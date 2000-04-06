Ham Stir Fry with Couscous

The traditional Easter meat with a traditional Middle East pasta, stir fried with veggies and then simmered with a chicken broth mixture. Ham stir fry? Yes, indeed! Ham leftovers never had it so good. Everyone who has tried this has loved this savory stir fry.

By STEPHNDON

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Make Couscous: In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil. Stir in couscous, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, until fluffy. Cover and set aside.

  • In a small bowl, combine broth, cornstarch, soy sauce, brown sugar and ginger. Mix together and set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet or wok. Add garlic, broccoli, cauliflower and carrot; stir-fry for 7 to 8 minutes or until crisp-tender (add water as needed if pan gets too dry).

  • Stir broth mixture and pour over vegetable mixture in skillet, then stir in ham and water chestnuts. Cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in almonds. Serve stir fry over hot couscous.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 11.2mg; sodium 994.3mg. Full Nutrition
