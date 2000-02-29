Mushroom Risotto
Delicious mushroom risotto made with vegetable broth, cream, and a variety of fresh vegetables. Serve as a side dish or filling main course.
Excellent rice dish. Must mention that you must use Arborio rice in order to achieve maximum creaminess! I substituted chicken instead of vegetable broth and omitted the celery. My friends raved all the same.Read More
this is not rissotto. Is is a nice mushroom rice but real rissoto does not contain milk. The creaminess comes from the starch in the rice.Read More
Excellent rice dish. Must mention that you must use Arborio rice in order to achieve maximum creaminess! I substituted chicken instead of vegetable broth and omitted the celery. My friends raved all the same.
I made this for a dinner party, and it makes way more than four servings! All of it was eaten, though, and everyone thought I was magic or something. I did used skim milk and fat free half and half instead of whole milk and heavy cream, and it was plenty rich and creamy. Definitely worth the effort if you want to impress a date or a dinner party!
A good recipe overall. Use half the cream. The 5 cups of broth are more of a maximum amount you will need - use common sense and stop adding broth when the rice is cooked. I used chicken broth instead and added chicken.
this is not rissotto. Is is a nice mushroom rice but real rissoto does not contain milk. The creaminess comes from the starch in the rice.
What a delicious tasting risotto!! I substituted minced garlic, dried parsley and used skim milk. Made no difference to the taste. Directions incomplete. Did not tell you how or when to add the chicken broth. However, as I had made risotto before I knew to add it, one cup at a time. Would highly recommend this dish.
absolutely delicious - I didn't have cream so I didn't bother, but it didn't need it, still was really creamy. took forever to cook but was worth it. I added dried rosemary and fresh minced garlic.
really good recipe!! it was my first ever risotto & it turned out to be pretty tasty!! make these minor adjustments to make it perfect : 1. completely skip cream. it makes the risotto too heavy. 2. you dont have to add all 5 cups of broth. use common sense; when the rice tastes right, you should stop adding broth.
I served this risotto as a side dish, with london broil and caesar salad, for my husband's birthday dinner. Everyone loved it. My mother-in-law helped me make the risotto and it came out great. We increased the recipe to serve six people. We used a variety of exotic and dried mushrooms including black trumpet mushrooms. We soaked the dried mushrooms in warm water for 30 minutes. We saved this mushroom water and included it with the broth. We used chicken broth instead of vegetable stock and we used Arborio rice (a must for risotto). To keep things moving quickly we warmed the broth in a large pot along side the risotto on the stove. We had a little extra broth left over (probably because we added the additional water from the mushrooms). It took about 30-40 minutes for the rice to absorb all the stock. Great recipe. We will make it again soon.
Wow, this was delicious!! Next time, I'm going to leave out the celery as it gave it a weird, and unnecessary flavor. Everything else was superb! Will make again for sure!
This is a very good risotto. I had some mushrooms that I needed to get rid of, so I used 2 full cups of mushrooms instead of 1.5 and it didn't seem like too much at all. I used only one medium yellow onion, left out the celery because I didn't have any, used nonfat milk instead of whole, and only used 2 cups of the vegetable stock (5 seemed like way too many and 2 plus the milk & cream cooked the arborio rice just fine). My husband ate about 90% of this recipe in one sitting for dinner. I guess he liked it!!
I have to give this recipe five stars because the flavor is phenomenal! Perfect, really. That said, it took about three hours to cook, and even then, it wasn't quite finished (the rice was still too firm). I don't know if it's our high altitude, the fact that I used brown rice, or that the recipe is wrong. My son went to bed before it was finally finished cooking (we made him a quesadilla instead), and our baked potatoes went cold. After three hours, we were tired and hungry and couldn't wait anymore. We ate it, and it was sooooo good, but we were frustrated that it took so long to cook when the recipe says 35 minutes.
Good risotto, could use more herbs for more flavour.
