Exquisite Pizza Sauce
This is the best pizza sauce I have ever used. Plus, it doesn't require any cooking. It is wonderfully flavorful and worth adding in the numerous ingredients.
We love this recipe! Hint: For easy/quick prep, scale this recipe to 40 and combine the dry spices in a spice jar. Whenever you want fresh sauce, use appx. 1 tablespoon of the mixture in the regular recipe.Read More
We found this recipe WAY TOO SWEET and WAY TOO SPICY. Think it could have been really good with the honey, cayenne pepper, and pepper flakes cut way back or cut out altogether. I kept adding more tomato paste and sauce and other spices to the recipe to try to mask these flavors and ended up with a ton of sauce that never did taste quite right. I would, however, make it again and think it would be a good sauce without those sweet and spicy ingredients.Read More
This was very good, and I made no changes. My only comment is that it doesn't make a whole lot, so if you have a large pizza or calzone I would suggest doubling the recipe.
I added a few tablespoons of white wine to the warm water, which adds a wonderful flavor. Remember that the honey and peppers balance each other out, so if you follow other reviewers' suggestions and reduce the honey, you should also reduce the peppers -- unless you like your sauce very spicy. I use half the honey and use only half the black and cayenne pepper, and omit the red pepper flakes. I also double the oregano for a genuine pizzeria flavor.
This comes about as close to perfection as any pizza sauce i've ever tasted and i'm old school Italian. Please do not variate or omit any ingredients you'll lose the "exquisite" flavor this sauce imparts. I read a review that said they ommited the anchovies and the sauce was to sweet. Anchovies give this a salty balance against the honey sweetness. The odd thing was this was voted a top review, people please! I could eat this with a spoon as is, it's just that good. In my 50 years of life this is the best pizza sauce i've ever tasted. (yep, it's THAT good)
We are a big pizza eating family and this was by far the BEST pizza sauce ever. I will have to agree with those that said to either completely eliminate the honey or cut it in half. I used half of it and still thought it was too sweet so I added lots of garlic salt to take away the sweetness. I will make this recipe for years to come. Thank you very much Angie for your great recipe!!
I was suspicious of the idea of adding anchovies, but decided to put on my big girl panties and go with it. The recipe really does need them - don't worry about it being fishy, it's not, and it adds the savory character necessary to balance the honey. So many of the reviews saying "too sweet" are leaving out the anchovies, altering the balance of sweet/savory. I do not find it helpful when the reviewer leaves a rating for their "rendition" of the recipe rather than the actual recipe as given on the site.
Nice! I used 8 oz. of tomato sauce and less honey and cheese. My husband raved and ate the entire pizza!
A really great sauce! I omitted the anchovy paste but used the full amount of all other ingredients. I will make this again.
TOOOO sweet AND TOOOO Spicy and I RARELY say that! I followed the directions to a "T"… I also rarely do that. After tasting… I realized I was going to have to doctor it up for my tastes. Let me comment for a moment… this recipe is probably screaming good for all those reviewers but for me, my tastebuds, ME, it's too much of a good thing (sweet and spicy). So I spent another 20 minutes adding, tasting, adjusting, tasting, etc… I think I got it right for MY taste buds. Nothing against the original recipe. Again, it's just not right for me. But since I DID make it as written. I feel I can rate it accordingly. Dang it! I REALLY wanted this to be the BOMB SAUCE I needed. Alas, I ended up with a sauce I could use for my pizza tonight (after doctoring it up). I'm still on the hunt for "THE BOMB SAUCE!"
Great Sauce!! Didn't use the anchovies and still enjoyed it very much.
I make this sauce over and over, it is incredible and everyone always raves about it. TO THOSE THAT THINK ITS TOO SWEET: DO NOT judge the sauce and make changes or "doctor it" based on how it tastes BEFORE its cooked with the pizza! Any pizza sauce you make changes flavor completely once cooked, trust me I am a pro. This is the BEST pizza sauce I have ever had.
Awesome! I go through a lot of pizza sauce... here's what I do. 1 can (28oz) Tomato sauce & 1 can (6oz) of tomatoe paste. No water. Triple all other ingredients. I prefer to cut back the honey, maybe only half.
Holy cow!!! I will never buy pizza sauce again. This sauce is 10 stars! The ingredients are easy to find (I had everything but the anchovy paste, which I went out and bought) and I make it exactly as written. Using Jay's signature pizza crust, this sauce, and lots of fresh veggies, we don't ever order out anymore. Delivery is just a big disappointment after this!
