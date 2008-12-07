Tasty BBQ Corn on the Cob
This is corn on the cob cooked on the grill with spices and butter. It makes for a yummy side dish to any meal! Try it with fresh garlic and onion.
This is corn on the cob cooked on the grill with spices and butter. It makes for a yummy side dish to any meal! Try it with fresh garlic and onion.
This was very good. I grilled it for about 20 minutes over medium-low heat and had tender-crisp corn as a result. The flavor was good, and the sweetness or the corn came through. Next time I may add a little more spice.Read More
Quite honestly, I liked it better spreading it on the corn after it was grilled. I tried it both ways. When I grilled the corn with the butter mixture on it, it seemed to make the corn a little "soggy". Next time I will try it with the fresh onion & garlic. Thanks Deann.Read More
This was very good. I grilled it for about 20 minutes over medium-low heat and had tender-crisp corn as a result. The flavor was good, and the sweetness or the corn came through. Next time I may add a little more spice.
Great recipe for grilled corn - we grilled our corn the way we normally do which is in the husks. After they were done, we spread the butter mixture on top until melted - YUM!
Quite honestly, I liked it better spreading it on the corn after it was grilled. I tried it both ways. When I grilled the corn with the butter mixture on it, it seemed to make the corn a little "soggy". Next time I will try it with the fresh onion & garlic. Thanks Deann.
We have made this corn probably a dozen times since we discovered this recipe. We haven't changed a thing and follow the recipe almost exactly. Guests always rave and are impressed by the flavor. Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
What great way to make corn on the cob! It was very flavorful and easy. Will keep this one!
Loved it! I used the ingredients but just eye-balled the amounts. I also boiled the corn instead and added the butter topping while it was still warm. Thanks for posting this great recipe...I'm going to put it into rotation now!
This was something different. A good spice mixture. I think I prefer my corn on the cob just with butter tho.
None of us really cared for this. I think the cooking time is way too long; at least for our taste. The kernels weren't crispy at all, actually rather soggy.
I really liked the spices but I went pretty heavy on them. Coming from a state where our major crop is corn, I can tell you that grilling them for 20 to 30 minutes is way too long. It makes the corn tough and starchy tasting. It should be tender and sweet. I grilled mine for 5 minutes on each side and that was plenty. People tend to overcook corn and that takes away not only the nutrients but the wonderful sweet flavor.
Not bad at all. The corn turned out just a little soggy, but I think it was otherwise good. Make sure to rotate often, it burns easily!
This was good, however, the recipe calls for too high a grilling heat (for our grill, anyway). Our corn wound up burnt in places--obviously would have been much better had it not burned. Next time I will grill it on medium heat as opposed to medium high.
Excellent recipe! Here's a tip for some of you who thought it took too long and was too soggy. Pop the corn cob in the microwave for 5 - 6 minutes to partially cook them. Let them cool, then follow recipe as stated. After cooking time, take off the foil and place directly on the grill, use a basting brush to brush any remaining butter mixture on it as the corn browns a bit. Yummy yummy. Thank you for posting this recipe
The spices overwhelmed the corn and the corn was way too soggy
I made this last night for a group of 6 adults & 3 kids. We all loved it! I did make extra of the butter mixture and those who wanted even more spice added it to their corn when it came off the grill. Tip: soak your corn in water for 1 hour before dressing & grilling for even juicier corn.
What a great combination of spices and seasonings! Very tasty, made as written and will definitely be making again. Thanks, Deann!
i made this for a large BBQ and so many people raved at how good it was. its definietly a nice twist to youe everyday Corn on the Cob. the only change i made was using miced garlic (the kind you find in jars in the produce isle) it really gives it a nice taste and it also adds to the tenderness with the olive oil its in.
Terrific. I used my propoane grill and kept the corn over medium heat for about 25 minutes, rotating quarter turns about every 5 minutes or so. I also closed the lid of the grill, pitting the corn on the high rack, keeping the lid clsoed about 3 minutes maybe 4 or 5 times through the 25 minutes span. Just for good measure, I kept the corn on the high rack with the lid open as I grilled the steaks we were also having that night.
Great easy way to cook corn! I couldn't get fresh corn but the supermarket stuff turned out well with this. Make sure you don't mess with the foil too much, just let it cook and trust the grillin; Gods to do their thing. I served it with grilled margarita shrimp and people were using the leftover chili butter to dip shrimp. It complimented well.
This is a very nice change from regular corn. The changes I made was to boil the corn for about 5 minutes. I then brushed with olive oil then spices. I just roasted on bbq as is for a couple of minutes and served!
A really nice change to corn on the cob. Followed it to a T but used frozen corn on the cob. And still totally worked out very well. The chili powder is what I tasted the most. While it was a delight to the normal buttered corn on the cob, it will be in my rotation as a grilling side. I will remember to make a double batch of the butter for the next time, to top on the corn after it's grilled. Gotta love butter ;-)
AMAZING! We made sure to keep some of the butter aside as well so eople could spread it on after grilling too.... it was gone in a heartbeat. This will definitely be my only corn on the cob recipe from now on!
