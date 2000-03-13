Heather's Healthy Oatmeal Surprises

These oatmeal cookies are better for you than the average cookie. Whole wheat flour, peanut butter chips, chocolate chips, cinnamon, and nutmeg also give them more flavor. If you like oatmeal cookies, I urge you to try these!!
These cookies are great. They will stay soft for quite a while (although they rarely last longer than a couple of days at my house!) The last time I made them I ran out of sugar and only ended up using about 1/2 of what was called for - they still turned out great! New additions 7/12/05: I have made these cookies at least 20 times now - I ALWAYS get asked for the recipe. I have adapted the recipe to make it even healthier...I substitute applesauce for 1/2 cup butter (only use 1/4 c. butter) and for the butter I do use, it's blue bonnet light - if you do this I suggest creaming the sugars with the butter and then adding the applesauce, rather than trying to cream them all at once; I also forgot to put in all the eggs one time and they still turned out great, so now I use just the two egg whites and omit the 1 egg. I have also tried this with egg substitute and it's great. I use between 1/2 and 2/3 the amount of sugar called for and it is still plenty sweet. I have also made these into ice cream sandwiches - freeze cookies for ~15-20 minutes after cooked, then put a scoop of ice cream between the bottoms of 2 cookies. Roll in peanut butter chips and chocolate chips, wrap in saran wrap, and refreeze - yum!
These cookies are great. They will stay soft for quite a while (although they rarely last longer than a couple of days at my house!) The last time I made them I ran out of sugar and only ended up using about 1/2 of what was called for - they still turned out great! New additions 7/12/05: I have made these cookies at least 20 times now - I ALWAYS get asked for the recipe. I have adapted the recipe to make it even healthier...I substitute applesauce for 1/2 cup butter (only use 1/4 c. butter) and for the butter I do use, it's blue bonnet light - if you do this I suggest creaming the sugars with the butter and then adding the applesauce, rather than trying to cream them all at once; I also forgot to put in all the eggs one time and they still turned out great, so now I use just the two egg whites and omit the 1 egg. I have also tried this with egg substitute and it's great. I use between 1/2 and 2/3 the amount of sugar called for and it is still plenty sweet. I have also made these into ice cream sandwiches - freeze cookies for ~15-20 minutes after cooked, then put a scoop of ice cream between the bottoms of 2 cookies. Roll in peanut butter chips and chocolate chips, wrap in saran wrap, and refreeze - yum!
This is not a healthy recipe but is definitely easy to turn it into one. I use raisins instead of all that chocolate and it is still delicious. Also there is no need for white sugar, might as well stick only to brown since it is much healthier. Also, with the sweetness of raisins there is really no need for so much sugar. So with a simple switch to raisins and a decrease of all that sugar down to just one cup of brown sugar, you still have (guaranteed delicious and still very sweet) cookies that you can snack on with relatively no guilt! If you really care about your health or really enjoy a frequent snack I would also change white flour to whole grain flour. Taste stays the same while guilt is relatively GONE!
wow...this recipes is awesome! of course i love to play with recipes so i did just that...i used 1/2 sunflower butter (you could probably use peanut butter) and 1/2 smart balance for the butter (which, in a way, makes it even healthier) and also used a little less sugar...oh and forget the chocolate and PB chips...i used raisins and cranberries...and added some almonds...yum! it turned out great and i'll definetly use it again!
These will be a permanent addition to the cookie file. I used only one stick of butter and added 1/2 cup of homemade applesauce with cinnamon to the recipe. All whole wheat flour and chocolate and peanut butter chips added just enough sweetness. They stayed soft for the five days they were in the cookie jar...makes a large recipe.
These cookies tasted great, but maybe I didn't leave them in the oven long enough, because they weren't as crispy as I would've liked. Also, these cookies don't spread much, so flatten them before putting them in the oven. I made mine small and ended up with about 4 dozen. The dough can become very sticky and unworkable, so stick it into the fridge between batches. Some changes I made: I added in 1/2 tsp of cloves and cut down the white sugar to 1/4 cup. I also put in 1c raisins, 3/4c walnuts, and 1/2c pecans instead of the chips. Next time, I think I'll add even more nuts.
