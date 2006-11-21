Italian Special Sweet Fried Ravioli Cookies

Saw this photograph, checked out the recipe & got excited. Reminded me of baking with my mom, something she called cavalcione. They are a regional specialty from the Molise region in Italy. I recall challenges with getting the edges adhering to keep the filling in. Dough was thicker, & chocolate filling denser, so overall process was frustrating. So with similar ingredients, I wanted to see if I could find an easier recipe for making "cavalcione". So dough is much easier to work with, I was easier to getter thinner than 1/8 of inch. So I had a lot excess dough. (A few pieces of cut out dough were fried on their own. These taste good, fried, with a little confectioner's sugar. Filling looked different, but it was easier to work with. Three 3 inch circles made these very dainty looking. I used a fork to keep edges together, a bit of moisture needed as the dough dried out a bit. I could never roll over the dough edges like mom. The end result, small, light &.tasty. Must say, the one thing I don't care for, is the overpowering cinnamon flavor. It remains potent after you've finished with eating the cookie. Next time, if I undertake the project, ( and get some assistance, solo was tough), I'd only use 1/8 tsp cinnamon or perhaps a small amount of another seasoning, such nutmeg. Not thought out that far. I also ended up with at least twice as many cookies, if not more. Apparently quite a few were ingested as I was cooking. So, some family members don't have an issue wi