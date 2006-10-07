Tasty Bake Chicken
This dish is quick and easy for the busy mom or the working woman or man. My husband and I love it and have it often. So do my family members and friends that I've given it to. You will just have to try it to see. Serve with your favorite pasta or rice dish and a tossed salad, if desired.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 82.5mg; sodium 863.8mg. Full Nutrition