This was tasty, flavor-wise, it was really good, but a few things: this recipe calls for "rice" but i might specify what type of rice. I used regular rice, so after it got cold, it became a bit clumpy. Probaby would not leave any left overs. The recipe called for 5 cups of vegetable stock, but I only needed about 3 cups. I had a lot of stock left over, but I guess I could use it for another recipe.
Thick, creamy, delicious even before adding the cheese or butter. I used a mixture of portabella, crimini, and white mushrooms, and will probably add more mushrooms next time due to personal preference. I didn't add salt because the broth and cheese made it sauce enough. However, I added 4x the amount of garlic, 2x the amount of parsley and 1/4 tsp black pepper total. Also, I added the broth in smaller increments--about 1/4c at a time and remember to stir, stir, stir! Was asked for the recipe and got compliments like "very delicious" and "filling."
This recipe is fantastic...my guests and I loved the flavor. I've made it three times now. The only problem...if it is a problem...is that the texture was gooey. I made exactly as instructed but thought the texture should be firmer with more separation of the rice. I used arborio rice. Does anyone have any suggestions to make this firmer?
This was wonderful, full of flavor, and I had to make a couple of substitutions based on what I had and didn't have. I didn't have the parsley, celery, milk or heavy cream. I sauteed the onions, garlic, and mushrooms (canned) in a little butter and then added a half teaspoon of dried rosemary. Seasoned with salt and pepper. I then added the rice and 1/3 of a cup of 1/2 and 1/2 (I "thirded" the recipe since it was just for me and my husband). I then added chicken broth, a half cup at a time. I used about 2 cups total broth. I tasted frequently, seasoning with salt and pepper as needed, and it came out creamy, full of flavor and delicious. I even forgot the butter, just sprinkled with parmesan and fresh ground pepper. Delish! I will definitely be making this again. My first time making a risotto and it came out restaurant quality. Thanks for the post!
My family loved this dish! Paired with a baby greens salad, absolutely perfect! Thanks so much :)
I made this risotto for my fiance and mother in law and they absolutely loved it! I used brown rice since I tend to be on the healthier side. I also used chicken stock instead of vegetable stock for more flavor. I did not use heavy cream because I didn't have any and I used portobello mushrooms and asparragus (combined at the end, cooked separately.)
This is an awesome recipe. It very easy and mine turned out delicious. I ended up using only 3 cups of stock because I covered the pan to help it cook faster. Mine came out creamy but not mushy! I will make this recipe again.
An excellent, easy-to-make risotto. I only had to use two cans of broth, though (one can = two cups). I'd have to say, add a little more broth after you think the risotto is done -- this makes keeping it for the next day much easier. Otherwise the next day the rice sucks up all the liquid, making the whole thing lumpy and dry. If you add more broth and reheat then, it gets soggy and overcooked. But on the day of, this was delicious!
As a beginner, I was intimidated by risotto. This was my first attemt and it turned out pretty well. I opted not to use the cream, and wound up using 1000mL of stock. It tasted great, until I added the parmesan. I think it's because I bought inexpensive pre-grated parmesan cheese which overwhelmed the dish. I will try again with 1/2 cup of better quality parmesan.
This was good, because it used ingredients I had on hand, but it is definitely not risotto. Risotto uses Arborio rice, and the creaminess comes from the starch in the rice, not cream.
This takes much longer to prepare than mentioned because there are 5 cups of broth that have to be added to the dish, one cup at a time until absorbed. I wouldn't change the broth amount, though. The only change I made was to chop up my mushrooms a bit more than just slicing them. I think I may have added more onions than necessary, but the word "small" is so ambiguous with onion size these days. The person should give a mention of how many cups of diced onions are needed instead. Although time consuming, this is pretty good.
I thought this was pretty terrible, actually. The heavy whipping cream made it waaayyyy too rich. Rich and bland... You might ask if that is possible, and I assure you that with this recipe, it is.
