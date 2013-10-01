Chocolate Cake II

This chocolate cake is made with cocoa and hot coffee. It has been in my family forever. The secret is to not overbake it — that will ruin a chocolate cake every time.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, and baking soda. Add oil, milk, eggs, and vanilla; mix until smooth. Stir in hot coffee last. Spread evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 16.5mg; sodium 130.9mg. Full Nutrition
