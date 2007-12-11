Chocolate-Cran-Oat Cookies

4.1
36 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 14
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A chewy chocolate mix with dried cranberries - a holiday treat! I prefer to use white whole wheat flour because it's not as heavy as regular whole wheat flour.

Recipe by Diana Stephens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C)

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Combine the rolled oats, flour, whole wheat flour, baking soda and salt; gradually stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, stir in the cranberries, white chocolate chips and chocolate chips. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 27.5mg; sodium 126.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022