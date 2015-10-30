Pea and Cauliflower Salad

Rating: 4.25 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This crunchy salad is easy to make.

By Jessica

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Mix the peas, cauliflower, olives, and celery together in a large bowl.

  • Whisk the ranch dressing, yogurt, and garlic powder together in a small bowl. Pour over pea mixture, and stir until ingredients are evenly coated. Sprinkle cashews on top just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 2.1mg; sodium 354.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Reviews:
LisaT
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2009
This salad is so refreshing. It surprised me how easy it was to make but even more how tasty it is. This will be made at my house a lot during the summer. Read More
ChristineM
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2010
This was pretty good - next time I'll use a homemade ranch salad dressing as the bottled one I used left a little to be desired. I broke my cauliflower into very small pieces to make it easier to get a little of everything on one fork and I also used Spanish pimento-stuffed olives and the red added nice color. Next time I think I'll add some chopped red pepper for more color and I think KyminNM had a great idea to add edamame - that would be fabulous in this! Still this is a nice change-of-pace salad particularly for us cauliflower lovers! Read More
Jessica
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2008
Wonderful recipe I added sliced heart of palm as well and it was a nice addition! Read More
Kym Cox Surridge
Rating: 4 stars
05/01/2009
This was a nice combination of flavors. I mixed some edamame in with the peas and it was a great addition. I made my own ranch with cashew butter and instead of yogurt I mixed it with about a tablespoon of sour cream. The cauliflower was too much texture though--it was too hard to get everything in one bite. I'd make this again without it and add more edamame. The green olives are a must. Read More
Christy Dolezalek Morris
Rating: 4 stars
05/18/2009
This recipe was pretty good. I thought the yougurt-ranch dressing was a little thick so I added some olive juice to it to thin it out. I also didn't have any cashews so I used almonds instead. They were good for crunch but I think the cashews would have done quite a bit for the flavor. I'd like to make again because I thought this was different but overall I thought it needed just a little bit more flavor. Read More
Fran Thibodeau
Rating: 4 stars
11/27/2011
Very good! Read More
Jennifer
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2009
This tastes very good. I only had canned peas but it worked out fine. Read More
BrewCrew
Rating: 4 stars
10/24/2013
Quite good. I made it exactly as written. Great way to use up extra plain yogurt. Read More
Leesa Singer
Rating: 4 stars
04/09/2014
Yummy! Read More
