Blooming Onion and Dipping Sauce

I've combined a lot of the wisdom from other reviewers and added some of my own. Firstly, I think it's important to do this in a LARGE fryer. I use the turkey fryer at 375 F. The onion is large so it will drop the oil temp immediately upon dipping it into a small fryer, and if the oil temp drops too much, you will have a soggy, greasy onion instead of a crispy one. I cut the onion and dump it in upside down into ice water for 30 min. to spread the petals. I also double the dry ingredients to ensure full coating of the onion. The first time the dry ingredient amount didn't suffice. I leave the core intact to keep the onion from falling apart, and then I cut it out after I fry it. At 375 F, it takes about 6 minutes (with core intact) to fry properly. Keep watching it! It will overcook pretty quickly and there is a danger of undercooking it. The middle takes longer to cook than the outside petals, so when you remove it, check the inner petals for doneness. Towards the latter end of frying, I flip it upside down and push down on it to let the buoyancy of the oil spread out the petals. Of course, the sauce can be adjusted to taste. I increase the horseradish sauce to 3-4 T, quadruple the oregano, increase the salt to taste, and of course the cayenne pepper, because I like it spicy.