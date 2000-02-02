Spicy Bacon-Wrapped Water Chestnuts

This was pretty good. I used tapatio for the chili sauce since I was clueless about what kind of chili sauce to use since there are so many different types of chiles out there. I mean "chili sauce" is a pretty ambiguous ingredient. It could mean anything, so I used tapatio. Was anyone else stressing about what kind of chili sauce to use? I almost didn't make this because I didn't know what "chili sauce" meant. Anyway, it turned out good. Next time I'll try it using miracle whip and some other random sauce with some kind of chile in it. I precooked the bacon halfway before wrapping the chestnuts. I think it helps the chestnuts keep their crunch while in the oven. And of course the bacon gets crunchier sooner! Anyway, I'm going to serve this to my boyfriend some time.