Yummy Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
This is an awesome blend of mustard with a wonderful hint of honey.
This is an awesome blend of mustard with a wonderful hint of honey.
Perfect, perfect, perfect! I can't believe with so few ingredients I've finally found what I was looking for - restaurant quality honey mustard sauce. I love chicken fingers, but can never find a good honey mustard sauce in the grocery store - they all taste terrible. I took a chance on this and am glad I did!Read More
We’re well into Stone Crab Claw season here in SW Florida and these bad boys just cry out for a mustard dipping sauce. There is another recipe on AR for this sauce that I’ve tried and loved but I was in the mood to experiment with something different. Right off the bat I knew this one would be too sweet for our tastes so I reduced the honey by nearly half. Still, Hubs found it a little sweet, tho’ I was fine with it. My problem was that I found this a little heavy on the yellow mustard. Not a bad sauce, but it would be much improved by reducing both the honey and the yellow mustard. Start out with small amounts of each. You can always add more, but you can’t take it out!Read More
Perfect, perfect, perfect! I can't believe with so few ingredients I've finally found what I was looking for - restaurant quality honey mustard sauce. I love chicken fingers, but can never find a good honey mustard sauce in the grocery store - they all taste terrible. I took a chance on this and am glad I did!
This was great! Reminded me of applebees honey mustard!!! Yummy!!...I added a little bit more honey to sweeten it up a little bit!
Delicious! I made this recipe at last minute to accompany sausage rolls. Although I didnt leave it overnight, it still tasted great!
Good, but let me make a recommendation. To speed this process up and eliminate the need for overnight refrigeration assemble the ingredients in reverse order and heat up the honey! Honey and lemon first. Microwave on high until honey/lemon is hot and very fluid. Then add mustard and mix. (I reversed the quantities. I like Dijon better, a personal thing) Then mayo and mix well. The residual heat from the honey ends with a slightly warm sauce, but without a 12 hour delay.
We’re well into Stone Crab Claw season here in SW Florida and these bad boys just cry out for a mustard dipping sauce. There is another recipe on AR for this sauce that I’ve tried and loved but I was in the mood to experiment with something different. Right off the bat I knew this one would be too sweet for our tastes so I reduced the honey by nearly half. Still, Hubs found it a little sweet, tho’ I was fine with it. My problem was that I found this a little heavy on the yellow mustard. Not a bad sauce, but it would be much improved by reducing both the honey and the yellow mustard. Start out with small amounts of each. You can always add more, but you can’t take it out!
Very nice balance of honey/mustard flavor. I didn't have Dijon mustard, so I used all yellow mustard. I don't like to modify recipes the first time that I try them, but I don't keep Dijon on hand and wanted honey mustard with the chicken fingers I was making for dinner. It was good when first made, but I agree with the observation that it improves overnight, so I would recommend that if you want the best flavor, make this a day ahead. Thanks for a great and easy recipe!
I tried this last night after refrigerating a few hours - and it was gross. Tasted like mayo & mustard (which reminds me of potato salad). After that initial tasting I added one more tbsp of honey. Just had some with leftover chicken and it was fantastic! Lesson learned - LET IT SIT OVERNIGHT!
I was making chicken strips and cottage fries for the grandkids. The oldest (7), Austin asked for honey mustard dipping sauce. So we hopped on AR for a quick simple recipe and this was just what we needed. I had almost ½ c. of mayo left in a qt jar so I added what we needed to make it and had Austin add the rest of the ingredients to the jar. Then he shook it for all he was worth for about 2 min. maybe 3. This was his review of your sauce JILLENA. Awesome!! Better then Mc D’s. Keep in mind how important McD’s is to a seven year old. Everyone for the 19 mo old to the 82 yr old liked it also.
Amazing! I have made this dip twice now for chicken wraps and my whole family loves it. My husband doesn't even like mustard, but he loves this dip. I made it exactly as written no changes. We decided to marinade and baste some chicken with this dip as we were grilling. It was awesome!
Great sauce and even better with cayenne pepper.
YUM! I'm from Canada and the recipe totally reminds me of the honey mustard that goes with Pacho's at Kelly O'Brians.....thanks for sharing...Im going to make it again tonight for our fries :)
I love honey mustard. but I can never find a kind I like at the store. this is wonderful! I added a little extra honey, but overall this is great!
Excellent. Add a little extra lemon juice and it's a great salad dressing!
