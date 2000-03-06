Orange Slice Cookies II

STICKY FINGERS!!! This recipe makes a good cookie. They are easy to make, but cutting up the orange slice candy is tedious and sticky, but not difficult. I cut the regular sugar to 1/2 cup, since the candy and the coconut add sweetness and sugar already. One trick that worked well for me was having the bowl of sifted dry ingredients handy when I cut up the orange candy. I dropped the cut candy into the flour mixture which prevented them from clumping when I mixed the batter. I dipped my fingertips in the flour and that helped to keep the candy from clinging to my fingers. I also added the coconut to the flour mix, and tossed it all together before adding to the sugar/egg mixture. It's nice to have a cookie recipe on hand that doesn't have nuts, since so many people are allergic to them these days. I like nuts myself, and think that chopped macadamias would be good in these for some crunch and another hint of the tropics.

Read More