Oatmeal/peanut butter/choc chip all rolled into one...who could ask for more?!!! Fantastic cookies! I took some other advice and replaced 1/2 cup of butter with 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce and decided to omit the white sugar all together, so only using the 1 cup of brown called for. I personally found these to be perfect this way, and even healthier to boot. Love the texture of these, a softer type cookie, but nice and dense due to all the oats. Will definitely keep these as a regular and all 3 of my boys loved them too!
These cookies are AMAZING! Personally, I prefer whole wheat over white for everything, but even if you don't, these taste just like any other oatmeal cookie (ONLY BETTER)! These are not only the best whole wheat oatmeal cookies I've ever had, but they're also the best oatmeal cookies I've ever had, period! I know some reviews were saying these are not exactly "healthy" and I agree. However, they're a lot healthier than your average cookie, just considering they have whole wheat flour and mostly egg whites. I also made them a bit healthier by replacing the peanut butter and chocolate chips with raisins and walnuts, which is a personal preference. Overall, if you're deciding between a Mrs. Fields oatmeal cookie and one of these, this cookie is obviously the healthier choice!
Everyone loved these cookies and with all the oats and whole wheat flour I can feel good about giving them to my kids. When they first come out of the oven and cool they seemed to hard but after sitting underplastic wrap for a little bit they are soft and moist. Try these!!!
YUMMMMMM! I also used white flour, and took someones suggestion for toasted pecans (3/4 cup), white chips (1 cup), and dried cranberries (3/4 cup). Took to a picnic and they were a huge hit. [to toast the pecans, after my oven preheated, I put them on a cookie sheet and baked for 8 min, stirring every 2 min]
I don't know what happened, but all of my cookies stuck to my pans. I used my Pampered Chef baking stones that I've used for years, and nothing sticks to them, but these did! The recipe specifically said ungreased pans, with 3/4 c of butter there should be no need to grease them, so I didn't. The cookies tasted delicious, but they crumbled to pieces while I was trying to get them off the pans. Really disappointing.
This is a great recipe, pretty close to my own. The one thing I do different is to add walnuts. They add wonderful crunch and texture plus lots of healthy Omega-3 oils. One thing I recommend for this recipe, and really for all your baking, is to use Mexican Vanilla (extract). You won't believe the difference it makes in your baking. It's a bit pricier than those tiny bottles of extract you buy at the grocery store, and I have to order it online (can't find it in any store here), but it is worth every penny. I frequently get asked what my secret ingredient is, and really, it's the vanilla!
Very forgiving recipe--I used too much baking soda (gotta get my glasses updated) with no problem. I use 3/4 C Splenda/brown sugar blend instead of the white and brown sugar, and substitute raisins, Craisins, or other fruit for the chocolate and peanut butter chips. Everyone wants the recipe. Also, discovered I didn't have enough oatmeal in the box and had to add a couple pouches of apple/cinnamon to make up the measurement. The apples went well with the raisins and the cookies were even moister.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2002
Heather, thank you for some great cookies! It's taken a while to find cookies made with whole wheat flour that taste so good! I am trying to cut out using white flour in my recipes and wasn't sure I'd find a suitable cookie. These are the best! Thanks again!
Oh wow, you could hardly tell a difference from the regular oatmeal cookie. Instead of peanut butter chips and chocolate chips, I used 2 tablespoons of peanut butter (all natural), and 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder (again, natural and unsweetened). So I made mine even healthier. :D Tasted great!
this recipe makes a wonderful cookie! i followed the instructions as written with the lone exception of substituting the oatmeal with "bob's red mill 5 grain rolled hot cereal" (this contains whole grain oats, wheat, rye, barley, triticale & flaxseed). the grains are full size so you'll need to pulse them 4 - 5 times in your food processor or just enough to break them up a little. i mounded the dough on a measuring teaspoon & easily got 4 dozen cookies. note: the butter made for a soft dough. consider keeping it chilled in between batches. thank you heather!!
