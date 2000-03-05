Blooming Onion and Dipping Sauce

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
I've combined a lot of the wisdom from other reviewers and added some of my own. Firstly, I think it's important to do this in a LARGE fryer. I use the turkey fryer at 375 F. The onion is large so it will drop the oil temp immediately upon dipping it into a small fryer, and if the oil temp drops too much, you will have a soggy, greasy onion instead of a crispy one. I cut the onion and dump it in upside down into ice water for 30 min. to spread the petals. I also double the dry ingredients to ensure full coating of the onion. The first time the dry ingredient amount didn't suffice. I leave the core intact to keep the onion from falling apart, and then I cut it out after I fry it. At 375 F, it takes about 6 minutes (with core intact) to fry properly. Keep watching it! It will overcook pretty quickly and there is a danger of undercooking it. The middle takes longer to cook than the outside petals, so when you remove it, check the inner petals for doneness. Towards the latter end of frying, I flip it upside down and push down on it to let the buoyancy of the oil spread out the petals. Of course, the sauce can be adjusted to taste. I increase the horseradish sauce to 3-4 T, quadruple the oregano, increase the salt to taste, and of course the cayenne pepper, because I like it spicy.
I cut the onion into petals to make it easier on myself after seeing some of the other reviews. The sauce was amazing. I have been looking for something like this for a while. That alone is worth the 5 star rating. Thanks....I can't wait to try this one again.
No one at my GNO party could believe I actually made this - it turned out beautifully! I took a previous reviewer's suggestion and put the cut onion in simmering water for one minute, then in a ice-water bath for an additional 3 minutes. It was hard to get the batter inbetween the layers, but even the ones at the restaurant aren't always that perfect:) The sauce was terrific. I have a Fry Daddy Jr., so could only use a medium-large onion, which was perfect after about 7 minutes in the fryer. Anyone can make this, no kidding.
I don't get the craving for these often but when I do...look out! This recipe is amazing! It rivals that of Outback or any other steakhouse company that have this on their menus! Since I realized that the "bloom" part is just for show, I took so many other's advice and just made these into onion rings. Hmmmmm good! They were the first to dissapear from our dinner table tonight and I will make these again very soon! Highly recommend! Thanks Jackie!
06/08/2002
We loved this! I used the batter mixture to make onion rings instead of the blooming onion and then we dipped the rings in the sauce. It was a hit!!!
If you like the taste of this dipping sauce, try this; Thousand Island dressing and creamy horseradish sauce! I used to work in a popular restaraunt and this is how we made ours. People loved it! They requested it for their onion rings, onion petals, and even a dip for their shrimp, and as a salad dressing. Last night I tried the dipping sauce in this recipe. Making it exactly as written, it was way too much mayo for my familys taste. I threw that batch out and started over cutting the mayo in half and we all enjoyed it. In the past I have made a dip very similar to this using sour cream instead of mayo and it was very good also.
This is awesome. So much fun to serve. The sauce is perfect. It's definitely not an appetizer because once you start eating them, you can't stop! Then, there's no room left for a meal! Great for football season. Go Pats! I bought this little device from one of those magazines of wierd home things that come in the mail. I think that's the reason mine come out so well. It's idiot proof. It has slots that tell you where to slice, a corer, and it stops the knife before you get to the bottom of the onion. If you like the bloom, look into it. Thanks for sharing.
We made this for an appetizer Saturday night and it was really good. I had my hubby do the cutting as I don't have the best relationship with knives. He seemed to think it was pretty easy though. I'd like to make this again, however, I think next time I'll use this flour coating as a base and then coat the onion in a beer batter and see what happens. Thanks Jackie!
The onion part of this turned out really well. I had an onion cutter sitting the basement so we pulled it out and that worked very well. I did follow other's advice and put it in an ice bath for about a half hour. We used our little fryer to fry onion and I started it root side up and switched it to petal side up about half way through. The only part of the recipe that didn't come out so well was the sauce. Note that this does not call for regular horseradish. I put about a tablespoon of regular horseradish in and it was way too strong for out taste. I tried adding more ketchup to mellow out the flavor and it just ended up tasing like cocktail sauce. I would definitely try making this again, but make sure that you have cream horseradish. Thanks for the post!
Exceptional! I am really looking forward to making this again, however I think I the amount of cayenne was overwhelming for me. Next time I plan to reduce it for both the onion coating and the sauce so that of my child will like it as well. We had a device to slice the onion into the right shape that I bought a couple of years ago, but had only used twice. We used a baked recipe and it just was not what we really wanted. With this recipe, I think we will be using that onion slicer more often. We placed the onion in ice water for one hour and did not cut off the root end until after it was all done. It was very easy to handle and stayed together well. For the second coat, instead of trying to dip it, we set the onion blooming side up on a sheet and drizzled the batter and flour mixture on top of the first coating. It worked well for us.