I have never liked the Honey Mustard you get in restaurants or fast food because it is so sweet but I made this for hubby and had to try it naturally and was this ever a pleasant surprise. If you like the real sweet honey mustard you may not care for this. I would say it is more of a Mustard Honey Dipping Sauce and it ROCKS! The mustard really comes through and could be a bit overpowering to some I suppose but it was perfect for us. Super simple and 5 stars all of the way!
This is the BEST Honey Mustard Sauce- We have to have this in the house as a staple for chicken nugget, pork chops, sandwiches, you name it my kids will use it! This is also the perfect sauce for "honey mustard melts" that I love. I had the melt at a restaurant and have made it it home, but never had the "right" sauce. Tried it w/this one... PERFECT I was exactly as I have ordered it at the restaurant! Thank you... I should post the "Honey Mustard Melt" on here huh! :)
I added more dijon (approx 3T), more lemon juice (maybe about 2 T) and also more honey (4 T or so) and used this as a salad dressing. Really good. I've never added prepared yellow mustard, and was surprised to find it added what I was looking for - lots of flavor. Thank you!
Followed the recipe verbatim...WOW this mustard was amazing! It was even better the next day, so make it ahead of time if you can. Thanks Jillena!
I love this stuff and it is so convenient! I do not use the dijon mustard, just replace it with the yellow mustard.
Yummy says enough!
Orginaly rated in 8/16 Just what I was looking for to go with my oven baked crusted chicken tenders. This is going in my file. Update, I just wanted to say I make this all the time now. Family asks for it to dip stuff in or have as dressing. Easy and I have ingredients on hand! Today is 12/13/18 and I made this to dip those lil sausages in a blanket at our family party.
I forgot to review this but I made this dipping sauce for Superbowl Sunday with the mini cresent dogs on this website. Im not even a huge fan of honey mustard but thought it was really good. I followed instructions and made it the night before. Really easy to make and a definite keeper
Delicious! The only thing I added was some fresh ground pepper for a little kick.
My kids love this! We’ve bought several store bought brands and my family only liked one. In the last year I’ve said Good Bye to shelf store bought brands and have starting only natural homemade dressing (Thank You All Recipes) but our favorite honey mustard was one I could not find a good replacement until this recipe, Perfect!!!
Tastes like the honey mustard dipping sauce from Chili's!
I ran out of my favorite honey mustard and really wanted some for dinner with chicken nuggets. I found this recipe and decided to give it a go since I had almost all the ingredients (I had no lemon juice but had lemon dijon mustard so I used that instead). It wasn't half bad. It was a little too sweet for me but good for how quick and easy it was to put together.
This is soooo good! I've made this several times & we just love it! Thanks JILLENA!!
In a word.....FANTASTIC!!! Thanks so much for this recipe. My husband and I both loved it. Used with home-made deep fried chicken fingers the first night and then fried shrimp the second night. This is a keeper! Made no changes.
I made this exactly the way the recipe calls for. I used Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard and fresh-squeezed lemon juice. I let it chill overnight. It was totally delicious. Will make again and again.
Delicious! I used a fat free plain greek yogurt in replace of the mayonnaise and it tasted perfect. After a night of chilling in the fridge, the dip tasted delectable with pretzels and my rutabaga fries. Thanks for the recipe!
This was great! this is the recipe i was looking for! tastes alot like applebees honey mustard which i have always loved
This is the best honey mustard sauce! I do like mine a little sweeter, and so I decided to add another tablespoon of honey. I used your recipe for mayonnaise too. Wonderful! No more store-brand honey mustard sauce and mayonnaise for me. :-) Thanks so much for sharing your recipes!
I guess it was just my family, but we didn't like this. I followed the ingredients to a T, but the taste was too strong of the yellow mustard. I questioned it when I saw the yellow mustard was double the Dijon, but went ahead anyway. After a couple of bites, my gang got up and found the honey jar. I would definitely try it again though, leaving the yellow mustard out.
I made this yesterday and it taste so good. I'm sure my grandkids will love it with chicken fingers. Its a keeper!
This recipe is sooooooo good! You definitely want to make it in advance, if you can, as it only gets better. But if you in a pinch then it's great as we'll.
yes this IS very good...i just made it up (had to taste test and it is a hit with me...letting it sit in the fridge til suppertime...am sure it will be a hit with the dh and go well with the sweet tater fries and black forest ham...i would/am going to recommend this to anyone and will forsure be making it again...thanks for the recipe
this is a very good recipe use it twice now and second time i used hot sauce in it taste really great.
