Chocolate Cupcakes

Chocolate cupcakes are the ultimate party food. Make some for your next party!

By Ladan M Miller

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 cupcakes
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a muffin pan with paper or foil liners. Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cocoa and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition, then stir in the vanilla. Add the flour mixture alternately with the milk; beat well. Fill the muffin cups 3/4 full.

  • Bake for 15 to 17 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Frost with your favorite frosting when cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 114.5mg. Full Nutrition
