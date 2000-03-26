Dishpan Cookies III

These cookies have a little of everything in them. Oatmeal, cornflakes and chocolate chips add character to these fine cookies.

Recipe by Fran

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
8 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the oil, brown sugar and white sugar until smooth. Mix in the egg and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt, stir into the sugar mixture. Fold in the oats, cornflakes and chocolate chips. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 42.1mg. Full Nutrition
