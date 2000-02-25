Grilled Marinated Salmon

My husband goes fishing, so I had to get creative with whatever he brings home. This is grilled salmon in a tasty, homemade marinade. Serve with potato and a salad.

By Jeana

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, oil, mustard powder, ginger and ground black pepper.

  • Place the salmon in a shallow, nonporous dish and pour the marinade over the salmon. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, turning occasionally.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium high heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Grill the fish for about 3 to 4 minutes per side, or to desired doneness.

396 calories; protein 46.4g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 125.9mg; sodium 1002.4mg. Full Nutrition
