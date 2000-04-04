Cracker Jack Cookies II

Chocolate chip cookies with a few more ingredients. Oatmeal, coconut, and cereal make them very good and chewy.

By Earthymom

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and nutmeg; gradually stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, stir in the oatmeal, coconut, crisp rice cereal and chocolate chips. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 162.7mg. Full Nutrition
