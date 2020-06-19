Dessertlover's Classic Caramel Sauce

This is your basic caramel sauce, nothing fancy. In my opinion, a good starter recipe to maybe change to your liking afterwards.

By Karin Martinez

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring the water, sugar, and butter to a simmer in a saucepan over medium heat. Do not stir the mixture until the sugar has completely dissolved in the water. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the caramel has turned golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes.n

  • Carefully pour in a slow, steady stream of cream into the caramel while stirring constantly. The hot caramel will boil vigorously when the cream is added and solidify in areas. Add the vanilla extract and salt. Continue stirring over low heat until the caramel is smooth and creamy, 5 to 10 minutes more. Allow to cool for at least half an hour before using.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 29.3mg; sodium 7.4mg. Full Nutrition