I accidently used tomato sauce instead of paste and liked it a lot more than when I used the paste!
This sauce is the best pizza sauce I have ever tasted. I used it with Jay's Pizza dough recipe. I did add 1 t of cumin seed, subbed garlic salt for the fresh garlic and left out the anchovy paste. Next time I'm going to use anise or fennel seed in place of the cumin. Didn't need all of it so I used the leftover as a dip for breadsticks..yummy. My husband does not want another "frozen or restaurant" pizza again. Our daughters loved it too! Thanks Angie!
I wish I had read the reviews before making this. As many others have noted, 2 Tbsp honey made this a little too sweet. Next time, I'll use only 1 Tbsp. Other than that, the sauce was very delicious. I kept tasting the sauce before the pizza dough had finished rising. Had to stop myself from tasting before there was no sauce left to put on the pizza! Dinner was punctuated by frequent and enthusiastic "mmm's" and "wow's" from the husband. I had no idea homemade sauce would be so easy and yummy!
YUCK!! This is the WORST pizza sauce I have ever tasted! I didnt even put it on my pizza it was so awful. I tasted it when it was finished and about cried because of how bad it tasted. It was way too sweet and just yucky. I had my husband taste it too see what he thought and he put it all down the sink and made me some different sauce.
This was easy to make and delicious! I used minced fresh onion in place of the powdered and Worcestershire sauce in place of the anchovy paste. The next time I might cut down the amount of honey a little, but otherwise I and my guests enjoyed the sauce very much.
This sauce was wonderful. I used brown sugar instead of honey and I did not add anchovy paste as I didn't have any on hand. My husbands pizza was almost perfect but the sauce just wasn't quite right. This was the recipe we needed to make it the perfect pizza.
I made this sauce as it was written and decided to cook it as it tasted raw to me. The honey was way too much and the sauce was too sweet I was tempted to throw it out but I tried to save it.I decided to add one more can of tomato paste , 1cup more water. Much more oregano, basil, garlic and onion powder and some black pepper. I cooked it on low for 15 min and it was very nice tasting. This made enough for 3 party size pizzas. Next time I would omit the honey and the parmeasan cheese. just adding maybe 1 tablesppon of sugar instead, salt to taste and my extra herbs and spices.
I cut the honey in half. Otherwise, I followed the recipe and I wouldn't change a thing. I used "Jay's Signature Pizza Crust" on this site with this sauce (and provolone, olives, garlic, feta and italian sausage) to make the best pizza I've ever made. I've tried dozens of recipes from dozens of sources and never had one we liked half as much. Yum!
I would never have thought I could make a pizza sauce like this. Wonderful flavor, texture was right on target. Family commented on the "extra good pizza tonight". I didn't tell them, until they commented, that I had made the sauce. Well worth the time to make.
This has to be some of the best pizza sauce on this site!!! A definite keeper - great for dipping mozzarella sticks too!
Absolutely fab! The only changes I made were to leave out the marjoram, which I didn't have on hand, and to add extra minced garlic (for my taste, though the amount specified would be fine for most). The flavor was just perfect! I will be using this again and again, it was a huge hit for my family. Thanks so much for sharing!
I am very picky about my pizza sauce. I cant tell you how many recipes I have tried or ones I have bought at the store that I disliked. I am happy to say that my search is over. This sauce is excellent! At first I wasnt to sure because I thought the honey flavor was a little sweet but after it sat for awhile and cooked on the pizza it was perfect. I did not use the cayenne pepper because I thought it might be to spicy for my kids but the redpepper flakes add just enough heat.
I tried this sauce many times and found the honey to be too overpowering, even when I halved it. The best kind of sauce should be naturally sweetened in my opinion by the tomatoes. If you like sweet tasting pizza, then this sauce is for you. It just so happens, I don't.
I made the sauce this past Friday for pizza night in our house. What a simple recipe with fantastic results! I subbed splenda for the honey and grated romano cheese from a wedge I had in the fridge... I did use the anchovies...my store didn't have the paste so I pulverized regular anchovies fillets with a mortar and pestle to get the required amount. My daughter complained that it was "too sweet" (but she is a picky pain in the rear and no one pays her much mind at mealtime anyway)... it was sweet for us as we are accustomed to more savory sauces. This was a nice change though... and being my first attempt at home made pizza sauce, I was THRILLED! My husband (the pizza snob) actually went on and on about it... and he is very picky about sweet/savory sauces. I will never ruin a homemade pizza with jarred sauce again! I have filed this one for future pizzas and may decrease sugar/splenda by 1/2 to see how that comes out. Thank you for such a wonderful idea!
