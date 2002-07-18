Chocolate Cupcakes
Chocolate cupcakes are the ultimate party food. Make some for your next party!
Chocolate cupcakes are the ultimate party food. Make some for your next party!
Very easy and tasty (with and without icing). I found that it will make 30 cupcakes (don't fill each cup as full as stated, closer to 1/2). They will be the perfect size for icing. If you aren't planning on icing them you could make 24 cupcakes. I made these with the help of a 3 yr old and a 1 yr old. They both love them! I did need to bake them a bit longer (about 10 min) but our oven usually needs a bit longer so others might not not need to.Read More
Ok, the recipes says it makes 16 cupcakes. I made 18 and had TONS of batter left over. Not only that, but even with the cups half full (large cups) they over flowed. And fell. And were that kind of too moist texture. Not well done at all.Read More
Very easy and tasty (with and without icing). I found that it will make 30 cupcakes (don't fill each cup as full as stated, closer to 1/2). They will be the perfect size for icing. If you aren't planning on icing them you could make 24 cupcakes. I made these with the help of a 3 yr old and a 1 yr old. They both love them! I did need to bake them a bit longer (about 10 min) but our oven usually needs a bit longer so others might not not need to.
WOW! These were awesome! They are very cake-like and soft, and are amazing without any icing. I filled the muffin cups about halfway and they rose right to the top of the cups and made 15(I halved the recipe).. there really wasn't a size problem for me. Thank you!
AMAZING!! i have been baking for a long time. it a passion of mine... let me tell you these cupcakes are deadly. i could not get enough. i was searching for a new chocolate cupcake recipe and i came across this one... i was a little hesitant at first, due to some of the reviews. but wow. almost tastes like a brownie... i guess i should probably mention that i did change the recipe a little. i used 1/2 Cup of butter instead of 3 tbls. that just didn't make sense to me. and like other reviewers i only filled half way and made 20 large cupcakes, they came out so perfect. i cant even say it enough. they are moist and flavourful and the top is almost crisp. oh so good. i cooked for a little less than called for and i also cooked them at 325.. i used a classic butter icing. yum! in fact i might just have to make them tonight.
Ok, the recipes says it makes 16 cupcakes. I made 18 and had TONS of batter left over. Not only that, but even with the cups half full (large cups) they over flowed. And fell. And were that kind of too moist texture. Not well done at all.
These turned out so good! I had some buttermilk to use up so I subbed that for the regular milk. I recommend it if you've got some on hand. I frosted with a rich semisweet/bittersweet chocolate frosting.
i love this recipie baked it quite a lot, my kids love it but i add only 1/2 a cup of cocoa or it seems a little to dry instead of moist for the kids but otherwise this recipie rocks!!!!
pretty good. i added more cocoa and subbed applesauce for the butter, since i had none on hand. i frosted them with a chocolate/peppermint buttercream icing and they were gobbled up. will make again.
These were quick and easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly, and mine came out moist, with a good flavor. I decided that they didn't really need any frosting. I brought some to a friend to surprise him for his birthday. About half a dozen people tried them, and they were all impressed. Somebody asked whether I'd used a mix.
I thought this recipe was great! They were moist and fluffy, the perfect amount of flavour, and they're low in fat. What more could you ask for?
it did NOT work for me- they sank down, and overflowed while they were still watery batter. i do not reccomend this recipe.
This recipe is great! My cupcakes came out light and airy. The batter was the consistency of thick mousse. I made 3 changes: 1 - I used almost double the butter. It made creaming the sugar much easier and added a creamy flavor. 2 - I used a full TBSP of vanilla I will also say that the yield is much higher than stated - I filled my cups 1/2 way and got almost double the amount of cupcakes. They rose beautifully. If cooking in silicone pans, add about 3 minutes to your cooking time.
bland & dry. The batter tasted good but the end result was like chocolate day old bread. i wish i would have read more reviews before wasting my time. Like someone else said... you cant make fluffy that little bit of butter with all that sugar. (THAT should have been my cue for the dry result) ALSO.. people who rate the recipe 5stars AFTER they make their changes should not be rating at all. That is a new recipe and you are leaving this one with a lie. im ticked i wasted my time.
