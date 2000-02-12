Coffee Butter Frosting

For coffee lovers. A delicious mocha frosting. Perfect with chocolate, caramel, or white cakes.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, stir together the confectioners sugar and cocoa powder. In another bowl, beat the butter until creamy, gradually beat in the sugar mixture, being sure to scrape the bottom of the bowl, occasionally. Finally stir in the coffee, and beat until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 13.5mg; sodium 36.5mg. Full Nutrition
