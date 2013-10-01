Coconut Cream Cake I
An easy cake using a white cake mix, and moistened with a creamy coconut sauce. You may reduce the amount of sauce if you prefer, and it will still be delicious.
The flavors really come out in this cake after 2 days and it continues to get better. I agree with another reviewer this is a bit like a tres leche cake. I added coconut extract to the whip cream and toasted the coconut. It is just wonderful but make 2 days ahead for best results. Coconut cream is used in mixed drinks and will be found in the liquor section of your grocery store.Read More
Personally, I was a little disappointed after reading the rave reviews of this recipe. I thought the cake was way overly sweet and mushy. I've made similar cakes that incorporate pouring a warm sauce over the cake after baking, but I've been happier with other recipes.Read More
Just to clear up the confusion on the coconut cream vs. cream of coconut- Coconut cream is NOT sweet, it is called COCONUT CREAM, NOT cream of coconut. This product mixed with sweetened condensed milk is perfect and not too thick OR too sweet. IF you bought cream of coconut instead and mixed it with sweetened condensed milk it would be very sweet and very thick and probably ruin this cake. Coco Lopez and the brands found in the mixed drink section are incorrect for this recipe. Most stores carry all 3 kinds of canned cocnut product; coconut cream, coconut milk, and cream of coconut. The coconut cream is usually located in the Thai/Asian food section with the coconut milk. I did not use quite all of my cream mixture but I used most of it. I also drained some of the excess from the bottom of the pan out before it soaked it all up. Other than this I think the recipe is perfect as is, as long as you know the difference between the coconut products.
Nice and coconutty! All I could find at my store was Coco Real brand cream of coconut (in the "mixers" section for pina coladas). I don't know if that's the correct ingredient, but it worked. I'd suggest not refrigerating the cake until it most of the condensed milk mixture has a chance to soak in before chilling stiffens the mixture up and slows absorbtion. I used the specified quantity of condensed milk/coconut cream and my cake was moist, not wet, and not too sweet at all. Instead of plain whipped cream, I topped mine with "Easy Whipped Cream" from this site, which is half whipping cream half sour cream. I didn't toast the coconut as some suggested because I prefer the softness of it when it is untoasted.
One word - sensational!!! I toasted the coconut as suggested by others - just put it in a tray in the warm oven (turned off) after I had taken the cake out. I did make a day earlier than needed (as suggested by others) and it was fantastic. I made in 2 cakes rather than one and put the cream and coconut between the cakes as well as on top. It looked professional and cream and all it was still perfect to serve at my party the next day. This is a keeper. Only problem was when one of my guests kept asking where I bought it becase she couldnt believe it was home made it was so good. Now that is what I call a high class problem to have! Thanks for submitting
I made this cake for Father's Day and everybody loved it. It is a very moist cake. I personally think that all the sauce should be added. It is the right amount of sauce. Once I added the sauce to the hot cake, I let it come to room temperature so it could absorb all the sauce that way. After it cooled completely that is when I refrigerated it. Thanks for a great recipe. Sincerely, Christina
Yum! I have been calling this Coconut Dos Leches Cakes because that's pretty much what it is. Best served cold. Even those who said they do not care for coconut enjoyed this recipe. I cut some of the cake of the top off to make room for the whipped cream (and the lid). I used all the sauce with no problem. I was worried about the big holes the chopcticks made in the cake, but you couldn't see the holes in the servings. The cake held together well, no mush, easy to serve. This one will stay in my personal collection.
I have made this cake about twenty times because everyone I know wants this specific cake for every occasion that comes up. Half of these occasions have been for teachers at my children's school. I always use Dunkin Hines Brand cake mix, Coco Lopez cream of coconut milk, Eagle Brand sweetened, condensed milk, Promised Land whipping cream and Angel Flake shredded coconut. I have tried cheaper versions of each of these items and am usually disappointed. I also substitute melted butter for the oil. Make sure after you have poured the milk mixture over the cake that you allow the cake to cool completely before you put it in the refrigerator otherwise the mixture will pool in the bottom of the pan instead of being absorbed by the cake. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
I made this for a birthday. Even people who weren't crazy about coconut loved it. Since the cake mix and the coconut cream already had plenty of sugar, I omitted the sweetened condensed milk. The cake was perfect without the milk. Made it with the cool whipped frosting recipe from this site.
