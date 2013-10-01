Carrot Cake XI

I made this cake last night and it was exceptionally easy! It turned out moist and tasty...even to my guy who is not a carrot cake fan! I altered the recipe slightly: 1) I ran out of oil so I had to use a little shortening to make the amount of oil required. 2) I didn't have any chopped walnuts so I added 3/4 cup raisins instead - it was a good choice! I will definitely make this one again. When I do, I will also add a bit more spice. Only 2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon was simply not enough for my taste...I'm thinking some nutmeg, allspice or something along those lines. And as far as the cream cheese frosting, I found a recipe here on AllRecipes.com (included in another carrot cake recipe I found :) and it was the cream cheese frosting recipe I've been looking for since I started cooking! It was quick, easy and delicious and the recipe makes quite a bit extra to be used on other baked goods.