Mandarin Chicken Saute

This unique dish turned out really good! I did do some different things, but didn't change the recipe really. 1. I decided to double the sauce like other reviewers suggested (good call). 2. I used 15 small orange jelly beans (Starburst kind). 3. I tenderized my chicken breasts before cooking and used an electric frying pan which I used again for the sauce to save on clean up. 4. I used finely chopped white onion instead of green. 5. I didn't take the jelly beans out and didn't garnish with any more either. 6. Didn't have any ginger root, so I sprinkled in some ground ginger. If you don't have any jelly beans, I'm sure orange marmalade would work out too, maybe even try lemon or lime jelly beans? It was a bit spicy, so if you have kids who wouldn't go for that, reduce or omit the crushed pepper and ginger. I served this with rice and sweet potatoes for a great dinner!