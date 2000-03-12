Mexican Pizza I

I actually made this a long time ago but it was not showing up in my search to come rate. That was disappointing since I save my 5's for the best stuff and this was really good! This is good enough to be made w/out any toppings for someone like the reviewer's hubby who likes things "plain." I can't stand avocado or olives either one. I also blenderized the tomato and drizzled over them right before adding the cheese. (I love tomatoes but don't like pieces of it on something hot like this.) I used very little oil, just enough to barely get the job done, and didn't cook them long because I thought being too crunchy would be difficult to eat. This was plenty enough topping for 8 tortillas, and that's even considering I left some stuff off. Good stuff and definite keeper.