Coconut Cream Cake I

This cake is phenomenal. I made it for my mom's 70th birthday party, and I honestly couldn't believe how easy it was. I set aside about 7 hours to make 2 elaborate cakes, and started with this one. When I got into making it, I couldn't believe that it involved only a couple of simple steps-and half the time that I imagined! But this cake almost didn't happen: I was so excited when I first read the reviews and decided to use this recipe. It wasn't until making my shopping list, that I noticed that it was made from a box cake. I came very close to scrapping this recipe. I needed a made-from-scratch-show-stopper for this important occasion, one that presented as well as it tasted. It was the reviews that swayed me back to trying it...and boy am I glad I did. Coconut lovers adored it, mild coconut eaters asked for seconds, and everyone who took a bite raved about it. I agree that it has the consistency of a tres leches cake. I also agreee that it should be made a day in advance, so the glaze flavors have adequate time to be absorbed into the cake, and set. In my opinion, it is best served cold. I made the cake exactly as per the recipe, down the the coconut cream/evaporated milk combo. While the sweetness suited me just fine, someone with a lessor sweet tooth might want to use the coconut milk/evaporated milk combo that someone mentioned in their review earlier. However, like I said, too many people wanted the recipe for me to change one thing!