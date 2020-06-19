Roasted Garlic Dip

1 of 27

Rating: 5 stars I absolutely loved this! Of course I love garlic though. But which made it ten times better was adding a little parmesan cheese to the top and baking at 400 degrees for like 10 minutes just to warm it through, then served with brucshetta and avacado! to die for! MMMM thank you for sharing this recipe! Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars very good! def gets better as it sits. I really thought it needed another flavor component, but wasn't sure what and all my friends loved it so I didn't add anything. Instead of nestling the garlic in foil, I plopped them in a muffin tin and it held them perfectly. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't expect how it was going to look, but don't let that fool you! The dip was awesome! Definitely would make this again! Great dip to entertain with. Serve with crackers, pita chips, or baguette bread. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars EXCELLENT!!! I forgot the green onion when I went shopping .... and it could only improve on the already great flavor, many thanks for this great recipe! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I will make this again (and again and again and...) with a few changes: less salt and more green onions. I did substitute 6oz plain nonfat greek yogurt in place of the sour cream. I thought the texture was perfect and the garlic flavor which I expected to be overpowering was just right. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I used balsamic instead of Wine vinegar. It was so good. It adds a nice tang. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars I thought the sour cream and mayo really hid the rich garlic flavor. I would add less of those and let the garlic make more of a statement flavor that you would expect from a garlic dip. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good. I was looking for something a little different for a Thanksgiving appetizer. I did put a little finely chopped red radish in it and my 3-1/2 year old grandson loved it as did the adults. Helpful (4)