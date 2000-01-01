Easy Asian Baked Chicken

Chicken breasts baked with soy sauce, vinegar, bell peppers and water chestnuts. Ta dah! That's it! Very tasty and simple.

Recipe by Sara

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Pour soy sauce and vinegar over chicken, then sprinkle with bell pepper and top with water chestnuts.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 40 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 30.8g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 2489.4mg. Full Nutrition
