Cajun Boudin
Boudin (boo-dahn) is a wonderfully scrumptious Cajun dish made with meat, rice, and seasonings. Boudin sausage is normally stuffed with pork and rice, but you can add shrimp, crawfish, or alligator meat.
I've loved boudin ever since I worked in Louisana during my years in the oil business. I'm glad that now I can make my own. What I like to do instead of casing is to make boudin balls. I roll the finished mixture in a little seasoned flour and deep fry for a few minutes. Great taste both ways.Read More
As a Cajun, it was with great trepidation I attempted this recipe. Cilantro? Destroys the true flavor. It reminded me of Vietnamese sausage. There is no bell pepper in boudin. Also, the rice is medium grain and cooked to the sticky stage. VERY disappointed in this recipe. Better recipes can be found online.Read More
I've loved boudin ever since I worked in Louisana during my years in the oil business. I'm glad that now I can make my own. What I like to do instead of casing is to make boudin balls. I roll the finished mixture in a little seasoned flour and deep fry for a few minutes. Great taste both ways.
Sounds WONDERFUL, Christy! Casings are kinda hard to come by here in the Houston area. I'll try your recipe as collard (instead of cabbage)rolls.
I have to agree with one of the other reviewers... please do not put cilantro in boudin. Also leave out the red pepper flakes and bell peppers. Casings can be found at just about any meat market as well as most sports and outdoors stores like Bass Pro, Academy, Gander Mountain, etc.
I have no problem finding casings . Just ask your local meat dept. I have NO idea where to get a Pork liver. I always use chicken livers. Never even seen a pork liver in any store. I have made lots of Boudin though. You don't really have to put it in casings.
Have something I would love to add. I make the boudin then I make balls and roll them in a corn meal and flour mix and freeze them just until firm. Deep fry them. You can put a small hunk of cheese inside them when you make them if desired. I have people call me to but these by the dozens.
Awesome Egg Roll filling !!!
This recipe is so much fun to make! We love Boudin from all our trips to New Orleans and my husband having lived in Thibodeaux. This is so flavorful and for those who may never get to Louisiana make this and enjoy. We prefer calves liver for the flavor. It's hard to find pork liver. Best squeeze out of the casing on to a cracker or piece of crusty bread with your favorite mustard! Enjoy
followed recipe, came out great.
