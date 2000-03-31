Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

A soft and chewy oatmeal raisin cookie. Easy to make and good to eat.

Recipe by D L Sutton

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the shortening and sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the milk. Combine the flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, gradually stir into the creamed mixture. Add the raisins and quick oats; mix until just combined. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 12.1mg; sodium 72.7mg. Full Nutrition
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022