This was ok. I would have to tweak it if I made it again. It was too sweet for my tastes and had a pretty 'HOT' after-bite!
This is a lovely sauce - I sautee the minced garlic in olive oil for a few seconds then add the tomato paste to the sauce. Instead of anchovies I add 1/4 tsp Worcestershire sauce. I cook it on low heat for 30 then let sit - it needs time for flavors to devlop. I find it does become less sweet with time. I also only add crushed pepper, no cayenne.
Easy, Easy, great tasting sauce. I did not add the parmesan cheese (didn't have any), and I only used 1 tbl. of honey, but I did add the achovy paste. It soo makes a difference. It does not taste fishy at all. Please try this recipe, you wont be disappointed! This is a keeper!
This sauce is SO incredibly easy, and extremely tasty. No cooking, and just a little preparation time. Tip: Naan bread makes an excellent personal pizza crust!
I followed the recipe exactly, left out the optional anchovy paste ...The honey comes thru so strong, not only is the sauce sweet, it has a honey FLAVOR ... I like honey on cornflakes, in my oatmeal and a touch in my tea, but NOT on my pizza ... I picked this recipe b/c it has so many good ratings, even tho' it seemed a little odd, but I'm wondering how many of those people did this recipe as stated ... I cannot IMAGINE that people really like this sauce with that honey flavor.
Absolutely delicious and easy to make. I had actually made one of the other "easy pizza sauce" recipes on a previous pizza and thought the intense tomato taste was way overwhelming. I even mentioned that I would use brown sugar the next time to tone down the flavor. Well, there isn't going to be a next time for that recipe because this one takes the cake! I love the parmesan flavor and the use of honey to sweeten the sauce up a tad. I didn't use cayenne pepper or anchovy paste because I didn't have any, but I think I would have left both of those out anyway. Anchovies = yuck, in my opinion. Anyway, this sauce was SO good even without it that I would even dip my finger in and eat it plain sometimes. My mother even dipped crackers in it! I made it early in the day because I planned on making pizza later that night, but changed my mind and ended up leaving the sauce in the fridge overnight to make pizza the next day. The sauce was even thicker after being in the fridge so long and had a consistency and taste similar to thick marinara sauce. I didn't mind it, and actually really liked it, because it didn't get my crust all soggy like other sauces do. Anyway, this is the best sauce I've ever made.
This is the only pizza sauce we use now. It's so simple to make fresh every time, and so delicious, why use store bought? Seriously, it only takes 5 minutes to throw together. I need to cut the red pepper flakes out for my husband's sake, and I put about 1/2 tsp of salt (it just says "to taste", this happens to be my "taste"), and only 1 Tb of honey. We often have just cheese pizza and can really enjoy the flavor of the sauce. It helps if you have a small whisk when you're mixing the sauce. We always only have shredded Parmesan and it works great.
This is pretty good, but not as fabulous as I thought it would be. We found the sauce tasted a little wierd- it was tangy and a little sweet.
This really was an excellent sauce. The flavor was fantastic-no fish taste, just a solid tomato base for your pizza.
I definitely give this all five stars! It's perfect for a quick supper using french or other artisan bread. I prefer day-old as it absorbs more of the sauce. Keep a package of turkey pepperoni or Canadian bacon, some lower fat cheeses (or not) and you've got a supper that even works for surprise guests. Given time, I sauce the bread in the morning ... or even the evening before and refigerate until time to add meats, cheeses, etc. Oh! I've not had lots of luck finding anchovy paste, so I've substituted pesto and decreased the honey to 1 T. Takes us right to yummy-town!
I grilled my own pizza for father's day yesterday. With homemade dough and loads of toppings plus this sauce I was told I should open my own pizzeria. I did roast the garlic beforehand and reduce the honey a bit, but it works well the original way as well. Instead of anchovy paste I used wortchershire sauce for the savory component
Perhaps it is a regional issue, but sadly, the recipe does not live up to its name. A more fitting title might be "Marginally Platable Pizza Sauce." The only ingredient I left out was the fish paste (I love anchovies, but wasn't sure if it would go over well with non fish eaters). The flavor isn't bright enough, though I don't know what would have improved it, either.