These were great a few hours after coming out of the oven. My hubby liked them a lot, couldn't even tell they were made with whole-wheat. I used old-fashioned oats, so I ran them through the food processor first to break them up a bit. Used a mix of semi-sweet and milk chocolate chips (didn't have any peanut butter chips). Added walnuts and they were really good.
Made with only 2 revisions: omitted nutmeg b/c was out and used a whole bag of choc chips for pers preference. Also did add some fibersure and some flaxseed for the health aspect. For the last 10 cookies chopped up some dried cranberries and walnuts and added in too. Sooo delicious. Loved how the cookies were perfect. Not chewy or cakelike. Just perfect!
These were awesome!! I made them just as the recipe said, but did add 1/2 chopped peanuts and 2 tbsps. of coffee. They were supper easy and very yummy! I think they tasted even better the next day! I am making another batch for our family game nite tomorrow!
These are great cookies, thank you so much for the recipe. The texture is nice and chewy. You do have to keep the dough covered while waiting for the other cookies to bake, because I noticed it dries out quickly. But they have become a family favorite! Thanks again!
Thanks for fueling my search for a healthy recipe! Thanks also to reviewers! I followed some tips already given and tried some new things. First of all I reduced sugar by 1/2 c, reduced the butter per suggestion, added applesauce, and mixed a powdered egg replacer into the wet ingredients. I also used white whole wheat flour, dissolved the soda in hot water, and used a multi-grain cereal in stead of oatmeal. I'd give this rugged cereal a whirl in the food processor if you don't like a lot of texture. I also add a couple tbsp of ground toasted flax to most baked goods. I added a cup of walnuts too, for health and texture. After all that I added some "healthy" dark chocolate chunks.
My kids loved these (we all did). Nobody could tell these were made with whole wheat; I would never know. They are soft and sort of chewy with a great flavor, and stay that way even after the first day. I followed the recipe exactly, and next time might try a few substitutions (applesauce for butter, nuts, craisins, etc.) just for kicks. Love the recipe, I'll feel less guilty eating these then our regulars.
These are delicious! I split the 3/4 cup butter into 6 tbsp applesauce, 6 tbsp butter. I used 3/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup Splenda, 1/2 cup quick oats & 1/4 cup mini choc chips. Baking time was about 6 min. This was so full of PB & choc yummy flavor. Thank you!
These are delicious! Several reviews said they omitted the white sugar so I was worried they might be too sweet, so I cut it back to about 1/4 cup and I think that was a perfect amount. Not too sweet, not too boring. I like raisins but my husband doesn't so it was nice to find a recipe that didn't have them in there. I also used parchment paper on my cookie sheet so they wouldn't stick.
Wow these were really good! They bake up really nice and stay soft on the inside after cooling. All I ever use is whole wheat flour so I loved this recipe. Using the whole wheat makes you fill up much faster!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2004
I think that these cookies are the best I have ever made! I did use more chocolate and pb chips than asked for, and I used 2 whole eggs and one egg white, BUT I also replaced the sugar with Splenda and my two kids gobbled them up! There are none left just 1 1/2 days after I made them!!! Fabulous!!!
very good, but make sure to cool! you don't have to use a cookie sheet, but then let it cool for ten minutes. DO NOT RUSH IT THE COOLING NO MATTER WHAT YOU HAVE!!!!!!!!!!!!! Otherwise it will stick and crumble!
I did not have any wheat flower on hand, so I used rye flower, same amount as the recipe calls for. Also I chose Heath bits instead of the chips that were suggested. They turned out excellent!!! What a great, "healthy" cookie!!!! Love them and so does my 1 year old :) bonus!
These cookies were extremely tastey. Although, I must admit, I used regular, white flour because I don't keep the whole wheat flour on hand. I used a touch more vanilla and a few more chocolate chips. Excellent!
These are very tasty cookies, healthy or not! The healthy part is just an added bonus. My husband even loved them, and that was with him KNOWING about the wheat flour. They have wonderful flavor and the texture is nicely balanced - gives you something to bite into but isn't too soft. I definitely will make these again!