I made this cake for my dad's birthday because my grandmother used to make coconut cakes every Christmas and I wanted to make something special that reminded him of her. Although I don't think this was like hers it was still really good. I made my cake from scratch since I prefer them over boxed mixes. I also reserved about a cup of the coconut cream mixture and added it to 1 cup of heavy cream and whipped it to make my frosting. I baked it in two 8" round pans and layered it. I poured the coconut cream over the layers and let them set overnight before assembling the cake the next day. The finished cake was not only beautiful but very moist and flavorful. Everyone loved it, even those who don't like coconut. Thanks for a great recipe!
Fantastic flavor! It’s the kind of cake that’s excellent with black coffee in the morning. IMPORTANT TIP: Definitely do as others suggest and add coconut extract to both the frosting and cake. Too much coconut flavor is never enough! Also, let it sit for 1-2 days before adding frosting. This cake needs a lot of time to absorb the sauce and become flavorful. My tip to add is to over whip the batter on purpose for it to contain air bubbles and create holes in it naturally. Then after poking holes in it, not one cranny of the cake didn’t absorb the sauce. What a wonderful cake! yum
I made this for a birthday party and it was a hit. EVERYONE wanted the recipe. I had a hard time finding the cream of coconut--finally found it in the ethnic food section under both Asian and Mexican foods. I was told you can also find it in the liquor section by the pina colada stuff. Thanks for a great, easy recipe.
I've made this recipe for nearly 30 yrs. My mother-in-law gave it to me shortly after I was married, and the first time I tasted it I was in love! I have changed the way I make it now though. While I used to pour the entire liquid mixture of sweetened condensed milk and cream of coconut over the cake, now I only use HALF of this mixture, and I freeze the other half for the next cake. It freezes VERY well! I've found the cake is a little lighter this way, and just as delicious.
This is an awesome little piece of heaven! I couldn't find cream of coconut where I live (didn't realize I should have gone to the liquor store first) so the only thing I changed was mixing in 1/2 can (14 oz.) of coconut milk in with the sweetened condensed milk and it turned out fantastic. I will be trying it with the c.o.c. when I find it, but for now, this recipe is a definite winner with the minor substitute.
My family loves this cake. It reminds us a little of my grandmother's coconut layer cake AND our favorite Mexican Food Restaurant's Tres Leches Cake rolled into one. Definitely 5-star worthy.
VERY good cake, but VERY VERY sweet. After someone told me their teeth actually hurt from the intense sugar, I decided to make just a couple of modifications that really make a difference. First, I replaced the water with coconut milk and I reduced the sweet condensed milk by 2/3. The cake is still plenty sweet, just not so intense. The reduction in condensed milk also eliminates sogginess, a problem many reviewers noted. Second, rather than poke holes in the cake to pour the glaze into, I slice the cake into two layers after it's cooled a bit. Then, I spread 1/2 of the glaze between the layers, sprinkle some coconut, and reassemble. I top the cake with the remaining glaze and add whipped cream on top.
This cake is phenomenal. I made it for my mom's 70th birthday party, and I honestly couldn't believe how easy it was. I set aside about 7 hours to make 2 elaborate cakes, and started with this one. When I got into making it, I couldn't believe that it involved only a couple of simple steps-and half the time that I imagined! But this cake almost didn't happen: I was so excited when I first read the reviews and decided to use this recipe. It wasn't until making my shopping list, that I noticed that it was made from a box cake. I came very close to scrapping this recipe. I needed a made-from-scratch-show-stopper for this important occasion, one that presented as well as it tasted. It was the reviews that swayed me back to trying it...and boy am I glad I did. Coconut lovers adored it, mild coconut eaters asked for seconds, and everyone who took a bite raved about it. I agree that it has the consistency of a tres leches cake. I also agreee that it should be made a day in advance, so the glaze flavors have adequate time to be absorbed into the cake, and set. In my opinion, it is best served cold. I made the cake exactly as per the recipe, down the the coconut cream/evaporated milk combo. While the sweetness suited me just fine, someone with a lessor sweet tooth might want to use the coconut milk/evaporated milk combo that someone mentioned in their review earlier. However, like I said, too many people wanted the recipe for me to change one thing!
