Grilled Marinated Salmon
My husband goes fishing, so I had to get creative with whatever he brings home. This is grilled salmon in a tasty, homemade marinade. Serve with potato and a salad.
Excellent, excellent, excellent. This marinade has become a regular in our household. I mix all the ingredients together and bring to a quick boil (on the stove) to allow the sugar to disolve, then cool the marinade (before placing fish in). I have also substitued orange marmalade for the ginger and it turned out just as good. If you marinade the fish overnight it gives it a more powerful flavor. The leftover fish is also excellent the next day and served cold - I have used on top of salad.Read More
The marinade was great and I would use it on other meats. If you are not a fan of salmon, this recipe would probably not change your mind, even with the great marinade.Read More
I can't tell you how many times I've made this for company and got raves for it. My friends all have their own copy of the recipe. It's got a nice bit of zip from the ginger and mustard. The sugar adds a great contrasting sweetness. It's our favorite salmon recipe! Added note: You may want to tweak the marinating time depending on how strong you want that flavor to be vs the salmon flavor. I've always let in marinate longer than the suggested time, but crossed the line when I went for 6+ hours. Too long! Now we marinate it for 1-2 hours usually.
This was a great recipe! I tried it first just as presented, and all but my youngest son liked it. The second time, I substituted the white sugar with brown sugar, and the pepper with minced garlic. With these adjustments, even my youngest raved.
i was concerned that the strong flavours in this recipe might drown the delicate flavour of the salmon, but I was quite wrong. In fact they add to the flavour without masking it. It is quick and simple to prepare (just requires remembering to put the salmon in to marinade an hr before you want to eat) and went down well with everyone!
My son introduced this recipe to us and we were skeptical at first but it was delicious! It has become staple recipe in our home. However, I boiled the remaining marinade and drizzled some of it before serving.
I was planning to make it for lunch the next day, but ate about half of it as soon as I cooked it, YUM!!! My only variations were seasoned rice vinegar & low salt soy sauce. I mixed the marinade the night before to allow the sugar/flavors to blend. I let it marinade for 2 hours, it could have even gone longer. It had a great subtle flavor that didn't overpower the salmon.
We used this over fresh tuna steaks, it was great! We'll definitely use this one again.
This is a very good marinade recipe that does not require a lot of time for preparation (at least the marinade doesn't require overnight).
Pretty good...though not spectacular. I didn't find it overly sweet (as some others) & I do believe the tiny bit of oil called for is necessary to keep the fish moist, but I'm sure could be reduced by half. Next time I'll sub brown sugar instead of gran, & fresh ginger. Definitely needs to marinate at least 2 hours, but more than 4 might be too long(?). I'll probably reserve some marinade & reduce it to create more of a glaze at the end of the grilling time & top with fresh parsley & maybe a squeeze of fresh lime. This recipe IS worth a try, some you may believe it to be 5-star as written or it may inspire you to tweek it a bit to get it to your 5-star taste!
Very good and we all liked this including my 3 year old. Will definetly make again.
Marginally ok. I have other recipes that are much better. I would not make it again.
Just made this one tonight and it was fantastic! Definitely a keeper....my 4 yr old asked for second. I did take the advice of the other reviewer and cookedthe sauce down and allowing it to cool before letting the salmon marinate. Great tip thanks to both of you
For it marinating for only 2 hours this was very well received!!! As it was in the middle of broiling the kitchen smelled just like the marinade, and this was before I poured off the marinade the Salmon was in and brought it to a boil, added a tad corn starch & water and poured 2 tablespoons over the top of the fully cooked, very moist Salmon :- ) Will marinate 4 hours next time and will see how it works out.
Very nice marinade! I did withhold the sugar and used olive oil instead. I used an indoor air cooker at approx. 400 for 10-12 minutes.
Outstanding! My husband and I aren't nuts about salmon, but it's healthy and (if you buy the right kind) reasonably sustainable, so I've been on the lookout for a recipe that sounds as if we might like it. This one is great. I marinated for seven hours, and the salmon flavor came through without being too strong. My husband actually said, "This salmon is amazing. Why didn't you make more?" Thanks so much for sharing, we'll make this again!
I've made this recipe twice and my husband and I absolutely love it. It will be a regular in our household.
This is a very simple and taste recipe. I used brown sugar instead of white. Served with steamed green beans and roasted sweet potatoes.
Great tasting, easy, quick, kid proof!!!
This is an excellent and easy marinade. I made the recipe as directed, using low sodium soy sauce. Marinating the salmon for about two hours, the flavors were perfect and did not overpower the salmon. Great recipe!
Flavor was excellent and this was very easy. I did leave out the oil (is it really necessary?) and used slightly less sugar.
