Easy Asian Baked Chicken
Chicken breasts baked with soy sauce, vinegar, bell peppers and water chestnuts. Ta dah! That's it! Very tasty and simple.
I used skinless drumsticks and cooked 10 to 15 minutes longer, turning 1/2 way thru. Instead of the canned chestnuts I added ALOT of frozen stir fry Veges. Served with brown rice. Also,used apple cider vinnegar because that's what I had. Thanks for recipe!Read More
I'm not trying to be mean, but this really isn't a good recipe at all. The chicken turned out okay, but the sauce and veggies we're too salty and tart to eat. Maybe this recipe would be better as a marinade.Read More
I thought this recipe had potential, so I played with it just a bit. First of all, I used low sodium soy sauce, cut the vinegar back to a quarter cup, added low sodium chicken broth, honey and seasonings to the sauce and heated it before I poured over the chicken. The kids went wild over it and found the drumsticks I used to be crispy and very flavorful. Good start Sarah and thanks!
For some reason the recipe turned out a little too salty for my taste.
I love this recipe...in fact after eating it I realized this was the exact same thing my mom made for us as kids! I used a low sodium soy sauce, added onions and carrots...served it over rice...yum!!!!!
I also added a bit of honey and just loved it! The water chestnuts were a little dry so I think I will let them cook in the juices and not on top. The flavor was wonderful and even the left over chicken was great
I cheat and use a red,green,and onion frozen mix, and people love it...one warning it is SALTY!
I tried this last night for the family. I jazzed it up at as suggested with salt, pepper and seasoning and cut the vinagar back by 1/4. the water chestnuts worked well but the sauce was way too thin. Most certainly not a keeper in my book.
Pretty good and very easy. I used chicken breasts and legs---the legs were very tasty. Next time I will use only use chicken legs. I also sprinkle chicken with a little red pepper. Sauce is very salty. I would not pour this marinade mixture over the rice again. I would strain the chestnuts and peppers out and serve only these on rice.
Wayyyyyyy to salty. There wasn't much flavor except for salt.
easy and kids liked. I added cashews and other veggies
This was excellent...only complaint is that it's really salty, & I used low-sodium soy sauce. Next time, I'll cut back on the amount of soy sauce. I also chopped whole water chestnuts and put them in so they cooked in the sauce, as suggested by another review. Served this with the Splash Of Color Skillet recipe...they went together very well, hubby gave it thumbs up! Went back for seconds, too...:)
I did not use water chestnuts (not a big fan of them) and i used sweet red peppers instead. I cooked mine longer so that it was caramelized. Thought it was great, and can do a lot with this dish like add stir fry veggies and/or rice.
Admittedly I am not a great cook. I followed the directions carefully and ended up with dry tasting tough chicken breasts.
way......tooo salty
