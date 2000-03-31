Raisin Oatmeal Cookies
A soft and chewy oatmeal raisin cookie. Easy to make and good to eat.
I love this recipe! I'm not a good cookie baker and i've never made oatmeal raisin cookies but these turned out wonderfully! I used brown sugar instead of white and margerine instead of shortning. I also added an extra 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp nutmeg as suggested by other reviews. They are so soft which is such a nice change from hard cookies! thanks so much!
Although these cookies had a good taste, these are not "chewy" cookies as described. They were cakey, which I find unappealing in a cookie. If you are looking for a chewy cookie, pass this one by and try another.
I just finished making these cookies, and I must say... they were delicious. I used butter instead of just shortening, and I ran out of white sugar, so I used brownulated sugar, and couldn't tell difference.Will definitely make again.
Perfect....a soft, but not chewy cookie that is delicious. I t is the perfect change from the traditional oatmeal hard cookie, and the extra soft chewy packaged kind...I will definately make these again
Not the most exciting oatmeal raisin cookie. The texture is strange, like little cakes. I added 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice but they were still pretty bland. I won't use this recipe again, I don't think.
Just made these and loved them. I changed a few things though. I used whole wheat flour, used a 1/4 cup of flax, 1/4 cup butter instead of shortening, 1/4 cup of sweetened applesauce, 1 teaspoon of almond. I also plumped my raisins first. So maybe it's not the same recipe anymore...but it was amazing!
These were great and so easy! I had everything I needed for them laying around the house and didn't even know it! The only reason I'm not giving them a five is because I think the baking time needs to be a tiny bit longer. Maybe 2 minutes longer for cookies that are ever so slightly crunchy on the outside but still chewy inside. I cut this recipe in half and it was just enough for me and my husband for the week. (But warning: they are ADDICTIVE!)
Not very impressed. Had a floury taste and was cakey. Thanks anyways!
These were easy to make, but were to cake like for a cookie.
I have never made Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. It was my co-workers birthday and she wanted me to make them. I got this recipe and everyone loved them. Deffinate thumbs up.
I altered this a bit for flavor- omitted the cinnamon and raisins and cut back on the milk a bit, instead adding walnuts, cardamom, cloves, and about a tsp of butterscotch flavoring. They came out perfectly soft and chewy without being too dense or cake-y, and the flavor was great.
This makes delicious cookies. Slightly crisp on the outside but soft on the inside. I added 1 tsp vanilla but kept everything else the same.
Very nice recipe! They were odd in that their consistency was crunchy on the outside, chewy and cake-like in the middle. Took some getting used to and could have been that I greased the pans... but my boyfriend loved them and ate them all!!!
Great texture. The definitely looked different than the typical oatmeal cookie, but tasted great. Perfect amount of sweetness for me. I used butter instead of shortening b/c we don't do trans fats. I also cut the salt in half to make it lower sodium
These were GREAT! I added 1/2 cup extra raisins, 1/2 tsp extra cinnamon, and 1 tsp nutmeg...I took 3 dozen to work and they were gone in an hour!
these were excellent! i followed the recipe exactly and they turned out wonderful!
very good! I used butter and brown sugar and omitted the raisins, also added nutmeg and vanilla...I will make these again!
My family liked this recipe, although my husband asked why they weren't more brown colored. I added walnuts and extra cinnamon, they turned out great. I will probably make them again.
I love oatmeal raisin cookies. I've been looking for a good recipe for a while. During a craving for cookies I decided to search for a recipe and found this one. These are absolutely the best cookies I've made. Just the right amount of ingredient to make a soft/moist cookie. I added a spoonful of peanut butter, date bits, dried cranberries and fig bits instead of raisins. Will save recipe and make these from now on. Thank you DL Sutton and allrecipes.
Very good! Not too sweet like some recipes. I used margarine instead of shortening. I also used my KitchenAid mixer and may have mixed too much as my cookies spread out, but still very good!
These cookies are yummy but not my favourite recipe for oatmeal raisin cookies.
I was disappointed with these cookies because they were more cakey than I like oatmeal cookies to be.
I used to think that Grandma Closs (Plainwell, MI) was the only person that could make Raisin Oatmeal Cookies. NOT TRUE. This is a Whiz Bang recipe. The only changes made to Sutton's recipe were the addition of 1 tsp. nutmeg and changing the shortening to 1/4 cup (4 tbsp) and adding 1/4 cup butter (4 tbsp). The biggest problem I had was getting the amount I put on the cookie tray correct. I found a dollup of batter slightly smaller than a silver dollar yields a very nice size cookie. Two of these cookies and you're running around looking for a cold glass of milk that will go great with the next several you'll want. By the way, I never grease cookie trays. My local super market caries parchment paper and it ALWAYS puts out cookies that are evenly baked on the bottom and, I believe, come out better with the use of the product.
This cookie turned out REALLY cakey. For better flavor, I used brown sugar instead of normal white sugar, and doubled the cinnamon. The batter didn't seem like it'd turn out like this at all, it was quite runny. (I was even considering adding more flour in, but decided not to!) Not going to make these again.
Good but kind of bland, I put butterscotch chips instead of raisins.
These were great! The recipe makes a light, fluffy cookie (not chewy). The cookies were gone the same day I made them.
These are the best. I reduced the amount of sugar slightly and they tasted like a breakfast treat! My kids loved them. My daughter took them to a National Honor Society blood drive and they were gone before chocolate chip!!!
Use brown sugar instead (or 50/50) for white. It's plain overall, so I'd add nutmeg or pie spice to boost the flavor. Great cakey texture!! Very easy to make!
