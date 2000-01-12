Lumpia

4.2
12 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A lumpia is a Filipino egg roll. Lumpia are stuffed with all kinds of delicious vegetables and spices.

Recipe by Gabriela Villareal

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
20 to 25 egg rolls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a wok or skillet, saute the garlic and onions in hot oil until the onions are translucent. Add the pepper and soy sauce and saute further.

    Advertisement

  • Drain the excess oil, add the water and bring to a boil. Add the carrots and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the green beans, celery, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and jicama. Simmer for another 5 minutes. Remove the pan from heat and add the bean sprouts. Cool to room temperature.

  • Place three heaping tablespoons of the filling diagonally near one corner of each wrapper, leaving a 1 1/2 inch space at both ends. Fold the side along the length of the filling over the filling, tuck in both ends, and roll neatly. Keep the roll tight as you assemble. Moisten the other side of the wrapper with water to seal the edge. Cover the rolls with plastic wrap to retain moisture.

  • Heat a wok over medium heat, add oil to 1/2 inch depth, and heat for 5 minutes. Place 3 or 4 egg rolls in the oil, gently. Fry the rolls until all sides are golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Serve immediately

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 391.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022