This recipe saved my sanity and my daughter many tears. I promised her chocolate cupcakes for school (now today), but fell asleep around 10:00pm. No worry; I'll run the 24-hour market and get a box cake mix...except when I got there at 1:15am it was closed! New hours are that they close at 1:00am. OK, now I'm panicing and running to a 7/11. In defeat I came home, said a prayer and got on AR and found this recipe. I'M NO LONGER AFRAID OF BAKING CHOCOLATE CAKES!!!!! The cupcakes were incredibly easy to make, I had all the ingredients on hand and they are tasty (at least from the batter) and gorgeous. No sunken middles. I didn't change a thing. Thanks for a great recipe and for saving the day!!!!!!!
Very unsatisfactory recipe. It says it makes 30 cupcakes, but really it only makes 16. If you fill the cups 3/4 full as the recipe indicates, the cupcakes dome too high. The muffin cups should only be filled a scant 2/3 full for the proper height. The flavor is only so-so and the texture is dry and too dense. They were extremely easy to make, which is why I chose the recipe. But I would not make them again. I made these for my son's second grade class...if I were making them for adults with more discriminating palates, I would toss them and start over with a different recipe.
Taste delicious with Best Buttercream Frosting. Yummy!!!
OK That's it! This is the best recipe for chocolate cupcakes from now on. I used margarine instead of butter and replaced the vanilla essence with chocolate essence for extra choc flavour and they turned out beautifully. My new silicone cases worked a treat with a fine mist of canola oil before filling, no sticking and no need to run around picking up paper wrappers in the aftermath. No frosting required. Perhaps a little dusting of icing sugar if you can't resist making them prettier. The recipe made 26 nicely sized cupcakes for all the little kids at playgroup.
In cooking, just like in clothes, you will always need basics. This are a fabulous basic cupcake, perfect for dressing up or dressing down. The only bad thing about this cupcake is that it dries out over time, but by adding chocolate chips to the batter, you extend the moistness by a few days.
This was a poor recipe. The Cupcakes were more candy like than cake. This is due to the fact the butter sugar ratio is WAY off. It is impossible to cream 1 1/2c of sugar with 3 tbls of butter AND the recipe really makes 24 cupcakes. This recipe is not worth repeating.
A nice moist cupcake that holds together well, and has good flavor.
This recipe made a mess all over my oven. I followed it to a t, but the cupcakes completely overflowed the pan. Everything was all wrong about this recipe. Do not use it.
This didn't even make 18 cupcakes. I was planning on getting more than 2 dozen from this recipe, and now i have to make another batch.
Yum Yum! There's just something about a good chocolate cupcake and a cold glass of milk! This is a good chocolate cupcake. I read through ALL the reviews and decided to try the recipe "as is". I was happy that i did because it came out perfectly...chocolatey tasting and moist. The only thing I did do that others had suggested was to fill them 2/3 of the way full instead of 3/4. Doing this resulted in the cupcake rising just over the edge of the cupcake papers...perfect! I used unsweetened cocoa powder from King Arthur Flour, so it was a good quality cocoa powder and the flavor of the cupcake was all chocolate! Thank you!
I made this for my daughter's birthday party last August, I liked it so much, so I have decided to make it again this month for my other daughter's birthday party! I make my own Vanilla Buttercream icing for the top. I love it that it is lowfat too. My children love chocolate cupcakes and these were perfect for us!
This recipe was genius. They're very chewy and chocolatey which makes them delicious. I would recommend using a chocolate glaze and putting vanilla wafers flat on top of each cake. The wafer makes it have a crunchy texture. The glaze is a twist on the traditional creamy frosting. These were all around delicious!
These cupcakes were very good! They tasted very fluffy and moist and everybody loved them!
The batter tasted so good, but these cupcakes didn't work out in the oven. They overflowed/exploded and then caved completely in the center. I had to throw away the entire batch and clean my oven. I don't know how anyone got this recipe to work, because I specifically experimented with filling the cups to different levels. The ones filled about halfway plumped up so beautifully to a crown, but then a minute or two later exploded just like the others. Something is wrong with the chemistry of this recipe.
Be very careful with this one. Make sure you are not just greasing your pans, use cupcake cups, these will totally stick. I would also recommend filling these up only about halfway, rather than 3/4 of the way. These will rise a lot, and eventually fall if they get too high.
These came out dry and barely edible. I had to throw the whole batch away.
I made both these and the "Easy Chocolate Cupcakes" from this site and these won hands down. Great flavor and texture. The butter creamed into the sugar just fine. Not creamy, but light and fluffy as stated. I agree with others not to over fill them. I got 24 cupcakes from this recipe.