I made this the other night and really enjoyed it. My husband typically doesn't like fish but even he enjoyed this recipe. I used fresh grated gingerroot in the marinade and it was delicious. I will make this again.
This was just OK for our taste. I just dumped all the ingredients in a ziploc and by forcing all the air out it will marinade both sides at the same time. I am going to try this again and replace the rice wine vinegar with my favorite white wine and also replace the sugar with 1 tablespoon of molasses.
Very, very nice marinade. At first I thought the ingredients might be too mild. I thought of substituting fresh ginger for the powdered, sesame oil for vegetable oil (although I did use extra virgin olive oil) and possibly bourbon for the rice wine vinegar. But, without a doubt, I was pleasantly surprised by the original recipe's flavor. The sugar caramelized on the outside of the fillet when grilled and added some crunchiness. Definitely a repeat dish for my family.
This was just ok for me. I wanted to taste the marinade more on the fish and I just didn't. I marinated it all day but maybe overnight would have been better. I added a bit of sesame oil for flavor as well. I think the fish was just too fishy and the marinade could not stand up to the strong flavor of the fish. I may try the marinade on another type of fish, maybe swordfish would be good.
We all loved this receipe! My daughter stoped by as we were griling and we invited her and my two grand children to say for supper. She took one look at the Samon and said" yuck your having an adult dinner". (but stayed anyway) Victoria 6 and Noah 20 months loved the samon, as we all did. Thanks for helping me introduce a new kind of cookout food to my family. JEM
i really liked this marinade. i'm only giving it four stars because i added red pepper flakes and i'm not sure if i would have liked it as much without them. also, i only had seasoned rice wine vinegar so i added less sugar. i only let it marinade for about 2 hours because i found the recipe late in the afternoon and it still added a lot of flavor. i will definately use this again. i really liked the flavor of the rice wine vinegar.
I just made this recipe; didn't change a thing. It's too sweet for me but all in all it's good.
Delicious and easy! Made just as written.
Wow this was suprisingly delicious. I thought it might be boring but it was really good. I only had red wine vinegar and I also used minced onion too. I have a in-door grill that sears and it worked really well. Thanks it is hard to find a recipe for fish.
This was delicious and easy!!!
My husband thought this was very good. I could eat it and I hate fish. We will make this again and again. Thanks for sharing.
Excellent. the longer it is marinated the better..
Moist. I only marinated for 1 1/2 hrs, but next it'll be longer. You did taste the salmon instead of a strong marinade.
My husband & I try to never use oil when we cook. Our salmon turned out very oily. And felt heavy in our stomachs. I'd leave out the oil. Fish has it's own naturally.
Yum! This was so good. I mostly followed the recipe but left out the mustard powder and pepper since I don't like either. I put a dash of garlic powder instead and used brown sugar as someone else suggested. My vinegar was seasoned rice, not rice wine. I don't know if that is the same thing or not. There was a ton of marinade even though I halved the recipe but the salmon was delicious. I'll be making it again. My husband loved it too.
Wonderful taste. Made for lunch today. Followed directions to a "T".
Delicious! I didn't have rice wine vinegar, so I used 1/2 balsamic and 1/2 apple cider vinegars to make the 1/4 cup. It turned out delicious!! Good job!
Really delicious.
This is the best way I have found to make Salmon on the grill. We loved this recipe.
Absolutely superb flavour
Very good. None of the ingredients in the marinade was overwhelming, but blended together for a nice mild flavor. Will keep this recipe.
This was very good and easy. I made this on cedar planks on the grill. Thanks!
We are lucky there is a salmon fisherman in the family! I'm always looking for a new recipe for grilled salmon. This marinade is exceptionally good. I used it on two salmon fillets on the grill with a pan of chips for smoke. Excellent! Will be making it again in a couple of weeks for a family get together.
I cut up a large salmon fillet into serving pieces and marinated the fish for 9 hours in the refrigerator. The grilled fish was tender and the flavor was lovely. Highly recommended!
Quick, easy, good.
Very good! I used the marinade with some fresh caught Mahi and it was excellent. I added a couple dashes of Worcestshire and used olive oil instead of reg oil. Really enjoyed this...
Very tasty and easy to make. It definitely added flavor to the salmon, it was really good, my son even enjoyed it and he's very picky!!!
Mor eginger plus use Honey versus the sugar...
Very flavorful, I used it on Tuna steaks and shrimp and was great.
Wow, made this last night and neither my husband or I liked it. It was WAY too vinegary, and the flavors were very muddy. I won't be making this again.
It was too salty....it would be so much better just to marinate in gourmet sauce....
good - need to let it stay in marinade longer than an hour though
Excellent. My whole family loved it.
This recipe turned my salmon neutral husband into a salmon lover. Easy to prepare and I can see using it on chicken or pork as well.
