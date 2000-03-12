Mexican Pizza I
Mexican Pizzas are delicious corn tortillas topped with beans, beef and all the delicious taco toppings you can imagine! They can be cut into wedges and served as an appetizer or left whole and served as a main dish.
Excellent. I baked the tortillas flat in the oven at 375 for 12 minutes instead of deep frying. Then I added the beans and beef to one tortilla, topped with another and added cheese and salsa and other toppings to the top tortilla.Read More
If you bake this as long as stated in recipe you'll end up with ruined cheese. Bake just until cheese melts, doesn't take long. I make these using a low carb flour tortilla. I'm diabetic, and these are great for me. I can enjoy pizza. One day I wanted pizza and thought what can I do, so that's what I came up with. Now, I see there is a recipe on All recipes for the same thing. Nothing new under the sun is there?Read More
This was great. The only thing I changed was I wanted more Taco Bell like Mexican Pizzas, so I spread the beans on the tortilla, topped that with meat, then addd another tortilla and covered that with cheese and baked for 10 minutes. Then I topped them with sour cream, salsa, and jalapeno peppers. Great recipe even without the changes though :) Thanks
Way better than the Taco Bells Mexican Pizza! I used 8 tortillas instead. I put the beans, meat, cheese, and more beans in between two tortillas, then baked them for about 12 minutes, then added cheese atop of that and baked for another 5 minutes, just until the cheese on top of the top tortilla is melted. Then, I put the tomatoes, olives, Jalepenos(instead of the can of green chiles), sour cream, and green onoins on top. It was very very good.
Great alternative to tacos. They are a lot of fun and I serve as a main dish for just my husband and I.
This was great. I topped it w/ another tortilla as someone suggested. I left this in for 20 minutes. A few minutes before done, sprinkle cheese on top of 2nd tortilla. Take out and top w/ whatever you want. Definitely cut into wedges, a lot easier to eat.
We liked it so much we ate it 3 nights in a row! I did use ground turkey (7% fat) and followed the suggestion to bake the tortillas. I just baked them with the beans, ground turkey and cheese on them. We also added lettuce since we don't care for olives...
EASY & FUN TO MAKE Always a great answer to "what do I do with the leftover tortillas?". You can make this even easier and faster by using canned black or pinto beans...ground up if you wish. Just BE SURE to drain out the juice that comes in the can. I sometimes use salsa & cheese sauce instead of tomatoes & grated cheese. It depends on what I have on hand and want to use up!
Very tasty and can be modified however you want it.
This was fast and easy, delicious. It's so versatile and people can choose their own toppings. We enjoyed it very much.
Added more hot chili powder and mexican hot sauce - wonderful!
I have cooked this recipe several times and I love it! As a college student, this dish is perfect to serve whenever friends come over. Everyone who has tasted this dish has loves it. Also, this recipe is easy and fun to prepare. I believe it's a must to try out!
I really, really enjoyed this recipe! I used flour tortillas instead of corn (had 'em in the pantry) and I baked them in the oven at 350. Half of them I baked plain, and the other half I used a bit of olive oil on them. I honestly couldn't really tell a difference in the two. I baked them for around 12 - 14 minutes and they got pretty crispy without the fat of skillet-frying them. I love this dish because I can put all the stuff you can't get at the restaurant on mine AND make it as big as I want it! Now if I can only get my fiance to make them for me at 1am, we'll be set :) Thanks for a great recipe!
We call these Tostados...a very easy quick meal that everyone loves. Sometimes for a healthier meal I just use the beans and no meat.
The mexican pizzas were a hit with my husband and four year old. I added an onion and garlic to the beef but otherwise followed the recipe. This will definitely be added to my frequented recipes!
Good recipe. For anyone wanting to change it up, try replacing the refried beans with black beans. Take one can of black beans (rinsed & drained) and add 2 roasted red peppers (from the jar) and blend. If the spread is too think, pour some of the liquid from the jar to thin. Add cilantro for extra flavor. Really good!!!
Very nice for a 'quick' meal! I also oven 'fried' my tortillas at 375 for 15 minutes. I made a 'double stack' by spreading the beans on one tortilla then putting meat and cheese on it. I put a second tortilla on top, then covered it with more cheese and green onion. They went back in the oven until the cheese was melted. The kids gobbled them up! I omitted the green chiles, avocado, and olives as I didn't have them on hand. Kids loved dunking the wedges in a mixture of sour cream and salsa. Thanks!!!
