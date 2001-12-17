Tomato Bread III
A spicy, tomato quick bread speckled with black olives. I like to add pepperoni, sausage or bacon to this recipe to make it taste like pizza bread.
Great recipe! I had my doubts as I was putting it all together, but it came out great. Only change I had made was to use fresh tomotaoes from the garden.
I must have done something wrong. I baked my bread for 1 hour 15 minutes. It was still gooey. It didn't have much flavor either. This may have been my fault though, I forgot to put the garlic in. All I could really taste was the tomatoes. It was also a lot of work for quick bread. I probably will not make this again.
My daughter likes to help in the kitchen,she's five,and this recipe was simple to make and yet very tasty.My wife loved it.We will make this again for sure.Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Very tasty...especially alongside a nice light casserole or stir-fry.
I just made this, its a really good bread. I was looking for something to use up some tomatoes, so I cooked mine down with some jalapeno peppers. It did seem like it needed more flavor. But all in all a good idea. Next time I will just add some hot sauce and extra garlic!!
I made these tonight as muffins instead of a loaf. The only other changes I made were to include 1 c. whole wheat flour, Italian style stewed tomatoes, a little less oil and no olives. Overall they weren't very flavorful which surprised me because I thought there were plenty of aromatics and other elements involved to make a good finished product. We just didn't care for them. They were very heavy in texture.
I left out the olives and increased the amount of milk since my tomatoes yielded less juice than what was called for. Turned out really good and went well with my Spicy Potato Soup II (also from this site). Thanks much!
My husband and I really like this bread. It was a nice change of pace. I followed the directions exactly. Thanks Tanja
i followed the recipie exactly except I used whole wheat flour for half of the flour i also left out the olives. It came out great will defiantly make again
