Quick Chicken Mole

This is a microwave version of Mole Poblano, which consists of chicken in a dark, spicy chocolaty sauce full of nuts and sesame seeds. Most traditional mole recipes require several hours of preparation and cooking time; this version is for those of us who have limited time for cooking! Muy bien!
!Que bueno! My husband is a huge fan of mole. I've tried several recipes, but none were a hit with him or compared with restaurant moles. He LOVES this recipe. The only changes I would make next time would be to cut the amount of almonds in half and 1 less TBS of chili pepper flakes. I baked the chicken with the sauce (instead of doing it in the microwave) and served it over sticky white rice. This is a huge time saver from the recipes that take hours to prepare...and we like the taste of this one MUCH better. Thank you!!
The first time we made this it was pretty good, but subsequent times, we did not like it. My husband and I LOVE mole, but this recipe just doesn't cut it. We will have to keep looking for a winner. A big plus though is how quick this recipe is.
I simmered the sauce on the stove and sliced the chicken and fried it till just cooked. Turned out very well. Not exactly the strong chocolate mole I love from Mexico, but close, and much faster. Satisfied my craving for mole that night, and all ingredients were on hand in the pantry.
No matter what recipe I come across, theres always going to be a missing ingredient. I didn't have bay leaves, ground cloves,chicken broth,anise seed,dried red chile pepper, sesame seeds, slivered almonds,Mexican chocolate nor white bread, and so I had to improvise with the stuff I did have: soup base, water, chile powder: varies how hot you want it, 2 t. sesame seed oil, 6 to 8 whole cloves, and 50g semi sweet chocolate, and 1 T. chili flakes,3 sugar cubes, and salt, and remaining ingredients listed for this recipe. I cooked it on a stove in a good size pan. I made it for my hasband and he loves it so much I made it the following day. Thank You for this recipe.
I decided to make this recipe in a saucepan rather than the microwave, mostly because my casserole dish is too large to fit in my microwave. I changed the proportions of some of the ingredients, as well. I added extra tomato sauce, and doubled most of the recipe (made for 7 people rather than 4). It was my first attempt at a mole sauce, so overall I am very pleased. Thanks for the recipe!
this was nice. My first time to make mole. It was a little too spicy (hot) and I'm not afraid of heat,next time i'll just keep adding slowly till a get a heat I can handle.I also added 2 TBS more chocolate ( I used hershey's baking choc.It's not the same but I had no options).In our home we added a little peanut butter. Gives it a nice taste and is soposed to bring the heat down. I just like the over all flavor it gives. Thanks for posting.
I just needed the sauce part. I don't care for mole but made it for family. I liked that I could update spices (add cumin seed, a few spoons of Verdi sauce, 3 cubes sugar, sans almond & reduced chocolate. I had chipotle peppers in fridge, along with a few drips & drops of Sirracha. I took advice from other reviews and finished with a sauce that even I enjoyed. Served over tamales.
