Venus' Chocolate Macadamia Nut Tart

Creamy chocolate paired with smooth caramel and macadamia nuts over a delicious butter tart shell is the ultimate for a Valentine's Dessert.

Recipe by VIVANET

prep:
40 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
3 hrs 10 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 8 inch tart
  • In a large mixing bowl, cream together 1/2 cup softened butter and 1/4 cup sugar until pale, about 3 minutes; beat in egg.

  • In a separate bowl, mix flour and cocoa powder. Using a wooden spoon, stir the dry ingredients into the creamed mixture and gather the dough into a ball. Flatten the dough into a disk and wrap in waxed paper; refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll out chilled dough into a 10 inch round and about 1/4 inch thickness. Transfer dough to an 8 inch tart pan, pressing dough evenly into pan; prick all over with a fork and freeze for 10 minutes.

  • Bake tart shell in preheated oven for 12 minutes; transfer to a rack to cool.

  • To make caramel: In a small saucepan over low heat, bring 1/2 cup heavy cream to a simmer. In a heavy medium saucepan over high heat, gradually add 1/2 cup sugar in small amounts, stirring constantly, until it melts and turns golden brown. Remove saucepan from heat and slowly stir in hot cream; stir in 2 tablespoons butter and allow mixture to cool.

  • To make chocolate cream: In a medium bowl, combine semisweet chocolate and liqueur. In a small saucepan over high heat, bring remaining 1/2 cup heavy cream to a boil and pour it over chocolate; stir mixture with a wooden spoon until chocolate is melted and very smooth.

  • Reserve 13 whole macadamia nuts and chop the rest. Pour cooled caramel into the cooled tart shell and spread evenly with a metal spatula; sprinkle chopped nuts over caramel. Pour chocolate cream on top and spread evenly.

  • Arrange 10 whole nuts around the edge of the tart to mark 10 slices; place remaining 3 nuts in the center. Refrigerate the tart for 1 hour or until firm; serve.

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 68.1mg; sodium 16.1mg. Full Nutrition