Great cookies! I have been searching for a good Raisin Oatmeal cookie recipe for quite some time. Most other recipes turn out cookies that are like rocks. I'm going to share this recipe with other moms who are looking for a healthier alternative to the old stand by - the chocolate chip cookie.
I followed direction to the letter, they were ok.
These cookies turned out pretty good. Everyone in the building loved the smell while they were baking. I will make these again.
whoa, these are awesome! i'm 13 and this is only my 2nd or 3rd time baking. this was the easiest and most delicious recipe i've tried so far (for cookies). however, i personally don't like really sweet cookies so for some others it may need a bit more sugar. for people like me though, i would say add a some more oats, mebe. C:
I agree these turned out more "cakey" than "chewy" but I really liked them, I'm not fond of crunchy oatmeal cookies. I used margarine instead of shortening (had it on hand), subbed 1/2 cup brown sugar, added some nutmeg & ground cloves, and soaked the raisins.
This was a very easy recipe to follow and make. The cookies turned out great! Very addictive. I had to send the extras to work with my husband. They were going quickly!
I made these with whole wheat flour and they still tasted terrific. I also only had 1/2 c. of raisins instead of a full cup, but it didn't really matter. I added 1/4 t. of cloves and 1/4 t. of nutmeg too because I like spicy cookies. I recommend these.
these were delicious cookies! very easy to make, and they did not need to cook for a long time. i also added in chocolate chips and i subsituted apple juice for the milk. next time i would put in less c.c and more oatmeal, since it could use a more authentic oatmeal taste, but i would definetley make again!!
the only thing i would change is the shortening use 1/2 and 1/2 butter or margarine.
Delicious! I added a splash more milk and i did add vanilla. These were easy and I am sure to make more!
Very yummy, I really enjoy soft cookies and these turned out perfect!
LIke the others had said, it was to "Cakey". Not what I was expecting. Good taste though, could use more raisins.
Great cookie and easy to make!
5 yrs looking for my mom-in-law's kind - this is it! Baked firmer at 10 min; I make them smaller, for 5 doz. For sturdier texture, add 1/4 c "Grape Nuts" or similar cereal. Excellent recipe!
I used brown sugar instead of white, and I added 1/4 cup of chopped walnuts. These cookies are delicious and easy to make. I will certainly make them again.
i made these for my guests and they absolutely loved it. theres no doubt that i will make it again and again~
I just finished making them and they are so good, my kids love them. thank you..
These didn't go to fast at my house. The complaint was that they were too soft which made them crumbly.
Very good. I made them with applesauce instead of shortening, whole wheat flour instead of white and splenda instead of sugar. They certainly don't taste like a traditional oatmeal raising cookie with my substitions, but they satisfy my craving for home baked things with only about 50 calories each!!
I follow the recipe but I added a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Everyone loved 'em. Thanks.
I found these cookies to be quite bland... :(
This recipe produces a dense cake result. I made a small batch of test cookies, the rest of the mix went in a cake pan. I altered the recipe by using apple bits instead of raisins. The taste is good, but the texture is not even close to what I would consider a good oatmeal cookie. The bars were topped with cream cheese frosting, and it went well. I made cookie sandwiches with the remaining frosting. They were edible, but certainly not the chew oatmeal cookie I wanted.
Not sure what I did wrong, I followed this to a T, they ended up being thick and dry and didn't spread out much at all. I added a splash more milk and not much better :(
I refuse to use shortening (too much junk in it), so I used a stuck of butter instead. I also used raw sugar instead of white sugar, again, trying to make it a bit healthier. The cookies were approved of by all of our daycare kids! I could stand a few more raisins in mine next time, but overall they were delicious!
My husband and I thought these were really good cookies. I will probably use this recipe again. I may put chocalate chips in the next batch! :)
THESE ARE PERFECT!! made two batches one with really small cookies and one with bigger (tablespoon size) and I think they're best small. YUM. It's a keeper.
Pros - definitely easy and quick to make Cons - quite bland, not very sweet (I would suggest adding more sugar), texture very cake-like and not chewy at all.
Easy and delish ! I used brown sugar, 1/4 tsp of nutmeg and additional cinnamon, and they went like hotcakes. Thanks for an alternative to the hard-as-a-rock traditional recipes.
not good. was not sweet enough. needs more brown sugar or something
I have found this to be the simplest oatmeal raisin recipe. On top of that they are chewy and so tastey. I make them for my boyriend and my co-workers. They all really enjoy them and always request more. I now make them every other week.
All I can say is so so good and you have to try them. My 3 year old loved them so much, You can also make them without the Oatmeal and just add some vanilla extract, walnuts. Oh os good and real soft. Thanks Terry137
very good!
I added butter instead of shortening and about a teaspoon more of milk... Also I add a little bit more raisins since I Love them so. These cookies came out so well I could make them over and over agin.
The only change I made was to use yogurt instead of milk. Quite easy and tasty to have with your afternoon coffee break!
Yummy, although I understand the "cake-y" comments. I used butter (microwave softened, as I'm baking last minute) instead of shortening, but followed the recipe otherwise. They have come out very well. I would try adding some brown sugar next time, maybe 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar.
Just finished making these cookies,I should have paid more attention to the reviews. These cookies are cake like and I prefer a more traditional crunchy oatmeal cookie. I followed this recipe to the t. I had to use a fork to squish the cookies flat as they did not flatten out on their own. I used a brand new box of baking soda so not sure if it was old. I won't be making these cookies again.
Best oatmeal raisin cookies I have ever had
very good and very easy to make
No changes, won't make it again
Love this recipe. I made a few changes that made it more healthy. I used butter instead of shortening, whole wheat flour, evaporated cane sugar, flax seed meal and water instead of eggs, and coconut milk. So when I was does they were healthy and vegan!!
