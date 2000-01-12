The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 391.3mg. Full Nutrition
These were fantastic but I followed another recipe on how to cook them. After rolling, I lightly brushed with oil and baked them in the oven @425 for 20 minutes. Turned them over after 10 minutes. Same great taste without the added fat of frying.
These were fantastic but I followed another recipe on how to cook them. After rolling, I lightly brushed with oil and baked them in the oven @425 for 20 minutes. Turned them over after 10 minutes. Same great taste without the added fat of frying.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2001
I also have filipina descent in myself, and it is so great to finally have this recipe. If you like eggrolls, you will absolutely love lumpia!!
I tried lumpia for the very first time after making them tonight, and they were delicious! I changed the recipe a bit by leaving out a couple of the veggies and adding a vegetarian meat substitute (crumbled soy "beef"). I'm not sure what dipping sauces are traditionally used for this dish, but I used satay sauce and soy sauce, and both were very good. I think the leftover filling will be great in lettuce wraps tomorrow.
Being of Filipino ancestry, I love eating lumpia! I did take it for granted while living in Hawaii, since it was available everywhere. I now live in Tennessee and haven't found any Filipino restaurants. I did make it for a potluck at my office and everyone just LOVED it!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2000
My father-in-law makes this when ever there is some kind of special event in the family. Everyone in my family & my husbands absolutely love it!You do NOT have to be Filipino to love Lumpia.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.