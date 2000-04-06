Mandarin Chicken Saute
I used my leftover jelly beans in this creative main dish featuring oriental flavors. Quick and easy, it's delicious too.
Great sauce, but I wanted more of it! Next time I will double the sauce.
This unique dish turned out really good! I did do some different things, but didn't change the recipe really. 1. I decided to double the sauce like other reviewers suggested (good call). 2. I used 15 small orange jelly beans (Starburst kind). 3. I tenderized my chicken breasts before cooking and used an electric frying pan which I used again for the sauce to save on clean up. 4. I used finely chopped white onion instead of green. 5. I didn't take the jelly beans out and didn't garnish with any more either. 6. Didn't have any ginger root, so I sprinkled in some ground ginger. If you don't have any jelly beans, I'm sure orange marmalade would work out too, maybe even try lemon or lime jelly beans? It was a bit spicy, so if you have kids who wouldn't go for that, reduce or omit the crushed pepper and ginger. I served this with rice and sweet potatoes for a great dinner!
Great and simple recipe. As suggested by someone else I added aprox 1 tsp of cornstarch dissolved in water at the end of the cook time to make a thicker sauce. Other than that, followed the recipe to a T. Can't wait to make it again!
Great recipe. My husband will never order any kind of orange chicken, but he loved this. I cut the chicken into strips and coated with flour before cooking. Also, I didn't have any jelly beans so I used 1 tablespoon of orange marmalade instead. I also added sugar snap peas and garnished with mandarin oranges. I also took the advice of the previous reviewer and doubled the sauce. This went great over rice.
This was interesting and enjoyable! I doubled the sauce and it was just enough (barely). I added a can of mandarin oranges at the end to give the dish some more freshness.
This is not as orange tasting as I had hoped even though I used the jellybelly jelly beans and left them in the sauce as another reviewer suggested. I also agree with everyone else....double up on the sauce.
I was a little bit wary of the jelly bean idea, but this turned out wonderful. I used ten large jelly beans, but once the outside was dissolved in the sauce, I took them out, because I thought the extra sugar wasn't really needed. I like a thicker sauce, so I added a tsp of cornstarch dissolved in a tablespoon of water after the sauce was almost done simmering. We like things spicy, so I doubled the red pepper. I also doubled the sauce, as some of the other reviewers suggested, and I still wanted more! Next time I'll triple it :) A very good recipe.
I thought this was a great recipe- the second time. I only say that because all the ingredients are not cheap- but great tasting chicken and once you have all the oils you're set! Love the jelly bean part! Yummy!
