Orange Slice Cookies II

These are delicious oatmeal cookies with cut-up orange jelly slices in them. Kids love them!

Recipe by Louise

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; gradually stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, stir in the oats, coconut and candy orange slices. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 111.9mg. Full Nutrition
