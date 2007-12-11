Chocolate-Cran-Oat Cookies
A chewy chocolate mix with dried cranberries - a holiday treat! I prefer to use white whole wheat flour because it's not as heavy as regular whole wheat flour.
These cookies are delicious and keep getting better. Ok, so I sampled the dough and thought "this is pretty good stuff". then I tried one fresh out of the oven, it was warm and gooey and I thought "yum, this is a really tasty cookie." Well, now they've cooled a bit and the chocolate chips have set, and wow, the texture has improved what was already a tasty cookie. Silky firm rich chocolate, chewy tart cranberries, dough crispy on the outside, soft inside. The oatmeal and whole grain flour make me feel better about all the butter and sugar. And they are hearty, but they're not hockey pucks either they're still light. I am glad that took heed of the review that said these cookies don't spread and flattened them before baking. Thy this, its a good one.
I tried these cookies and I made the mistake of increasing the batch to make 48 servings. My Kitchen Aid mixer was straining at the end. These cookies are a little heavier than I would normally make. The dried cranberries make a nice holiday color. The recipe says to put rounded spoonfuls I had to guess at using a tablespoon The cookies are worth a try as they are tasty.
This are simply 'omg' cookies... I followed the recipe exactly.. used my kitchen aid with no problem. I just rolled the dough into a ball in my hand and slightly flattened. They are wonderful!!!!
I loved these! I substituted Splenda brown sugar blend and used entirely whole wheat flour and they still turned out great. My husband loved them and I also brought in a batch for my coworkers, who loved them as well!
These cookies were very good. I reduced the white flour to only one cup which I think helped to eliminate the heaviness that an earlier reviewer mentioned. I was out of white chocolate chips so I used all semi-sweet chips. I think my "why do you have to ruin everything with whole wheat flour" high school student will really like these.
These cookies are so yummy! I'm making them as we speak! The teachers at school are going to love them. One word though, they do not spread. I used a pampered chef scoop to put them on my stone to cook. Crispy & chewy cookie!!
These were excellent, however I did what I hate people do...really changed the original recipe. SORRY!! If you like to make things "healthier" keep reading. Changes I made include: 1/2 Butter-1/2 applesauce, added 1/4 white sugar, used 2C. Whole wheat flour + 1/4 C. White flour, used all white chips and dried cherries, added 1T. cinnamon, a few dashes of nutmeg and 2t. of vanilla extract. They were a cake like cookie that EVERYONE enjoyed!
Very tasty! I used them to make a quite original ice cream sandwich with two of these cookies and cinnamon ice cream. I added 2 teaspoons of cinnamon to make the cookies more compatible with the ice cream but other then that, made the recipe as written. Thanks! ;)
I used all white chocolate chips and these were awesome. Not some wimpy little cookie. The oatmeal really makes them hearty, the cranberries adds twang, and the chips add creamy richness
These are indeed thick, but good.
I made this recipe in its original form and I felt it was "okay". Not great, but okay. I felt there was too much flour and too much chocolate (can there really be such a thing?). I also felt that the cranberries were a bit lost when it came to flavor.I tried the recipe again with a few tweaks because I felt it really had a lot of potential. I lowered the flour to one cup each of white and whole wheat. I added a teaspoon of vanilla, omitted the semisweet chips, added 1/2 teaspoon of cardamon, and added one teaspoon of fresh orange zest. The final result was beautiful. The final recipe gets 5 stars.
Great cookies. Will bake again.
Really good! I didn't add the choc chips, only the white choc chips. Next time I'll add more cran.s and less choc chips just cuz I like them more fruity. Oh,a nd pack the dough when scooping it out because they are really fall-apart-y.
The cookie dough was a bit dry for me, so I added about 1/3 c. shortening and I also put in 1 c. of white chocolate chips and skipped the semisweet, I really like them.
these were really yummy. i didn't have semisweet chocolate chips or the recommended amount of cranberries or white chocolate chips but it still turned out yummy. they weren't quite done after 10 minutes so i baked them for about another 5 minutes or until they looked a little golden on top.
Very yummy! I altered the recipe a bit: only two cups of whole wheat flour, one cup cranberries, all semi-sweet chocolate chips, and added half a cup of sliced almonds. The cookies weren't dry and had a wonderful taste. :]
Just finished making this recipe, and I ended up with 48 cookies instead (by using 1.5" scoop). Actually, I ended up with 46, but that's 'cause I ate two. :) Anyway...that aside...These are quite good, but I felt lacked *something*. Maybe a pinch of cinnamon. Or toasted pecans. Perhaps a tad more salt. I don't have time with holiday baking to go experimenting with it now, so I'm just going to melt a bit of white chocolate and drizzle the top for holiday flair and leave it at that! Also, these don't spread out much, and they kind of stayed in lump shapes when I baked them (after measuring with my scoop). I think next time I'll press them down a bit.
These cookies are the best! I made them with my friends, and all of them agreed it was the best cookie they had ever eaten. Thank you so much for this fabulous recipe!
I give them 5, my husband says 3, so they get a 4. I used all ww flour, maybe thats why? I think they're delicious!
I loved these cookies but I only used 2 cups flour instead of the 3 that was suggested. I thought they still could have been a little softer in the inside (but I like my cookies that way). Thanks for the recipe!
I found them to be very dry. Decent flavor but will not be a repeat recipe for me.
Absolutely devine. My husband loves cherries, so instead of cranberries I used dried cherries and he loved these cookies!So did my ten year old!!
Delicious! I made these for a bake sale and got rave reviews. I did make a few changes, though. First, I used half butter and half shortening. Second, I used all white chocolate chips. Third, I only had all-purpose flour, so I did not use any whole wheat flour. Also, I made HUGE cookies (per my husband's suggestion). Instead of 32 cookies, we got 11! If you decide to go the HUGE route, bake for 12-15 minutes.
Dry dry dry. Made exactly as shown. We choked down a few with milk and threw the rest away. Total waste of ingredients.
Great cookie, full of flavour and character. Mine didn't spread out too much and stayed in the shape that I dropped them onto the sheet in so they looked a bit odd. Other than that, very good.
Ive made this recipe twice and followed it to a T. The cookies are dee-lecious!! My husband and I can't stop eating them. The cranberries are much better than raisins in this oatmeal cookie. Love love love. And so easy to make. Thanks for sharing.
I really like these, but I feel that there is too much flour. I'll be trying these again with 2 cups instead of 3 cups.
wonderful!
Ok but nothing special.
