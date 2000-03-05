Butter Cream Frosting II

766 Ratings
  • 5 589
  • 4 105
  • 3 33
  • 2 21
  • 1 18

This quick and easy buttercream is made with margarine and shortening, just like the in-store bakeries!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
121 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream margarine and shortening until light and fluffy. Add salt, vanilla, confectioners' sugar and milk. Beat well.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 2.6mg; sodium 50.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022