Spicy Bacon-Wrapped Water Chestnuts
A tangy version of bacon wrapped chestnuts.
WONDERFUL! I've been making this version for years and it's a family favorite! We use Miracle Whip in place of mayo for a super flavor. There are never any left! If you haven't tried these, you just GOTTA! To prevent toothpicks from burning, soak in water about 20 minutes prior to spearing water chestnut. Excellent appetizer!Read More
WONDERFUL! I've been making this version for years and it's a family favorite! We use Miracle Whip in place of mayo for a super flavor. There are never any left! If you haven't tried these, you just GOTTA! To prevent toothpicks from burning, soak in water about 20 minutes prior to spearing water chestnut. Excellent appetizer!
These are very yummy! I had them at a christmas get together and now they are a favorite that I make all the time. I will have to get a picture up the next time I make them for all you that may be skeptical about trying them. I also soak the chestnuts in soy sauce for a few minutes and dredge them in some brown sugar before rolling them up, it adds some extra flovor. The key is to make sure to get the bacon real crisp, MAKE SURE TO DRAIN THEM, and when you add the sauce dont cook to long or it will create grease in the sauce from the bacon...cook just enough to heat. They look wonderful and the sweetness, bacon, and crunch go great together!
I have made these twice now and find them much better than the recipes calling for ketchup. I fried the bacon until it just started going a wee bit brown before wrapping them around the water chestnuts. I also added a few drops of hot sauce to the mixture before brushing it on. One more thing -Use a broiling pan when you first put them in the oven so the fat will drain off. Then, if you want you can use a glass pan once you put on the sauce.
Fantastic! I made this using homemade chili sauce and Miracle Whip. This was to DIE for. I cooked the bacon first - not completely done, but almost. Then I drained the fat, wrapped the water chestnuts, covered with the sauce, and baked them about 20 minutes, maybe a little more. They were perfect.
I just tried this in a cooking class and our instructor suggested using Miracle Whip to give it that tangy flavor. Yummy!!
These are fabulous! If I have a party and don't serve these I am in TROUBLE! The sauce makes enough to double the recipe. I use a thin bacon and cut it into thirds, then wrap each chestnut in a third of the whole strip. I also bake it longer, approx 40 minutes as I like the bacon crisp! Its a must have staple for any party!
I make this appetizer around the holidays and they are usually gone instantly!!!! Even my picky brother will eat them!!! I usually broil them towards the end so the bacon can crisp up a bit!!!! Delicious!
This is a great appetizer. Instead of chili sauce, I used a bit of tobasco...really added that extra kick! I have used this over and over again...always the first to go!
I tried this recipe for a birthday party and everyone loved it. I think everyone at the party complimented me on how good they were. This is my new favorite dish to pass. Double up on the recipe! Cathy Mason
I made this for a Christmas party and everyone raved about them. They were the first to disappear from the buffet table. I used thick cut applewood smoked bacon. I cut the pieces in half and cooked them by laying flat on a baking sheet. This keeps the bacon from curling up. I cooked the bacon at 350 for about 12 minutes. For me, thick cut bacon is the key. It doesn't rip as easily as regular cut bacon. As for the chili sauce, I used sweet thai chili sauce. They were a hit!! Even people who claimed to not like water chestnuts loved them!
i left mine in the oven for much longer than stated because i like my bacon crispy and i wanted the sauce to get carmalized. great recipe!
Delicious! Everyone loves these! I use a ratio of 3 cans of water chestnuts to one lb. of bacon cut into thirds and it works out perfectly. Double or triple the recipe--you won't have any left!
Really great! I did have to cook them a lot longer than the recipe says (after putting them back in the oven for 15 mins, I cranked it up to 425 then cooked them for ~25 more mins) but they were delicious!
I've made these ever since I was a kid! Only I put a dab of ketchup on the water chestnut before cooking. I know it sounds odd, but it carmelizes and really adds just enough flavor to make the appetizer over the top. We serve with BBQ sauce on the side to dip it into. I've done this with turkey bacon when I'm wanting to watch calories, and it's delicious as well.
