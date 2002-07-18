Chocolate Cupcakes

AMAZING!! i have been baking for a long time. it a passion of mine... let me tell you these cupcakes are deadly. i could not get enough. i was searching for a new chocolate cupcake recipe and i came across this one... i was a little hesitant at first, due to some of the reviews. but wow. almost tastes like a brownie... i guess i should probably mention that i did change the recipe a little. i used 1/2 Cup of butter instead of 3 tbls. that just didn't make sense to me. and like other reviewers i only filled half way and made 20 large cupcakes, they came out so perfect. i cant even say it enough. they are moist and flavourful and the top is almost crisp. oh so good. i cooked for a little less than called for and i also cooked them at 325.. i used a classic butter icing. yum! in fact i might just have to make them tonight.