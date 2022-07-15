Christmas Pie

This creamy pie with a coconut meringue topping is a tradition in my family. My grandmother started making this pie one Christmas and it was a standby from that point on. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.

By GAYFARRAR

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour cold water into a small bowl. Sprinkle gelatin on top of water and allow it to soften for 5 minutes.

  • In a medium saucepan, mix together 1/2 cup sugar, flour, and milk. Cook over medium heat until mixture thickens and boils, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 5 minutes. Cool slightly. Stir in gelatin mixture and allow to cool completely.

  • In a large glass or metal bowl, beat egg whites until foamy. Add cream of tartar. Continue to beat while gradually adding 1/2 cup sugar, until stiff peaks form. Fold in whipped topping, coconut, and almond extract.

  • Pour cooled milk mixture into pastry shell. Top with meringue mixture. Refrigerate pie for at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 175.2mg. Full Nutrition
