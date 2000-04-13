Egg Salad in Squash Boats

2.5
6 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

Yellow squash is hollowed out and filled with egg salad. A great way to use leftover Easter eggs.

Recipe by Rosemary Johnson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 min
additional:
4 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Cut squash in half lengthwise. Remove and discard pulp. Blanch squash halves by putting in boiling water for about 30 seconds. Plunge squash in ice water to stop cooking.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine chopped eggs, celery, red pepper, sliced green olives, shredded cheese, basil, dill and mayonnaise. Season with cayenne and seasoned salt. Mix well.

  • Spoon egg mixture into squash halves, mounding if necessary. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled thoroughly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 10g; cholesterol 148mg; sodium 283.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022