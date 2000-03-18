Baby Food Cake III

Use up some of your leftover baby food in this easy Bundt cake. Any fruit flavored baby food can be used.

By Sara

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan.

  • Sift together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, cloves and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine sugar, eggs, and oil. Beat until smooth. Mix in baby food and nuts. Beat in flour mixture alternately with applesauce. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 39.9mg; sodium 68.7mg. Full Nutrition
