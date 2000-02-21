Exquisite Pizza Sauce

2906 Ratings
  • 5 2069
  • 4 565
  • 3 143
  • 2 73
  • 1 56

This is the best pizza sauce I have ever used. Plus, it doesn't require any cooking. It is wonderfully flavorful and worth adding in the numerous ingredients.

By Angie Gorkoff

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Place tomato paste, water, Parmesan cheese, honey, garlic, anchovy paste, onion powder, oregano, marjoram, basil, black pepper, cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes, and salt into a medium bowl; mix until well blended, breaking up any clumps of cheese.

  • Set sauce aside for 30 minutes to allow the flavors to blend; spread over pizza dough and prepare pizza as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 3.9mg; sodium 551.3mg. Full Nutrition