I only filled the cups halfway, and they turned out delicious! I will definitely make these again.
Loved this recipie. So very easy. I added milk and white choc chips, but did over fill my cups which I don't reccomend. Next time may use castor suger as it blends a bit easier with the butter.
The recipe tasted ok but looked bad. I only filled the cups 1/2 full and the over flowed and sunk in.
I was stuck without a cake mix and needed to make some cupcakes...cruised the cupcake aisle here and found these.... not bad, I did up the cocoa by a 1/4 cup and also used more milk (about a 1/4 cup as well) to make up for the extra dry ingredients. Nice chocolate flavour, I filled the liners up a bit too much and they really puffed up, but I don't mind (more cupcake to eat!) :D Thanks for the recipe, may tweak it some more but wanted to stay really close to the original for the first time making it.
My cupcakes overflowed and the centers' caved in. This has never happend to me before.. ever. Turn away from this page and find a different recipe..
use apple sauce instead of butter and 1/2 cup splenda. soooo good. don't even need icing.
I thought they came out amazingly! It was my first time making cupcakes since usually I would make cookies but they tasted delicious! The moisture was perfect and it wasn't super sweet. I did what others have suggested: melting butter and combining the wet ingredients first, then adding the sugar. I also added less milk - 200 ml. overall it was great!
Delicious chocolate cupcakes with a light brownie taste going on. Not overly chewy, but chewy enough. I only used 1/2 cup of cocoa, and added 1 bag of instant vanilla pudding mix. Soooo good.
well, i think it was ok, but it didn;t have very much flavor, I think it needs some frosting!
These came out really good. I would make them again. I wonder if they would be a little better with just a dash of cinnamon.
Bad, not chocolate enough dont make them
I'm 12 and I luv cooking. I had a lot of fun with this recipe!! It tastes really good too! My family has been enjoying them. Ü
Made these and added little moustaches of icing sugar for Movember fund raiser at work. Everybody loved them, I was hoping to have a couple left over for myself, but it wasn't to be. I did have to use a bit more butter than the 3 tablespoons.
Baker beware: I made the recipe exactly and my batch yielded 24 standard-sized cupcakes instead of sixteen. The cupcakes are delicious and have a great texture. Simple and easy to make. Will definitely bake again.
i added semi-sweet chocolate chips and a couple teaspoons of instant coffee (added to the milk to dissolve). i did have to bake for an additional 7 minutes, similar to the experiences of other users. I topped it with vanilla cream cheese frosting. Thanks for this easy recipe. =)
I don't know if it was my ingredients specifically but I followed the recipe exactly. They are basically tasteless.
I did not care for this recipe.
moist, fluffy, light, delicious!!! the best chocolate cupcakes i have ever made or ate! but i followed the recipe as it is and got more than 16!! so the cup should be very big!! anyway GREAT!
Great Recipe!
This recipe was really easy and the flavor was good but my cupcakes came out really dry. But when I tweaked this recipe a bit and they came out amazing!
Really easy recipe. I followed another reviewers suggestion and added the butter to the wet ingredients and sugar to the dry. The cupcakes are really simple and taste great.
I did not care for this recipe! As others said- they overflowed the cups, and then sank in the middle. Unfortunately, I only saw the rave reviews before I tried this. I looked at some other recipes- they all call for 1 teaspoon of baking powder, not the 2 in this one.
I used brown sugar instead of white, and just put 1 cup instead of 1.5 cups. Had just the right amount of sweetness for me! I baked it for 17 minutes and it turned out very moist inside. Perfect!
Awesome! At first I was a little worried they werent sweet enough, but when topped with a fantastic homemade buttercream frosting, they were phenomenal! These are perfect for sweet toppings.
These cupcakes were soft and moist, and very tasty. Just perfect! I'm sure all the ladies at work will hate me tomorrow when I bring them into the office.
Super mosit and delicious! The best chocolate cake ever!
This is the BEST chocolate cupcake recipe of ALL TIME! Its NOT crumby or dry, and the cocoa powder was just the right amount to make the cupcake have that melted chocolate taste! It is extremely moist and basically melts in your mouth. This cupcake is now my signature chocolate recipe and everybody loves it! super easy too! LOVEEEE ITTTTT! P.S i added about half a tablespoon of butter(maybe less) more to ensure extra moistness.