My first attempt at risotto and it was perfect, better than my fav restaurants! Only added 3 cups of broth and took longer than recipe said, but totally worth it! Used fat free half & half, and only half the amount of grated Parmesan, my attempt to save a few calories. Thanks for sharing this amazing recipe.
I forgot to add the butter and cheese but it didn't need it. This was just fabulous! We had it as a main course and it was the best dinner I've made in weeks. I'd definitely recommend this to anyone looking for a warm, comforting dinner.
Delicious! Used skim milk instead of whole and it was still very creamy.
Great recipe!! I used soy milk instead of milk and cream and it worked great. Also, the rice I used was basmatti and for me it took only 2 cups of broth to cook the rice.
absolutely wonderful! followed everything as directed in the recipe, except that i used chicken stock instead of vegetable! well worth the time, which took me a little longer than 45 minutes! so impressive and easy!
I love this recipe! So flavorful and delicious. That being said, am I the only one who thinks 3 onions, even small ones, sounds like A LOT of onion for a recipe that is supposed to only serve 4 people? I like onions as much as the next person, but that seems really excessive. When I make this recipe I switch the onion and garlic quantities; so 3 cloves garlic and one onion. I also replace both the milk and the cream with fat free half and half. The recipe doesn't state what type of rice to use, so I generally use brown. I have used the generic take-forever-to-cook brown rice and it works fine, but I have found 2 pouches of Trader Joe's frozen brown rice works great and cooks so much faster. Which is great because, well, sometimes a girl is just too hungry to wait! P.S. It's a good idea to wait until all the vegetable stock is in before you add the salt!
This was absolutely georgous. I made it for my husband ,children and mum (who is a vegetarian ). We all loved it and agreed it tasted nicer then the risotto at our local italian restaurant. I used slightly more cream and semi skimmed milk and put double the garlic in . A definate favourite. thanks
i think there was too much cheese, but maybe because i scaled it down, still a very good dish
This was very good. I had never made Risotto before so I wanted to try it. The family really liked it.
This was awesome. I used fat free creamer instead of milk and cream and it was still awesome. I will definitely make this again!
I have always wanted to make risotto and am glad I started with this recipe. I took some previous posters advice and thought 4 servings (which apparently actually feeds 6 or more) would make to much for our family of 4 so I scaled it back to 3 servings and it was perfect for a 13 and 16 year old and 2 parents. I used aborio rice, half & half, skim milk and 1 can of chicken stock and the rest plain water. Although the recipe called for 3/4 cup of parmesan I used 1/4 cup of parmesan and 1/4 cup of romano. Mine looks exactly like the risotto you get at a restaurant, not like the soupy consistency in the picture. The kids said it tasted like 'more'.
Realy yummy. I added chicken as well, as I find the texture can be a little 'gluggy' otherwise. Also, you will find that a little goes a long way - don't serve very generous portions, or you will be throwing a lot away!
I have made this twice, first time "to the letter," second time with some alterations. Though as-is it is very good, the second go-round I halved the onions, eliminated the heavy cream and used chicken broth - only because I didn't know I was out of veggie when the process began. Though not a monumental difference,the 2nd effort was better. It was a little bit lighter (though no less creamy), the chicken broth added more flavor, and the onions were more on par with my preference. I hate when onion overpowers the dish. All in all a great recipe and one I shall return to to tweak yet again!
Mmmmm, wow! This tastes oustanding. I didnt use celery and next time I would dice up the mushrooms to smaller bits.
Made this recipe as is, the whole family loves it including the kids. I will make this a regular.
The rice tasted great, but the recipe used way too much water for the 1 cup of rice it calls for. We got rice soup! With some modifications, I would probably make it again.
