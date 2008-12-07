Tasty BBQ Corn on the Cob

This is corn on the cob cooked on the grill with spices and butter. It makes for a yummy side dish to any meal! Try it with fresh garlic and onion.

By Deann

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium-high heat.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the chili powder, oregano, onion powder, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Blend in the softened butter. Apply this mixture to each ear of corn, and place each ear onto a piece of aluminum foil big enough to wrap the corn. Wrap like a burrito, and twist the ends to close.

  • Place wrapped corn on the preheated grill, and cook 20 to 30 minutes, until tender when poked with a fork. Turn corn occasionally during cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 127.1mg. Full Nutrition