Ok- quick warning: this recipe doesn't stand up for removal from mini muffin pans- paper cups are required.
These were good but nothing special. I thought they were kind of dry by themselves. I put some whipped cream on top of them and that made it somewhat better. However, I don't think I'll be making this recipe again. Thanks for sharing though.
These where really good!! I tryed to fill them cream chese filling. That didn't work out to well, But Great CupCakes! Will use again!
I was fairly dissapointed in this recipe. I made it exactly as it says, and did not end up with good results. There was enough batter for 18 cupcakes. I put too much batter in the first batch that went in the oven... 2/3 full... they overflowed.(My own fault) So, the second batch I did 1/2 full, which looked to be perfect, but the crowns were so hard! They were also very dry... not the moist cupcake I expected. Will not make again.
Not really sure where everyone's problem is with the cupcakes overflowing and falling. I followed the recipe, it made about 16 cupcakes, and they didn't overflow at all-- this recipe makes very moist and tender cupcakes. Yummy!
WOW!!!!!!!!!!!! These are the best chocolate cupcakes I've ever made and ate. Everyone LOVED them, and with chocolate frosting they are THE BOMB! Plus they are very simple, and have easy ingredients that are cheap. MAKE THEM FOR SURE IF YOU LOVE CHOCLATE CUPCAKES!
Did not like this recipe, made them twice and both times they flopped , maybe ease up on the baking powder, try 1 teaspoon next time, might work
Fantastic. I only used 1 cup sugar. For the 3T butter amount, I just beat it with 1/4 cup of sugar at a time, to blend it. It was very grainy of course, but by mixing it a little at a time this way, it worked just fine.
Blah
ummm well they rose over the top when i put them 3/4 full, making them look like mushrooms. also, the inside tastes like fudge (it never did cook all the way through) and the outside is rock-hard. i dont think any of the modifications i made made it do that. i added 1 tblsp of melted semisweet chocolate, but thats it.
After reading most of the recent reviews, they were correct. I made these as directed. They are dry and very little taste. I put peanut butter frosting & was not able to even taste the chocolate cupcake. Very blah. I will be trying another recipe next time.
I just made these tonight. I tasted the mixture before baking.... DE-LISH!! I tested them at about 17 min...not cooked, so left them in a bit longer but my oven is horrible so ended up just a bit over-cooked. I have no doubt these would be great so long as your oven works better than mine! I topped them with a Raspberry Swiss Meringue Buttercream with a Raspberry on top. Will definitely make again and hopefully not overcook them....
Nice recipe, but I have had better. Not a slam or a flame, just not my family's cup of tea.
There was a major problem with sticking with these. I also found that they needed to be baked longer. The flavor isn't that great either. Honestly, I would skip over this recipe.
I followed recipe exactly and found it perfect. Not too sweet (as we prefer it). And texture was moist and soft. Bakes perfectly well rounded tops so its easy to frost. THX!
I made two batches, one right after the next. They both tasted awful. The consistancy was weird- though the cupcakes were done (nothing left on a toothpick) whene aten, was like oatmeal- gooey and thick. The flavor wasn't great either. I am still looking for the best chocolate cpcake recipe. This was not it.
These cupcakes were great! Easy to make! I was able to get about 22 cupcakes. I substituted greek yogurt for the butter and they still came out tasting delicious. Also made a simple raspberry frosting for it. Everyone gobbled it up!
These are just okay not as moist as people are saying. I used half the recipe and made 15 cupcakes.
not bad... it was moist and tasted good. Like other reviewers I found that 3tbs of butter could not cream the sugar - so I added more butter! finally after doubling the butter i gave up. They still turned out quite good. I added peanut butter chippits and made a peanut butter frosting - my husband loves it frosted, but I prefer it without.
I have not rated any recipes yet but I had to put in my opinion on this one. As I highly rated cupcake recipe this was extremely disappointing. I should have known better as two parts of the recipe struck me as odd: 1) the lack of butter and 2) filling the cups 3/4 full. So what I ended up was with mediocre chocolate muffins. These are not cupcakes.
Yummy! This is a fantastic recipe. I substituted the milk for buttermilk (because I had some in the fridge) but made no other changes. They are so light and fluffy and very easy to make. I frosted them with 'Chocolate frosting 1' and sprinkled them with sprinkles. This is now a permanent recipe in my collection!
