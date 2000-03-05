Butter Cream Frosting II

At the very last minute, I remembered my SIL is pregnant and the buttercream I usually use contains raw egg, so this was the first one I found in my frantic rush that did NOT contain raw egg. I only had butter-flavored Crisco, so I used that and *real* butter instead of margarine. This frosting spread well AND piped well for decoration. Oh yeah, and it tasted great, too. TY for a great eggless butter cream recipe! EDIT: People often ask me which butter cream frosting I prefer and I can never remember (I like all of them that I've tried), but THIS IS my favorite! I live the combo of shortening (I use butter flavored Crisco) AND butter. This is great tasting frosting, similar to DH canned frosting taste, but way better! Another EDIT: I almost never use exactly the same amount of 10X sugar; it depends on conditions and what I'm using it for, so don't be worried if you need a little more or a little less than what's called for (the same holds true for the milk, which I sometimes sub heavy cream for, as well)!