. I used it on the Chocolate Cake II recipe from here. Just for giggles, I sprinkled dry coffee grounds over the top and it added just the special thing our little birthday cake needed.
Loved this! Doubled recipe and frosted a 9x13 pan of dark chocolate brownies. My daughter loved this frosting. Thanks!
This is a rich, easy to work with frosting. If you want strong flavor use 1.5 times the amount of cocoa and make the coffee very strong (doubling it will throw off the consistency). This make very little frosting - to cover the top and sides of a 9 inch round make 1.5 times the recipe, for two layers, double.
Excellent frosting recipe, althought it did not have as much coffee flavor as I had hoped (and I doubled the chocolate and tripled the coffee amounts). Next time I think I will add espresso instead of coffee. I quadrupled the recipe for a 9 inch layer cake and did not need that much - even with decorations, I ended up with a lot of frosting left over. I would recommend tripling the recipe for a layer cake.
This was a really delicious icing. I used it as a change to the usual buttercream icing I put on the black magic cake from the site. I doubled the recipe, and further doubled both the cocoa powder and coffee in the recipe. It was the perfect combo of chocolate with a hint of coffee flavor. Yum!!!
Fabulous as an alternative frosting for German Chocolate cake. Added just a touch of vanilla extract to make the flavors pop a little more.
This was great on a peanut butter cake! I decided that I wanted a little more coffee taste so I ground 3 coffee beans added them to the recipe and OMG it was a little slice of heaven!
Very good---smooth and creamy. I used this with the Simple 'n' Delicious Chocolate Cake, and it worked perfectly.
I did not care for this recipe. the flavor is nice, I followed the advice and added an extra tbsp of cocoa and coffee. The texture, however, is awful. It reminds me of a weird, fluffy mousse.
This recipe requires far too many adjustments to make it even remotely worthwhile. It is incredibly sweet, lacks coffee flavor and textually it is wrong for a buttercream. Don't waste your time, there are far better recipes for coffee buttercream thst do not require any adjustments to make it delicious. I was quite surprised that this had so many stars, but it appears most adjusted the recipe. That means to me the recipe is inferior and should not have been awarded many stars because it's not the recipe.
Really good. I was low on ingredients and needed to make something quick for a simple white cupcakes that needed a bit of oomph. This frosting was it, had great consistency and taste. I upped the cocoa and coffee an extra tablespoon each. Will make this one again!
This was a good recipe - I used it as a filling between white and devil's food cake layers. It doesn't make a lot though so you might consider doubling the recipe. I also added 2 tablespoons of STRONG coffee to up the coffee flavor and also because I needed more moisture in mine. Will definitely use again.
Great texture and sweet flavor especially chilled. Like other I up coffee/coca ratio. After some experimenting I use 3.5 tbls of cocoa, 3 cups of powered sugar, stick of butter, and 4 shots of strong expresso!
I made this for a yellow cake....it was delicious!!
Excellent texture. I had to triple the recipe to frost an 8" Chocolate layer cake. Doubled the cocoa, doubled the coffee, and added powdered cappuccino, as well, so I can't rate it 5 stars. Turned out incredible with these changes though.
The texture was awful and it started to separate. Thankfully I saved it by adding more butter and coffee, half and half, vanilla extract and cream cheese. I scored this low because I had to significantly alter the recipe.
VEry easy to make, the texture is really creamy, but it turned out a bit too sweet. Also, it does not yield as much as it says. I Had to make a second batch to finish icing my cake. Next time I will increase coffee/cocoa, maybe it will not taste as sweet.
Really good but needs a tiny bit more coffee.
I just make this to go on chocolate cupcakes. My hubby said, "Wow, that's good." I just gave him a taste to try, we have not even put it on the cupcakes yet. :) I did add more coffee because I was not careful measuring the sugar. Sooooo good.
Read a few of the helpful reviews. Used the tip of one of the reviewers to triple the amount of the cocoa powder and coffee. My final feedback is that the buttercream frosting, as an individual product, it tasted a little bit too sweet for me but very rich in the “coffee” flavor, which I liked very much. Since the frosting is already sweet, I reduced the sugar in the dark chocolate (sponge) cake I baked. After assembling the cake, I also put salted caramel on top. The sponge cake and caramel sauce helped lessen the sweetness of the frosting. The cake, as a whole, was 100% perfect.
As written, I have to say this recipe isn't strong enough in either chocolate or coffee flavour. Taking the advice of other reviewers (after doubling the recipe) I had to use about 5 tablespoons of coffee, and 4-5 tablespoons of cocoa to get the nice rich mocha flavour I wanted. Of course the extra coffee meant adding more icing sugar, as expected. My advice: judge the cocoa and coffee for your own taste and adjust the icing sugar from there. I would say the recipe is a good foundation for making your own frosting, but as written is not enough flavour.
It was great, but I agree about the flavor of coffee being to light. I substituted with half a tablespoon of coffee extract and a half tablespoon of water. Definitely a very sweet frosting, so take that into account when you put it on something.
We really enjoyed it. I added a splash of almond extract and it was great. But it probably didn't need it! Was really great!!
What a great frosting! I made a chocolate oatmeal cake & used this frosting! Great Combination!
YUM! What more can I say. I did add a bit more cocoa and also a bit more coffee to make the flavor stronger. I real keeper, especially with the Black Magic cake (this site.)