I made this cake and served it today for our Easter dessert. It was really very good and my Mother just raved about it. I do want to add that I could not find COCONUT CREAM at our grocery store but I did find CREAM OF COCONUT. These are not the same thing. I wasn't sure what the difference was but then discovered that the Cream of Coconut is already sweetened. I looked online and did find coconut cream and from what I can gather it's of a thicker consistency and would need the sweetened condensed milk to thin it out. I made my cake and had decided that I would taste the Cream of Coconut before putting it on the cake which is what I did. It was plenty sweet so I did not add any sweetened condensed milk. The brand I bought was made by Goya. It soaked into the holes just fine. I added just a splash of coconut extract to the whipped cream and I did also add the tablespoon of sugar. I also toasted some of the coconut topping. None of us found this cake too sweet nor was it soggy. It was wonderfully moist and flavored. I think my my Mother's exact words were, "Oh my, I think I've died and gone to heaven". I will definitely be making this one again and again.
I've made this several times and everyone loves it! Coconut milk works great for this recipe as well if you can't get the coconut cream.
Great Recipe very delicious, wouldn't pour the whole recipe of cream on cake...I'll use 1/2 next time, cream makes it too wet...Also make sure you take cake out of pan before pouring cream.if you don't will have problem with cake sticking to the pan..if you are making cake and it will be outside in a warm climent it's best to add a packet of gelatin to your cool whip frosting makes it thicker and won't melt as fast.
Wow, is this cake simply amazing!! I am a big baker and send alot of my baked goods with my husband to work. He told me that his co workers said that this cake trumped everything else I ever sent in!!!!!! I also used all the liquid and did not think the cake was too mushy; quite the opposite........it is moist and delicately coconut flavored. I poured the milk/coconut mixture on the cake when it was warm and I let it sit on my counter until all the liquid was absorbed before I refrigerated. I did change the topping though; I used the Cool Whip frosting recipe that is on this website. Just fantastic!!!!!!! I highy recommend you try this cake.
I, too, added more coconut extract than called for and am glad I did. Additionally, I used coconut milk instead of cream of coconut since I couldn't find the latter in my grocery store - cake turned out just fine! A suggestion for final presentation: adding pineapple chunks around the cake (and a few on top) ended up being a really well-received idea. The pineapple mixed REALLY well with the coconut flavor. I also suggest baking this in two round pans and then layering (just make sure you make twice as much whip cream so that you have enough for putting in between layers).
Absolutely phenomenal! I took another's advice and only used the coconut creme and cut out the sweetened condensed milk. This cake is to die for!
This is fantastic! This is one of my absolute favorites! After making this for everybody, I'm editing my comments to tell my easy way to fill the holes. I mix both milks in my 4 cup glass measuring cup. Then I fill a plastic squeeze bottle, that I cut the nozzle down to make the opening larger. There's a lot of coconut mixture but I used it all. It's ok if it doesn't all make it inside the holes and some of it sits on top of the cake. I left my cakes right in the pans and after they cooled a bit, I covered the pans with plastic wrap and put them in the fridge. To be sure it sets up nice and firm, chill it overnight. The next morning I made Cool-Whip Frosting from this site. Instead of vanilla pudding I used cheesecake pudding. The vanilla is sort of yellowish and the cheesecake pudding is whiter, so it made for a prettier cake. I also add a bit of coconut extract to the frosting. The frosting does holds up better than plain whipped cream or cool-whip. Cover the top and sides with a little or a lot of coconut. The cake sat in the fridge for several more hours before serving. It was so beautiful and impressive looking my company loved it. Because it's so rich I will save it for very special occasions. I love when I find a recipe that actually improves after it sits overnight, making it easier on yourself when you have a lot of special cooking to do.Thanks for a great recipe!