The sauce was great! Wrapping the chestnuts is time-consuming.
I can't say enough good about this recipe. I took it to a New Years Party and wanted to take something different and came across this one. I made it and they were hands down the first thing gone. Everyone asked for the recipe and went on and on about it. I have since made it again with the same results. The only thing I did different the second time is to put them under the broiler for a few minutes to really crisp them up and if you have a cooling rack, I would use that to ensure all the grease drips off. Make extra, you'll go through them.
these are soooo good. My family love these. Thank you , I wouldn't change a thing!
I was really skeptical about the mayo (I hate mayo), but these were awesome!
I make this for any get together! Everyone loves this. They think it's scallops and bacon. I've been asked for the recipe at least 12 times.
This recipe is always a big hit. I put bacon-wrapped mushrooms and lil Smokies in the sauce, along with the water chestnuts. I bake them, then put everything in a slow cooker to keep warm.
Served for our NYE party...everyone loved it! every time there was new batch they were scooped up and eaten immediately! Will definitely repeat this one!
love, love love these---awesome appetizer!!
We love this recipe. I use Miracle Whip instead of Mayo (personal preference) and instead of baking the wraps in the oven with the sauce, we throw all of it unto a slow cooker and let them simmer away. Sometimes I'll make extra sauce to cover all the wraps. For big parties, I'll prep everything the day before and get everything into the slow cooker crock (if not removeable, transfer to a storage container) and place it in the fridge - this allows everything to marinate. The next morning I return the crock to it's base and turn it on.
Delicious! I made it for my recent New Year's Eve party and everyone loved it! Several asked me how I made it and was telling everyone else how good it was. I ended up cutting the bacon strips in 3 parts because half was a little excessive for the little water chestnut. My brother has already asked me to make it again :)
Delicious! Soaked toothpicks in water, as another person suggested. Saved on dishes by dumping grease, wiping out with paper towel, then returning wraps/sauce to same dish for second baking.
ALWAYS a hit! This has been a family recipe for 15+ years. If I don't make it for X-Mas, my cousin from Pennsylvania is extremely dissapointed. *Make sure you buy WHOLE water chestnuts, and if making for the hollidays, get them a week in advance because the stores always sell out of the whole ones* Amazingly easy to make, but use the sauces to taste. I always put it in my electric roaster & let it go for a few hours to seal in the flavor.
I have been making these for years. I brush mine with Teriyaki glaze after the bacon gets crispy. Brush glaze on a few minutes before taking them out of the oven. They are so good and I get asked to make them for every work potluck and for every family holiday. Tip: I line a broiler pan with foil and make small cuts so the grease can drain into the bottom without having to take them out of the oven to drain them. I also start them on 450 degrees for 15 min and reduce to 375 for 15. Then I brush them with the sauce and cook another 20 min. I learned to make these from a Pampered Chef Party.
Very good. Hubby and I both enjoyed these. I almost didn't make the barbecue sauce but am so glad I did. Will be making these again.
This is a great recipe and I have also made this with a chunk of pineapple instead of a water chestnut. They are delicous either way!
These go FAST where ever I take them. I do cut the bacon into thirds, and cook them a little longer, as I like my bacon crisp. If I am taking them somewhere, I cook them first, transfer them to another dish, add the sauce and cook that when I get there.
To save time, I use Hormel pre-cooked bacon, soak my toothpicks in water for 15 minutes, wrap my chestnuts (cut chestnuts in half if larger than bite-size), then dip in the sauce. May be prepped earlier in the day and refrigerated to save time. Less time, less grease, less dishes : ) I bake approximately 20 minutes. Always well received!
These were a huge hit at my super bowl party. Very yummy and perfect just the way it is.
This got rave reviews from my coworkers and they all wanted the recipe. Very tasty and easy to make!
