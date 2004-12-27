This is a great recipe. I made a variation on it years ago that used only five eggs instead of six, and I prefer this one. When I made it long ago, my mother convinced me that wax paper was a good substitute for parchment paper. Not true! Now I know why I had such a hard time peeling the paper from the cake all those years ago. The parchment paper is a MUST. I sprayed it with cooking spray and had no trouble at all in removing it from the cake. When I made the filling, I waited to add the cocoa. I used around half of the filling inside the roll, and then I added cocoa to what remained and spread it over the roll. I then ran fork-tines through it to make it look a bit like bark. Also, when I cut one of the ends off of the log, I then attached it to the side of the log to make it look like a branch. When it was "frosted" with the chocolate whipped cream, it looked perfect. Putting the whipped cream on the outside was an extremely simple step and made the Buche de Noel look that much more special. It was absolutely DELICIOUS! It is IMPORTANT to remember to whip those eggs for a long time. Remember that you can't have ANY egg yolks mixed in with your egg whites when you first whip them, otherwise they'll never whip up as light and fluffy as you need them to be. It also helps to have the eggs at room temperature so that they whip up more easily. We made two... one for my son's French class and one for us. They were both absolutely beautiful and were big hits.