Exquisite Pizza Sauce

Absolutely delicious and easy to make. I had actually made one of the other "easy pizza sauce" recipes on a previous pizza and thought the intense tomato taste was way overwhelming. I even mentioned that I would use brown sugar the next time to tone down the flavor. Well, there isn't going to be a next time for that recipe because this one takes the cake! I love the parmesan flavor and the use of honey to sweeten the sauce up a tad. I didn't use cayenne pepper or anchovy paste because I didn't have any, but I think I would have left both of those out anyway. Anchovies = yuck, in my opinion. Anyway, this sauce was SO good even without it that I would even dip my finger in and eat it plain sometimes. My mother even dipped crackers in it! I made it early in the day because I planned on making pizza later that night, but changed my mind and ended up leaving the sauce in the fridge overnight to make pizza the next day. The sauce was even thicker after being in the fridge so long and had a consistency and taste similar to thick marinara sauce. I didn't mind it, and actually really liked it, because it didn't get my crust all soggy like other sauces do. Anyway, this is the best sauce I've ever made.