WOW! This is indeed a wonderful dip. Our meal was completed because of this sauce. However, I increased another tablespoon for my honey since the strong taste of the mustard overpowered the dip. And also, I refrigerate the sauce overnight. The taste of the dip next day is really perfect. Thanks for sharing this.
This recipe was great! I am so in love with honey mustard so now that I have a staple recipe for it I will never have to buy prepared honey mustard from the store again. I made this sauce for another recipe I found here on this heaven sent website called Allrecipes. It was the Mini Crescent smokies and it was a hit! I didn't chill overnight and it was so good at room temp. I am most definitely make this sauce over and over again!
This is an outstanding recipe. I have used it a few times myself in the kitchen! So glad to see it here on AR! Thanks for sharing it xoxoxoxo
This sauce was very delicious!! I love the fact it calls for so few ingredients as well. Partners perfectly with chicken fingers. This recipe is a keeper for sure :-)
Very Good! I didn't have all of the ingredients on hand, but it tasted great! I reduced the mayonaise by 2 Tbsp., replaced the dijon mustard with prepared yellow mustard so that brought the recipe to using 3 Tbsp. of prepared mustard instead of 2 Tbsp., and I did not have lemon juice on hand. It turned out GREAT! It tasted like the restaurant honey mustard that is SO hard to find at the grocery store.
Awesome!
It was really good! I was a littl bit leary of using so much yellow mustard, but dove in anyway. It's sooo good!
Easy to make and really tasty. I made just as the recipe was written. It actually improves with age and can be kept in the refrigerator for a long time.
Delish! Did not change a thing. The dip turned out fantastic! Will do again!
It really is yummy! It was a last minute find, so I didn't let it chill very long and it was still really good. The person who compared this to Applebee's' is absolutely right!
I make this weekly. My husband uses it on his salad, my granddaughter uses it as a dipping sauce. It is the perfect Honey Mustard recipe.
Thought it was great. I added some salt, pepper, and a clove of crushed garlic to give it some extra zing. Would have been ok without but the consensus in the kitchen was that it could do with a little extra something.
So simple, quick and the best Honey Mustard I have ever had.
the best honey mustard dressing ever! I want to put this on every dish I make!!!!!
Wife says, "OMG, this might be the best honey mustard dipping sauce I've ever had..." I agree that was pretty awesome.
great honey mustard sauce, super easy and yummy!
5+ Stars! Made for our breaded chicken fingers and it was delicous (and easy to make). Perfect recipe as is.
1/12: i halved it and didn't have yellow mustard, i used honey mustard. it was very good and great with the chicken fingers that i make.
This is amazing! It was my first time making my own dipping sauce and I was not disappointed. I agree with what another reviewer had said; it does taste similar to Applebees honey mustard. I did not and would not change a thing with this recipe!
I have to admit, I didn't have Dijon so I improvised. I replaced the Dijon with regular mustard and it turned out to be too much, so I added more lemon and honey. The end result was good!
This was a very yummy sauce! I made it as is and it was just as good as any honey mustard you would find at expensive restaurants. Add a dash of garlic powder to give it a little something extra. It is great!
Yummy is right...this is the closest thing to my fav restaurant version!
Yummy - I even used Miracle Whip (that's all we ever have at our house) and omited lemon juice and it was still tasty.
Family loves this dipping sauce!
This is awesome Honey Mustard Sauce. I made it to go with some chicken tenders my husband cooked. This is definitely a keeper recipe it's so much better than anything I've gotten in the store and better than restaurant sauce.
So good! Used this to dip in some chicken tenders. Perfect!
Love it. Used it on some sausage cheese rolls. Like one other reviewer, I added a little cayenne for kick. Second time I made, I didn't have any lemon juice so used same amount of vinegar and it came out just as good. Thanks. Second review: Still love this stuff. Tried with 1/4 tsp. dry mustard mixed first with the mayo to blend then added and mixed rest of ingredients. Even better as everyone said.
Really easy to make, I used salad dressing as I didn't have mayo left. Turned out yummy, I like it a little sweeter so added a tad more honey. Tastes great, will leave in the fridge to set and serve with roasted sweet potato salad. mmmm
Very good, gets better overnight.
Awesome!!!! Exactly what I've been looking for! Thank you so much!
This is a great recipe. Had it with homemade chicken fingers. YUMMY!!! I did add just a little bit of extra honey. Maybe a tablespoon extra.
Simple and delicious just as written!
WOW! look no further... this is THE honey mustard recipe! tastes just like the honey mustard at TGIFridays... which is my favorite! thank you jillena!
Wonderful recipe and so easy that my 6 year old makes it with just a little guidance from me. Thank you!
