Carrot Cake XI
Everyone tells me this is the best carrot cake ever! Frost with your favorite Cream Cheese Frosting.
This turned out really well. I followed the suggestions of another reviewer and used 1 cup of unsweetened apple sauce and 1/3 cup of oil instead of the full amount of oil, and the cake turned out moist and delicious. I halved the sugar -- I think two cups would have been too much! Indeed, the cake was still sweet, and I feel that I could have reduced the sugar even more, especially since we used cream cheese frosting. This makes quite a lot of cake; in the future I may make halve the recipe and bake it in a loaf pan for our small family. We served seven people and still ended up with leftovers for ten more!Read More
I liked the flavor of this cake, but there is too much oil in it. The texture was moist, but too oily. The cinnamon was just the right amount and the cake wasn't too sweet. I'll make it again, but I am going to put in about half the amount of the oil.Read More
Wow... i've been using this recipe for about a year now and it is awesome, the only changes I make are using 1 cup applesauce and 1/3 cup oil, and i use 2 tablespoons of cinnamon instead of teaspoons :P... just fantastic :D
I made this cake for a big family party and can honestly say I've never received so many compliments for any cake I've made before, and I've made quite a few! I stuck faithfully to the given recipe, but I would caution that it took about 20 minutes longer to cook, so look carefully at it before taking it out of the oven - it will be very sticky in the middle, but shouldn't wobble!
This was so moist and delicious! I got rave reviews! I made a few modifications to lighten it up a bit. I substituted 1 cup of the oil with applesauce and used 2/3 cup of whole wheat flour for the white flour. I also decreased the sugar by 1/2 a cup and think I will take even more out next time. It was plenty sweet, especially with the applesauce and the cream cheese frosting. This is definitely a keeper recipe!
I cut this recipe in half in order to make a single layer cake (in a round 8 inch pan). It worked out really well, I still followed what others said by cutting out some of the oil and substituting it with applesauce..I did about half and half. I also added in some nutmeg and cloves. If you do cut this recipe in half though you just have to remember to watch the baking time.. instead of 40-45 minutes, you only need about 30-35. I frosted the cake with cream cheese frosting, covered the sides with walnuts, dusted it with a little cinnamon and everyone loved it! Im so glad i came upon this recipe, I looked long and hard for one that i would be able to reduce easily and that didnt have any pineapple! Ill definitely use this one again.
Taking advice from everyone else, I also used 1 cup applesauce and 1/3 cup oil. I didn't use the nuts (too many people with allergies), but I didn't even notice they were missing. I also used a bit of pumpkin pie spice in addition to the cinnamon. Yum! This makes a great cake, and it is also perfect for cupcakes for a picnic.
I made this with out nuts for my twins first birthday and it was a huge hit. I was asked for the recipe and had many complements on how yummy it was. It is the third time I made it and it is great every time!
Best carrot cake!! Super moist! My Mom uses this recipe and it is delish! I use it now too, except I modified it a bit to make healthier. Use 1 cup no sugar added applesauce and 1/3 c oil (sometimes substitute all applesauce), 1 c sugar & 1 c splenda and it tastes just as good as reg. recipe. NO walnuts though, because we dont like them! Use crm cheese frosting from site!
EXCELLENT! This is moist, sweet and delicious. We made it without the nuts (allergic child) and it was a huge hit. Really delicious.
Turned out nice and moist. I cut the recipe in half and cooked in an 8x8 pan for about 50 minutes. Left out the walnuts, topped with Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting from this site. Thanks for a simple recipe! UPDATE: Made this again, turning them into muffins. Mini muffins took about 15 minutes, regular sized ones took about 25.