I so HATE that you ever posted this recipe! I am sooooo addicted to these! EVERY event that I go to now wants these....Making triple the amount is never enough! I print out the recipe in mass quantities because EVERYONE ask for the recipe or ask me to make it again! Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
I just can't believe that some users are giving this less that five stars! I made these for a pool party and they flew off the plate! Following the advice of previous reviewers, I baked the chestnuts on a cooling rack set on a cookie sheet so the bacon drained off while the chestnuts were cooking. I then dipped them in the sauce and put them back on the same rack. They were fabulous! If I could give them more than five stars, I would!
these are so good! I made them exactly as recipe calls for..only thing I did differently was cool after then when ready to eat I added them to a crock pot on high to reheat and covered with a bit of extra sauce. By the time I went to get one there was only 2 left...and I only got 1!
These are yummy! I made them on my husband's birthday for him to munch on while waiting for the meal. He loved them! He never has requests, but when he came home from the grocery store, he had more bacon and water chestnuts for me to make them again. :) I used whole water chestnuts and cut them in half on the second batch. They weren't as crunchy, but still good. I also cut the bacon into thirds and wrapped around each half. My husband likes spicy foods so I also threw in some hot sauce in the sauce I left over for dipping. I highly recommend making these!
This was the best one yet! Nice and tangy.
I just didn't get this one. No one at my party thought these were very good, just ah OK.
Awsome. Served at a holiday party and everybody loved them, especially the kids! This one is a keeper.
Terrific! If you think they are time consuming..then buy them frozen! These are worth it...Double it up! Thanks Karen...
My husband loves these and so does the cook!!
I added soy sauce instead of chili sauce. They tasted great!
I didn't like the textures or the flavor combination.. I'll not be using this recipe, or any of the others like it on this site, again.
This was pretty good. I used tapatio for the chili sauce since I was clueless about what kind of chili sauce to use since there are so many different types of chiles out there. I mean "chili sauce" is a pretty ambiguous ingredient. It could mean anything, so I used tapatio. Was anyone else stressing about what kind of chili sauce to use? I almost didn't make this because I didn't know what "chili sauce" meant. Anyway, it turned out good. Next time I'll try it using miracle whip and some other random sauce with some kind of chile in it. I precooked the bacon halfway before wrapping the chestnuts. I think it helps the chestnuts keep their crunch while in the oven. And of course the bacon gets crunchier sooner! Anyway, I'm going to serve this to my boyfriend some time.
These went over great at the Christmas party. And they take so little effort.
Delicious! I made these for our New Year's party and a double batch was gone in 15 minutes. Switching dishes before the sauce goes on is a great way to avoid all the bacon grease. I used the sauce on baked chicken tonight and hubby loved it!
Fantastic! We like our bacon crispy so I did add 5 minutes baking time to each round of baking. DH doesn’t care for water chestnuts but loved these! They will be at many parties!
I have made these several times over the last several years. They are always a HIT. The last time I made them for a pot luck luncheon at work, however, we had our weekly meeting in the morning and they never made it to the kitchen for lunch!! But we did enjoy them for breakfast!
I took these to a holiday party and they were a big hit. They disappeared in the first ten minutes! The sauce is amazing and is delicious as a salad dressing as well!
I made these for my husbands birthday dinner. As there were 6 of us I only made half the recipe. These were so good I think I should have made a full batch. They literally vanished in seconds. Thanks cookinme for the recommendation and thankyou Karen for a recipe I will use many times for parties.
I've been making these for years and I still get requests for them. Even the pickiest of eaters love this recipe. What a great way to enjoy a little bit of bacon.
These were great. I made the following changes (simply because I can never leave a recipe alone to its own devises) I halved the water chestnuts and added a dash of cayenne pepper and worchester sauce to the sauce. The second time I made these I cut the sugar in half and was pleased with the less sweet, less grainy taste.
In a hurry, so I put the water chestnuts in the sauce and mixed, took one out at a time and wrapped each in 1/2 slice bacon with no toothpick. Lined a cookie tray with parchment paper then top with a wired rack. Spray rack to keep bacon from sticking.Placed on wired rack with bacon tucked underside Baked 350 for 30 minutes, and then lightly spoon dabbed sauce on top of each and baked another 5 to 7 minutes. Cooled 15 minutes. Amazing no grease on chestnuts because of wired rack and crisp and crunchy and sauce caramelized on top and you could taste the flavor of the sauce on the inside. You can now use a toothpick or pick up with your fingers. Thank You!!
