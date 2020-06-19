Pixley On a Stick

Rating: 4.55 stars
47 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Good as an appetizer or a light meal.

By Mel

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
60 bacon wrapped appetizers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Mix together the sugar and ranch dressing mix in a shallow bowl.

  • Cut the bacon slices in half the short way. Wrap half a bacon slice around each chunk of chicken, and secure it with a toothpick. Roll the bacon-wrapped chicken pieces in the sugar-ranch dressing mixture.

  • Place the bacon wraps on the prepared baking sheets, and bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through, the bacon is sizzling, and the crust is browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 48.6mg; sodium 217.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (48)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Kristen Diaz Hostler
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2011
Very good. I had to finish under the broiler for the bacon to be crispy. A little advice: put the toothpick on the SIDE of the chunk of chicken so you can flip it over and broil the other side. Served with honey mustard and would recommend the whole amount of sugar but brown sugar. Great appetizer! Read More
Helpful
(66)

Most helpful critical review

Judy
Rating: 3 stars
12/23/2013
Bacon doesn't cook enough and putting under broiler to crispen up only dries out the chicken Read More
Helpful
(2)
47 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Kristen Diaz Hostler
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2011
Very good. I had to finish under the broiler for the bacon to be crispy. A little advice: put the toothpick on the SIDE of the chunk of chicken so you can flip it over and broil the other side. Served with honey mustard and would recommend the whole amount of sugar but brown sugar. Great appetizer! Read More
Helpful
(66)
Cinda
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2009
This recipe was so good! I halved the recipe because I thought it sounded like too much. I never should have done that! I took them to a church fellowship and they were all gone by the time the everyone went through for firsts. Everyone loved them and wanted the recipe. Will definitely make again. Am actually making them again this Saturday! Thank you for the awesome recipe! Read More
Helpful
(46)
Nichole
Rating: 4 stars
04/22/2009
These were really good! My girlfriends raved about them. I do think that 5 lbs of chicken is too much though. I think my package was about 3 lbs. I also needed more ranch mix because I dipped the chicken before and after I wrapped the bacon around it. I baked for 20 minutes and broiled for 10 to get the bacon crispy. I will definitely make these again! Read More
Helpful
(30)
Advertisement
linda
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2010
this is great on the grill. I wrapped them in foil and let them cook for 10 minutes turning twice. removed them from the foil and allow them to cook another 5 minutes to crisp the bacon. Served them with spinach salad and melon on the side. YUMMY Read More
Helpful
(27)
Traci-in-Cali
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2010
I made them slightly different for dinner instead of appetizers; I didn't cut up my chicken but skewered it onto the sticks with the bacon on top that I first partially cooked. I didn't have dry ranch so I used pre-made ranch (no sugar)and marinated the chicken in it for about 30 minutes. Came out moist and delicous!:) Read More
Helpful
(26)
Amy F.
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2010
Just made this for Christmas Eve company and it was a hit. I used 4 chicken breasts which was too much for the amount of bacon but I just dredged them in the sugar/ranch mix and cooked them alongside the others. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Advertisement
singlemomcooking
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2010
if my picky son requests a recipe its a keeper...he request this all the time. We all love it thanks. Read More
Helpful
(17)
1SWILSON
Rating: 4 stars
04/15/2009
Really good. I used Italian seasoning mix rather than ranch. Coat it in alot of this mixture. I also did not bake as long and then broiled it the last few minutes to make the bacon crisp. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2011
use only italian seasoning Read More
Helpful
(15)
Judy
Rating: 3 stars
12/23/2013
Bacon doesn't cook enough and putting under broiler to crispen up only dries out the chicken Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022