Thank you for this recipe. This cake XI was delicious. I took some advice from the other reviews and cut down the oil by using 1/3 cup oil and 1 cup Unsweetened Apple Sauce. Added 1/2 tsp of nutmeg and 1 tsp of vanilla. To give it a kick I added 1/2 cup of unsweetened coconut flakes which add even more texture to the cake. We omitted frosting it as we're trying to cut down on calories. It turned out perfectly moist and I grated my carrots using a Cuisinart shredding blade and the carrots did not require any draining at all. This cake was a good as some of the ones I've bought in gourmet shops, so I really enjoyed making this one and it was a hit. I'll make it again for sure. Thanks.
OOPS.. accidentally rated wrong cake first time!! WOW! WOW! WOW! This is the best cake I have ever put in my mouth! Only changes i made was only adding 1 cup of oil.. increased cinnamon to 2 TBS and added 1 TBS pumpkin pie spice and a cup of raisins... I have never liked carrot cake, but I can not get enough of this... I am on piece number 3 and seriously could eat more! SOMEONE PLEASE TAKE THIS CAKE AWAY!!!! LOL
Perfect, just as it is. I will make this again, without changing a thing.
Tried this cake for the first time for 4th of July festivities. Everyone loved this recipe! I was asked to bring it again for an upcoming party. I didn't change a thing and it was yummy!
As the baker, this cake came together very easily - I made no changes except I think I had less than 4 cups carrot (probably closer to 3 cups) and I used pecans instead of walnuts. I made it in two 8-inch round pans and it took a bit more than 40 minutes to bake, so I think a 9x13 would need more than the 40-45 mins baking time indicated. I'm not a carrot cake fan myself, but I made it for my mom for Mother's Day and she and everyone else who had a piece raved about it. I frosted it with Cream Cheese Frosting II from this site.
This is the first carrot cake I've made from scratch, & the batter was so very thick and so full of carrots that I wasn't sure what to expect. After the first bite, and a room full of "wow"'s, I realized the abundance of carrots made the cake so moist it literally melted in my mouth! Awesome recipe!
I tried it twice and both times it made huge messes. I will never make it again.
I don't leave reviews often, but had to leave one for this recipe. It is simple, quick, and DELICIOUS! Someone bought it to an event and after tasting it, me and other moms were hounding the person who made it for the recipe and I made it as soon as I got home that day. Only thing she did differently was reduce the sugar to 1 3/4 cup and omit walnuts. I personally think it's good even without a cream cheese topping. Recipe is for a 9x13 pan, I used a 8x8 then used the remaining batter for cupcakes.
This was a very yummy carrot cake. The only problem was the mushyness of it. It was WAY TOO gooey... i thought maybe it was undercooked, so i shoved it back in the oven, only to find that it wasn't getting any firmer. Don't get me wrong, the taste was absolutely delightful, but it definitely needs less of something... perhaps the oil (which i used half oil and half margarine).... I don't know. Taste was there.... texture wasn't all that. Again... Yummy, though.
I give this 5 stars even though I never tasted it. I made if for my husband to take to work and none came home. Rave reviews. I used 1 cup of sugar, and instead of all that oil 1 cup of applesauce and 1/4 cup of oil. Turned out just fine!!
I DESPISE carrot cake, but this was the best cake I ever had!!! I made it involuntarily for school, but when I tasted the batter, I was in HEAVEN! It was about an hour before I cleaned up because I was so busy licking the bowl and the spoons!
Lovely & moist cake
I made this today for my mother's birthday. I followed some other reviewer's suggestion by using 1 cup applesauce and 1/3 cup oil, 1 cup sugar, and added a pinch of nutmeg. The flavor was fabulous but the cake was a little on the heavy side. I will definitely make it again but will play with the oil to applesauce ratio. I made this again using less than 1 cup oil (I had no applesauce) and it turned out great again. I used brown sugar and white. My almost 2 year old is tearing it up as I type.:-)
Fantastic recipe!! It is easy and worth the time to shred the carrots fresh. The cake came out incredibly moist and wonderful flavour. This one is a keeper!
Wan't moist and didn't have enough flavor. I guess if you like the blander flavor, but I would add some spice to it next time.
