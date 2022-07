Venus' Chocolate Macadamia Nut Tart

This tart was amazing! I made it in a slightly larger pan, so I had to make extra chocolate cream. The whole thing turned out very well. I think the key is letting the sugar caramelize before adding the cream to make the caramel. I made it for a dinner party and everyone raved about it. The chocolate cream has more of a dark chocolate taste, so it's not that sweet, but the whole thing was very good. I'm also not sure why they said to refrigerate the dough for so long before making the crust. This made the dough impossible to work and I had to wait for it to warm up to room temperature again. In future, I would only chill the dough for 20 minutes or so, not two hours.