This may be the best coconut cake I have ever had. Rave rewiews every time I make it. I usually a little coconut extract to the cake. For the frosting I mix one box of instant vanilla pudding with 2 cups of whipped cream and 1/2 tsp coconut extract. Then add milk a little at a time to get it the right consistancy for spreading. Delicious
This is the best thing I have ever eaten...my family LOVED it. I followed the directions exactly. After pouring the evap. milk/coconut cream mixture over the hot cake, I did cool the cake comletely before putting it in the fridge. It was totally absorbed into the cake. Do make it at least a day ahead and please don't even think of putting cool whip on the cake, that would be such a sin. Make fresh whipped cream-- you will not be sorry. This cake rocks!!!!!!
I used to make this cake quite often. I never used sweetened condensed milk with it though. I just poked the holes in the cake and poured on the cream of coconut. It was just right. I think using the sweetened cond. milk would make it way too sweet. Everything else was pretty much the same though.
This was fantastic! I made cupcakes instead of a cake. I also used the cram of coconut not coconut milk. Combined with the condensed milk it made a very thick syrup and was a little difficult to pour over the cupcakes. I'm sure it would be easier and less messy if I'd make a cake instead. The only change I made was to add about a teaspoon of coconut extract to the whipped cream icing. I also used a combination of toasted and untoasted coconut for the topping. They are wonderfully light and refreshing. This is a definite keeper!!
I made this cake for Thanksgiving. It went together easily. Everyone seemed to enjoy it. I toasted the coconut before I sprinkled it on the top. It made for a beautiful presentation. I however, am not a big fan of sweetened condensed milk. The next time I make this cake, I think I will microwave the cream of coconut until it is runny and pour it over the hot cake without using the sweetened condensed milk.
This is absolutely the best coconut cream cake I have ever had. I made it for a family gathering and one of my cousins literally picked up the cake and hid it so that no one else could have any more!!! I have had so many requests to make it. Delicious!!
This was amazing. I used it with the Creamy Buttercream Frosting recipe from this site and toasted coconut on the sides. Very moist with great flavor.
This cake is wonderful! I used half in half instead of the sweetened condensed milk. It would be too sweet otherwise. I also doubled the whipping cream. It is great!!!
Yummy! This was great! I made it for Easter and everyone loved it, even my sister who doesn't like cake had a 2nd piece. I made a round layer cake and was worried about transfering the cakes after they soaked up the milk mixture, but I didn't have any problems. I coated mine in toasted coconut.
I have made this recipe for 5 consecutive Easter Sunday's! I do tweek it each time to my own liking when it comes to the amount of cream. COCONUT CREAM is the only thing that works in my opinion for this recipe, I do play around with the sweetness myself. I add vanilla extract and lime zest to the heavy cream. Line the cake with lime slices, I've even shaved some chocolate to sprinkle on top. To me this cake is an overnight serve, I always cream the cake ahead, refridgerate over night and frost just before dinner. It never fails to be the talk of Easter. The cake is amazing as a layered cake, DO NOT POKE HOLES ALL THE WAY! I use a kebab stick and run it half way through each cake. Then, just add some coconut and topping in the middle. Viola! hands down the best coconut cream cake recipe EVER! When you have 20 to 30 school moms begging for this you realize what a gem you have in a recipe. Clip, Print or save it to your phone. YOU WONT BE SORRY!
This cake did not come out like I thought it would. The sweet condensed was way to much sugar that is mainly what I could taste. The coconut was not enough it tasted like white cake even after letting it sit over night in the fridge. I will not make this cake again.
After reading many of the reviews, I made this cake and many of the tips were very helpful. I've never really cooked with coconut cream or milk before, so making sense out of all the different coconut comments was a little daunting. My store only sells the sweetened coconut cream for drinks and canned coconut milk. I felt that the recipe called for the unsweetened milk and opted to stay with the recipe. My store sold no unsweetened coconut cream product though, so that must just be a problem with my store. On my first attempt, I used the entire can of coconut milk and the sweetened condensed milk. I used the entire mixture and ruined my cake with too much moisture. It was really just a sticky mess. When you open a can of coconut milk, the top half is just a heavy cream, and the bottom is the liquid milk. On the second attempt I just used the cream out of the coconut milk can and the sweetened condensed milk. The cake came out perfect. The top was still a little stick of course, but once iced you cannot tell. The inside was perfectly moist. I hope this helps someone from making the same novice mistake I did. Good luck, this cake really is wonderful.
