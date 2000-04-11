Quick Chicken Mole

This is a microwave version of Mole Poblano, which consists of chicken in a dark, spicy chocolaty sauce full of nuts and sesame seeds. Most traditional mole recipes require several hours of preparation and cooking time; this version is for those of us who have limited time for cooking! Muy bien!

By Alenita

15 mins
30 mins
45 mins
4
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place butter, onion and garlic in a 3 quart microwave safe casserole dish. Cover and microwave on low for 2 to 3 minutes, or until butter is melted and onion is starting to soften.

  • Mix in the bay leaf, peppercorns, cloves, tomato sauce, chicken broth, anise seeds, cinnamon, sugar, red pepper flakes, sesame seeds, almonds and bread. Cover and microwave on high for 10 minutes, stirring after 5 minutes.

  • Stir in chocolate until it is melted, then add chicken pieces, coating each piece with mole sauce. Cover and microwave on high for about 30 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear (meat will be starting to fall away from the bone). Note: While cooking chicken, rearrange pieces after 10 and 20 minutes to ensure even cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1235 calories; protein 90.6g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 85.4g; cholesterol 355.8mg; sodium 727.3mg. Full Nutrition
