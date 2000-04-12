Camotes al Horno (Baked Yams)

A traditional dish from Puebla, Mexico, Camotes al Horno has the sweet simplicity of baked yams with butter, honey and sugar. Serve as a sweet treat on their own, or try them in combination with savory meat dishes for an interesting mix of flavors.
My family liked this simple recipe. I even simplified it more by cutting the potatoes into scalloped slices after they were boiled, and just drizzling the ingredients over them. I then baked them in the oven until hot. They were very moist.
i like this recipe because it's a new way for me to make yams while keeping them semi-healthy & recognizable (not a mashed casserole with excessive trimmings). i made a half recipe, boiled my tubers until they had a little give to them then took the hint from the 1/14/04 reviewer & cut my yams into scallops before baking them. that worked well for presentation purposes as this was a side dish for our thanksgiving dinner. next time we'll try them whole. thanks alenita!
I didn't care for these much when I first had them. Then I forgot a couple of cut up yams in the oven (worst thing I could do) but after about half an hour, when I realized my mistake, I tasted absolutely delicious yams. Never tasted as good. These need to be baked longer. Fabulous. Thanks. Even my 6 month old loved the creamy insides:)
I have got to learn to read all the reviews before making a dish! My yam was too large so I cut it into 1 1/2" to 2" slices. I had to boil them for over 20 minutes before they were tender. I baked them as directed, but found them way underdone. Then I read the reviews. So I baked them more... and then some more. Finally I just ended up mashing and covering them with honey, sugar, cinnamon, and whipped cream. I guess I just don't like the natural flavor of yams.
My hubby who doesn't eat yams or sweet potatoes loved this. My kids, well, not so much. I went pretty easy on the toppings, so maybe next time, I will put a bit more. I baked my yams in a 350 oven for over an hour, and they were still firm in the thicker spots. We shared one that was done, I left the others in the oven until soft, and now I have lunch for the next few days. Easy to transport, nutritious, and easy to reheat, even tastes good cold.
We loved this recipe! I baked the yams in the microwave, instead of boiling them, so they were done when I put them in the oven. I baked them at 350° for about 20 minutes. I'll be making these again. Yumm!
I loved it , people in other reviews apparently don't know how to check them to see if there done boiling before going to the stove and then to check them when they come out of the oven , its not hard people , I give it 2 thumbs up :-)
This is how my grandmother used to make them and then it was my Mom. Now this is typically how I eat camotes. Yumm!
bjoelle
Rating: 4 stars
03/20/2012
Good idea to boil them before roasting - but the times, at least for me, were off. I had to microwave them to finish them off :( I repeated this recipe tonight and increased the oven temp to 300 degrees and boiled them a few minutes longer -- perfect! and tasty!
These are fabulous and so easy. Poke a few holes in them with a sharp fork and cook in the microwave, rather than boiling. Cook until the fork goes into them easily and then add the butter, sugar and honey and finish them off in the oven at 350 for about 15-20 minutes. Yummy!
I baked 2 small yams in the microwave until just soft. I then cut them open added butter and baked for25 min . in the oven at 350. When I took them out of the oven I added 1 t. of honey. They were so good that we decided to stop buying frozen sweet potatu fries and buy more fresh sweet potatoes. Thanks for the recipe.
This is an easy recipe and very tasty! I microwaved 4 medium sized sweet potatoes until 3/4 ways cooked. I split the sweet potato across length wise and added a tbsp of butter and a teaspoon of brown sugar in each one. I also sprinkled cinnamon on top. I omitted the honey because I thought it would be too sweet! Back on 350 for about 15 minutes until the butter is melted and the sweet potato is cooked through. My family loved it! I would avoid boiling the sweet potatoes!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.