Amazing! I have to be careful, I could easily polish this whole cake off on my own.. lol - the coconut flavour is not as strong as I'd thought it would be. You could easily add more coconut extract to the batter or even the icing. I might try a different whipped cream/icing recipe next time though - tastes great but I'd like something thicker for presentation
I added coconut rum to the milk mixture, and it was delicious!!!
Yum! I made the cake 2 days early and it turned out sooo great! Like other said, I let it cool completely with the sauce before putting it into the fridge. Then I left it in the fridge for 2 days before adding the whipped cream and coconut. The flavor was so great and I while it's very sweet, it's what you expect from coconut cream cake. Now a day later after icing the cake, it's even better. I would suggest having the cake completely finished a day before serving it. So good!
This has become my new favorite cake! I've made it a few times now, and the only thing I did differently was toasting half of the shredded coconut, I think it makes the cake look nice, and by only doing half it makes it so it's not too crispy. This is always a hit whenever I serve it, and it's really easy to make. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe!
Very yummy and much easier than coconut cake recipes I have tried in the past. I wanted to make cupcakes with the recipe and to avoid soaking the paper liners with the coconut milk mixture, I used a baster and injected each cupcake with about 1-2 T of it. Much cleaner and just as yummy. Will definitely make this again!
This was delicious!!! I didn't pour all of the liquid into the cake and I added cocnut inside. I will definitely make this again.
I used the coconut cream that is sweet so I did not use the sweetened condensed milk. The cake was perfect! Made the cool whip with pudding to frost it. My family likes the coconut taste but not the shredded coconut so I just added a little more coconut extract.
Made a crude version of this -yum! But It didn't have much oil in it, so it crumbled a little. I'd add a tad more: almost half a cup, stirred in well.
I made this on Easter and it was wonderful. The reviewer that gave the tip to eliminate the sweetend condensed milk if the coconut cream had sugar in the mix was spot on. If you like coconut, this is a very good recipe.
I used coconut milk and half a can of sweetened condensed milk (didn't have coconut cream) and it was nicely sweet. It really does need to sit in the pan for a couple of days though to really allow the cake to soak up all the liquid. I made it for my husbands birthday, everyone loved it and even ate the piece that fell on the floor!
Followed the recipe almost exactly...except i forgot to put the coconut extract in the batter. So, i just put it in the whipping cream instead. Not overwhelming. Definitely let the cream work it's way throughout the cake and let cool at room temperature before placing in the fridge overnight. Then, next day, place the whipping cream and decorate. I did toast the coconut flakes lightly. I find that it gives the cake some texture and a slight colour. People absolutely loved it!
EPIC cake!!!!! unbelievably moist and everyone loved it!! Only thing I did different is a added a small amount of the coconut cream mixture to the whip cream, made a double layer round and toasted the coconut......will keep this recipe forever!!!!!!
Awesome! Made this for Easter. Gone instantly! Although one thing was not clear-could not find coconut cream so I got coconut milk instead (the kind you use for Thai food) and it worked just as well and just as creamy
I bake a cake at least once a month for a birthday club I belong too. There wasn't a birthday for this month and I wanted to experiment with something new. When I saw this recipe and being a coconut lover I wanted to try it. I used all the sauce which I think made it so moist and yummy. Everyone loved it. It got rave reviews. It will be among one of several other choices from now on. Several asked for the recipe. Thank you.
Very easy and good. I did a butter cream frosting and it came out good. Although might have been a little too sweet. but I was worried about the whipping cream melting during the course of our BBQ. My other complaint is the picture shows a double layered cake and with soaking the cake in the coconut cream and condensed milk... I did do two nine inch rounds I only soaked for a couple of hours then removed them and placed them in the fridge over night. They didn't get too soggy this way.
I have made this a couple of times now, and getting ready to do so again for a baby shower... while it is on the sweet side, it is a delicious accompaniment to a tropical themed dinner, easter, or any occasion (ours is a monkey baby shower cake)... definitely recommend!
This is so good and so moist. It tastes light and is one of those cakes that I can't stop eating until it's gone.
I couldn't find coconut cream so I used coconut milk also. BUT this was a very good cake but next time I will only do half of the cream,yes I will make this again. Thanks Terry137
Awesome. I did follow the other reviews to let the cake cool to room temp before pouring the cream/milk mixture over the top. I also did not use the flaked coconut. It's amazing.