After 20 minutes in the oven, they are a disaster. They have overflowed the pan and don't show any signs of being done... Regardless of what they taste like when they come out of the oven, they are not going to be pretty little cupcakes...and I filled the muffin cups just 2/3 full.
good cupcakes for any time!!
Simple, easy and yummy.
These were a disaster for me because I filled the cupcakes 3/4 full: then they came out like muffins, but the outside edge stuck to the pan and I had to cut them out. Unattractive. Then the next batch were too soft. They looked worse because they caved in with the frosting. Wish I had read the other reviews first! Lessen the milk and fill just over 1/2 way full.
very yummy!
Great recipe! I recommend watching VERY closely! I let my bake a minute too long and they become a bit hard on top. Recipe made 24 cupcakes. I will use again. Thanks for posting!
I made these for my son's first birthday party - all the little babies and moms loved them! I made my own light icing by beating until fluffy some cream cheese, butter and icing sugar, with a drop of blue food coloring.
This recipe was great and really easy. The cupcakes really taste great with cream cheese icing.
Great recipe, definitely one thats easy to customize. I added chocolate milk and followed a few of the other reviewers tips as well. Had to add an extra 5 min. but thats mostly due to my oven. Thanks for the recipe!
This cupcake is YUMMYYY! Great taste<3
I was a little hesitant about trying this recipe due to previous reviews, but I was in charge of taking cupcakes to work. I thought I was helping by adding mini morsels to jazz it up. The cupcakes were so so in my opinion, although I received compliments, I think the people were just not wanting to hurt my feelings. Wish I had just used a box mix. Thank you.
I followed this recipe exactly and I was very disappointed. Bland and blah. Maybe with changes this recipe would be better.
i made these yesterday. i left out the baking soda. the cupcakes came out soft and yummy! thank u! im going to be making these again DEFINITELY!
I did not care for this recipe. I baked a batch hopeing they were good from looking at the reviews but the cupcakes were not moist and were very DRY! I'm mean VERY DRY!! It also was way too chocolatey. They didn't even taste like cupcakes. Luckily, my frosting made then decent enough to finish eating. But I really was confused because everyone else said theses cupcakes were good so now I'm upset. But, I HIGHLY DO NOT RECEMMEND THIS RECIPE.
I remember making this recipe with my uncle last summer, and I made it with chocolate ganache. I remember it being very simple and easy, and I was going crazy just now trying to find the same recipe. I'm 13 years old, and it was really easy for me to make with barely any help. The batter was delicious and my aunt and I were eating it with our fingers. I think this is going to be my go-to chocolate cake recipe for the rest of my life. Thanks for putting it up, well done!
All in all, this is an incredible recipe as long as you follow it exactly. I started making these cupcakes, and then I went through while they were baking and read the reviews. My cupcakes turned out amazing. I didn't substitute, or change anything. And I wouldn't. I exaggerated absolutely everything (creamed the butter and sugar, using really small amounts at a time when adding the milk and dry mixture) and I baked them for an extra 5 minutes. I filled them 3/4 full still as well. My cupcakes turned out amazing! The sugary crust was incredible, they didn't fall apart at all, They stayed perfectly in tact while i cut holes in them to make a pudding middle. they are perfectly flavored, sweet and chocolatey, but not enough that it is overwhelming (this is before the pudding, i tasted it just in case) .
were by far the prettiest cupcakes ever. however, they could have been a bit sweeter, even when paired with sweet cream cheese frosting.
Was very good! My granddaughter had a birthday, so I made this with the chocolate buttercreme frosting for her basketball team. It was a hit! The girls loved it!!! I don't like chocolate, so I had to get the grand kids to taste for me. The girls thought that homemade was baking out of a box!!!!! Wow! When I told them I hadn't used a box mix in decades, they were tickled pink! I told them I usually baked from scratch. A Few of the girls asked me to be their new grandma! Lol
I've had better. Definitely moist, but lacking in flavor, and i only got 22 cupcakes out of it.
Made these last night. I followed the recipe exactly, except for increasing the butter to 1/2c as others recommended and only filling the cups halfway full. Frosted them with a chocolate buttercream frosting. They were light and fluffy and moist. The kids loved them! Thank you for a great recipe!
Not a good taste. They are bland. They are nothing special at all. They are missing something. I tried twice and no one liked them. Sorry.
They came out with a more brownie than cake texture, but no one complained about it. I did add orange zest. Will make again.