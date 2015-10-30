Pea and Cauliflower Salad

1 of 16

Rating: 5 stars This salad is so refreshing. It surprised me how easy it was to make but even more how tasty it is. This will be made at my house a lot during the summer. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good - next time I'll use a homemade ranch salad dressing as the bottled one I used left a little to be desired. I broke my cauliflower into very small pieces to make it easier to get a little of everything on one fork and I also used Spanish pimento-stuffed olives and the red added nice color. Next time I think I'll add some chopped red pepper for more color and I think KyminNM had a great idea to add edamame - that would be fabulous in this! Still this is a nice change-of-pace salad particularly for us cauliflower lovers! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful recipe I added sliced heart of palm as well and it was a nice addition! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars This was a nice combination of flavors. I mixed some edamame in with the peas and it was a great addition. I made my own ranch with cashew butter and instead of yogurt I mixed it with about a tablespoon of sour cream. The cauliflower was too much texture though--it was too hard to get everything in one bite. I'd make this again without it and add more edamame. The green olives are a must. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was pretty good. I thought the yougurt-ranch dressing was a little thick so I added some olive juice to it to thin it out. I also didn't have any cashews so I used almonds instead. They were good for crunch but I think the cashews would have done quite a bit for the flavor. I'd like to make again because I thought this was different but overall I thought it needed just a little bit more flavor. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Very good! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars This tastes very good. I only had canned peas but it worked out fine. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Quite good. I made it exactly as written. Great way to use up extra plain yogurt. Helpful (2)