Very yummy, just time consuming. I am guessing the more you make it, the quicker it gets. Great dipping sauce, I used it for wraps too.
08/28/2003
This tasted just like the real thing at Outback!! Especially the sauce!! Just like other reviewers though, next time I will try it with onion rings. The only reason I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 was the petals and shape of the onion were really difficult to work with and my husband and I were covered in the flour mixture by the end, and the onion didn't get as coated as we would have liked. Still tasted great though! Definately will make again cutting the onion into rings first. Leave the professional cutting of the onion to Outback.
The perfect party pleaser, we found this recipe is recipe similar to the Blooming Onion from the Outback Steakhouse, and everyone loved it! Took a bit of time to assemble, sure, but it was well worth it. Served it with this sauce recipe, as well as a Hollandaise sauce for dipping, and everything went pretty fast.
05/02/2002
Very tasty but not the easiest to make. I don't have the onion cutter so I just made onion peddles. I had a tough time keeping the coating on the onion when frying but they still tasted good! The sauce was perfect, just like the one at the resturant and fairs.
So here's the thing - if a recipe can stand up to being royally screwed up by two teenage girls, it gets a five star rating from me!!! :) This recipe is awesome and I will absolutely use it again and again. We had all the right ingredients, just mixed all together and it STILL worked out fabulous and tasted even better. Very close to my favorite appy at TL steakhouse; definitely close enough to keep me making it over and over again! Thanks for sharing, Jackie!!!!
Had a blooming onion maker that I'd never used & I thought I'd give this a try. I followed the instructions in the book that came with it, which included soaking the cut onion in ice water for 30 minutes (makes the petals larger & stronger & helps them to maintain their shape during cooking, at least that's what the book said :), dipped in dry then wet then dry, & fried root side up for 5 seconds, then pushed the root down deeper in the oil & fried for another 5 seconds (it said this allows the petals to expand), allowed it to fry for 3 min then turned the onion over so petals were upright & fried for another 3 minutes. Other than this, I followed the recipe exactly & it came out great....a lot of work, but great!!!
This recipe is great! As far as the blooming onion part the trick is dont cut the root side of the onion off and cut onion face side down into 4ths then 8ths then 16ths but be sure to leave some room between the root and cut so it wont fall apart. We didn't soak or anything and sprinkled flour in between petals before dipping in batter.
mmmm yum! Been thinking of this for a long time. It's not so hard as it works! Follow the directions, but don't cut off the root! I also did not hollow out the center as I used some very small onions I had on hand which made excellent personal sized blooms! I left out the cayenne pepper to favor the less spicy-oriented in our family. (If you're spice-paranoid, don't worry, this horseradish doesn't kick too much to enjoy, if you like it hotter, up the cayenne!) I made eight of the mini onions by doubling all other elements of the recipe. One sauce recipe would have still been fine, and I probably used a third of all the milkwash I made. Excellent recipe and tasted authentic! A little tip - use your corn-on-the-cob grippers and tongs to keep a hold of them while opening and battering, just remove plastic ones before putting the onion in hot oil.
09/09/2001
This recipe after the first try did not do so hot but it's working, ;)
I actually want to give 4.5, because I just can't bring myself to give 5. I haven't put my finger on exactly why I don't want to give full marks; as others have said, there is an elusive something "missing". That said, this is very, very good indeed. The sauce is very good, and others have done this with onion rings, so it is worthwhile keeping it! The "blooming" part is quite labour-intensive, and I got it right 3 out of 4 times!
Excellent recipe. If you don't have a handy onion cutter and have issues with cutting all the way through....try a jar lid ring. sit the onion on the jar ring (if using a smaller onion) and you will only cut down to the ring. If using a larger onion that wont fit in a jar ring...try something similar, like a cutting board on each side of the onion for a "knife stop".
The sauce is AWESOME! Just like the Outback Steakhouse type sauce. When making the onion, don't let too much batter drip off before you put it in the flour mixture. I also let it sit in the flour mixture for an hour or more. The batter sticks to the onion better and you have a thicker crust.
This was not nearly as difficult as I expected. It was a big help to have the onion machine that my 13 yr.old gave me for X-mas. This was better than the recipes that came w/ the machine. The sauce was delicious, but spicy. I will make this again with Aussie chicken for a dinner worthy of a popular Australian Restaurant.
