Heather's Healthy Oatmeal Surprises

These cookies are great. They will stay soft for quite a while (although they rarely last longer than a couple of days at my house!) The last time I made them I ran out of sugar and only ended up using about 1/2 of what was called for - they still turned out great! New additions 7/12/05: I have made these cookies at least 20 times now - I ALWAYS get asked for the recipe. I have adapted the recipe to make it even healthier...I substitute applesauce for 1/2 cup butter (only use 1/4 c. butter) and for the butter I do use, it's blue bonnet light - if you do this I suggest creaming the sugars with the butter and then adding the applesauce, rather than trying to cream them all at once; I also forgot to put in all the eggs one time and they still turned out great, so now I use just the two egg whites and omit the 1 egg. I have also tried this with egg substitute and it's great. I use between 1/2 and 2/3 the amount of sugar called for and it is still plenty sweet. I have also made these into ice cream sandwiches - freeze cookies for ~15-20 minutes after cooked, then put a scoop of ice cream between the bottoms of 2 cookies. Roll in peanut butter chips and chocolate chips, wrap in saran wrap, and refreeze - yum!

