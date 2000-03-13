Heather's Healthy Oatmeal Surprises

These oatmeal cookies are better for you than the average cookie. Whole wheat flour, peanut butter chips, chocolate chips, cinnamon, and nutmeg also give them more flavor. If you like oatmeal cookies, I urge you to try these!!

Recipe by Heather

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg whites and egg one at a time, beating well with each addition, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt; gradually stir into the creamed mixture. Then stir in the quick oats, peanut butter chips and chocolate chips. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 110.4mg. Full Nutrition