This was really good. The only thing that I omitted is the cayenne pepper because of the grandkids. However, my husband was NUTS about this. He said it was by far the best corn on the cob that he has ever had. He would have given it a 10! :D
very good, easy to make and adds a bit of kick to the corn.
Did the recipe to " T"... and We didn't care for it .
ive never grilled corn on the cob before, this is now my favorite way to eat it!
Aweso,e recipe. If you like spicey this is for you! I like to mix in a little Tabasco sauce, YUMMY!
This was so good. Sweet and crunchy. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
We really enjoyed corn on the cob prepared this way. I followed the recipe as written, and it came out great.
excellent
Delicious! I used a good sized pinch of cayenne, but should have doubled it. This had mostly a chili powder taste. Next time though I will add more cayenne and squeeze on some fresh grilled lime juice too. (Grill lime halves then squeeze the juice on chicken fajitas too!)
Yummy! I ended up melting the butter on the stove (I'm a procrastinator and didn't get the butter out to soften early enough) and stirring in all the spices then brushing on the corn with a basting brush. Really penetrates the corn that way. Love it!
yum
Very good. I've already made it this way a few times and will continue to do so
Very Good....made this a few times this summer with different variations....I found it much better if you wrap some of the husks in with the foil gives it a slightly sweeter taste and keeps corn from burning on the BBQ
used everything but the cayenne because I was feeding small children. The corn was absolutely delicious. I used frozen corn on the cob, and evryone thought it was just delicious.
There is a lot of corn grown in our area and I am always looking for new ways to prepare it - this is a good recipe - made as is except only grilled for about 12-15 minutes so it wouldn't be soggy or overdone - corn on the cob should be a bit "crisp" when you take a bite anyway. My husband (who really doesn't care for corn on the cob) ate 2 ears and mentioned to a neighbor how much he liked it. Guess I will be making it again!
This is so great! I lightly rubbed a little butter on each ear before wrapping in foil. I noticed on the ones I put a more butter on were slightly charred more- which we love. We brushed the butter sauce over the roasted corn. I think the next time I make it, I will use less than 1/2 c. butter. I think we enjoyed more of the spice and didn't need quite that amount of butter. Awesome recipe you must try!
I soaked the corn for a couple of hours and then grilled one ear of medium size corn on the grill on medium-high for 30 minutes, turning every 5 minutes, while also grilling a large rib eye steak. I did use the fat free butter (89 Cal) and wrapped the corn in the aluminum foil with the shiny side facing the corn. This recipe has a very nice BBQ & spicy flavor. The corn was done ‘just right’.
I just put a bunch of butter and garlic on the corn inside the foil before throwing it on the grill, and everybody loved it!
This recipe has been a big hit every time that I have made it.
FANTASTIC! 'Nuff said. Followed the recipe exactly as directed.
This is quite tasty and quite easy. I baked mine at 350 for about 22 minutes and it did not get soggy. If anything, it could have used more butter! A really nice combination of flavors.
Great flavor on the corn! Thanks!
I thought it was very good...I didn't use quite as much spice as the recipe called for because of what some of the othe reviews said. But it would have been fine. And 20 min. was the perfect cooking time, it had crunch, but was soft enough to eat.
AWESOME!!!!! I think next time though, I'll be adding a pinch more salt..otherwise, perfection!
Although I really liked the idea of these, I din't like them as much as plain boiled corn. They were different and easy, though. Thanks!
It was fantastic! I didn't have oregano so I ended up using a Cajun Spice Blend that basically had all the other ingredients. I increased the butter by a fair bit. Grilled at 325 raising it to 400 by the end (I was cooking chicken along side so had to compensate) for about 30 minutes. The corn was the perfect texture and the flavor was unlike any I'd had before. The guests all commented on the corn in that off hand way that is the ultimate compliment. Saying to one another barely in hearing range, "this corn is delicious!" As opposed to telling the chef. That's when you know it's legit! Love that!
Absolutely killer corn. Thanks for the tips, had this on July 4th with NY strip steaks and everyone was blown away by the corn. The steaks weren't too shabby either.
This turned out great for us with no changes. This works well universally as a side to most any grilled meat.
GREAT, easy recipe. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out fantastic! Thanks for sharing!
Pretty good for a switch. The recipe doesn't say how much compound to put on each ear so I had quite a bit left--just served it on the side for extra.
We loved this! Kinda had BBQ chip flavor, but better!
This is a tasty recipe. Easy and yummy.
Terrific flavored corn!
This corn is absolutely delicious!! I will definately make this often. It was perfect after 20 minutes on the grill! Thank you for this recipe!
Super Yummy! Loved it!
This was really good! I didn't have any problem with it being soggy, it is very crunchy! I didnt have onion/chili/garlic powder I just used garlic/salt. I used olive oil instead of butter (that might help the soggy problem people are having).
