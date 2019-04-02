Traditional Gyro Meat

We thought this recipe was a little bland. I used a whole onion (since I hate having half an onion lying around) and doubled the garlic and thought it could use even more. I think the biggest problem of this recipe was the salt. 1/4t. for 2lbs of meat is not nearly enough. Healthier, yes, but not as tasty. I wanted to be a little conservative with the salt since I was serving it with Tzatziki (a little salty) and feta (quite salty), so I only doubled the amount. It could have used even more. Sure, you can add salt to the pieces later, but I think the flavor would be better if the meat was salted throughout. Next time, I think I’ll try 1.5t. or 2t. I cooked it in an 8.5” loaf pan and it took about an hour. I also had to leave the mixture in the food processor for much longer to get a tacky texture, so if your processor is older or cheap like mine, you may have to do the same. All in all, I thought it did resemble gyro meat and would resemble it even more if you tossed the pieces on a grill before serving. It was moist, yet not greasy. I will make it again, but will try to spice it up a bit more.

