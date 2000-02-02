Spicy Bacon-Wrapped Water Chestnuts

A tangy version of bacon wrapped chestnuts.

Recipe by CANDLELADY

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cut each strip of bacon in half. Wrap one strip around one water chestnut. Secure with a wooden toothpick. Place in shallow baking dish.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes.

  • While the wraps are baking, in a small mixing bowl combine brown sugar, mayonnaise, and chili sauce to make barbecue sauce. After the wraps have finished baking, transfer them (removing them from the grease) to a second shallow baking dish. Pour the sauce over the wraps.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 to 15 additional minutes, or until bacon is crispy. Serve hot out of dish with toothpicks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 12mg; sodium 244.7mg. Full Nutrition