Everybody seemed to have changed the recipe (which I personally have no problem with) so I did too (wink wink). Cut to 1 stick butter, 1/4 cup applesauce, cut white sugar to 1/4 cup (next time, leave at 1/2 cup and cut the brown sugar down to 3/4 cup - - - they were plenty sweet, but didn't have the crispness we enjoy); and then I just threw in a hodgepodge of fillers (choc, flax seed, peanut butter, raisin, in short - I pretty much cleaned my cabinets out from misc small bags of leftovers). They were fantastic. I came out with close to 5 doz cookies and sure enough - you'd never know these were made with whole wheat flour. Thanks so much for recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2001
This is one of the best cookie recipes that I have ever tried! My husband, who "doesn't like" oatmeal cookies, cannot stop eating these. And they are pretty healthy too!!
Delicious, easy to make, I added ground ginger instead of the nutmeg (we aren't nutmeg people) and I used confetti chips (peanut butter, white chocolate, chocolate chips and M&M's baking pieces) I thought they were great!
I like the cookies alot! The only thing is that my family wanted me to make the next batch with less cinnamon in them. So, I only put half cinnamon and increased the nutmeg to 1/4 tsp instead. they were really good that way.
These were really good. And its a forgiving recipe. I decided to double this without checking my ingredients, bad idea. Went to add in my oats and I only had 4 1/2 cups of oats. Oops. So I added 1 1/2 cups of coconut :) Worked great. These cookies aren't overly sweet which is not a bad thing. Left out the nutmeg and cinnamon because I forgot them. :O This is what happens when you talk on the phone and try to bake at the same time. Great recipe and the family loves them. Thanks!
One of my family's favorite recipes! The kids like them more than regular chocolate chip cookies, and I don't feel guilty eating them. I also tweak it slightly with applesauce and flaxseed meal instead of half the butter and sugar to make a delicious breakfast bar!
This is a REALLY good base recipe. I made changes of course, but definitely used this as the base. I halfed it - using just one full egg. Cut down the nutmeg and upped the cinnamon. Cut out the peanut butter and chocolate chips to make it more healthy. I also added pecan meal, flaxseed meal, and unsweetened shredded coconut... baked for 9 minutes. DELICIOUS. I tried to pack a lot of fiber in mine with the flax, pecan and coconut. You could probably cut the white sugar... I'm going to try that next time.
I loved the texture and flavor. I did make some changes and that was grape seed oil in place of the butter. I omitted the chocolate and peanut butter chips and used golden raisins, (soaked in hot water for 10 minutes prior.) The true test though, is that my 3 year old granddaughter, who happens to be the MOST pickiest of eaters...Loved Them!!! This recipe is a keeper.
Amazing! And they stay moist for so long... great healthy recipe...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2004
I thought this recipe was delicious and so did all my co-workers! I made a few changes though. I used King Arthur white whole wheat flour which is a lighter color and sweeter flavor than traditional whole wheat, but still has all the nutrients of whole wheat. I also used a Splenda sugar blend that I just found in the grocery store. It is a mixture of Splenda and sugar and you only need to use half of what the recipe calls for, so I replaced a 1/2 cup of white sugar with a 1/4 cup of the Splenda mix. Awesome!!
This recipe was great! I will definitely make it again, people are already asking for more batches. The only thing I changed was I added a little less than a cup of chocolate chips and no peanut butter chips because of an allergy, and it worked out fine.
I was really inpressed with the way these cookies turned out! Fantastic flavour, easy to prepare and my whole house now smells fantastic! The only negative thing I can say is that there is alot of sugar in this recipe, and so not 100% healthy... but for a cookie not too bad!
good for you...and yummy! i made a few changes...i used less sugar and instead of peanut butter chips i added a few spoonfuls of skippy peanut butter. My friend is on the south beach diet and loved the recipe...plus the cookies are very filling...this is a by far a repeat recipe!