Very yummy! I just recommend watching it bake because it says to bake for 20-30 min. however mine were done in about 18 min. I live in a higher altitude so maybe that's why..overall we really enjoyed this recipe. A+
This recipe was so simple and very delicious. They also make good, quick leftovers. Without the garnishes, they are easy to reheat in the toaster oven. My family loves them.
Made this tonight exactly as written and the comments at the table were: Husband: "This one's a keeper!" Son #1: "I'd give this 6 stars!" Son #2: "I'd give this 100 stars!" Easy to make and a great alternative to tacos/burritos for a family who eats Mexican regularly. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is delicious, but I changed it to make it healthier (but still tasty). (1) Used “Taco Seasoning I” recipe from this website. It’s 10X better than packet seasoning and you can control the salt. (2) Used extra lean ground beef and drain the fat. (3) Used vegan/low fat refried beans. I used PC Blue Menu Refried beans that have a fraction of the fat and calories. (4) I skipped the frying of the tortillas before hand. I baked them for the 30 minutes at 375, flipping them once after 15 minutes. I lightly sprayed each side with Pam to make them crispy. (5) I added low fat old cheddar on the tops of them for the last ten minutes. (6) I used the same toppings except for the sour cream. These were awesome!!!
Very yummy, but kind of a lot of work.
Yummy!!! I used shredded chicken instead of ground beef and I did half smashed pinto beans mixed with half refried an didnt bother with the green chiles but it was great! I did have to fry the tortillas longer than 15 seconds per side. I did 30-45 seconds per side to get them nice and crispy. Great recipe!
Baked the tortillas instead of frying. Pretty good, may try again.
I sprayed my corn tortillas with cooking spray and baked at 375 for 10 minutes. I made into 2 layers. I put refried beans and the seasoned meat on the lower tortilla. I then placed a tortilla on top of that and added the salsa and shredded cheese. I put back in the oven for 10 minutes. They were great with sour cream, green onions, and chopped tomatoes on top.
This was a fun way to "dress up" the usual taco. We used 12" flour tortillas instead of the small corn ones. We warmed up the shells in a cast iron pan (with nothing in it), then put down the beans, meat, and cheese, added another shell and put cheese on it. I just left it in the oven until it all melted. (The meat and beans were warm already) Turned out really well, my daughter gave it two thumbs up, and she is the taco queen in our house!! Used the recipe a few days later for company, and got rave reviews again.
I've been making "Tostadas" like these for 30+ years, altering the toppings to taste and based on ingredients on hand. Where does the pizza part come in?
loved it! but my tortillas curved up on the sides when cookin in the oven
These were a lot more trouble than they were worth. I ended up wishing I had just made tacos and burritos like usual. The tortillas came out chewy and tough. I won't make this again.
Used a pizza crust instead of tortillas to really make "Mexican pizzas". Came out delicious.
Fry an egg or two and put it on top with some cheese and call it Huevos Rancheros!
Great twist on tacos/burritos! Fun to eat. The kids loved them, they ate them with their hands, cut into wedges and dipped in sour cream. The adults ate them with lots of toppings and a knife and fork! I followed the idea to bake the tortillas first in the oven and use two to make a sandwich style pizza. Also, being vegetarian, I didn't do the ground beef but subbed spanish rice instead. Yum!
Delicious! Used 12 tortillas, though. Placed a tortilla on cookie sheet, spread meat and beans, then topped with additional tortilla and baked as directed. Made 6 pizzas in all. The family loved them!
I left out the tomatoes because hubby hates them and I couldn't eat a whole one myself and just added extra salsa (that he likes?). These were excellent for nights you don't have much time to spend in the kitchen. They are also very easily adapted to your individual taste. They were basically just a prettied up taco but were more fun to assemble and eat.
Tasty and very easy! I made a meatless version. I just stirred a little of the taco seasoning into the refried beans. It was delicious, but a little messy to eat. I might try to make some sort of cornmeal/polenta type crust next time. Otherwise it was great!
Way better than tacos!
Sounds like a tostada. I have made many variations of this. The recipe forgot the salsa. Essential if you ask me. I like the mini ones on corn chips, for appetizers. I have made the "pizza" as shown in the picture. I never named the creation. I don't put so much stuff on top or inside. The tortilla, tostada, chips, etc. may get soggy, and the beans don't get warm enough. It's good. It's college student food. It's good, use your imagination and make up your own.
This was a hit with my family. I did decrease the cooking time to just past melting the cheese, the tortillas were a little tough on the edge when I cook them according to the recipe.