This sauce made an excellent dipping sauce for my onion rings. I made the recipe as stated but cut the horseradish by 1/2..this was perfect for us and kept it from being overpowered by the horseradish.
Absolutely delicious. Like some of the other reviewers, I had some problems with the execution, getting the petals to spread and the batter to stick evenly. I recommend looking through the comments for tips (or maybe even check youtube for video instructions) if you are a deep-fry novice like me.
I love this recipe!! I make onion rings with it, i found it too hard to cut the onion and it takes longer to cook. I would make it a blooming onion for company, but for family dinners, always rings. The dipping sauce is my new favorite, i love it with french fries too. My husband doesnt like it, but i LOVE it.
I did almost exactly the recipe directed EXCEPT add oregano.I also added a bit more cayenne, as I wanted it HOT. Really close to the Burger King zesty sauce than anything else I tried. This sauce is also great with homemade chicken nuggets and deep fried fish. I'm hoping to try this as a burger sauce, adding in chopped jalepenos OR pickles. Fabulous recipe.
This recipe couldn't come to anything closer than the real thing! I don't like to mess with doing the bloomin onion so much unless it's for show but for just the two of us, onion rings are perfect. No more running out for a 30 minute drive when I get that craving! Just wanted some fried veggies, so I tried this recipe with veggies (cauliflower, broccoli, carrots and yellow squash) and I can say that it's just as tasty! Just let them sit after you have coated them for a bit so that the coating sticks while frying. The dipping sauce goes great with those too! Now....I can't get that from The Outback! Thanks Jackie!
I did this for my hubby and me for a snack and it turned out really good. I put less horseradish in it bc all I could find was extra hot. next time Im going to just cut it into petals kind of like fries so its easier.
Good recipe! Quick and easy...everyone just stood near the fryer and waited for the onions to come out. To make the onion bloom a lot easier, just dip the onion in simmering water for a minute then quickly put it into a ice water bath for about 3 minutes and it'll open up all by itself. I will definately make this one again.
Excellent. I did do the bloomin' part. Just stick to the petals and it is just as good and tasty. For the sauce I didn't haven any horseradish, so I left it out, it wasn't missed. Make sure you season up your flour really well. That's the flavor you are going to have.
awesome. as recommended, i made onion rings with the batter instead of a blooming onion (i didn't trust my abilities to make a great bloom). i cut back the cayenne to 1/2 tsp. (batter) and a pinch (dip), and it had just enough heat. delicious, delicious. the result was definitely worth the work of double battering the rings.
This was awsome. Tastes just like the resturaunts. I wouldnt change a thing about the ingredients. I would not boil the onion though as specified in recipe. I left mine in the water for 1 min and it went very limp. Cooked too much. Altho this is my first time frying an onion, I think next time I will cut the onion then leave it in the fridge over night or for a day. Onions separate after you cut them and put them back in the fridge for a while. The sauce was incredible. We had left over sauce so we used it on breaded catfish too. Sooo good.
My entire family loved the onion, as we always enjoy this treat when we are at a festival. The sauce, I thought, tasted a little too much like mayonaisse, but it was still pretty good. After we fried the onion, we saw we had bits and pieces of onion left over, so we batter dipped those, and fried them, too!
This is an authentic recipe and produces a Bloomin’ Onion that rivals any restaurant version! The sauce alone is amazing and can be used for so many things! I left the bottom of the onion on and did not remove the core. I use the hard bottom and core to stick a fork into so I have a handle. This helps when dipping the onion in the hot water and in the batter.
I followed the recipe exactly as it is written. I did however, double the amount of dry ingredients (as was suggested) and it was just the right amount for my large Texas sweet onion! Thank you "pink" reviewer for your tips on preparing the onion- I couldn't have done it without them! The dipping sauce was not to our liking but it is just an opinion and nothing against the recipe. This was a hit with the mister! I will be adding this blooming onion recipe to my collection. Thanks for sharing!
Yum. I agree with some of the others about the coating. It is delicious but doesn't stick...so next time ill try dredging them twice. Perfect otherwise. Accidentally bought grated horseradish and not creamy horseradish...couldn't tell the difference in taste. Just make sure to mix the sauce ahead of time and let rest in the fridge so the flavors can mingle.
We were so hungry for onion rings, and I came upon this recipe...what a great find!! This is great, it tastes better than the steak houses in our area! First of all, I didn't have Cumin, so no big deal, and secondly, after slicing the onions, I put them in an ice water bath for about half an hour before dipping in the batter and frying. And they turned out great, crispy, and not soggy! This is a keeper! Thanks!