YUM! I halved the recipe and used applesauce and less oil, as suggested by other reviewers. I also added half of a ripe banana and a little extra cinnamon. The cake turned out moist and delicious! (I didn't add frosting, deciding to just eat it like a bread rather than a cake and to save some calories.)
great for people with allergies and problems! like my brother who cant even have them!
Finally a real Carrot Cake recipe! Just like the one my mother had but lost. My husband prefers a Butter Cream frosting for carrot cake. It tastes better than the traditional cream cheese frosting. I find the best cakes do not need frosting at all! My husband says this is the best carrot cake! Very easy to make with normal ingredients. Don't care for recipes calling for pineapple or can carrots. Another winner!
This was the 1st recipe I tried on this site, and let me tell you it came out great. It was the first cake I ever done from scratch as well. it listed that you need about 8 carrots I thin you need about 10 I only got about 3 1/2 cups from 8 carrots. I will be making this again and again in the future. Bob
I made this carrot cake tonight...I am on my first piece and going for my second in a minute. I cut this recipe in half exactly. The only thing I did different was to throw in a bit more cinnamon....probably a tsp and a half, and about a tsp of nutmeg. I used raisins instead of nuts. Oh... i also used only one half cup of oil! I think it turned out really nice tasting! I iced it with a cream cheese icing recipe on this site! Really nice tasting cake!
It fell in the middle, but was so tasty. Alot of work went into shredding the carrots, it was yum.
I made this into muffins and the only change I made was to use one cup whole wheat and one cup white flour. They are pretty bland and the texture is kinda weird. Won't be making them again.
oh my freakin word. this was the best carrot cake i have ever had. it was easy to make and it turned out so moist and so wonderful. I added raisins then frosted it with a thick layer of cream cheese icing. it was a huge hit at work. i will be making this again and again and again.
This wasn't as spicy or as dense as I'd hoped, but it was still good, and a cinch to make. I substituted half the oil for applesauce. I just might try another recipe next time, but I will keep this in the recipe box.
This cake was awesome! It used lots of the extra carrots I had around. The only thing I did differently was replace 1cup of the oil with applesauce.
insane! everyone loved it
Pefect! Fresh, and moist. Great for gatherings
I just made this carrot cake a bit ago and I must say it is amazing! I did not use walnuts in the cake, but I did top it with walnuts, and it still came out very moist and tasty. The only thing is it took an hour to cook, but everybody's oven is a bit different. A great recipe, thanks for sharing it!
I made this for our Easter brunch. It was easy for us to grate 4 cups of carrots using our mini-chopper. This cake was moist and delicious- even to non-fans of carrot cake!
Delicious carrot cake! It is super-duper moist!! What is great is that since carrots already have a lot of moisture, you can substitute applesauce for the oil to make it healthier. I also sprinkled in ground cloves, ground nutmeg, and allspice to give it more spice :)
AMAZING! I followed the tips about using 1 cup of apple sauce and 1/3 cup of oil. It was delicious(:
I made this cake with a couple of changes (1c applesauce + 1/3 oil, and I only used about half the amount of sugar called for in the recipe) and it was absolutely beautiful. Moist, sweet, and delicious. Just a word of caution for anyone who uses the Metric conversion: I didn't need anywhere NEAR 400g of grated carrots to make up the 4 cups. I used two large carrots and that was more than enough.
Perfect! I used less oil like everyone suggested and it came out delicious. My family loved it for Easter.
I just made this cake for the 2nd time. If you love carrot cake, try this one. The only modification I made is I did bake it for an additional 5 minutes and put an extra shake of cinnamon in the recipe.....I used the recipe for Cream Cheese Frosting II which was the absolute BEST cream cheese frosting I ever tried. Enjoy!!