Wow! I had to get rid of the cookies because my husband and I were eating them ALL THE TIME! They are amazing. You can't tell that they are whole wheat. We added softened raisins instead of chocolate chips. It was wonderful. They would be great with dried fruits and nuts. Next time I make them, I am bringing them to a party. They are definetly tasty enough to bring and that way, my hubby and I won't eat all of them ourselves. I did have to add a little more flour than the recipe called for. Could be because of the wet raisins, or the dryness of my whole wheat flour.
This recipe needs improving. I love unusual or difficult recipes that give fabulous results. The results were a crumbly mess and the taste was not there for me. I like the general idea of this cookie and plan on revising it.
These were great cookies without all the guilt. I followed the advice of others and substituted 1/2 cup of the butter with applesauce. I don't like cinn. & nutmeg, so I omitted them. I would use parchment paper next time to make removal easier - they're stickier than regular cookies. Overall, excellent recipe! Next time I'll add some nuts to add crunch to the delicious chewy texture!
Love these! I omitted the peanut chips and doubled the chocolate. I also added chopped walnuts. Yum! Brought them to work and got so many complements.. and we go through a lot of baked goods where I work!
These cookies taste terrific no question, but HEALTHY?? I agree with Swiss Miss. I would rate this recipe five stars if it were healthy, but I am rating it 1 star since this recipe is a public lie. I encourage you to try this recipe if you have a serious sweet tooth, but do not make this recipe is all you want is healthy food.
For a healthier cookie, you really can't tell the difference. I added raisins instead of peanut butter chips, and cut down the sugar by a few tablespoons. I thought these were delicious. I also mixed 1/8 cup decaffeinated instant coffee to 1 tb hot water and put that in the batter. It adds a nice, very subtle flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2005
Very good and filling as well. Gave it four stars because suggestions for adding nuts were made. I loved them just the way they are though.
These were good. I think next time I'll cut back on the butter because they seemed a bit too greasy for my taste. I'll definitely try them again though. I used all WW flour as well and I loved the flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2005
Light, crisp, soft in the middle...perfect. Lovely without the peanut butter chips ( which I haven't seen in the U.K.)
This recipe was pretty good for being healthy! The only problem I had was with the cookies sticking to the pan pretty bad. But a little Pam solved the problem. The whole family thought these were delicious!
This is an excellent recipe. Unfortunately I did not have peanut butter chip - so I did just chocolate chip. I also did not have brown sugar so I put two tablespoons of molasses. Instead of white sugar, I put splenda. I'm hoping to have peanut butter chips next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2005
This recipe was very yummy. While it's not exactly "healthy", if you're trying to feel a little bit better about the cookies you're feeding your kids, these cookies are for you. Both my finicky kids loved these. I followed the recipe exactly, but you could easily substitute raisins or nuts for the chips, if you prefer.
Healthy might be a stretch, but these are quite tasty. Greasing the cookie sheets was a must, however. The dough was wonderful, almost better than the cookies! Next time I think I will try these sans the peanut butter chips, but if you love pb, go for it. Thanks Heather!
Pretty good, even though I substituted peanut butter for the peanut butter chips (I havent seen these in Singapore). Possibly due to this substitution, the middle is somewhat soft (or maybe this is how it should be?) and mom thinks I have under-baked the cookies! Anyhow, a pretty good recipe. Thanks for sharing!
These cookies have a delicious whole-grain flavor. The combination of the spices and chocolate and peanut butter chips is awesome. The dough was a little bit crumbly but the cookies held their shape very well. Will definitely make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2005
I make these cookies ALL THE TIME for neighbors, friends, & church! The tast & texture is different that any other cookies people usually make and they actually feel sorta filling as you eat them. My only advice is to make sure you take them out of the oven when they are just barely done. They are much better on the underdone side than the overdone side!
I liked them. They are the best "healthy" cookies you can make. My wife didn't like them, but she's a big "Mrs. Field's" junky, and only likes cookies if they have 1 million chocolate chips and 20 cups of butter in the recipe.
These tasted pretty good, but with the amount of butter and sugar in these cookies, I'm not convinced you could call them "healthy". However, it's nice to find a good tasting cookie that uses whole wheat flour. Try using whole wheat pastry flour for a softer texture.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.