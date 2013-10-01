Coconut Cream Cake I

An easy cake using a white cake mix, and moistened with a creamy coconut sauce. You may reduce the amount of sauce if you prefer, and it will still be delicious.

Recipe by Gwen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix together cake mix, eggs, oil, water and coconut flavoring. Beat for 2 minutes and pour into 9x13 inch pan. Bake for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

  • In a medium bowl, combine coconut cream with sweetened condensed milk and stir until smooth. When cake comes out of the oven, poke holes into it in even rows using a large fork or chopsticks. Pour milk mixture over, allowing it to soak into the cake. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

  • In a large bowl, whisk cream until soft peaks form. Add sugar and continue whipping until stiff. Spread over cooled cake. Sprinkle top with flaked coconut.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 42.4mg; sodium 189.6mg. Full Nutrition
