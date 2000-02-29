Mushroom Risotto

This is the most fantastic tasting risotto hands down. With that being said I gave this a 4 star rating because the directions are not clear. The parsley and mushrooms, imo, should not be added until the end of the cooking time. The parsley takes on a yuck color with cooking that long. I didn't want my mushrooms overcooked so I added them with the last addition of broth and I did indeed use all 5 cups. Don't skip out on the veggie broth as it adds a wonderful flavor to this dish. The heavy creme and milk also play an important roll into how decadent this dish turns out. I didn't add all the parm only 1/4 cup as we LOVED the flavor the the shrooms and broth added to the arborio. Oh and yes you must use an arborio rice for this to be as creamy and delish as it should be. I will be using this one again with the changes that I made, however, I don't think this is a recipe for the "first time" risotto maker as the directions lack a bit.