Broccoli Salad V

37 Ratings
  • 5 29
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Broccoli, grapes, almonds and bacon are a few ingredients that will makes this wonderful salad a hit at any gathering! Enjoy!

By Kim

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl combine the broccoli, grapes and onions.

  • Whisk the creamy salad dressing and vinegar together. Toss with broccoli mixture and chill. Just before serving toss with bacon, almonds and raisins.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 34.3mg; sodium 555.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022