This cake is very moist and flavorful, however it is extremely oily and heavy. Overall, it is a good cake.
i love this recipe and so do all of my guests. i top it with a crumb topping instead of frosting when i use it as a cake, or i often don't top it at all and serve it as a side dish. i never thought i could like carrot cake, but this recipe changed my view!
melts in your mouth moist
Loved it. Did make a few changes. Substituted apple sauce for most of the oil. Swapped 1/2 the sugar to brown. And doubled the cinnamon. Also only used 3 cups of grated carrots (because I ran out of carrots) Came out amazing though.
I made this for my brother's birthday and it was a huge success. Here are my changes: I used 1 c brown sugar and 1 c white. Only 1/2 c oil. 1 c crushed pineapple, 1/2 t nutmeg and 1/4 t ginger. Also, I didn't really measure the carrots, but it was between 2-4 cups. This doesn't rise much, but it is super moist and flavorful and not too heavy.
My family loved this carrot cake! My husband is a huge fan, and said that it was a great recipe. I liked the fact that it didn't use jars of baby food carrots, but instead used fresh, grated carrots. It was very moist and rich. The only thing I changed was that I added 1 teaspoon of allspice, to give it more of a spice cake flavor. I will definately use the recipe again. It's earned a permanent spot in my recipe box!
This IS the best carrot cake EVER! Very moist and very delicious! I made my own cream cheese frosting to top it: 2 blocks of cream cheese, 4T cream, 2 cups confectioners sugar. (I found this on this website as well).
The recipe is simple to put together and the cake came out great! I wont make any changes the next time that I prepare this, thank you!
This recipe made a deliciious, moist carrot cake. I live at high altitude and added a bit of flour to compensate; I also used pecans instead of walnuts. This recipe will quickly become a family favorite!
Perfect??
This was sooo good; I had to make 2.
Very good! This cake has great flavor and is very moist. Personally, I think the recipe calls for too much oil - the only reason I didn't give a full five stars. I cut the oil down to 3/4 cup and the cake was still soooo moist. I also added a bit more spice (some ginger and nutmeg) along with the cinnamon. I will always use this recipe (with modifications).
Love this recipe it was easy. I did add raisins and threw in a handful of Hersheys cinnamon chips
This recipe was superb. the best carrot cake I ever tasted. I too used the suggestion to replace some of the oil with apple sauce, and it was complimented by everyone
I cut the recipe in half and poured into cupcake tins, it made exactly 12. Sadly though I found them flat (not a huge deal) and really oily (bigger deal). I definitely could not serve them to anyone without frosting becaue they looked horrid, even with they don't look nice. But they tasted good, so I'm not entirely disappointed. I did substitute half coconut oil for the vegetable oil which may have made the difference, which is why I didn't give a lower rating. I realize this is a cake recipe and not a cupcake recipe but essentially it's the same thing just a different sized pan. I see now with reading the other reviews that though many people rate it well, they also adjust the oil...which isn't fair.
HEAVEN!!!! My family LOVES carrot cake and this is our new recipe for it. I reconstitued some raisins and added them as well. Slathered on a thick layer of cream cheese frosting, and we were THRILLED with the results!
This carrot cake was perfect. It calls for more carrots than other recipies and everyone loved it!
i was skeptical at first bcs the batter seemed so heavy but it turned out great. really worth the time it took to grate all those carrots & the cake smelled wonderful coming out of the oven! however, did reduce the oil to 1 cup and added some crushed pineapples in the end. everyone said it was yummy. thank you michele!
I thought this cake was good! I made it with the 'cream cheese frosting II' also from this site. Very tasty, Thank you!
I absolutely loved this recipe!!It was so good with homemade cream cheese frosting.I would recomend this to anyone.If you love carrot cake this is the recipe for you. Yummy!
Made this for Thanksgiving and everyone raved about how good it was! I followed others suggestions and used 2 tablespoons of cinnamon and then used one cup of unsweetened applesauce and 1/3 cup of oil. I used two 9 inch round pans and baked for about 40 minutes! Soooo good!
This is a great carrot cake! Very tastey, moist. Excellente!
