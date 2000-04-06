Mandarin Chicken Saute

4.1
12 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

I used my leftover jelly beans in this creative main dish featuring oriental flavors. Quick and easy, it's delicious too.

Recipe by Roxanne E Chan

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Brown chicken in oil for 2 to 3 minutes, then reduce heat to low. Cover and saute for 8 to 10 minutes or until cooked through and juices run clear. Remove chicken from skillet and keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • In the same skillet, combine the broth, vinegar, honey, jelly beans, red pepper flakes, garlic and ginger root. Simmer over medium heat until liquid is reduced by half, then remove from heat and let stand 5 minutes.

  • Remove jelly beans from sauce; stir in almonds and green onion. Slice reserved chicken and place on a platter. Spoon sauce over the top and garnish with jelly beans and cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 28.6g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 174.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022