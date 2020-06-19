Zucchini-Lemon Sorbet

1 of 7

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for ways to use up fresh zucchini & summer squash (aren't we all?!) so I had to try this.... It's great! I used yellow squash instead of zucchini and lime instead of lemon. At first I was concerned that the recipe doesn't specify exactly how much squash to use (size of squash can vary greatly!) but I think the measured amounts aren't critical here - just go by taste. My husband who doesn't like to eat anything weird said it was the best sorbet he ever tasted. We actually made two batches... the first batch we did not strain the pulp out (why waste the zucchini was my thinking)... It tasted fine but took over a day to freeze to a scoopable texture. IT'S IMPORTANT TO USE FRESH SQUEEZED lemon/lime and freshly grated zest for best flavor. (When grating fresh zest be very careful not to grate too deeply because the white part is bitter. A microplane grater really helps.) Also do not add too much zest to the recipe or it can taste too intense. The amount stated in the recipe is perfect. Helpful (37)

Rating: 3 stars The mixture wasn't at all juicy after blending so I did what another reviewer suggested and did not strain out the pulp before freezing. The lemon and mint go well together and the sweetness was just right but I didn't love the texture. I thought about thawing straining and refreezing but I don't think I'd get enough liquid out of the pulp to bother. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I had a friend give me a giant zucchini and was looking for some fun stuff to do with it. I was pretty excited to try this recipe besides if I can get my little man to eat veggies for dessert I'm stoked. I made a few modifications to the recipe. I filled my blender with peeled and seeded zucchini added 3/4 c lime juice about 2 t lime zest and 1/2 c fresh local honey. Blended strained and froze. I omitted the mint as I didn't have any on hand. It came out perfectly tart and very refreshing for the hot summer nights. Nicely balanced and my little man LOVED IT! Had a few other friends try it before I told them what was in it and the consensus came back with an astounding "NOM!" followed by "Really? Zucchini?" Definitely going to add this one to my recipe box! Helpful (13)