Best carrot cake I've ever made. I cut the veg. oil down to 1/3 cup, and added 1 cup unsweetened applesauce instead. The cake came out moist and delicious. I also added maybe a teaspoon of ginger along with the cinnamon. My family didn't want to stop at one piece!
Yum. My husband loves carrot cake and said this recipe is a keeper. I've made this multiple times and will again. Just delicious.
this was definitely a super good recipe. but i totally messed mine up. make sure you keep an eye on it if you're making mini cupcakes - they'll obv be done waaay faster. also, someone said to double the cinnamon,... which i did bc i love cinnamon, but it just became a spice cake at that point. still good but why did i grate so many carrots if i didnt taste them? also, 1 bag of carrots was enough for 4 cups, unpacked cups.
just followed this recipe for my practical test- n my result's an A star! easiest and best carrot cake recipe
Wow, this cake was fantastic! I made it exactly as the recipe called for and it was delicious. Not oily at all. Also made the "Cream Cheese Frosting II" by Janni and the result was great. Thanks for sharing!
I had never made a homemade carrot cake before tonight. Now I will never go back! Everyone in my bunko group loved this and were quite impressed with me. The only thing I changed was adding less oil -- I probably used only 1/3 cup, and the cake was still plenty moist and delicious. Thank you for sharing the recipe,
I just got the cake out of the oven and they look great! Instead of using a 9x13 pan I used two round 9 inch pans and baked it for 30 minutes. The smell is amazing! Oh and I also left out the walnuts.
This was sooooooo yummy! Probably one of the best carrot cakes Ive ever had. I didnt do the walnuts but I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfect! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I had a request for a carrot cake for a birthday with no raisins and this one fit the bill perfectly. Very moist, not too sweet, frosted with cream cheese icing and topped with extra walnuts (per request from the birthday boy). I did add extra cinnamon since we like cinnamon, a little less sugar and used unsweetened applesauce (1 cup) with 1/3 cup oil as some suggested. I’m glad I made this in a bundt pan; I think it would have been harder to frost. This is my new go-to recipe for carrot cake.
Moist and tasty! Going to be making this again. I also used unsweetened apple sauce instead of oil and it worked out very well.
As others did, I also replaced some of the oil with applesauce. My husband said this was the best carrot cake he's ever had! It was gone in no time. Definintely a keeper!
Amazingggg carrot cake. I made no changes except used MUCH less carrots and no walnuts because of lack of ingredients. The top and sides sort of crystalized into a sugary crust. I loved it! I frosted it with Whipped Cream Cream Cheese Frosting from this website. The only problem was that if I hadn't frosted it, it would look horrible. It caved in in the middle. I have no idea why this happened or if it was because of some error that I did but it looked really bad. (Thankfully it looked fine when I frosted it and tasted amazing!) Next time, will make with walnuts :)
The carrot cake was delicious! The recipe made more that expected and the cake rose above the pan but did not fall over. Fantastic!! Btw, forgot to add this: I was short 1 egg so I substituted it for about 1/4 a cup of veg. oil; also, I like brown sugar better, so I put 1 cup of white sugar and 1 of brown sugar and the cake turned out puffy inside and crispy/caramelly on the outside ^_^ great cake!!
My family loved it, I used the carrot shavings from carrots I freshly juiced, and put a very light frosting on it
This cake is awesome. I frost with a basic cream cheese/powdered sugar frosting. I also put my walnuts through the salad shooter to it really finely graded. It makes a wonderful dense filling cake. Thanks for the great recipe. It will be the only carrot cake in my recipe box!
This was a great recipe. I omitted the nuts and added brown sugar though. It was delicious!
Abolutely delicious! I followed the recipe exactly except for the oil. I used 1/2 c Vegetable oil and applesauce for the remainder of the measurement. I baked this in 2 eight-inch round cake pans lined with parchment paper for exactly 40min and it was perfectly cooked (i was really worried about it being done). I will definitely make this again!
