Ham and Pineapple Couscous Salad
This is a fresh, delicious and healthy way to eat leftover ham.
Very delicious recipe - but I agree that the onion is too overpowering. I bought the smallest red onion I could find, and used half, and that was still too much. I suggest maybe 1/4 small red onion. Otherwise, very easy and quick to make!Read More
I liked all of the flavor combination except the red onion. It overpowered everything else. Very easy to make. I'll skip the onion next time, but definitely try this again. Maybe more pineapple.Read More
Most family members enjoyed this. I think it has a great flavor, however I did double the dressing portion. The 2 year old even ate it!
Great total meal with meat vegetable fruit and grain all in one Very nutritious Greatt for hot summer days!
This is delicious. Great alternative to a sandwich for lunch. The amount of mustard is not indicated. I used about 1/3 cup. I also added a bit of orange juice to make it a little less dry and some green pepper just because I'm a recipe rebel.
Very eash and good! I like onion but too much will give me heartburn. So I added maybe 1/4 c. of chopped onion. I didn't have left over ham (I don't cook hams), so I got a slab of black forest ham from the deli when it was on sale. Only suggestion, maybe a little more dressing. I used 2 T. of Dijon. Good summer salad.
I love this recipe. I used fresh pineapple instead of canned. And edamame instead of peas. It is a really refreshing lunch!
This is great, but the 4 serving size with 1 cup of couscous makes a LOT! I'm going to cut back next time. I used mandarain oranges instead of pineapple (thought I had some and didn't) and it was great. I do plan to use pinapple next time.
I wasn't a big fan but my husband liked it. This was the first time I had eaten a ham salad and I think it's just not my thing. I used quinoa instead of couscous.
This was an easy, tasty meal. I substituted lima beans for the peas, used much less onion, used a large can of pineapple, and added fresh basil. The leftovers were fairly dry since the couscous absorbs so much liquid, so I will likely increase the dressing when I make this again.
this was a fantastic potluck salad and was even better the next day as the mustard flavour came out a bit more.
Made this recipe but substitued smoked salmon for the ham to keep the sodium lower. I was also concerned about the strenth of the red onion so I used a medium shallot instead. End result was great and reduced the sodium to 322mg and calories to 340.
This was different. The onions were overpowering, so I recommend using less than called for unless you love onions. Kids didn't like it. My husband said it was fine and liked the dressing. I'm afraid it's not my cup of tea.
This was fabulous! The onion was a little strong, so I only put in half of the amount the recipe called for, as my husband doesn't like onions, and glad I did, when I read the other reviews. It didn't say how much mustard, so since I'm not a big fan, the 1st time I put in 1 teas. It was perfect. 2nd time, I put in 2 teas. just to see, and it wasn't quite as good as it was the first time, but still very good. I think the pineapple juice with the oil and just a touch of the mustard is what makes the whole dish so flavorful. I'm planning to serve this at Easter, as a side salad, and tripple the recipe to make sure there's enough for all, but I'll be loving any leftovers. Husband and I and both kids liked this very much, and that's saying something being that I have a child with autism who is quite picky! It would make a great summer salad, and it's nice to find something summery that is an alternative to a salad that contains mayo. Could take this along on a picnic, without worrying that the mayo would go bad. With the ham, I bought it already cubed in small bits, as Walmart sells it already finely diced in a 16 oz. package. Fabulous!
What a wonderful recipe for those rushed weekday meals. I was done and had dinner on the table in twenty minutes or so. I used the olive oil and garlic flavored couscous and cut down on the garlic powder. I personally didn't find the red onion to be too much, and used what the recipe called for. The dressing is perfect - adds a touch of flavor, but doesn't overwhelm the other ingredients. I will absolutely be making this again - thank you for sharing this recipe, Julie!