Delicious, I hate when people make changes, but you have to improvise at times...so, I only used one onion, chicken broth, no cream-substituted with 2% milk, added about cup and a half of chicken (chopped). It was amazing!!!!
this HAS to be the best Risotto I've ever tasted and I was reared on it. thanks for posting. Leeflea.
I made this recipe for dinner tonight. It was delicious and very filling however it took longer than what I expected. Anyway, it was well worth it in the end. I used 1 cup of cream instead of heavy cream & milk.
This was delicious~! The presentation isn't too apealing, kind of looks like mushroom goo, but the taste was wonderful! I added a bit more parmesan than what it called for, and I wouldn't do that again, too cheesy. Definitely double or triple the mushroom called for (they kind of all disappear after a while of simmering). Totally skip the cream (it is creamy enough with only the milk), and substitute vegetable stock with chicken stock for more flavor. I also skipped the celery (we're not great fans). Oh, also, I only needed half the stock that it called for. It was absolutely delicious! Thank you for the recipe!
This is an amazing risotto! Very creamy and mild flavoured. We slightly modified this recipe by using 3/4 of a red onion (instead of 3 small onions), using 1/4 cup of finely sliced celery (instead of 1tsp), using 2 cups of sliced mushrooms (instead of 1 and 1/2 cups) using 1/2 cup of wine and 1/2 of milk (instead of 1 cup of milk), using dried parsley and 1/3 cup of sliced pecans. The only caveat is that this risotto is very soft and mushy. We usually make a risotto that is cooked in less liquid so it has more texture (e.g., almost al dente). In any case- an excellent recipe, especially with the pecans because it adds texture!
Made as is. 3 starts due to a divided house on this one. My husband LOVED it saying it was one of the best things I've made. I think it's pretty bland. However, I enjoy rich food (i.e. Coopers Hawk Winery serves a Short Rib Risotto that is just amazing which is what I was kind of going for with this dish sans short ribs). My husband does not. Maybe that is the big difference between those that loves this recipe and those that don't.
Flavor was decent, but it had an off-putting oatmeal-like consistency. As far as risotto goes, this one wasn't worth the time and effort involved.
this was my first time making a risotto so wasn't sure what to expect. overall i liked it but would change a few things the next time i try it.
Great! I added some chives for flavor, tripled (at least) the parsley, omitted the celery, switched the whole milk for 1%, and omitted the heavy cream to save calories. If you like spice you should add a bit more to give this some extra zest, but a really great recipe!
Delicious!!!!
Delicious SAF!! Used fat free half and half which worked very well. Thank you!!
I have made this recipie twice for guests, and so far it's been a hit both times! I made a few modifications. I did not have whole milk on hand, so I used 1/2 cup skim milk, and 1/2 cup half and half. The consistency was perfect. I also used a combination of chicken and beef stock instead of veggie stock. Next time I will add more mushrooms. I left out the celery, as this just didn't sound good to me. I will definitely make this again! It's one of my favorites!
delicious! We loved this one. We substituted 1% milk for the whole milk and half and half for the heavy cream and it turned out delicious...and a little more healthy! I would probably only use 2 onions instead of 3 next time too.
my grand father asked for it again! witch IS amazing becauses he HATES new dishes.
Delicious. Remember to use Arborio rice though! I left out the cream as this is rich enough without it.
Great recipe! I did make a couple of modifications. I used chicken broth instead of veggie and I didn't think it really needed 5 cups of broth so I used 2-1/2 and 1 cup of white cooking wine. I also skipped the celery and used celery salt instead. Also drizzeled white truffel oil over the top once the dish finished and slightly cooled. Fantastic!
This recipe was horrible. I would never make it again. Ever.
Delicious. Very easy to make. I agree, 5 cups was too much broth.
My family agreed they would eat it again. They guess. Success I guess? I added chicken to make it into a main dish.
