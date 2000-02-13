Venus' Chocolate Macadamia Nut Tart
Creamy chocolate paired with smooth caramel and macadamia nuts over a delicious butter tart shell is the ultimate for a Valentine's Dessert.
This tart was amazing! I made it in a slightly larger pan, so I had to make extra chocolate cream. The whole thing turned out very well. I think the key is letting the sugar caramelize before adding the cream to make the caramel. I made it for a dinner party and everyone raved about it. The chocolate cream has more of a dark chocolate taste, so it's not that sweet, but the whole thing was very good. I'm also not sure why they said to refrigerate the dough for so long before making the crust. This made the dough impossible to work and I had to wait for it to warm up to room temperature again. In future, I would only chill the dough for 20 minutes or so, not two hours.Read More
This has the potential to be a good dessert. It has great ingredients but... I took a chance on this for Valentines Day dessert and it wasn't that great. My carmel was runny after letting it cool and setting up for 4 hours in the frige. I added about 1/4 c. pwd. sugar to the choco. mixture and I think that helped it set up. It wasn't very sweet at all. Will not make again.Read More
My daughter made this recipe for a project and it was an absolute hit with the entire class. They raved about it for days and after trying some myself I could see why... My daughter added some ground/crushed macadamias to the dough as a substitute for a tiny portion of the flour with a GREAT result.Would make this again most definitely but have to agree on only chilling the dough for a time less than advised on the recipe...