I made this cake for my mom to take to a work party. I used applesauce instead of oil and lite coolwhip for the topping and it was amazing. Everyone at her job wants this recipe!
I prepared the cake for a group of friends. The response was great. several wanted the recipe. I had made another coconut cream cake using a slightly different recipe, and the cake became dry after the second day. my only suggestion is that if you are taking the cake to someones house make sure that they have room in the frig for it, as it does sort of melt if left at room temp very long
I made this cake for a neighborhood BBQ and everyone loved it. Even those that aren't huge coconut fan's would enjoy this cake. Next time I won't use all of the sauce. It was a little soggy. Thanks!
INCREDIBLY MOIST! Delicious - I had no coconut extract so I left that out. Still fabulous!!
Great!! However, don't add the lime slices to the bottom over the coconut it makes it sour :( do add strawberry's soo good!!
This was very easy to make, and the results were out of this world! I got so many compliments. The cake was moist and the flavoring was just sweet enough. I will definitely make this again!
This cake was very rich. I wish I had read that others only used half the cream or omitted the sweetened condensed milk. If I make it again, I will do that. My cake ended up kind of soggy and way too sugar-y.
Yum, yum, yum. I made this as a thank you gift and the thank-ees loved it. My grandma even said it quiet possibly is better than her coconut cake. I frosted it with cool whipped frosting instead of the heavy cream recipe provided (used instant white chocolate pudding, cool whip, and mixed in the coconut flakes). I also sprinkled extra coconut on top. If you're making a layer cake and add the cream of coconut/sweetened condensed milk while the cakes are in the pans still be careful removing the layers. It's a supersticky (but delish) concoction and gave me a hard time getting the layers out in one piece. This is my new fav. cake.:D
I made this recipe for my family's Christmas dinner and it was a hit. I had to make some substitutions not being able to find the coconut cream . I used the sweetened condensed milk and added 2 tsps. cocount extract and that did the trick. Also I used coconut milk instead of regular milk in the cake batter that another reviewer suggested. I also toasted the coconut flakes on top of the cake and it was so much nicer and flavorful. You must not poke holes all the way through as I did cuz I couldn't get the cake out of the pan and made a trifle instead with cubes of cake and was just as wonderful. I made this twice once using the whipped cream icing that goes with this recipe and the other time with the frozen whipped topping recipe from this site. The family agreed that the frozen whipped topping recipe was the best, so from now on I will use that one. I highly recommend this cake it was delicious.
This was a hit! I changed it up a little. I used pineapple cake and cut back slightly on the coconut extract. What a combo. Everyone loved it.
I made this and everyone loved it......they asked me for the recipe especially one person in our group who always has some complaint about food!! I used coconut milk because coconut cream had too many chemicals.
Amazing cake!!!!!!!!!!!!!! My whole family loved it. I used the Cool Whipped Frosting from this site and toasted the coconut flakes like suggested in other reviews. I will be making this cake for years to come.
Oh My Goodness! This cake is incredible. I used the recipe as is and while it was a bit soupy, it was still fabulous. Made it for a bridal shower and had everyone asking for the recipe. YUM!!
This cake is AWESOME...if you can find Coco Lopez for the coconut cream in a 15 oz. can in usually where the tonic, club soda, etc. is in the grocery store, that is what you should use. The stuff in the baking aisle isn't the right stuff.
This cake was A-MAZING. I followed the instructions exactly and it came out perfectly. My brother loved his birthday cake so much, I'm going to make it for him every year! The only thing that didn't go as planned is the removal of the cake. I was trying to do a double layer but the cake was so sticky and moist (which is what makes it so good!) that I couldn't remove it from the pan. It's one of those cakes where you just cut out individual slices and go from there. I will be trying it again with a spring form pan and see how that goes. It's the best coconut cake recipe I've ever found!
Very good. Would recommend leaving out the condensed milk. Cake was good to moist. Especially at bottom of pan.
Perfect as long as you half the amount of sweetened condensed milk like others suggested. I didn't have coconut cream so I used equal amount of coconut milk which also helped keep the over-sweet taste down. I loved this recipe.
