Mexican Pizza I

Mexican Pizzas are delicious corn tortillas topped with beans, beef and all the delicious taco toppings you can imagine! They can be cut into wedges and served as an appetizer or left whole and served as a main dish.

By suesue

Recipe Summary

prep:
17 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 pizzas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the refried beans.

  • In a large skillet, brown the ground beef. Stir in the seasoning packet.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place a small amount of vegetable oil in a large skillet. Let the oil heat, then place one corn tortilla in the skillet. After 15 seconds, flip the tortilla over and let it fry another 15 seconds. Repeat this process with the remaining tortillas, letting them drain on paper towels once they have been heated. When the tortillas have drained, arrange them on a cookie sheet.

  • Spread a thin layer of beans on the tortillas, followed by a layer of beef, and cheese.

  • Bake the tortillas in the preheated oven for 20 to 30 minutes. Slice the tortillas into wedges and arrange them on plates or a serving platter and garnish them with the sour cream, tomatoes, green onions, chiles, avocado, and olives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
770 calories; protein 42.1g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 48.1g; cholesterol 149.7mg; sodium 1542.4mg. Full Nutrition
