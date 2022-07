Baby Food Cake III

I cooked it at 350 (by mistake) and it took 55 minutes. I used mixed fruit and prune baby foods, because that was what I had. This is a quick work-day dessert that goes together quickly and can bake during dinner or dinner prep. I suspect any fruit baby food would work. The texture was okay (not as dense as I expected) and the fruit made it moist. Great with whipped cream, ice cream, or a drizzle of icing. Frosting would be too much, IMO. This is quite a sweet cake. Next time I will reduce the sugar by at least half, but I will certainly be making it again. Once we no longer keep baby food in the pantry, I'll sub frozen fruit (thawed) with a splash of water and run through the food processor or blender...or just increase the applesauce. Thanks for the recipe.