This cake was a big hit with everyone. I thought it might turn out too sweet but it didn't. It's so moist it melts in your mouth! After you pour the sauce over the cake it hard not to think that it may turn out all mushy. Quite the opposite! It's light and not too sweet...the perfect cake!
Tried this coconut cake and it was delicious! I only looked at the first two reviews and they were very helpful. What I had to work around initially was the photo showed a layer cake and the recipe is for a 9x13. Would like to know other opinions on which works better. For Easter, I was preferring the layer look. Much more elegant! I used the coconut milk (unsweetened) and with almost the entire can of sweetened condensed milk. The mixture was more runny than I expected. Because I made the cake in two layers, I put the mixture in a measuring cup and drizzled over the layers, which I placed on a cutting board, side by side. I was careful to not poke all the way through the layers, and any sauce that ended up on the board was due to it running down the layer and off. I did not use it all, in total it made a little more than 2 cups and I think about 1/2 cup was leftover. I did cool it before putting it in the fridge, like was suggested in the second review. I recommend whipping up the frosting just before you serve it or that morning. I did not have the time to do that so I had to frost the night before, the cake subsequently ran. After a little patching the next day it was fine and was a big hit!
Amazing! My father said it was better than his mother's coconut cake and that says a LOT!!
I made this recipe for a Valentine's Party at my job for today. Like previous reviews, I too would suggest cutting down on the liquid. I used about 16oz total. It was very moist, and mmm, mmm, delicious! I didn't toast my coconut as suggested, nor did I use coconut cream. I used coconut milk, and just used sweetened flaked coconut for the topping and it came out fab! I uses whipped topping (like coolwhip) instead of the heavy cream and it was delish! I would definately make it again!!
I am an amateur baker, so this recipe was not too good because I followed the directions to a tee. I added all the coco cream/sweetened cond milk. It just pooled around the edges. After letting it set all night in the frig, the cake was mushy, wet and not good! If I had more baking experience, I would have known not to add all the mixture. I did add plenty of holes, too. So there was plenty of holes for the milk mixture to run through. I should only have used half of the mixture.
This cake tasted good. It was a little too wet inside. The fresh whipped cream on top was a nice add. This cake is very high in saturated fat!
I made this recipe for Easter and it was a major hit! Very easy even for the novice baker. A couple of notes gathered from other reviews that might be helpful: You can use coconut milk instead of cream. Coconut cream is found in the mixed drink aisle and coconut milk is found in ethnic foods aisle. Make sure when you add the milk to the cake you don't poke holes all the way through the bottom or mixture will puddle. Also make sure you cool the cake completely before sticking into the fridge. The longer it sits the better. Also - when making the whipped topping, use powdered sugar since regular sugar can be too grainy. You can also add a tsp of coconut extract to the whipped topping which adds even more flavor. Yum! I also toasted the coconut to top the cake and it was pretty and adds a nice nutty flavor. Excellent for bringing to a dinner - travels well. A keeper!
This was a huge hit for my mom's birthday party! I topped with toasted, sweetened coconut flakes. Thanks for the recipe!
I've made this cake quite a few times now. It is often requested and everyone just loves it. I substitute coconut milk for the regular milk, but other than that I make it as directed in the recipe. It is so easy and so tasty. People can't believe it's homemade. Also, for those intimidated by cake recipes other than simple box cakes... this is not time consuming or labor intensive. It's a great cake and well worth the effort. Enjoy!!
I used this recipe to inspire me. I used Duncan Hines yellow cake mix and followed the directions on the box. I did mix the coconut cream and condensed milk together and pour over cake after poking holes through out. I did not use all of the coconut milk mixture b/c it did seem like it was a lot. I used 3/4 of what it made but next time I think I will add a little more. I had read from the other review that some thought it made it too moist. I then used 1 1/2 tubs of cool whip light and spread over the top and sprinkled fresh coconut sprinkles over the top. It was absolutely delicious. I generally prefer the taste of yellow cake over white and it worked well with the coconut cream! Thank you for the recipe and you won't be disappointed!
This was really easy and delicious. Our local store did not carry coconut cream so I used coconut milk instead. It still turned out perfect. I also like more whipped topping so I doubled the batch. It was a big hit. I will be making this again and again.