AWESOME! I made this to go with the Breaded Chicken Fingers on this site, and it was PERFECT. My family loved it!!!
JUST like the honey mustard sauces at restaurants!
Very good dipping sauce. I used an extra tbsp of honey. Very sweet.
This recipe is great! Easy to make and just the right blend of ingredients. I used it with chicken tenders and it was delicious, even with broccoli. Jane
kids liked it so much they were licking the plate
Exactly what I was looking for
I am not a fan of mustard at all, but my son is. So on the reviews, I tried this recipe and it is resturant quality! Had spicy mustard instead of yellow, but outstanding! I actually like it & have had it on my own sandwich!
OMG! Can't believe I have been buying bottled Honey Mustard dressing all this time when I could have been making this!!! Followed recipe exactly and it was AWESOME!
I never liked any honey mustard sauce with chicken fingers when going out to eat but this WOW!!!! I was asked to bring honey mustard sauce to a cookout and I couldn't find any at the store so I whipped this up. I couldn't stay out of it. Now I make a batch and use it on my sandwiches during the week.
delicious, just like the one I buy at the mall pretzel stores. will use with pretzels and other appetizers!
I've never liked honey mustard but thought I'd give it a try based on the reviews.. And to my surprise I loved it! I served this with baked chicken parm nuggets from this site, so good! And even when we bring home chicken from takeout, my husband wants this homeade sauce now instead of the restaurant honey mustard. It's still good if u don't have time to let it chill in fridge, but I like it best if it's chilled at least a few hours.
Fabulous!!!!!!!! Super easy.
I made this for my son and it tastes similar to McDonalds dip. I would prefer a little kick to mine to liven it up. I will be adding some cayenne or New Orleans seasoning to it.
This was amazing. I started with Maille's Dijon honey mustard and added yellow mustard then followed the rest of the recipe as is. I did add a bit more honey but this is personal preference. My husband, who normally doesn't like mustard, loved this recipe. We used it as a dressing for salad and also for the Buffalo chicken fingers recipe from this site so the sauce is actually a dressing that tastes good with everything! This is definitely a 5-star keeper and repeater on my roster! I am using recipes on this site to train my helper to cook Western dishes, as she has only cooked Asian food in the past and even she really liked the dressing. Thanks do much!
Comparable to Ken's! Love this recipe for its simplicity!
This is really good. I really don't think you can buy it any better.
I've always hated honey mustard sauce since I've tried it at a restaurant but I did make this for the bf because he loves anything honey-mustard. I was curious about the flavor so when I did try it, I really enjoyed it. This would be the ONLY honey mustard sauce that I would go for.Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
I don't like dijon, so I made it without, and it tastes EXACTLY like the REALLY GOOD honey mustard sauce you get at restaurants. No more bottled honey mustard for me! I could never find one that tasted like a restaurants' anyway. This is SO good!! You won't be disappointed! P.S. I never refrigerate overnight, still is outstanding.
Excellent recipe! Perfect as is!
Perfect is all I can say! Nothing missing and very easy to make. I did what others suggested and let it sit in the fridge for a while before eating. Thank you Jillena for sharing this recipe!
Never buy it again!
Perfect - TGI Fridays honey mustard has always been my favorite, & this reminds me of that.
So easy & so good! I made this along with the Baked Chicken Finger recipe. It was perfect!
Love this honey mustard!!! It's the closest recipe I have found so far to Lee's Famous Recipe honey mustard:) My son and I dip pretzel sticks in it, and I can't wait to actually make some chicken strips to dip in it!
This is by far the best homemade honey mustard sauce that I have made. This time I didn't have enough mayo so I used some Miracle Whip as well. It still was excellent.
Made 1/2 size of this recipe two days ago to test it with grilled chicken breast. I didn't have Dijon, so I substituted with Safeway Stone Ground Horseradish mustard. No time to refrigerate, but it was still super delicious. So yummy that I made more last night to dip the chilled leftovers in. Would be great as a sandwich spread too. I am certain I will be making this often. Thanks so much!
This is a really delicious honey mustard sauce. My kids are huge fans of honey mustard and it is really hard to find a good one in the store. The only thing I changed to suit our preference is that I added only 1 tbsp of yellow mustard. I also always double the recipe because we love it that much! Thanks for the recipe!
I followed this recipe exactly as written(maybe I added a squirt of extra honey because I love it)! I made chicken tenders for dinner and we all loved this sauce. Fantastic and so easy!
so easy and very yummy!!! better than any restaurant mustard....
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections