Ham and Pineapple Couscous Salad

This was fabulous! The onion was a little strong, so I only put in half of the amount the recipe called for, as my husband doesn't like onions, and glad I did, when I read the other reviews. It didn't say how much mustard, so since I'm not a big fan, the 1st time I put in 1 teas. It was perfect. 2nd time, I put in 2 teas. just to see, and it wasn't quite as good as it was the first time, but still very good. I think the pineapple juice with the oil and just a touch of the mustard is what makes the whole dish so flavorful. I'm planning to serve this at Easter, as a side salad, and tripple the recipe to make sure there's enough for all, but I'll be loving any leftovers. Husband and I and both kids liked this very much, and that's saying something being that I have a child with autism who is quite picky! It would make a great summer salad, and it's nice to find something summery that is an alternative to a salad that contains mayo. Could take this along on a picnic, without worrying that the mayo would go bad. With the ham, I bought it already cubed in small bits, as Walmart sells it already finely diced in a 16 oz. package. Fabulous!