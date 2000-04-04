Cracker Jack Cookies II
Chocolate chip cookies with a few more ingredients. Oatmeal, coconut, and cereal make them very good and chewy.
Chocolate chip cookies with a few more ingredients. Oatmeal, coconut, and cereal make them very good and chewy.
Yummy! I found a recipe like this years ago and was looking for it again with no luck until I found this recipe. These cookies are the right mixture of crunchy and chewy at the same time. I love these as do my kids. I did however only have a cup of oats, so added maybe an 1/8 to 1/4 cup more flour. I also used half a bag of butterscotch chips and half a bag of semi-sweet choc. chips instead. This recipe made a whole lot more than just 24 cookies. Even after me and my kids ate quite a bit of dough it made 60+ cookies. I would recommend this recipe for sure! Will definitely make this for a family get together.Read More
Taste good, but didn't turn out too great @ all. They were flat as pancakes...actually even flatter. Regardless of using cooking spray on the pan...they were glued to the pan. I had to pry them off in chunks. I didn't end up w/ a single whole cookie. Threw them all in a bowl and just grab chunks here and there to eat. I dunno what's wrong w/ this recipe, but it def didn't work!Read More
Yummy! I found a recipe like this years ago and was looking for it again with no luck until I found this recipe. These cookies are the right mixture of crunchy and chewy at the same time. I love these as do my kids. I did however only have a cup of oats, so added maybe an 1/8 to 1/4 cup more flour. I also used half a bag of butterscotch chips and half a bag of semi-sweet choc. chips instead. This recipe made a whole lot more than just 24 cookies. Even after me and my kids ate quite a bit of dough it made 60+ cookies. I would recommend this recipe for sure! Will definitely make this for a family get together.
Taste good, but didn't turn out too great @ all. They were flat as pancakes...actually even flatter. Regardless of using cooking spray on the pan...they were glued to the pan. I had to pry them off in chunks. I didn't end up w/ a single whole cookie. Threw them all in a bowl and just grab chunks here and there to eat. I dunno what's wrong w/ this recipe, but it def didn't work!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections