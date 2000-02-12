Coffee Butter Frosting

Delicious! I will echo other reviewers' comments. You need to at least triple (scale to 36 servings) this recipe to have enough frosting to fill and frost a 8" layer cake. I made very minor adjustments from there based on others' reviews. I used 4 1/4 cups of confectioner's sugar and 1/2 C cocoa. I measured these into the large bowl, stirred them together, THEN sifted them into the smaller bowl. Note-especially with confectioner's sugar, it makes a difference if you measure before or after sifting. Cream your butter well. The mixture will be stiff and dry when you mix in the sugar/cocoa. I used 3 TBSP strong brewed dark roast Starbucks coffee to start then added by the tsp until I had a good consistency. I ended up using about 4TSP (1/4 C) of coffee. Once I filled the middle I decided the frosting needed to be a little fluffier but didn't want to add more coffee because I thought the flavor was perfect. So, I used 2-3 tsp of milk until I got the fluffy consistency I wanted. Remember the amount of liquid you will need will vary with the weather and whether you sift your sugar before or after measuring or not at all! This is a perfect mocha frosting, Neither the coffee nor the chocolate predominates when you use the proportions I mentioned. I've made it as written in the past and it is wonderful too. As others have said, perfect on the black magic chocolate cake on this site. Enjoy!