Roasted Garlic Dip

Rating: 4.65 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Great with london broil or any meat. Delicious with potatoes as well!

By chase

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 1/4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cut off the top of the head of garlic to expose the cloves, trimming about 1/4 inch off of the top of each clove. You may need to trim individual cloves along the sides of the head. Brush the cut cloves with a small amount of olive oil, then nestle the head into a piece of aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the cloves are tender and nicely browned, about 1 hour. Remove, and allow to cool to room temperature.

  • Once cool, squeeze the garlic cloves out of their skins and into a mixing bowl. Mash well with a wire whisk, then add the sour cream, mayonnaise, green onions, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Whisk until evenly blended, then refrigerate 2 to 4 hours to allow the flavors to blend.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 7.1mg; sodium 156.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (27)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

jfly86
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2011
I absolutely loved this! Of course I love garlic though. But which made it ten times better was adding a little parmesan cheese to the top and baking at 400 degrees for like 10 minutes just to warm it through, then served with brucshetta and avacado! to die for! MMMM thank you for sharing this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(32)

Most helpful critical review

MelissaRN
Rating: 3 stars
03/17/2011
I thought the sour cream and mayo really hid the rich garlic flavor. I would add less of those and let the garlic make more of a statement flavor that you would expect from a garlic dip. Read More
Helpful
(6)
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
jfly86
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2011
I absolutely loved this! Of course I love garlic though. But which made it ten times better was adding a little parmesan cheese to the top and baking at 400 degrees for like 10 minutes just to warm it through, then served with brucshetta and avacado! to die for! MMMM thank you for sharing this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(32)
Branflakes
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2010
very good! def gets better as it sits. I really thought it needed another flavor component, but wasn't sure what and all my friends loved it so I didn't add anything. Instead of nestling the garlic in foil, I plopped them in a muffin tin and it held them perfectly. Read More
Helpful
(30)
Angie P
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2009
I didn't expect how it was going to look, but don't let that fool you! The dip was awesome! Definitely would make this again! Great dip to entertain with. Serve with crackers, pita chips, or baguette bread. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Advertisement
Mary
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2010
EXCELLENT!!! I forgot the green onion when I went shopping .... and it could only improve on the already great flavor, many thanks for this great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(8)
mrs.embee
Rating: 4 stars
09/11/2011
I will make this again (and again and again and...) with a few changes: less salt and more green onions. I did substitute 6oz plain nonfat greek yogurt in place of the sour cream. I thought the texture was perfect and the garlic flavor which I expected to be overpowering was just right. Read More
Helpful
(8)
pmmac
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2011
I used balsamic instead of Wine vinegar. It was so good. It adds a nice tang. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
MelissaRN
Rating: 3 stars
03/17/2011
I thought the sour cream and mayo really hid the rich garlic flavor. I would add less of those and let the garlic make more of a statement flavor that you would expect from a garlic dip. Read More
Helpful
(6)
SullivanSpecials
Rating: 4 stars
01/04/2010
This was very good. I was looking for something a little different for a Thanksgiving appetizer. I did put a little finely chopped red radish in it and my 3-1/2 year old grandson loved it as did the adults. Read More
Helpful
(4)
TICKLEGRASS
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2010
This is AMAZING!!! I didn't have sour cream on hand so I used plain yogurt. It turned out so yummy and can only imagine how much better it would be with sour cream. Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022