Just what I was looking for in a recipe. Only problem was I was in a hurry and didn't want to fry the tortillas. So, I followed the advice on the bag to warm them in the microwave. Made them nice and soft, but my boys didn't appreciate that. Crispy would have been better. Will fry next time.
Mexican. Pizza. Does anything else need to be said? I've been making these for years, sometimes frying, sometimes baking the tortillas before assembling. It's all good! Just please, respect the dish. No store-bought tostada shells, unless they're the real deal.
I like this, but if you are cooking for a lot of people, it is more trouble than it is worth.
This was a huge hit with the kids. I did use flour tortillas instead of corn ones though.
I actually made this a long time ago but it was not showing up in my search to come rate. That was disappointing since I save my 5's for the best stuff and this was really good! This is good enough to be made w/out any toppings for someone like the reviewer's hubby who likes things "plain." I can't stand avocado or olives either one. I also blenderized the tomato and drizzled over them right before adding the cheese. (I love tomatoes but don't like pieces of it on something hot like this.) I used very little oil, just enough to barely get the job done, and didn't cook them long because I thought being too crunchy would be difficult to eat. This was plenty enough topping for 8 tortillas, and that's even considering I left some stuff off. Good stuff and definite keeper.
Every time I have made this recipe everyone loves it. My husband likes things very plain so I don't add a lot of toppings, and it's still great. Great for finger food at kids parties.
Good and easy!
I just stacked everything up, and made it this way. Was a big hit at my house.
I used boboli crusts. The first time was with a big thin crust, and all the items mentioned in the recipe. Hubby loved, but I would give it a 2. The second time we used small individual crusts, and I added our local restaurant salsa and crumbled corn chips on top. Yum!! Try the tortilla chip topping - it adds a nice crunch!
this was a great recipe to customize based on what you have! I did a 2 layer version with beans, meat and cheese inside, and a top layer with enchilada sauce and more cheese (I added the sauce and cheese on top for the last 5min of cook time). Big hit with my picky eaters!
Very good
Very good recipe. I used flour tortillas because we don't like corn tortillas. Prepared just as the recipe reads. Turned out very well.
Amazing! Light n can be made very healthy without sacraficing taste by using learn ground beef or turkey, light sour cream and no or reduced fat cheese. Can also be made with one tortilla for low carb. Very very tasty!
Easy to make. I found it just as good to have only one taco shell at the base vs two. Less calories and you don't have to make as many. We'll make again, thanks for sharing!
This simple, quick meal was so tasty and easy to make! Not only that, but my husband and I had plenty of leftovers. It would be the perfect thing for a potluck or for having company. Definitely try it!
This was a fairly easy dish to make. I made this version and another one with enchilada sauce on top. The enchilada sauce was like the tomato sauce in a regular pizza. It was delicious and easy to make. Instead of adding the cheese on top first, I put a little enchilada sauce on top before adding the cheese. Fast and delicious!
I didn't bake it that long.
I made these for a football party, and they were a hit. I had a bar of toppings, and everyone seemed to enjoy them :). Thank you for this easy and great recipe!
Um.... this is called a "tostada." They served them at Taco Bell for years, and Mexicans have been eating them since long before they knew what a pizza was.
FANTASTIC! Used ground turkey instead of beef and lowfat cheese. Delicious!
This is more like a crunchy quesadilla, delicious though!
Made it as per the recipe. Very nice and unique pizza. The picture suggests there are 2 layers of tortilla so I did one with refried beans and the other on top with the rest of the ingredients.
I don't like corn tortillas, so I used flour. Didn't seem to be an issue. Delicious - will be making again.
REally Good!
I made this and everyone loved it. The only changes were to put the olives and tomatoes on the inside (I omitted green oninos, chilies and avodaco because family doesn't like them). I topped them with sour cream and EVERYONE loved them.
Pretty much like a quesadilla without the top tortilla. I guess it gets points for appreance as the 'pizza' slices looked cool with the toppings dolloped on them. We decided we prefer this kind of thing with a second tortilla over top to make them easier to dip in salsa, guacamole and sour cream.
loved the recipe my family really enjoyed this !!!! i will make again only change i made is we always make fresh beans thank u its great
this is pretty good.
Why is it pictured with two tortillas on one pizza? I couldn't figure that out on this recipe. ... Anyway, it was a great dinner using what I had on hand!
Delicious. I had some left over taco bell sauce that we put on top and it was perfect. The only change I made was I brushed the corn tortillas with oil and baked them in the oven. My kids loved this one.
We loved it. Thanks!
