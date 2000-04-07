Ham and Pineapple Couscous Salad

This is a fresh, delicious and healthy way to eat leftover ham.

By Julie Stutzman

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large saucepan, bring water, butter and garlic powder to a boil. Turn off heat and stir in couscous. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork and let cool.

  • In a large bowl, mix together couscous, ham, pineapple, onion and drained peas

  • In a small bowl whisk together 1/4 cup reserved pineapple juice, lemon juice, Dijon-style mustard and vegetable oil. Pour dressing over the salad and stir to coat. Salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 32mg; sodium 468.2mg. Full Nutrition