This recipe rocks! I omitted the sweetened condensed milk and it was plenty sweet. It is moist and yummy. I added a box of coconut pudding to the cake mix and used coconut pudding in the cool whip frosting from this site. I am an accomplished baker and cook, as is my husband and he gave it two thumbs up also.
So good, so easy. I didn't use all of the milk blend that went on it.
Really good cake the first day, really great cake the second day! Absolutely delicious.
One of my favorite cakes ever! I've made it a couple of times with just 2 minor changes. I substitute the vegetable oil for coconut oil and omit the coconut extract. It is absolutely perfect!
This is a delicious cake...very popular at the dinner I brought it to. But next time I would decrease the coconut sauce by half to take away from the heaviness and double the whipped cream topping to increase the fluffiness.
If you are not an experienced cooker than you should plan on attempting this cake one time before you serve it. I've done a couple of desserts from allrecipes and this one was one of my challenges that I definitley learned from! Everything is pretty much what its says. When you poke holes make sure you dont poke all the way through. Also if your cake is too small dont worry about useing all the cream you made. I was kind of slow to pick this up and my cake was drowned in the cream and it made it WAY too sweet and WAY to soggy. lol So just make sure you use an enough amount of cream to make the cake part moist and drowned. But this recipe Im pretty sure is amazing when done right. But my dad wont pay for the supplies again :-( even though it was only 10 bucks!
I made this cake the other day when two of my children and six of my grandkids were here and this cake is to die for. It was inhaled. Everyone loved it. Thanks for such an easy and delicious recipe. I didn't put the coconut on top even though I love coconut. I let each person put on their own coconut or not. Some of my grandkids love the taste of coconut but don't like the actual feel of grated coconut.
OUTSTANDING!! I did a yellow cake mix and added a box of coconut creme pudding to the mix. Also added mini semi-sweet chocolate chips to the batter. RAVE REVIEWS. Everyone thought there was some type of liquor in it. That's how tasty it was. Will defintely make again. Used cream cheese frosting instead of cool whip and topped with coconut..
Had 2 make this one twice! It's a hit & so so easy! Reminds me of pastel de tres leches but with coconut! ;)
Incredible, delicious cake! And other reviewers are right, it tastes even better after a couple of days in the fridge. I couldn't find cream of coconut, so I just used another can of sweetened condensed milk and mixed in 2 teaspoons of coconut extract. It worked perfectly. Frosted the cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting, from this site.
Wow--this recipe reminds me of the coconut cake my mom made when I was young. I made it for Christmas this year as a 2 layer cake, and even my "I don't eat dessert" claiming husband has had 2 pieces. We decorated the top with a few maraschino cherries, and have a new family favorite! Perfect just the way it is written.
Any recipe that my family requests that I make again is a 5-star recipe! I baked this for my mother's birthday and everyone loved it. I was unable to find the coconut cream after searching 2 grocery stores, so I settled for coconut milk instead. I was skeptical when I saw how the cake became like bread pudding after I poured the coconut sauce over it, but after letting it absorb over night in the fridge, it was delicious and moist by the next day. I made it in two 9" round cake pans but when I assembled the cake, one layer on top of the other with the whipped cream frosting as filling for the center, it was so moist that it hardly held its form. The top layer cracked in the middle but I was able to cover it with frosting. It was surprisingly moist! I wonder if it would have been different if I had used coconut cream instead of the coconut milk. I will definitely make this again. Next time I will just make this in a large rectangular cake pan and serve it from there!
To die for. I made this cake exactly as the recipe said and it turned out wonderful.
absolutely wonderful, for a little extra kick I added a tiny drop of coconut extract to the icing. The icing was a bit bland the first time, but the second time I made the cake I put a little extra in the icing and it was wonderful. Keep it refridgerated for the the best results and to keep it from turing into soup
So good! Highly recommend this cake!
Very good - just on the border of too sweet for my taste though. Does remind one of a tres leches cake. Be sure to use the Cool Whipped Frosting and follow other reviewers advice of poking large holes and soaking the cake until room temperature then refrigerating. We could only wait 7 hours to dig in and it was tasty. Bet it will be GREAT tomorrow. Oh and I made this in a bundt pan because I didn't want a soggy bottom.