I halved this recipe, but left the mushroom quantity as in the original recipe, effectively doubling the mushroom quantity. I also used two types of mushrooms: fresh regular button mushroom and fresh oyster mushroom (oh, and i threw in some frozen green peas towards the end of cooking for some color). Other than that I followed the recipe closely and maybe overdid the parmesan cheese a bit in the end, but the recipe turned out wonderfully! I think it's a great basic mushroom risotto that can be augmented easily (for those who like more vegetable, like me!)
Too creamy and cheesy. Eliminate the parmesan, replace the cream with milk. Also, there was too much broth called for.
nice and creamy, good flavour. I usually add more mushrooma and some peas or asparagus to this. Good way to get some veg into kids.
Excellent and healthy. Filling as a main dish.
if you want to show off!! cook this recipe. i want to a restuarent with my husband and ordered mushroom risotto and i tald my husband i can make better, and behind his back i took this recipe and it worked! hehe it was waaaaay better. tip: dont over cook it so it will not get dry after it cools.
this was great. Made plenty. loved it
This recipe is magnificent! tasted it the whole way through, the flavors were perfect, the missing star is because the Parmesan at the end kind of ruined the flavor, deadened it if you will. Next time I will leave off the cheese, it is unnecessary!
Better than Bouillon makes a mushroom stock concentrate that works wonderfully here. I make it the broth with half mushroom, half chicken stock.
Very, very happy with this recipe!! I did substitute half & half for the cream as other reviewers suggested and I left out the fresh parsley (only because I forgot to purchase it). I will definitely be making this again. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
Delicious! I used oyster mushrooms and added peas... I love this. Didn't want to stop eating it. I used arborio rice, I don't know if that's why I needed less broth - only one can of veg broth and it was perfect! Thank you!
awesome!
Made this twice now and first time used extra milk and no cream. Second time used cream both times it was Resturant quality. Thank you so much x
Good recipe but made a few changes...Used almond milk instead of whole milk and to add some creamy texture, added a tbl of cream cheese at the end along with the parmesan. Cream cheese really added a nice creamy texture. Also added morel mushrooms, which brought stronger mushroom flavor. Lastly, didn't have arborio so used basmati...I know, I know, but I was lazy and didn't want to go to the store. Not ideal rice choice, but really didn't impact the end result much at all.
I LOVE everything with mushroom so i made this recipe and everything went well .. except that the available vegetable stock we have in our markets is very salty which led to have salty risotto, but I can tell you this recipe is very tasty and have a nice texture.
YUMMMY! I added spinach to the mushrooms and cooked up some chicken breast in garlic and added that in when it was all done and BOY it was AMAZING! Super delicious! Really not hard to make either just took a little time. Definitely worth it!
Very delicious. I used parmesan raggiano and it make a lot of difference than regular kraft grated parmesan. I used chicken broth instead of vege and used portabella mushrooms.
awesome! any rice will do.
Nice- the instructions for adding the stock are, in fact, included. A good side dish.
This dish was pretty good...but since I am a vegan, I subsituted the milk with plain soy milk. I omitted the half-and half, and used vegan margarine in place of the butter that was called for. My 4 year old daughter was not too crazy about this dish though. However, it was pretty tasty, overall.
We made the 6 portions recipe, it askes for 7.5 cups of broth, but we only used 5 cups and we think it would've been better with just 4 cups for a more hearty texture. It probably depends on the type of rice used. We used the rice shown in the previous entry
Absolutely delicious!!!!
Amazing. Simply awesome. I omitted the celery and added 2 tbsp of chopped fresh rosemary to the dish. I sliced some grilled chicken breast and placed it on top of the risotto (for my non-vegetarian guests). Serve with a fresh salad. And, of course, as everyone else has mentioned, be sure to use Arborio rice. Look for it in the bulk foods section for the best deal. A tip: As this is risotto, you do have to spend the entire time stirring it, or it will burn to the pan. However, if you want a little security, you can make it in a heavy nonstick pan. That way, even if it sticks a little, it comes off quickly and you're fine.
