Ham Stir Fry with Couscous

The traditional Easter meat with a traditional Middle East pasta, stir fried with veggies and then simmered with a chicken broth mixture. Ham stir fry? Yes, indeed! Ham leftovers never had it so good. Everyone who has tried this has loved this savory stir fry.
Do not put in the water chestnuts or the almonds. I love almonds and even though there's only 2 tbsp. of it, everytime I took a bite, that's all I could taste. The ham was great in it, I put much more because I feared that all I would taste were the vegetables. Also use caution if you add a little bit of water. It will start sizzling and you could get a minor burn.(You don't even need to add water ) Other than that I think you'll enjoy it. Even though I HATE cooked broccoli, I could barely tell it was broccoli.
This is a colorful, simple, delicious dish. It would be very good served over rice too. We omitted the almonds because of allergies, and the kids would have done better without the water chestnuts, but I loved them. I'm definitely going to make that one again.
Great recipe when your tired of the same old stuff for dinner. I used a pre-packaged fresh brocoli and carrot stir fry (obviously left out the sauce). Left out water chestnuts because I just couldn't find them. I only used 2 tablespoons of cornstartch. I thought 1/4 cup was a lot. I dilute my cornstartch with a few tablespoons of very cold water before adding to any recipe. That way you don't use as much and aviod it from turning to sludge later!
This was a very good supper my kids all loved it. I did change it a bit. I used brown rice instead of couscous and I omitted the sugar water chestnuts and almonds. It was very tasty and I will make it again. Thanks.
I made this to try since I never had couscous before. It was alright but it was too bitter for me. I really liked the ham and couscous conbination. If you try this recipe maybe leave out the veggies for a not so healthy version.
We served this atop basmati rice instead of couscous, and I am quite certain that was a good choice. Additionally, as my daughter has a ginger allergy, I substituted paprika for ginger and used a soy substitute from this site for the soy (Mom & daughter both cannot eat soy). Everyone agreed this was THE best stirfry they'd ever had (& I stirfry often!). The soy sub had a little molasses in it, which added a really gentle sweetness to the brown sugar, and the ham we used was an apple smoked ham from Trader Joes. Without the water chestnuts on the pantry shelf, we did miss that little extra crunch, and will add it next time. Yes, there will be a next time. YUM! Thanks!!
I was trying to use the leftover ham and only ingredients that I had in the house. I was in the mood for fried rice so here's what I did: I put about 4 c. of cooked jasmine rice, all of the ingredients for the sauce in with the garlic cooked in oil. I stirred it and added chopped ham. I left out all of the veggies, the water chestnuts, and the almonds (although I probably would enjoy the almonds). I also added about 3/4 c. of raisins. It was sweet but we all enjoyed it this way, especially the kids!
The only substitution I made was to use a veggie stir-fry mix instead of the broccoli/cauliflower mix. I also used rice instead of couscous because my boyfriend doesn't care for couscous. Didn't change anything else. The dish was good, although not stellar. The sauce was nicely sweet (good with the ham) and thick, but maybe a bit too thick. I think I'd add a little less cornstarch next time. The dish was tasty and VERY quick so I would make again, although I might try it with chicken next time.
I made this exactly as the recipe calls for and it was just ok. I had to add salt, pepper, garlic powder and ground red pepper to give it more flavor as it was too bland without it. Sorry but I will not be making this again.
Just what I was looking for! Needed a recipe for ham with lots of vegetables and this foot the bill perfectly. I followed the other reviewers suggestions in using only half the brown sugar and no water chestnuts or almonds (didn't have them anyway). The sauce was delicious! I used a capri vegetable mix (zuchinni, yellow squash, green beans, carrots) which worked out well. I used orzo pasta which I wouldn't recommend, but it was fine. Next time will try couscous or rice.
My fiance and I loved this recipe! It was fast and tasted really good! I used stir-fry sauce instead of soy sauce and all broccoli instead of a cauliflower and broccoli mix. I added more ham than needed also and a few more waterchestnuts as well. This was really good and we will be making it again!!
i tried this out for the very 1st time..i followed some of the reviews tips of cutting down on the cornstarch as well as the brown sugar.it was great. i loved it,my family loved it. :) great way of using up ham from thnaksgiving,or just to try a different dish with ham..next time i make this again i will add snow peas,& mushrooms.(i suggest not putting in green peppers as the taste may over power the flavors.will look foward to making it again,wether with couscous or rice. :)
I would have given it 5 stars because my family really liked it and the flavor was good. I had to make one substitution - I used minced ginger because I did not have ground but I think the minced enhanced the flavor more. The only reason I did not give it a 5 star rating is because I felt there was a little too much corn starch. I read another reviewers comments about the same before making but wanted to try it as described first. It is definitely going in my recipe box and I will make again soon (with a little less corn starch)! Love the flavor!
This is very good exactly as printed. The second time I made it, I served it over rice, and increased the heat a bit by using fresh (grated) ginger root (rather than the powdered ginger), tossed in a hot chinese pepper with the vegetables (remove it before serving!), and used dry-roasted unsalted peanuts instead of the almonds. Made a great dish!
We thought it was fine, but I wouldn't make it again. Kind of boring, and the sauce was too thick- which may have been a mistake on my part? We do prefer spicy food though, so that may be why we didn't care for it too much.
