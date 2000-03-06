Orange Slice Cookies II
These are delicious oatmeal cookies with cut-up orange jelly slices in them. Kids love them!
STICKY FINGERS!!! This recipe makes a good cookie. They are easy to make, but cutting up the orange slice candy is tedious and sticky, but not difficult. I cut the regular sugar to 1/2 cup, since the candy and the coconut add sweetness and sugar already. One trick that worked well for me was having the bowl of sifted dry ingredients handy when I cut up the orange candy. I dropped the cut candy into the flour mixture which prevented them from clumping when I mixed the batter. I dipped my fingertips in the flour and that helped to keep the candy from clinging to my fingers. I also added the coconut to the flour mix, and tossed it all together before adding to the sugar/egg mixture. It's nice to have a cookie recipe on hand that doesn't have nuts, since so many people are allergic to them these days. I like nuts myself, and think that chopped macadamias would be good in these for some crunch and another hint of the tropics.Read More
The flavor was DELICIOUS, don't get me wrong. But the cookies spread too much and came out flat as pancakes! I think next time I'll increase the flour/butter ratio and add some baking powder so they rise some. Snipping the orange candy and dunking them in flour was also a great tip--not too tedious, SO worth it.Read More
After being on the site for many years this is the first time I have posted a review. I HAD to! These are sooooo good. My husband loves orange slices so I had to try it. I'm so glad I did he LOVED them. I did use orange extract as others suggested, but forgot the zest and the coconut, it didn't matter because the orange slices gave it just the right flavor. I also took the suggestions of cutting the candies in sugar and tried flour. The flour worked the best. After eating a few I started to think these might be really good with Spiced Gum Drops too. And they are!!! So I'm off to make my third batch in a week!!! Thank you so much for this recipe.
These are sooo good! I used pure orange extract for the vanilla...it gave a very subtle, orange taste. I cut the orange slices up into raisin size pieces & then noticed that they wre sticking together (due to the unsugared parts after they were cut) so I sprinkled sugar on them & gave them a toss, working the clumps apart. Tedious but worth it. These have great texture for an oatmeal cookie. I will use the base recipe & try other additives besides the orange slices. Not that they weren't very good but there is a lot of candies out there, I don't want to play favorites. LOL Thansk for a wonderful cookie recipe Louise!
Update: My son came home and declared these the best cookies ever, so I will have bump up my rating. Very 'kid-friendly'! He loved them. Original review: I am undecided about these cookies. Very pretty--kind of reminded me of an unspiced snickerdoodle (nicely cracked on top). But I am not sure about the taste. Maybe I didn't cut my orange slices up as small as they should have been, because the orange bits sat there like lumps and biting into them inside the cookie kind of clamped my jaws together.
Moist, juicy, really good. This cookie recipie was loved by my whole family, big and little. I am in the process of passing the recipie around to numerous people
I was so happy to have stumbled across this recipe - it was like you peaked into my pantry and made a cookie out of what was in there. I made half of these exactly as written and while they were delicious, they were not as 'puffy' as I like my cookies to be so I added a bit more flour (about 1/2 cup) and the second half were perfection. Great tip by the way about sprinkling the cut up orange slices w/ sugar to keep them from sticking together. Next time I may add some macadamia nuts to these to give them even more of a tropical flavor. Great post!
OH, YUM! These are FANTASTIC! My mom's birthday is coming up, and I was happy to find a recipe for orange slice cookies from a really old church cookbook. (I remember that orange slices were one of my mom's favorite candies as I was growing up.) Well, the cookies from the cookbook were a disaster. There must have been missing ingredients/wrong amounts.. I was so upset! Then, I went to Allrecipes.com and did a search and--hooray!--I came across this one and just made them and are they ever GOOD! Whoever said that these cookies could be habit-forming is correct! I will try to get the prettiest ones packaged up and in the mail tomorrow. :)
I baked the first batch as instructed, even coating the chopped candy to keep them from clumping, and every single cookie cemented to the pans. I pried off ugly chunks. The second batch, I put in an 8x8 pan and baked as bar cookies, and they turned out a lot better. Good flavor, but I will not repeat this mess again.
~I recently made these because the recipe sounded interesting. The hardest part was cutting up the orange slice candies (i doubled the recipe to give these away for Christmas cookies) & it seemed to take forever. Other than that, they came out just fine..The texture of the cookie was kinda thin but were chewy & good. TIP~Unless you really LOVE the orange slice candies...this may not be the best recipe...I will probably try this recipe again down the road, but will make it with spiced gum drops. (the orange slices were just too much for me..) Still a great recipe!
WOW!! We've tried other orange slice cookie recipes and they tasted good, but were so hard! These are the absolute best!! They were soft and chewy with a terrific flavor. THANKS!!!
These just didn't work for me. They stuck to my baking sheets. They taste OK, but all I have is pieces--not a single cookie came off whole.
Added butterscotch and white chocolate chips. Tasted delicious, but for some reason I could not get these to cook correctly. They were flat and greasy in the middle. Tried different cookie sheets, adding flour, oats, etc, but no success. I like my cookies to look good as well as taste great!
I have never greased a cookie sheet to bake cookies before, so I chose to use parchment paper instead. The first batch of cookies did spread quite a bit, so I added more flour. The second batch turned out a little better. I also rolled the cut up slices of orange candy in flour to keep them from sticking. It worked well. They aren't very pretty, but so chewy and a nice change from the usual. They do seem to taste better the next day.
My husband's favorite candy is orange slices. I didn't actually think that a cookie recipe containing these candies existed, but is does. So I whipped up a batch of these for him tonight. We love the dough. The cookies are also really good, but flatten out a lot, leaving the orange slices as huge bumps in a flat cookie. My recommendation would be to chop the orange slices as finely as you can. I cut each slice into 5 pieces, but wish now that I had kept chopping. I am sure that I will be making more of these.
I grew up eating Orange slice cake for Christmas...and these give the same flavor and keep the tradition alive without the hassle of the big cake. Thank you so much for posting!
Excellent - even better after resting in tightly covered container for 3 or more days. Better hide them or they won't last that long.
I love this cookie. It is a nice change of pace from the usual cookie recipe. I substituted a little shortening for some of the butter and added orange zest to the dough for some extra orange flavor. Very addictive.
These cookies had excellent texture & taste. I reduced the salt to 1/4 tsp. As soon as the edges turned brown I took them out even though they looked light on top and let them set in the pan for the 5 minutes. They turned out perfect!