I've made this multiple times and it is fabulous! I never seem to have enough honey on hand so I just use sugar and it turns out great. I cut down the Parm cheese to about 2 tablespoons. No anchovy paste either! =) DELICIOUS and EASY!
Not that thia needs another one...but 5 stars all the way. I'm ashamed that I was buying jarred, mediocre pizza sauce for $1.99 when I could have spent about 40 cents and made absolutley delicious sauce! Learned my lesson :)
This sauce was very flavorful, but the recipe did not make enough for a whole pizza. I stretched the recipe by adding a can of plain diced tomatoes, which worked nicely- but I will double it next time!
Really good! I roasted garlic instead of using the powdered stuff, and doubled the recipe as others suggested. The leftovers (plenty for a third, and perhaps enough for a fourth pizza) are in the freezer for the next time.
Just right. A little heat...a little sweet...perfect. I used it on a whole wheat crust with just some mozz and grated parm. I'll be making this again, for sure.
This was so tasty, the best pizza sauce I have ever tasted. I left out the anchovy paste. I discovered it is too spicy with the red pepper flakes, but without just right. I didn't think it was too sweet at all. I used it on Jay's pizza crust.
Love this sauce. Great flavor, and so easy to mix together. Its now my "go to" sauce.Thanks for the recipe.
This should be called "Exquisit Pain in the Neck Pizza Sauce." After I made it and gave it taste my eyes crossed because it was too sweet. Besides, it was not herby enough. The red pepper was great. I did not want to dump it since I had doubled the recipe so I tried to fix it. I ended up with so much pizza sauce that was still to sweet and tasted wierd that I dumped it. I suggest using 1/2 tsp of all the herbs, double the garlic, and CUT THE HONEY. The recipe as it is will not get a 5 star rating from me.
I gave it two stars for effort, but sorry, real sauce uses tomatoes--either blanched (fresh) or canned. I'm Italian and from New York...I'd be shot in the knees if I ever served this one up.
As others suggested, we used 1tsp honey & halved the red pepper flakes, this was delicious! Thanks a million! Did not add the anchovy paste.
*UPDATE* I made this again tonight omitting the honey and using just 1 teaspoon sugar, doubling the red pepper to 1/4 teaspoon. Pizza Nirvana! In fact, it's so good I couldn't stop sampling it right out of the bowl. This sauce would be fabulous over meatballs, ravioli or any old pasta. I'm going to try it next week with some ground beef as a meat sauce. I may never go back to the long-cooking, made with all fresh vegetables and spices again. This is really good! *ORIGINAL REVIEW*Not horrendous, as some reviewers said. Decent, but far too sweet. I will definitely make again, subbing 1 tsp. sugar instead of the honey. 2 tablespoons is just way too much. This is a good base to tweak, and couldn't be simpler to make.
I left out the anchovy paste, traded agave nectar for the honey, and only did 1 Tbsp of it. I'm glad, because it was sweet enough. I really liked it, but it was lacking something. The next time I made it I added twice the oregano it called for, which helped, but I think I'm going to keep tweaking it here and there until it achieves perfection!
This sauce is VERY sweet. It was a great sauce (I didn't have cayenne pepper or anchovy paste so I omitted them) but quite sweet. On a pizza the cheese hides the sweetness a bit, but it's way to sweet for dipping breadsticks. Now I make it with a little bit of brown sugar and no honey and it turns out great.
This is good pizza sauce.
Great recipe... Omitted the anchovy sauce. Didn't have onion powder so I used onion salt instead of the powder and reg. salt. Still tasted great!! Thank you!
My search has ENDED!!!! I have been looking for a great pizza sauce for years that didn't change taste after baking in the oven, or that turned out too sweet. This sauce is the GREATEST!!!! I did follow the recommendation on using less honey than called for (I used about 1 teaspoon or less) but other than that -- this sauce is soooooooo good!!! My husband and I LOVED it!!! Thanks so much for your contribution Angie!!
I made this exactly as written. I will for sure make again with one change. Next time I'm only adding 1T honey. It was a little too sweet for our taste. Other than that, it's great. Just the right heat level and the spices were perfect.
Excellent! And very easy to make. I followed the other tips to reduce the spice and honey but next time I won't reduce the hot peppers.