This recipe is out of this world. I have used it twice for events and get rave reviews. The sauce is spectacular and so easy. I'm going to use it on other foods like chicken and ribs. All that and it is easy to do. I use a broiler pan so all the grease drips off and I do put them under the broiler to ensure crispness but do so with a careful eye.
so good! they go fast!!!
Great for parties! I didn't have chili sauce on hand so I made my own with 1 C. Tomato sauce 1/4 c. br. sugar 2 T. vinegar and a dash of cinnamon, cloves and ginger. Thanks for the great recipe!
I love this recipe. Very easy, a little tedious to wrap but well worth it. I make these for all my parties and there are never any left over. I do leave half the batch without the sauce and just have it available for dipping if people want it. Either way it is a big hit.
This is a BIG hit at group gatherings! Save on prep time- wrap chestnuts with precooked bacon (sold with regular bacon), pour the mixed sauce over them, and bake 30 minutes in 350 degree oven.
Love these!
This has been a huge hit for extended family Thanksgiving for a few years. It is easy and you look like you spent hours on it.
Simple, quick, delicious, and has a wonderful overall texture. Pan fried bacon, and patted-off fat prior to wrapping around w.chestnuts. I cut bacon strips in 3RDs, as other reviewers had done but I didn't care for the 'presentation:' Strips were too short& w.chestnut not completely covered. I wasn't impressed with the aroma of the 'barbeque sauce,' because it just smelt like mayo (I used Miracle Whip) mixed with ketchup), but it cooked-up very flavourfully! Used excess sauce over defrosted shrimp, skewered & grilled on stove top w/lemon & cracked pepper: Also very tasty. I love this quick snack which seems to be The Choice for a snack/tide-me-over while preparing weeknight dinners! Thanks Karen!
Made these for a New Years Eve Party. They went first. I soaked them in a little soy sauce overnight first. They took longer than 20 minutes in the oven to crisp up. I cut the bacon into thirds and it worked for two cans of water chestnuts. Very good appetizer!!
Excellent recipe. Made exact to the recipe for our annual Christmas party...not a single one left on the platter!
We love this! It is requested whenever we have a party! My friend made over 100 for my husbands birthday party, and they were gone!
Excellent appetizer for potlucks and parties. I always get asked to bring these again, even from those who don't really like water chestnuts. I ended up baking them for about another half hour to make sure the bacon was well done.
A surprising hit! I used turkey bacon and cut the strips into thirds.
These are absolutely the best I've ever tasted. Period. I did fry them first to get a nice brown on the bacon, and to get rid of the grease. Great contribution!!
Excellent recipe!! I have made it many times and everyone loves it!! After adding the sauce I bake them for 25-30 more minutes so the bacon is more crisp. Sliced water chestnuts work well too if your market is out of whole ones.
Much more enjoyable than the typical teriyaki bacon-wrapped water chestnuts! I cooked them on a rack over a baking sheet (moved them to another pan when I added the sauce) & I let them cook longer than directed to get the bacon nice & crispy. Also cooked longer after "saucing" them so that the sauce could cook & reduce some. I could eat these all day...thanks for a great recipe!
I made these on New Year's Eve and although they were very good, I think next time I'll try the Thai Chili Sauce because I felt that it still needed something more for flavor. I did use 2 cans of water chestnuts whole instead.
I'm not sure why but my family didn't like this recipe the first time I made it. I liked it ok, but the family preferred pineapples chunks as a sub for the water cheastnut the second time around. I'm sure it is just a matter of preferance though ;)
The sauce is the best part of this yummy recipe. I put the sauce in a serving bowl and dip the wraps into it rather thatn pouring it on top. Fantastic and easy!
One tip that makes a HUGE difference. Heat the sauce mix on the stove until the colour turns to caramel. The sugar will be dissolved and the flavours melded. Also I know there is smooth and chunky chili sauce, I prefer the chunky Willie's brand. I have been making this exact recipe for years. I have to make double, because they are half gone before the guests arrive!
I cut out the mayo. The men loved them..
This was just ok. It was a lot of work for what it is. They were tasty enough though.
So good! I made 200 of these little things for a party recently and I could have doubled the amount. Everyone loved them!! So easy and so good! Oh - and I bought just a regular can of whole water chestnuts and didn't slice them or cut them in half or anything - baked until crispy. YUMMO!
Everyone loved these! Had to cook them much longer as the other reviewers mentioned. The taste was excellent though!
I made this recipe for a Christmas party. Everyone loved it, especially the sauce. I did make one change when using the sauce. I brushed the bacon wrapped chestnuts with it instead of pouring it over before I put it back in the oven. Then when I served them, I also served the sauce as a dipping sauce. Yummy!
I loved the addition of mayo to this classic recipe! I recommend at least doubling this recipe if you have a crowd because they always go so fast. I did take other reviewers suggestions and marinated the water chesnuts prior to wrapping them in bacon that I partially cooked on the stove. This gives the chestnuts more flavor and the bacon is extra crispy w/out having to bake them forever. Pre-cooking the bacon made them less greasy too. YUM!
**I found that you can circumvent the sogginess of leaving them in one baking dish, or having to transfer them to another - by simply placing a cooling rack into the baking dish and that will keep the wraps out of the grease/excess sauce. I used 'Big Al's K.C. Bar-B-Q Sauce" instead of the simple concoction listed here. Baked for 25 minutes to start, covered with sauce, and placed back in to bake for another 15 minutes. Tasty.
I made this two yrs ago & looked everywhere for this recipe. It's so yummy & easy to make!
Whole water chestnuts are a must with this recipe! I made a batch of these for our Superbowl party and used sliced. Very difficult to wrap but still tastes amazing! Will make again and again.
This recipe was the perfect flavor, even the children loved them. I made these at my son's halloween party and needless to say the plate emptied fast. Thank you. I didn't have to change a thing.... absolutely perfect.
Excellent. The bacon took far longer than the additional 15 minutes to crisp up. Thanks.
I love bacon and waterchestnuts, but this recipe didn't quite work out. Maybe if I marinated the waterchestnuts a bit longer (overnight), that may have made a difference. Everyone devoured it, but I think because it was a strange flavor vs. such a great flavor.
I took these to a Super Bowl party and every single one was eaten before the first quarter was over! They are amazing! I didn't have time to cook the bacon before I put them in the over as previous reviews had suggested, but they turned out crispy and delicious anyway!
my aunt made thease,and they were delicious! we loved them so much, i made them last night,very yummy! thanks.
Loved this recipe. Made it for a christmas party and every bit was eaten. Could have easily doubled this. The only thing I did do differently was to par cook the bacon in the micro for 2 minutes befor wrapping the chestnuts..GREAT recipe. Will difinetly make again and again and again!! Thanks for the recipe!!!
These are one of our favorites every event.
This recipe is a staple for holidays, we bring them everywhere usually with some sweet baby rays bbq sauce in tow. This year we didn't have any bbq sauce so we looked up this recipe, made this to a T and they came out fabulous! I will make them this way from now on, thanks for the recipe!
Pretty time consuming, but well worth it!
These are so good! I am making them right now. I try to cut as much fat off the bacon as I can, that way I feel less guilty eating them. It still leaves plenty to wrap the chestnuts with. I also cook them longer that the recipe states- I like them crispy. Strange as it may sound I like them just as much cold, the next day.
This is so easy and so tasty. I used 1/3 strip of bacon for each. Aside from that did everything per the recipe. Highly recommend. Easy and tasty. What more could you ask for?
This is easy and fabulous, it was a huge hit with my teenagers and their friends. They request I make this at least once a week.
These never last at our parties! I use El Patio mexican tomato sauce as the chili sauce.
Good. I also have wrapped little smokies
My family didn't care for these. We had to cook the wraps about 35 minutes without the sauce to make sure the bacon was crispy. Sorry, but we prefer the traditional sauce with ketchup and brown sugar.
