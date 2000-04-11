Easter Meat Pie

4.5
122 Ratings
  • 5 86
  • 4 25
  • 3 9
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This meat pie is a winner every Easter. Stuffed full of ham, salami, and prosciutto, as well as ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses, this pie really satisfies!

Recipe by PAMSTER2

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 - 9 inch pies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place ricotta in a large mixing bowl and add eggs one at a time while mixing on low speed. Stir in mozzarella, ham, salami, and prosciutto until all ingredients are well combined. Line two 9 inch pans with pastry. Spoon half of mixture into each pan. Sprinkle half of the Parmesan cheese over each pie, then cover with top pastry. Crimp edges and cut steam vents in tops.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, until crust is golden brown. Cool on racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
727 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 51.4g; cholesterol 193.6mg; sodium 1601.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022