Chocolate Cake II

This cake was extremely MOIST and very good! Everyone loved it. I thought for taste it was a 4 out of 5. It was a simple, light taste. But my Family LOVED it!!!!! couldn't stop eating them (cupcakes). Now my sister has asked me to make 100 of them for my nieces Birthday Party (2 years old) Can't wait! If anyone says this is dry, you did something wrong, because that's one thing that it's not! Also, by mistake I added the coffee before mixing (not as a last step as it says) and it still came out perfect. Yes, it looks a little watery, but bakes beautifully! UPDATE: So I made these for the party (24 chocolate and then another recipe), these were even better this time. I don't know if ut was because I followed the recipe 100%, put coffee in last or the coffee I used or what, but wow so delicious! Try this recipe! It is so good!