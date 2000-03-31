I used to think that Grandma Closs (Plainwell, MI) was the only person that could make Raisin Oatmeal Cookies. NOT TRUE. This is a Whiz Bang recipe. The only changes made to Sutton's recipe were the addition of 1 tsp. nutmeg and changing the shortening to 1/4 cup (4 tbsp) and adding 1/4 cup butter (4 tbsp). The biggest problem I had was getting the amount I put on the cookie tray correct. I found a dollup of batter slightly smaller than a silver dollar yields a very nice size cookie. Two of these cookies and you're running around looking for a cold glass of milk that will go great with the next several you'll want. By the way, I never grease cookie trays. My local super market caries parchment paper and it ALWAYS puts out cookies that are evenly baked on the bottom and, I believe, come out better with the use of the product.