This was fun to make-and so yummy! Make sure you read other reviews for some great tips on how to cut the onion, make it stay open, etc. Also, make sure your oil is hot enough, otherwise you'll end up with a slightly crispy but mostly soggy onion. Enjoy!
Perfect, just what I was looking for the other night. I don't have any cumin on hand but I don't think it made too much of a difference. I took the advice of others and chilled the sliced onion beforehand, it came out beautiful. Thanks a lot- I'm in the process of making another one right now.
06/17/2001
This was delicious, but definitely hard to make. The "bloom" is purely for show, if I make this again, I'll just cut up the onion and use this batter and dipping sauce.
I literally just made this and had to write a review! GREAT recipe!!!!!!!!!!!!! The only thing I may change about the sauce is use 1/4 c mayo and 1/4 c sour cream, but it's still great as is!!!! I will for sure be making this very often!!!!!!!!!!
I did not try the blooming onion, however I did make the dipping sauce to serve with the old fashioned onion rings found on this site. A fantastic combination that tasted exactly like I remember from the restaurant! Don't make this sauce too far ahead of time, we had some leftover and it tasted way to 'horseradishy' the next day.
This dipping sauce is delicious, I will never buy it in a jar again. And it's so easy! I did replace the ketchup and horseradish with an equal amount of shrimp cocktail sauce, as I didn't have horseradish in the house. No matter, it was amazing!
I was looking for a simple recipe for the dipping sauce to use on crab cakes or fried fish and thought of the dipping sauce that is served with the Bloomin Onion. I have not attempted the onion yet but this sauce is great. I did make a few slight changes. I reduced the salt to 1/8t, (1/4 t. was way too salty!)eliminated the black pepper since the cayenne provides plenty of heat, and added 1/2 t. lemon juice. I also used ground oregano as I didn't recall seeing any flakes in the sauce at the restaurant.
This is so beautiful. This is my new favorite kind of flower... except that we don't have a deep fryer so I just cut my onion into rings and pan fried. Still- the batter is outrageously delicious and yummmm- they are so sweet and crunchy... do you think this would make a good wedding bouquet?
I'm giving this 2 satrs for the great tasting dipping sauce. My onion had great promise as I cut it with ease, dipped it into the milk/egg mixture, then coated it real good with the dry ingredients mixture, but when I put it in the hot oil the coating seemed come off the onion. My oil was plenty hot enough as it was heating up the whole time I was preparing the onion (about 30 minutes). I wish it would have worked out for me since I LOVE these bloomin' onions!
I really loved this recipe. I made it exactly as the recipe stated except I did not have the time to mess with the blooming technique and instead sliced rings, dipped in the batter and deep fried. They were fantastic as was the dipping sauce, and they disappeared as soon as they hit the plate. Thank you!
This tasted awesome! Seemed kind of labour intensive, but I imagine that with every one you make it will seem less complicated. I used extra hot prepared horseradish because that was all I could find at the supermarket. I made one sweet onion and one spanish onion and they were both equally good. I can definitely respect the price of one of these from the Outback Steakhouse!
We had recently received a large bag of Vidalia onions, so I was looking for a recipe to use them. This recipe was absolutely wonderful. A couple of the onions I used had a bad spot, so I had to improvise and forgo the "blooming" technique and just go with onion rings. The batter for the onion and the dipping sauce were both amazing! The only change I made to the batter was to use buttermilk instead of sweet milk. Try this - you won't be sorry. If the "blooming" technique seems intimidating, you could always make onion rings! YUMMY!
I wasn't very happy with how this turned out. It was to thick and caused my onion to turn into a big blob. The batter was extremely thick and caused the onion to not bloom even though I put it in the oil petals down so that the oil would help them spread.
I made this as onion rings. My husband asked for onion rings for his birthday dinner. I have never made onion rings before—never *fried* anything before!. I followed the recipe pretty closely, only substituting sour cream for the mayo (cannot stand mayo) and horseradish for the horseradish sauce. It was a big hit! Will make these again for another party.
This review is for the dipping sauce only. I made the sauce to serve with onion rings. It was good, but it definitely needed more pizzazz. If there is a next time, I’d up the cayenne pepper and possibly the ketchup for a little added sweetness.
We really liked this one. I used a jumbo onion and everything still turned out great. Next time I won't double dip in the batter, I don't think it was needed. To make the slicing easier, I cut off the bottom and then used an electric knife to cut into 16 wedges.
I thought this recipe was spot on. Loved it. I made the mistake of using giant onions the first time but realized that small to medium size onions work best and they really open when you slice and dip them in the coating -- it's much more manageable to do two small onions than one large one. The sauce was perfect too!!
