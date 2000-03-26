Dishpan Cookies III
These cookies have a little of everything in them. Oatmeal, cornflakes and chocolate chips add character to these fine cookies.
I loved your cookies. My friends ate them up like they were the best thing that they had ever eaten in their life. I intend to use that recipe for a Christmas cookie. I think that you should try making them with nuts. I added nuts to the batch that I made yesterday and they are wonderful. Thanks for the great idea! I think that they could be a big hit.
These were really good until they cooled off. Then they got really hard.
these cookies were terrible. The cornflakes made the cookies taste like they were stale or something. I will not be making these again.
We cut the recipe in half and used Honey Bunches of Oats instead of cornflakes -- MMMMMMM MMMMMMM Good :)! thank you for sharing
We really liked this cookie. In fact, I made them to put in the freezer for vacation and they lasted in the freezer one day. Husband got them back out to eat and asked me to make another batch for the freezer! I had never made a cookie that used oil rather than butter or shortening. This is a fast cookie to make as you just stir everything, no mixer. I think the trick is to take out of oven at about 9 minutes (they WILL look NOT done) and let them rest on the cookie sheet for the full 5 minutes like the recipe states. VERY GOOD cookie and will soon be making a third batch! Thanks Fran for sharing the recipe.
I changed these just a bit reflecting the reviews I read before making them. I used butter instead of vegetable oil (I'm low on oil right now), increased the butter to a full cup (no wonder they turned out dry--not enough fat) and I used a full teaspoon of vanilla. I ran my oats through the blender for a finer consistancy before adding it to the cookie dough AND I crushed my cornflakes. I had M&M's to use so I used those in place of chocolate chips. 1/3 of a cup wasn't near enough so I used a cup each of both milk chocolate and peanut butter M&M's. These were a tasty cookie with the changes I made thanks to the other reviewers that went before me. This was a great way to use up bags and containers of odds and ends I had AND make a sweet treat.
I have been making these cookies for a couple of decades. Any time I take them to an event, everyone raves and wants the recipe. They are my family's favorite as well. I make the expanded recipe which yields about 10 dozen. They freeze very well; so I keep a few out at a time for my husband and I, so they are fresh and chewy, and send some to my kids and in-laws. I crush the corn flakes well and use a little less than called for, used mini choc chips, and also add 1 cup of coconut and 1 cup pecans. You definitely don't want to over bake them; they do not really get brown on top. I bake them at 350 (reduces to 325 on convection setting)for about 8 minutes.
Great recipe when you have no butter in the fridge!