Made exactly to recipe, we found it a bit too zesty and not quite sweet enough
Amazing! Spicy and packed with flavor. Do not leave out the anchovy paste. It is what makes this sauce. I'm using it every time I make a pizza now!
Very easy to make and good flavor, would not put in the honey next time though. It was a little to sweet for me.
The kids LOVED it! I did however leave out the anchovy paste & I only had shredded parmesan cheese...it was tasty. We used it with Jay's signature pizza crust. Delish! Thanks Angie!!
I thought this was grossly sweet and strangely spicy. Definitely distracted from an otherwise great pizza experience. Would not recommend.
Don't prepare more than a day in advance as it gets a chunky consistency & doesn't taste as good. I substitute fish sauce for the anchovy paste & it's just as good.
Very disappointed. Give the positive reviews, I was excited to try this sauce. I felt the sauce was way too sweet. Additionally, the basil and oregano (generally considered the hallmarks of a pizza sauce) were under-represented in the final flavor as they were overwhelmed by the honey and onion powder. This might be a fine recipe if it were titled "sweet onion sauce," but if you are expecting a traditional pizza sauce, you'll be disappointed.
Wow, this was really exquisite! I just omitted a few ingredients, just because I didn't have them and it was a Friday night and I didn't want to run to the grocery store! I omitted the anchovy paste and marjoram. Also used a little less honey, I didn't want it to be too sweet. It really turned out excellent! Bye bye Ragu! Thanks Angie!
Very good! A little too sweet for me but very good..next time I will cut down on the honey.
I tried this recipe twice, leaving out the honey the second time. by itself its good, but too sweet. with a few adjustments, this sauce came out delish! thanks Angie!
Amazing!! I have tried so many pizza sauces and this is the best ever! Left out the anchovies, otherwise followed exactly.
The first time I made this, I followed the recipe as written and thought it was so bad that after adding more sauce to it and still not being able to stand it, I ended up just dumping it down the drain. This time I left out the honey, cayenne, and red pepper flakes and it was much, MUCH better.
This was **WAY WAY WAY* too sweet. Followed the recipe exactly.
Good. But used tomato sauce instead of paste which left it watery. Next time I'll reduce the water to compensate or just get the tomato paste.
Way too sweet.
I just made this recipe today after finally getting tired of paying too much money for canned sauce. I omitted the cayenne and the anchovy paste. I used sugar instead of honey. I made six recipes so I could freeze extra in ice cube trays for a quick sauce for pizzas. I used 1/2t salt, 1 1/2 T fresh garlic, 1/2t garlic powder, 1/4t red pepper flakes and 3T sugar for the entire 6 recipes I made. I combined all ingredients except for the cheese in a medium size pot. I simmered the sauce for about an hour. I then allowed the sauce to cool quite a bit before adding the cheese. The sauce was the best sauce I have EVER had for pizza. It was far superior to sauce I have bought in a car or jar. It was even better than sauce from restaurants. This is my new holy grail pizza sauce recipe! Thanks Angie!
Made it exactly as written. Our grown kids loved it, my husband and I thought it was way to sweet. Will cut back on the honey next time.
Fantastic! A bit on the spicy side for my family, but still wonderful!
very good although I only use a very small squirt of honey or agave nectar because the recipe as written was too sweet for my taste. I make this every Friday for Pizza Friday!
I really like this sauce. It is the best homemade pizza sauce I have made to date. I put in just one teaspoon of honey and still,the sauce was sweet. Next time I am going to forego honey all together. I think that the tomato paste will always keep this sauce sweeter than other sauces. I may try using beer instead of water next time to see if I can cut the sweet that way...For those of you who have found the sauce too runny, I discovered that extra Parmesan cheese will thicken up the sauce really well - so keep this in mind if you like your sauce more on the hearty side. I made this pizza sauce and put in on the Grilled Pizza I recipe from this site and it was terrific!
This was a good start, but definitely way too sweet. I even cut back the honey to 1 Tbs based on other reviews. Next time I will try 1 tsp of sugar instead of the honey. I added more oregano, marjoram and basil for more of an Italian taste. I sauteed fresh garlic and onion in olive oil and then simmered the sauce for about 20 minutes since I do not like the taste of a "raw" sauce. I allowed it to cool for a few hours before using. I didn't have the anchovy paste, so I followed another reviewer's suggestion and used 1/4 tsp of Worchesteshire. There's definitely potential in this sauce. It's just going to need a few more tweeks. The spicy level was just fine for me. UPDATE: I changed the honey to white sugar and cut it down to just a tad less than 2 tsp, and this was perfect with the previous modifications I made. Great recipe now!!!
