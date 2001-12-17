Tomato Bread III

A spicy, tomato quick bread speckled with black olives. I like to add pepperoni, sausage or bacon to this recipe to make it taste like pizza bread.

By Tanja Miller

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 8x4 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8x4 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, salt, Italian seasoning, thyme, sugar, Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses. In a separate bowl, mix together 1/2 cup reserved tomato juice, milk, eggs, oil and garlic. Combine liquid and dry mixtures. Fold in chopped tomatoes and olives. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 37.4mg; sodium 415.1mg. Full Nutrition
