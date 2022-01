Zucchini-Lemon Sorbet

I was looking for ways to use up fresh zucchini & summer squash (aren't we all?!) so I had to try this.... It's great! I used yellow squash instead of zucchini and lime instead of lemon. At first I was concerned that the recipe doesn't specify exactly how much squash to use (size of squash can vary greatly!) but I think the measured amounts aren't critical here - just go by taste. My husband who doesn't like to eat anything weird said it was the best sorbet he ever tasted. We actually made two batches... the first batch we did not strain the pulp out (why waste the zucchini was my thinking)... It tasted fine but took over a day to freeze to a scoopable texture. IT'S IMPORTANT TO USE FRESH SQUEEZED lemon/lime and freshly grated zest for best flavor. (When grating fresh zest be very careful not to grate too deeply because the white part is bitter. A microplane grater really helps.) Also do not add too much zest to the recipe or it can taste too intense. The amount stated in the recipe is perfect.