This is a very heavy and dense cake. Not the recipe for those looking for a lighter and healthier cake. I made this for a life long carrot cake lover and was told it was the BEST carrot cake she ever tasted! I wasn't a huge fan of carrot cakes until I tasted this and I was hooked.
I have had 3 different people tell me that these were the best cupcakes ( I prefer to do cupcakes..) that they have ever eaten! Can't wait to make them again!
I made this for someone's bday whose favorite is carrot cake. I've never liked carrot cake but I actually liked this. I did half applesauce/salflower oil and added just a little nutmeg. I covered it up with foil as soon as it came out of the oven to retain all the moisture and I loved how it was so orange from all the carrots. Update-I stil had carrots left over so decided to make a loaf (i halved the rcipe)for my dad using the same recipe. I wanted to make it healthier so I subbed all applesauce, used whole wheat flour, 1/2 brown sugar, 1tsp vanilla, and a generous dose of cinnamon and nutmeg. When it was almost done I poked holes on the top and drizzled 2 tsp of melted butter with cinnamon on top. I actually liked it better with the whole wheat flour.
lovely moist cake.. as others advised I cut the oil to one cup. I used only 1 tsp of cinnamon and omitted the walnuts for the kids. I split it between two smaller square tins and they were ready in 30-35 mins. I also used the cream cheese frosting recommended by others and from this site.
Wonderful! I did half oil and half applesauce, 4 tsps of cinnamon and a buttercream frosting. Very moist. yum :)
This cake was delicious! My family loves it and it was a wonderful way to use carrots from our garden. We made Cream Cheese Frosting II, also found on this site, and it complimented the cake beautifully. I had to adjust the cooking time a little bit to about 55 minutes and it turned out perfect. Thanx so much for this recipe. Its a keeper.
This is the best carrot cake I've ever made. It has replaced my mom's recipe which I always felt was too dry. It was so easy, too. I actually like it without the frosting because it's so moist.
this was my first carrot cake ever, it came out ok. i used baby carrots (that was a lot of grating, thank God for kids huh) and added raisons, i think i made the cake to think because it took a long time to cook and then the bottom was a little over done but for my first try it was pritty good will try this recipe again.
Wow..never been a big fan of carrot cake, but this recipe is amazing…. I only used 1/4 cup of oil the rest apple sauce but other than that, I made it as written. This recipe has made me known as the cake baking queen at work - try it - you won't be disappointed!
This Recipe was super quick Super easy .. Only thing I cut the sugar by 1/2 cup & brought the oil down by 1/3 Cup .. I added No nuts For a Smoother Bite and I'd definitely advise that when adding the wet ingredients to the dry make sure to do it slowly and gradually to avoid lumpy batter .. enjoy .
Tastes delicious! will be making it again soon... Maybe in another day or two... :) LUV IT~
I made this cake last night and it was exceptionally easy! It turned out moist and tasty...even to my guy who is not a carrot cake fan! I altered the recipe slightly: 1) I ran out of oil so I had to use a little shortening to make the amount of oil required. 2) I didn't have any chopped walnuts so I added 3/4 cup raisins instead - it was a good choice! I will definitely make this one again. When I do, I will also add a bit more spice. Only 2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon was simply not enough for my taste...I'm thinking some nutmeg, allspice or something along those lines. And as far as the cream cheese frosting, I found a recipe here on AllRecipes.com (included in another carrot cake recipe I found :) and it was the cream cheese frosting recipe I've been looking for since I started cooking! It was quick, easy and delicious and the recipe makes quite a bit extra to be used on other baked goods.
Never use this much oil and always read the reviews.
Such a moist cake, my husband doesnt usually like carrot cake but after trying this one its a permenent request now! I used pisteo nuts as thats what I had in my cupboard at the time....delish!
I made this exactly as the recipe said- it came out DELICIOUS! Light and fluffy, perfect ratio of carrots and cake, and I came across no problems. I highly recommend this great recipe.
