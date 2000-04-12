Camotes al Horno (Baked Yams)

A traditional dish from Puebla, Mexico, Camotes al Horno has the sweet simplicity of baked yams with butter, honey and sugar. Serve as a sweet treat on their own, or try them in combination with savory meat dishes for an interesting mix of flavors.

By Alenita

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).

  • Place yams in a large pot of lightly salted, boiling water and cook for about 10 minutes, or until tender. Drain.

  • Arrange the yams in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Cut a slit down the middle of each one and dab 1 tablespoon of butter in each.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 5 to 10 minutes, or until golden. Spoon 1 teaspoon honey into each yam, sprinkle each with sugar and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
546 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 105.8g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 113.6mg. Full Nutrition
