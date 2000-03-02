Broccoli Salad V
Broccoli, grapes, almonds and bacon are a few ingredients that will makes this wonderful salad a hit at any gathering! Enjoy!
Wonderful broccoli salad!! Since my sister is a diabetic, I omitted the raisins and mixed the salad dressing with 1 Tbsp.of cider vinegar (didn't have tarragon) and then added 1/3 cup Splenda, beating all together. Great recipe!! Thanks!!Read More
I made this salad for company along with a lovely chicken dish, it was really a hit, everyone loved it
Great! I did not have the vinegar the recipe called for, so I used balsamic vinegar instead - I mixed it with regular ol' Ranch Dressing - I used a little less dressing that the recipe called for - I don't like the dressing to overpower the food.
This is just plain good!! I used a little light mayo, a little poppy seed dressing and a little regular mayo to make the required amount of creamy salad dressing the recipe called for. I reduced the vinegar a bit since the poppy seed dressing already had vinegar in it.
This salad was delicious! The different textures and colors made the dish so tasty. I used a poppy seed dressing. I omitted the tarragon vinegar so it wouldn't compete with the flavor of the dressing.
This was a great version of a broccoli salad. I liked the red grapes. Yummy!!
We were told to add more broccoli into our diet. I am glad I tried this one. Yum. I made the recipe as is except I used lite mayo and white wine vinegar with 3 packets of splenda. It was wonderful. Oh, I also added cheese, but I wish I wouldn't have :) This is a keeper.
Good. Next time I will cut down on the vinegar. I added sunflower seeds. Used a purple onion instead of green. I also added sharp cheddar. Thanks!
This salad is always a favorite at BBQs!
Wonderful flavors and texture!! My husband didn't think he would like it when he saw it but loved it! I made some minor substitutions, but also, I steamed the broccoli for about a minute then put it in an ice bath. It was still very crunchy but not entirely raw--I'm not a huge fan of raw broccoli. I used a fat-free poppy seed dressing with white wine vinegar, and used black seedless grapes and dried cranberries. I also used turkey bacon. Was delicious!!!
This turned out very well. I had eaten a similar salad at a family member's previously and wanted to make it myself. This recipe was as close as I could find, but it turned out even better. I made it for 40 people, with alot of other food, so most of my measurements were more by sight and taste, but with these ingrediants it turned out perfectly. This was the only item that had no leftovers at the 40 person event.
This is a great broccoli Salad. Good variation from the regular one. I used Miracle whip instead of the salad dressing and apple cider vinegar instead of the tarragon, I also added a tbsp of Splenda.
Terrific salad - took it to a get-together and not a drop was left. I substituted balsamic vinegar and used sunflower seeds instead of almond slivers. Have used it several times over.
This is exactly the same as in Southern Living 20th Anniversary
Whenever I take this places everyone always wants the recipe. I use Brianna's Poppy Seed salad dressing. Yummy!!
Delicious salad. Always popular at get-togethers. My family asks for it regularly.
this was my start point for a very similar one..my differences were using red onions, not green and the dressing was mayo/red wine vinegar or applecider vinegar/sugar mixture and some celery seeds but it is a well-loved recipe
I didn't put the raisins in as my son doesn't like them. It was still a hit. I will be making this one again soon. I wish there was a non creamy dressing though.
Loved this recipe. Made it for a large group and everyone wanted the recipe. I used Craisins instead of Raisins reduced the dressing a bit. Started with less mayonnaise and added about 4 tsps. of wine vinegar and sugar to taste. Also used crushed cashews. Fantastic!
My sister made this dish, but omitted the bacan as I am vegetarian and it was great!
I had this salad at a church fellowship yesterday. It was refreshing. I enjoyed the variety of flavors that come together in this salad. The church member that made the salad substituted almonds for sunflower seeds and left out the grapes and it was still great. I'm going to start making this at home!
This was my first broccoli salad and I loved it. Everyone ate it up. The dressing was not over powering and there was so many other goodies besides the broccoli. I added 1 tablespoon of sunflower seeds just for fun. yummy!
This was a great salad. I added green grapes and it was still great. It made quite an impression on the family for the holidays, instead of plan broccoli.
I love this recipe and will make for the next family get together
Great recipe!!!
Delicious! I didn't use any vinegar at all and this was great. I don't normally like broccoli but I had 3 servings of this delicious recipe!
This was amazing! Didn't have tarragon vinegar, used white wine vinegar. Also added 1/4 cup ranch. Everyone loved it!
Wow!! Made this last night and I thought my husband was going to lick the plate! Just had it for lunch and it's even better the day after. This will be a staple in our home for years to come!
I made this a couple of weeks ago and followed receipe to a T. Very good, but not quite a 5. I think it would be great at a summer bbq where it could be made ahead of time.
I love broccoli and grape salad. This is a good one. I didnt have tarragon vinegar, so I used white vinegar and added a tsp of dried tarragon. The dressing was a bit tart, so I added 1 tablespoon of sugar.