This was really good!! I used tostada shells because I didn't have tortillas but the effect was the same and I didn't have to fry them. I put beef, beans, taco sauce and cheese on the shell, topped with a second shell, more taco sauce and cheese, then broiled them until the cheese was melted. I sprinkled with diced tomatos and sour cream. Next time I'm gonna put on chilis and green onions (I didn't have them this time). All in all, a great change from nachos or tacos and it didn't take any more time. Definitely a keeper!!
Ok, but nothing too exciting. Very starchy.
Like a lot of others, I baked the tortillas rather than frying them. My hubby and mother in law both loved them. Next time Ill use flour tortillas. I don't really like the corn ones. We will be making this again for sure.
Very easy and a great idea, especially for little ones that are picky eaters. Each "pizza" can be dressed to individual liking. I skipped heating them in the skillet and put them straight in the oven toppings and all! Delicious!
Tostadas/Mexican Pizza same as Tacos from back in the day are now called burritos. It all gets anglicized. But they are all good.
Added refried beans and meat to bottom layer and salsa and cheese to top layer... Very good!
Used shredded chicken instead of ground beef since it's what I had on hand and jalapeños instead of diced green chillies because it's what I had. Easy to prepare hope my kids like it. New review to follow
I changed the recipe a little bit, but overall it was the close to the same thing. I fried flour tortillas instead of corn with olive oil. I put a tortilla down on a baking pan and added meat then beans and then another tortilla shell and then meat then beans and then another tortilla shell. It was a triple decker! Then I added cheese on top with olives and we ate it with sour cream. It was so delcious! Every last bite was gone!
Thanks for sharing. Almost like a taco bell mexican pizza :)
These are a snap to make and so easy to customize - everyone can add their own toppings. We deleted the avocado and olives. Great, simple, weeknight meal.
Absolutely delicious! A new favorite in our home, and a nice change from plain old tacos.
This was great tasting, but I needed to use more tortillas.
Make sure you really cook the tortillas or it will not work. I tried doubling the layors like at T-Bell and they were really good.
I'm a huge Mexican food fan, but my husband gets tired of the old stand by's. This was a huge hit at my house! Even my 2 and 4 yr old's ate it! I love that it's so versatile. Maybe for chicken, bake the tortillas in the oven first (to crisp up), then add beans, chicken, and cheese and just bake for an additional few minutes to melt the cheese, but not so long that the chicken dries out. Top with your favorites and voila! Yum!
Very easy to make. I added onions to the ground beef and didn't leave it in the oven as long. I added fresh cut up jalapenos and left out the green chilies. The whole family liked it and it was delicious!
Great recipe - better than Taco Bell!
Very Delicous!!!
Delicious! I used Azteca taco salad shells and just cut them in half, laid them flat, and baked as directed for my top and bottom. A lot less work and DELICIOUS! Will definitely make again.
Yummy! I had to cook my tortillas a little longer to get them crunchy.
Delicious!!!! I didn't fry my tortillas prior to baking, and there were no problems. Still came out of the oven nice and crispy. Very filling, and I liked it much better than the single tortilla version. It's just like a nice deep dish pizza.
Try this recipie many times, prepared in several diffrent ways. Found the best variation was on reagular pizza dough. My family thought that the corn tortillas were to crispy.
Sorry, my husband and I both agreed, this one was not tasty and didn't remind us of Mexican pizza at all.
This seemed like so many steps, but it was worth it...Thanks
Very good, even my picky 5 year old ate it. I followed the instructions exactly, however, we ate ours plain....oh, We like our tortillas cripy so let them fry just a bit longer than 15 seconds on each side - if you also like cripy. Thanks for sharing..yum yum Have Fun Cooking.
My only change was to use flour tortillas (our preference.) Otherwise I made exactly as stated and my family gave very high reviews. Great recipe!
So easy and everyone loves it. It makes a nice change from ordinary tacos.
We baked the refried beans in the tortillas and with the toppings we did a line of you put on your own what you want.... It went over extremely well, something different and tasted way better than Taco Bell 's.
Delish!
One of our favorites! I use the pre-packaged tostada shells to make it easy. I stack two of them together, top with tomatoes, and cut into four slices with a pizza cutter. We will always have this in our rotation, as the kids request it often!
Since I like things really spicy, I added cayenne pepper and chili powder to the meat mixture and used spicy jalepeno refried beans. I also drizzled some Macayo's hot sauce over the top of the pizza. Like other, I layered the ingredients to make a more filling pizza. Very yummy!
