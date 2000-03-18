Baby Food Cake III
Use up some of your leftover baby food in this easy Bundt cake. Any fruit flavored baby food can be used.
This recipe is great! I usually use one vanilla custard and one pear babyfood jars. The custard keeps it really moist, similar to what yogurt would do. Not very sweet so I drizzled lightly with a powdered sugar icing. Last time I tossed in some chopped pecans for added texture. People at work rave about it!Read More
Delicious cake - recipe similar to one from my childhood. Baked it at 350 degrees b/c & thought the posted temp was a typo. I couldn't find plum baby food, so I substituted prune - worked great! I used 1/2 cup applesauce b/c that's what it came in (individual serving size) and reduced the oil to 1/2 cup. Also used pecans b/c my husband's allergic to walnuts. Very moist.
I cooked it at 350 (by mistake) and it took 55 minutes. I used mixed fruit and prune baby foods, because that was what I had. This is a quick work-day dessert that goes together quickly and can bake during dinner or dinner prep. I suspect any fruit baby food would work. The texture was okay (not as dense as I expected) and the fruit made it moist. Great with whipped cream, ice cream, or a drizzle of icing. Frosting would be too much, IMO. This is quite a sweet cake. Next time I will reduce the sugar by at least half, but I will certainly be making it again. Once we no longer keep baby food in the pantry, I'll sub frozen fruit (thawed) with a splash of water and run through the food processor or blender...or just increase the applesauce. Thanks for the recipe.
I used 2 jars of mixed fruit and used chunky homemade applesauce. the cake had a good flavor but was a little dry. I think next time I am going to have to try the vanilla custard suggestion by "luvcooking4others" and see if that will work.
Love this recipe for Baby Food Cake 3 Recipe! Its one I remember from my childhood: I received the recipe from a good friend; her father used to make it. It is SO MOIST!!! Nothing quite like it! I'm so glad to have found the recipe AGAIN - thanks to allrecipes.com!!!
Use less vegetable oil
My mom made this cake often when I was a kid. It's fantastic. Plum baby food is sometimes hard to find, but plum/apple blend is pretty common and works just as well. It's a really great breakfast coffee cake especially with a little vanilla yogurt.
The author forgot to list how much salt in the ingredients list, but mentioned salt in the recipe instructions. Just to be safe, I added 1/2 teaspoon.