I thought this was delicious. I actually just boiled the corn as usual, then wrapped it in foil with the butter/spice mixture all over it and let it sit for 10 minutes. So good!!
I liked this recipe very much, but was quite surprised that the flavor is not as bold as I would expect, considering the ingredients. I even added paprika and fresh minced garlic and onions. I also increased the amount of cayenne pepper. Maybe next time I will let the corn sit in the butter before putting it on the grill to "marinade" it a bit.
This was very good mixture. I should have added more ceyenne pepper but turned out well for Labor Day celebration
Yum! :)
I bought corn in the off season & used this soak- I think it really did sweeten this. It tasted great! Will do this from now on thanks for the recipe!
I made this recently for our family reunion we held at an area lake. Everyone ranted and raved about it! It was a nice change from just plain old corn on the cob!
These were delicious! I used 1/2 teaspoon each of the onion powder, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, salt & pepper. The corn grilled about 15 minutes. This is a simple & fast way to make a fresh veggie!
very nice change to simply salt, pepper and butter.
Great. I loved it
Very good! Next time I am adding more spices to my butter mixture, I don't think I added enough this time. Still awesome!
Wonderful way to prepare corn on the cob. I made it as written, but next time will go a little heavier on the spices. Went light for the first time to see if we liked it....we loved it. It was nice grilling the meat and vegetable at the same time. I liked that this corn is husked before preparing. Thanks Deann for a delicious recipe.
This was very good! I used chives instead of oregano, but that was my only change to the recipe. I will make this recipe again! Thanks for sharing. :)
thanks deann for a fast and non messy way to serve bbq corn...i have tried bbqing corn in the husks and it is good - but the husks and string have been a nuisance at the table.. this is great! tasty-tender and everyone has their own cob in foil! i loved it ---next time i think i'll add more cayenne.
I brought this to a friends BBQ and everyone loved it!
Wow this was so good just as it was written, but next time Im adding more heat!! It was delish and the cooking time was perfect for our grill!!! A++++
I loved this!! A very nice change from the normal bbq grilled corn! My husband thought it was ok, but I LOVED it! :) Very easy to make!
Good! You can use this recipe for shrimp and other grilled items.
Needs extra butter.
I tried this recipe in the oven. The corn was very flavourful and spicy.
When I serve this we feel like we are vacationing in Mexico. Excellent!!
I've been using this recipe at least once a week this summer during corn season!! Delicious! Even my 1 year old daughter enjoys it!
This is the tastiest corn I have ever eaten. I made the butter/spice mixture the night before to save some time. I boiled the corn and brushed the mixture on. People were raving about it all night.
I tried this after having grilled corn at a mexican restaurant in NYC. My husband absolutely loved it! His only suggestion was to add parmesean cheese to the mixture... I'll try that next time!
I liked the mixture of spices, but I went a tiny bit too heavy on the oregano. So be careful you don't do that, as it is overpowering. I also soaked the cobs for an hour in water, after removing the silks and leaving the husks on, then tied the end of the husks with some soaked string, grilled them over medium heat for 20 minutes, turning them once. I added the spices and butter seperately after cooking. They turned out great!...sweet with a crunch and not soggy.
This was delicious! I wrapped the corn in foil without the butter and served the butter after they were grilled. My husband loved it! Will never go back to eating just plain butter and salt!
Excellent corn on the cob. I wish I had thought to cook my corn like this along time ago, it was so good and cooked perfectly, thanks for the recipe.....
My boyfriend brought home a ton of corn on the cob about a week ago, and I've been trying to use it up. I've tried a couple different recipes from this site now, and this was my least favorite. It was okay, but I'm not sure I'd make it again. I liked the BBQ aspect of it (because I was serving it with BBQ), but I wasn't crazy about the flavor. I might try it again, though, with tweaking because I still like the idea of BBQ flavored corn.
very good.
very tender but i couldnt figure out why there wasnt any flavor
I love grilled corn and trying different seasonings. This went well with grilled chicken.
Soaked for about an hour before grilling....Florida white sweet corn....excellent!
I will up the seasoning amounts next time but will definately make again.
Super tasty! I followed the recipe as written. I will make this during the summer corn season! Thank you Deann!
This is the first time I've ever had corn with spices on it. It was really good!
Excellent! A real barbecue treat!
this was a huge hit, excellent blend of seasonings!! A+
Delicious! Not the best grilled corn I've ever had, but still quite tasty! Thank you!
This was an easy and quick way to make corn taste out of the ordinary. My husband usually doesn't like corn but he liked this one.
Perfect, didn't have to do a thing different and the whole family loved!
I agree with other reviews that the flavor didn't keep well, but overall it really easy and still good.
This was pretty good. I had never tasted spicy corn before. I have been grilling corn for many years, but with just butter and salt. After buttering, wrap the husks back around the corn before you wrap in the foil. This prevents the corn from burning.
This was a good recipe but not great. I didn't really care for the flavor of the seasonings with the sweetness of the corn. I think I will stick with simple salt, pepper, and butter from now on.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections