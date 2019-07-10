Yummy Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

We’re well into Stone Crab Claw season here in SW Florida and these bad boys just cry out for a mustard dipping sauce. There is another recipe on AR for this sauce that I’ve tried and loved but I was in the mood to experiment with something different. Right off the bat I knew this one would be too sweet for our tastes so I reduced the honey by nearly half. Still, Hubs found it a little sweet, tho’ I was fine with it. My problem was that I found this a little heavy on the yellow mustard. Not a bad sauce, but it would be much improved by reducing both the honey and the yellow mustard. Start out with small amounts of each. You can always add more, but you can’t take it out!

