Tasty Bake Chicken

Rating: 4.18 stars
56 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This dish is quick and easy for the busy mom or the working woman or man. My husband and I love it and have it often. So do my family members and friends that I've given it to. You will just have to try it to see. Serve with your favorite pasta or rice dish and a tossed salad, if desired.

By Helen

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Empty contents of salad dressing mix package into a small bowl. Add water and mix well, then stir in olive oil and mix again. Note: DO NOT add vinegar as per package instructions.

  • Place chicken breasts 'wrong side up' in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Put 1/2 teaspoon of the dressing mixture on each breast and spread over the surface.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 15 to 25 minutes, depending on the size of the breasts. Turn breasts over and spoon remaining mixture on to the topside. Bake for another 15 to 20 minutes, or until tops are golden brown and chicken is cooked through (juices run clear).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 82.5mg; sodium 863.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (56)

Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2006
This is a great recipe. I loved it as is but my husband hated the bone-in chicken. I tried it again with boneless chicken and reduced cooking time by about five minutes and it turned out great too. Read More
Helpful
(28)

Ronnetta Williams
Rating: 3 stars
06/23/2003
This was okay. I used breast tenders instead of bone in chicken. The flavor didn't pack the punch for which I was hoping. My fiance liked it though and he rarely likes anything. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
TINKERBELL926
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2005
GREAT...I USED BONELESS CHICKEN BREASTS INSTEAD OF BONE-IN. INSTEAD OF TWO TABLESPOONS OLIVE OIL I USED FAT FREE ITALIAN DRESSING...I WILL BE MAKING THESE AGAIN. Read More
Helpful
(19)
KDRICCI
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
Loved it! And so did my husband. Easy and delicious. Read More
Helpful
(10)
SHEILAR73
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2005
This is a good simple recipe. I was worried my picky 6 year old would turn his nose up at it but actually went back for seconds. Winner in my book. There is nothing fancy about this recipe that will make you go "wow" but you know not every dinner needs to be a "wow" one. I'll make this again no doubt. Read More
Helpful
(7)
dlgree6
Rating: 4 stars
10/05/2005
This was really good. I used low fat italian dressing rather than the olive oil. I also marinated it for about an hour and I thought the chicken was very flavorful. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Dyner
Rating: 4 stars
04/27/2006
Very basic recipe so I added some white wine for more flavor. Keep basting and then use the sauce for a gravy. Read More
Helpful
(4)
tasha
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2008
great easy weekday meal. not too fattening cheap ingredients speedy prep and tastes pretty good. Read More
Helpful
(3)
AMELIA9680
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2004
Very easy and pretty with yellow saffron rice! Read More
Helpful
(3)