Great texture. Just a little to spicy once cooked so I would add one or the other of the peppers. We didn't have a problem with it being to sweet, I checked on our regular store bought sauce and sugar is the second ingredient which surprised me.
Absolutely delicious and so easy. Who would have thought just tomato paste and water form the base of the sauce? I skip the anchovy paste and add 1/4 t of salt to account for that. The first time I made this recipe I used the full amount of honey, but now I halve it because it is just too sweet for me otherwise. My hubby likes the sweetness, though. I never have red pepper flakes on hand, so I don't use those, either. I adore this recipe--so easy and it freezes really well!
We all loved this sauce! It was awesome. I didn't have any honey, so I used sugar and I added a little salt. But overall, it was great!
This was a great recipe. With all the negative reviews regarding the sweetness of the sauce I was worried about it. I'm glad I decided to go ahead and make the sauce because It was one of the best that I've made. I didn't have anchovy paste so I just used a pinch of sea salt salt in its place. All the flavors blend it well together. Make sure to use exact amount of ingredients this recipe calls for and please let it simmer for the time allocated. If you do this, it will come out amazing.
This sauce is the bomb!! I made pizza bread sticks for the Superbowl and used the sauce for the breadsticks and for dipping the breadsticks! I doubled the recipe and added one can of Rotel Diced Tomatoes and Green Chiles to it. I did not use the anchovy. It was well received by all!! Great recipe!!
This is the 1st time using this recipe, and will use again. This sauce leaves room for interpretation. I didn't have minced garlic, so I used the same amount of garlic salt instead. So far it tastes great. This sauce may be a little spicy for some people. Anchovy paste? It sounds disgusting it even looks disgusting - USE IT anyway. Make the sauce; it's simple, inexpensive and restaurant quality. Then the next time you make it... play with it; add stuff, omit stuff, use a different measurement it's worth the extra effort. Thank you Angie Gorkoff. small tip: if you open the can of tomato paste on both ends, it will just slide right out.
I really can't believe how easy this was to make. It was REALLY good, a nice kick to it with the red peeper flakes. The only thing I omitted was the anchovy paste. Next time I make this I will double it and freeze in single-serving portions for when we make pizzas. GREAT recipe! Oh, this does make plenty...I used it to top two pizzas and we still have some left over :)
This was a good starting point for a pizza sauce. However, it was too sweet for our taste. The next time, I will add the honey at the end so that I can adjust according to the sweetness of the tomato paste. I will also add more basil, oregano, marjoram and salt.
Meh. Too sweet, a little too spicy, and the basil to oregano proportions seemed off. Won't use again.
I made my own sauce for years and it was *almost* exactly like yours, but I'd never added honey, anchovy paste or marjoram...just the addition of those few ingredients makes this absolutely exquisite! Thanks...I'll never make another pizza sauce now.
Yum! This is really good. I doubled the recipe and added the honey slowly, I couldn't find anchovy paste so I left it out. Let it sit in the fridge for a few hours before using and the flavor was really perfect. Thanks!
I thought this was really good! I thought the honey would make it sweeter than it was...it was pleasantly spicy. I didn't use anchovy paste. Thanks for the recipe! I'll use this from now on when I make pizza.
just added half the amount of honey and it was great!
easy and flavorful
Outrageous. Really excellent taste. Don't leave out ANYTHING, don't forget to put in the anchovy paste. (Even tho it comes in a tube and it looks rude, it is such a key ingredient!)
I would probably rate this a 4 and 1/2 if possible. Not the best, but definately the best I've made. I added cooking wine to the water, and added oregano leaves to the top. Will definately make again.
Great tasting sauce. Very quick & easy to make. I omitted the Parmesan cheese & will use less honey next time. Froze the leftover sauce in ice cube trays for future use.
1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce is a great substitute for the anchovy paste.
Great sauce and so easy! I thought it was a bit too sweet, so I reduced the honey. I also upped the spices because that is often what I do to really get some more flavor.
I added extra black pepper, which made it more flavorful. I also substituted 2 oz of the water for olive oil, and one oz of the water for Vermouth cooking wine. Made it taste sweet and delicious. Definitely a keeper, even for those who don't usually enjoy pizza sauce!
