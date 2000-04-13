Egg Salad in Squash Boats
Yellow squash is hollowed out and filled with egg salad. A great way to use leftover Easter eggs.
I read over the ingredient list and then read the reviews (all negative up to this point) and was determined to see if this could possibly be as bad as others made it out to be. The only one change I made is that instead of blanching the squash in boiling water I chose to put it sliced side down in a skillet until it got some char on it. The green olive was a tad overpowering but other than that I honestly thought this recipe was really good. Most egg salads have way too much mayo going on in my opinion and this was just right. I think this would be good with black olives as well but then you would lose the tang that the green olives brings. Maybe if you were to use black, you could swap out 1 of the tablespoons of mayo for yellow mustard? I don't know but what I do know is that this recipe deserves a better rating that what it has. The salad is flavorful and full of crunch and pairs nicely with plain old boring squash. I think this would work very nicely in avocado cups too. Just my two cents...Read More
No Thank You!!Read More
I had high hopes for this recipe because the egg salad had so many yummy ingredients, but eating the salad along with the squash made it all really bland. I have a lot of leftovers, so I am going to remove the egg salad and add more chopped eggs and other ingredients and eat it with bread.
Too much spice!!
Sorry,I didn't care for it.
