Yummy Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

647 Ratings
  • 5 575
  • 4 58
  • 3 9
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

This is an awesome blend of mustard with a wonderful hint of honey.

By JILLENA

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 /4 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the mayonnaise, yellow mustard, Dijon mustard, honey, and lemon juice together in a bowl. Cover and chill in refrigerator overnight.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 225.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022