We had this for dinner tonight and while it was good, it wasn't just oh wow spectacular. I only marinated the salmon for about 45 minutes, maybe I should've left it longer. I would make it again, but I would try something different first. My husband said it was okay but he still prefers the maple-teriyaki style.
This is a great marinade for grilled salmon! I made this today and we loved it! Thank you for a very tasty salmon recipe!
So easy to make. This is my daughter's favorite. She calls is "Sweet Salmon". It is a regular in our household. I have even served cold as a appetizer and it was a hit.
This recipe is fantastic. I have now made it several times and it is perfect everytime. I don´t have rice wine vinegar but used apple vinegar as that what was in my cupboard, also didn´t have ginger one time so put in 3 cloves of minced garlic instaed which was also delicious. Thank you very much.
Instead of dry mustard I used a teaspoon of wasabi powder to give the salmon extra heat. Although I think the other ingredients mellowed out the wasabi, because I got the taste of it with hardly any heat. It was still a really good marinade.
Hi I made this the other night and everyone loved it, I dont care for Salmon but tryed it again still dont like it..its the taste of fish, but big hit with the rest of them.
This was very good. New at cooking fish on grill. Will definitely do again.
We liked, but did not LOVE this recipe. The salmon had an unusually "fishy" flavor (not sure if it was because we used sockeye salmon this time?), so maybe the marinade didn't have a fair showing. May give it another chance someday, but then there are marinades for salmon we like better.
A nice twist on a typical marinade for fish. Now I'll have an alternate to my favorite Hosin and Lime Marinade!
Very good recipe. I used this marinade & wrapped my salmon in cedar paper which I'd soaked in bourbon. I think, personally, I'd prefer a little more of a glaze - maybe adding some maple syrup or teriyaki sauce next time.
Very good!
Great marinade! Really added to the salmon, nice sweet and tangy glaze.
just made this for the first time... whole family loved it! will definitely become our go-to way of cooking salmon.
Loved thus marinade, perfect flavor without hiding the salmon’s true flavor. I was lucky to find some beautiful sockeye salmon, marinated 3 hours and hubs grilled perfectly. Only tweak I made was to use 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil, 1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil. Delicious and highly recommend. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Good but my 9 yr old didn't like it.
This was really good. The four stars is for the original recipe. Second time, I substituted brown sugar for white as others suggested, and whole grain mustard for the ground mustard and it was even better. Although it took more than 3-4 minutes each side and our salmon was only 1 lb. Had it with sautéed Blue Oyster Mushrooms which I had never cooked before. Yum.
I haven't made the basic recipe, but this was really tasty with fresh lemon juice instead of vinegar (1 lemon is about 1/4 cup) and brown instead of white sugar.
Very easy and tasty recipe.
This was ok. Won't make again as I have other recipes that are much better.
omg this is the best samon i have ever made. tastes just like samon i ordered from grand lux for $25! the only changes i made were to use brown sugar and olive oil instead of white sugar and vegetable oil and it was amazing. Im feeling like a chef!
This is an awesome recipe and the marinade is great! I jazzed it up a bit with a clove of minced garlic and a couple green onions.
This is so good. Substituted brown for white sugar and added minced garlic. Ended up marinating for about 3 hours. Cooked the salmon on a soaked cedar plank indirect on a Big Green Egg at about 400 for about 10 minutes without turning. Absolutely delicious.
Did it on the grill with a smoker box and cast iron pan lacking cedar planks. Generally it was very good but lacked something to make it 5 stars. Will try it again changing 1 of 2 things....add a little garlic and or let it marinate a bit longer.
this was very tasty.. made some slight modifications and used this on bone in pork chops.. left out the sugar (we don't like sweet).. subbed 1/2 tsp of black mustard seeds for the 1 tsp mustard powder.. halved the ginger.. subbed 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes for the 1 tsp black pepper and added a splash of sesame oil.. i look forward to trying this on salmon as i'm sure it would work well.. ty for the recipe
This is very good and fast to prepare. Can pan fry salmon too. If you cook the marinade down to a sauce, pour it sparingly over the salmon because it's very strong. A drizzle and it's perfect!
Marinated for almost a day. Great results!
This was a GREAT recipe! My family all raved about it.. After taking the salmon out of the marinade, I decided to throw the asparagus into the marinade for a few minutes before putting it on the grill - amazing! Then grilled the salmon and plated with brown rice for a beautiful delicious meal. Definitely a do-again!
My daughter was coming over for dinner and she just loves her fish so why not salmon? Looked up this recipe and thought man that would be great over a nice salad and boy was it! She ate every bite and so did I! Definitely will be using this recipe again!!!
Everyone loves this recipe. It's the only one I use when fixing salmon!
This was a great marinade for salmon. I will definitely us this again.