This was delicious! My husband and kids loved it! Will make this again!
This was the first time I have ever made risotto. I might use a little less cheese next time and more mushrooms. Other than that it was really good. Thanks!
i made this recipe using one percent milk and light cream and it was still absolutely wonderful! it was easy to make and everyone loved it. i'll be making this one often.
Delicious risotto. I sauteed the arborio rice for a minute or so, since I always do before adding liquid. Then I deglazed the pan with 1/4 cup white wine. Also, I fried about an ounce of salt pork with the onions at the beginning, and left out the celery. I really think these were minor changes, and didn't change the recipe all that much. My whole family loved it.
Good start, but had to marry this with another recipe from this site to make it perfect.
This was my first time making or eating risotto, and after spending all that time on a side dish, I was sure I wouldn't even want to eat it by the time I was done...I was wrong. It is wonderful! I actually thought it was just as good, if not better, without the parmesan, which coming from a cheese lover like me, is saying a lot. I did make some substitutions, only because I wanted to use what I had on hand, which were 3c (as suggested in reviews) roasted garlic chicken stock instead of the veggie, and I left out the parsley and celery, as some previous reviewers suggested, and I also didn't have the full amount of parmesan, it was about 1/2 - 2/3 cup. Anyway, so glad I didn't have to run to the store in this awful weather and it still turned out delicious. Will make again!
Really good. Next time I will add less cheese. The parm seemed a bit over powering. Overall delicious!
very nice receipe but adding more seasonings
This was very delicious. I used wild mushrooms for some extra flavor, and a combination of Asiago and Parmesean. Made it twice in two weeks.
I had never made or even eaten Risotto prior making this. I had only seen it on the cooking shows and so wanted to try it! I am so very glad I found this recipe as it was super easy to make. It tasted like I pretty much thought it would but even better!!! My family loves this and has asked that I make it again. This time I am using 3 different types of mushrooms just for the fun of it!! I thank you for this recipe as does my family!!!! YUMMMM
I loved this recipe! Very rich and creamy and I will definitely make it again. Very generous servings for a family of four. We had this as a main dish with a salad on the side.
My husband and I prepared this risotto. It was extremely good! It did take quite a while to cook however. We substituted chicken stock for vegetable stock and only needed 3.5 cups. Also, we only used half the cheese as we felt a full cup would be overkill. Next time I will add more mushrooms. Overall, it was great
This is the most fantastic tasting risotto hands down. With that being said I gave this a 4 star rating because the directions are not clear. The parsley and mushrooms, imo, should not be added until the end of the cooking time. The parsley takes on a yuck color with cooking that long. I didn't want my mushrooms overcooked so I added them with the last addition of broth and I did indeed use all 5 cups. Don't skip out on the veggie broth as it adds a wonderful flavor to this dish. The heavy creme and milk also play an important roll into how decadent this dish turns out. I didn't add all the parm only 1/4 cup as we LOVED the flavor the the shrooms and broth added to the arborio. Oh and yes you must use an arborio rice for this to be as creamy and delish as it should be. I will be using this one again with the changes that I made, however, I don't think this is a recipe for the "first time" risotto maker as the directions lack a bit.
Absolutely delicious!!!
Really lovely recipe for a week night supper. I used semi-skimmed milk rather than whole milk/cream.
Cooking this right now. A co-worker and I do a food swap every couple weeks. He makes puerto rican and spanish foods and I make him italian. This week was rice so I'm making him this. He has a mushroom allergy so I just replaced them with carrots. Haven't made risotto in years and this recipe was very good! :)
OMG!!!! Best Risotto! Thanks for the recipe! Ioana
I followed other reviews and didn't use cream. I did use whole milk, but next time (and there will definitely be a next time!!) I'll just use whatever milk we have on hand, which is usually 1%. I also used chicken broth instead of vegetable broth and only needed a little less than 4 cups.
