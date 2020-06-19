Pixley On a Stick

Very good. I had to finish under the broiler for the bacon to be crispy. A little advice: put the toothpick on the SIDE of the chunk of chicken so you can flip it over and broil the other side. Served with honey mustard and would recommend the whole amount of sugar but brown sugar. Great appetizer!
This recipe was so good! I halved the recipe because I thought it sounded like too much. I never should have done that! I took them to a church fellowship and they were all gone by the time the everyone went through for firsts. Everyone loved them and wanted the recipe. Will definitely make again. Am actually making them again this Saturday! Thank you for the awesome recipe!
These were really good! My girlfriends raved about them. I do think that 5 lbs of chicken is too much though. I think my package was about 3 lbs. I also needed more ranch mix because I dipped the chicken before and after I wrapped the bacon around it. I baked for 20 minutes and broiled for 10 to get the bacon crispy. I will definitely make these again!
this is great on the grill. I wrapped them in foil and let them cook for 10 minutes turning twice. removed them from the foil and allow them to cook another 5 minutes to crisp the bacon. Served them with spinach salad and melon on the side. YUMMY
I made them slightly different for dinner instead of appetizers; I didn't cut up my chicken but skewered it onto the sticks with the bacon on top that I first partially cooked. I didn't have dry ranch so I used pre-made ranch (no sugar)and marinated the chicken in it for about 30 minutes. Came out moist and delicous!:)
Just made this for Christmas Eve company and it was a hit. I used 4 chicken breasts which was too much for the amount of bacon but I just dredged them in the sugar/ranch mix and cooked them alongside the others. Thanks!
if my picky son requests a recipe its a keeper...he request this all the time. We all love it thanks.
Really good. I used Italian seasoning mix rather than ranch. Coat it in alot of this mixture. I also did not bake as long and then broiled it the last few minutes to make the bacon crisp.
use only italian seasoning
Bacon doesn't cook enough and putting under broiler to crispen up only dries out the chicken